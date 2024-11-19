Princess Kate won’t attend tonight’s white-tie diplomatic reception at the palace

There are several annual autumn/winter events on the Windsors’ calendar, but I forgot about this one. Tonight, King Charles will host the annual white-tie reception for diplomats. Last year’s diplomatic reception was attended by Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. They made a point of posing together as “the new Fab Four.” Well, guess who isn’t coming to dinner tonight? That’s right, Kate has been benched. No more tiara events for Keen.

The King will tonight host a glittering white tie and tiara reception at Buckingham Palace for the country’s leading diplomats. Queen Camilla and The Prince of Wales will join other family members attending – but the Princess of Wales is not expected to join them, the Mail understands.

In September Catherine, 42, announced a slow and measured return to royal duties after the conclusion of her cancer treatment. She underwent major abdominal surgery in January after which doctors discovered cancer had been present and recommended a course of preventative chemotherapy.

It is believed Catherine is focusing on organising her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey early next month.

Tonight’s reception is one of the highlights of the royal calendar. It will see the King and Queen welcome more than 500 members of the ‘Diplomatic Corps’ in all their finery to the State Rooms at the palace, highlighting the crucial role the monarch plays at the heart of British diplomacy. The event is normally held on the first Tuesday in December but has been brought forward as it would have clashed with a State Visit of the Amir of Qatar this year.

[From The Daily Mail]

This is both sad and funny: “It is believed Catherine is focusing on organising her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey early next month.” Kensington Palace staff organize the concert, Kate just shows up for a handful of photo-ops. There’s nothing Kate has to do, especially not on the same night as one of the biggest events on the royal calendar. This is one of the clearest examples thus far that Charles, Camilla and William have decided to bench Kate. This is exactly the kind of event which Kate wants to attend – she would have gotten a new dress and they would have to let her borrow a tiara. It also looks like the Middletons couldn’t negotiate Kate’s appearance for anything beyond the biggest family events (Trooping, Remembrance). It’s all so odd.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

57 Responses to “Princess Kate won’t attend tonight’s white-tie diplomatic reception at the palace”

  1. koko says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:09 am

    I’m having a pre- holiday cookie exchange party today, you’re welcome to come Katie, and yes, by all means, wear a tiara.

    Reply
  2. Daffodil says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:09 am

    Don’t these fools know that they wouldn’t have to do any work for a solid week, maybe two, if they just let Kate attend? The articles about her dress, her hair, her jewelry, what the kids did while the sitter was there, the wee little birds and mice who dressed her—it would feed the press for days!

    Reply
    • Barb Mill says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:27 am

      Yes. Isn’t this the exact glamor at the top that article from yesterday was talking about.

      Reply
    • Tess says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:29 am

      Willy has to want her there for her to be there. I guess Willy does not want to shell out a few hundred thousand pounds for Karen to attend. Kate said “pay per view, my darling husband,” just like Melania Trump.

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:35 am

      Wasn’t that the last state event where she attended while dressed like little red hooded girl, then exited the car weirdly? Maybe, that is why they don’t want her there.

      Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:10 am

    Holy cow. I thought it was Kate who didn’t want to leave the house and they’d have to tempt her with tiaras to get her out, but this is the total opposite. And the excuse is so ridiculous. What could Kate possibly be doing at night for a Christmas concert several weeks in the future? Will she be busy licking stamps and putting labels on invitations?

    Is this retaliation for her not wanting to work – like if she won’t do the bread and butter, she can’t have the tiara? Is she more sick than we know? Or is this William’s next step in her retirement?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:37 am

      Yeah this is surprising to me. Well kind of surprising. I think this makes it clear who is calling the shots re: Kate. She’s been told which events she will attend and which events she won’t. I am not sure how much she actually enjoyed this event – too much small talk with people more qualified than her – but she definitely enjoyed dressing up and wearing a tiara and diamonds etc. So if she’s not there its because she was told not to attend.

      I know we’ve been all over the place since January on our theories here, but this definitely makes me swing back towards this is all about permanently retiring her from royal life. She probably agreed as long as she got to go to Wimbledon and that was that.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        November 19, 2024 at 10:48 am

        Even Wimbledon will not be hers in the long run. She is being phased out.

      • Eurydice says:
        November 19, 2024 at 10:51 am

        Lol, it’s surprising/not surprising because it’s the simplest explanation. So many wild and convoluted theories, when it just comes back to what’s been in front of our faces all along – that William’s sick of her and she’s outlived her usefulness.

      • Becks1 says:
        November 19, 2024 at 10:59 am

        @Eurydice exactly. we’ve all been going around in circles and honestly its probably just as simple as William being sick of her and this is just another step in her phasing out.

  4. Susan Collins says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:11 am

    That must not have been negotiated into her contract. Plus it keeps her away from the tiaras and expensive necklaces and such that she wore and didn’t return. No wonder it looked like she had been crying all night before the veterans remembrance. She will not be getting what she and her mother wanted.

    Reply
    • PinkOrchid says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:27 am

      Wait – are you saying Kate stole some of the royal jewels? I had not heard this before. Tsk-tsk.

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        November 19, 2024 at 10:40 am

        This is about the ~ £ 80 million Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, made by Cartier for QEII’s coronation. Kate was the last person to wear it publicly.

        Apparently it shouldn’t concern us peasants where it’s disappeared to.

        And it’s not the only piece that is unaccounted for, but by far the most valuable.

      • Susan Collins says:
        November 19, 2024 at 10:41 am

        Google it . I was worth quite a lot of money. She was the last to wear it and it wasn’t returned to the trust.

    • Tess says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:35 am

      I think Kate will go the way of Melania Trump – pay per attendance IF and WHEN her husband wants her seen with him in public. It can be lucrative for Kate IF she does not want a divorce and has got something on Peg to keep the status quo as it is.

      Reply
  5. Beverley says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:14 am

    I wonder when they’ll announce the divorce?

    Reply
    • Pumpkin says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:29 am

      Can we retire that divorce comment already? Because after cancer, he will never divorce her , he cares about sticking to his father and family man image.

      Reply
      • Beverley says:
        November 19, 2024 at 10:36 am

        We’ll see.

      • Tess says:
        November 19, 2024 at 10:43 am

        I would say divorce – not just yet. The Sussexes are too happy together for one, secondly, there is the thing Karen is dangling over Peg’s head that Peg can’t stomach to shell out 10s/100s of millions as settlement to keep her schtum, 3rdly, cancer will defo make look Peg like an A… hole – but I can’t see Peg settling and seeing her as queen. I would say, it’ll happen before Chuckles pass away – IF it has not happen already.

    • Susan Collins says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:43 am

      I agree with you Beverley I to think he wants out and is waiting for the right time.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        November 19, 2024 at 10:53 am

        Peg is definitely biding his time before he makes an official public announcement with good enough time before Chuckles leave this mortal coil and enough time that he does not look too much of an A….hole with the cancer thing.

      • Beverley says:
        November 19, 2024 at 11:02 am

        Agreed, Susan Collins. Peg is waiting for the right time. Sure he can’t divorce a wife suffering from cancer…but cancer isn’t static. It either progresses or it goes into remission. I foretell that eventually the official story will be that Kate herself will ask for the divorce because she’s incapable of supporting the future king in the way he should be supported and she only wants what’s best for him.

        William WILL find a way to put her away. Kate will never be Queen.

      • Becks1 says:
        November 19, 2024 at 11:07 am

        I dont think William ever wanted her cancer to be public knowledge and that’s why he wasn’t there for the bench video.

        Also, thinking of the “slip” about “precancerous cells” – if that came from William, it sort of makes more sense, right? He’s trying to downplay Kate’s cancer and walk it back to “precancerous cells.” He can’t divorce a wife with cancer but Kate told the whole world she was cancer free so……

      • Christine says:
        November 19, 2024 at 11:09 am

        Yeah, it’s not even subtle anymore. She doesn’t even get visitation with Big Blue anymore. I’m really starting to think she said, “You want to divorce me? Well, I’ve got cancer!! Hey, World, I have CANCER!!!”

        It may take longer for him to extricate himself due to her and her mother’s shenanigans, but now it’s going to be extra cruel.

        She’s planning her Christmas carol event so she absolutely must skip her favorite of all events, one with a tiara? Remember when they slapped one associated with Kate on Sophie’s head, and didn’t even have time to change it from the brunette liner? This is telegraphing she’s never going to get to wear another one again.

        She’s going to be addressing invitations that night, this is hilariously brutal.

        They aren’t even pretending she’s nurturing the children, as is her preferred post- cancer excuse, to tug the heartstrings.

      • Jais says:
        November 19, 2024 at 11:17 am

        Robert Jobsen just said that the whole RF is looking out for Kate and keeping her in a protective bubble. By keeping her away from the tiara events, they’re protecting her? Okaay… One of my theories has been that the RF has made a concerted effort to appear supportive of Kate, from Charles to Sophie, and that it’s bc in case something is ever made public, wider family members want it known that they’ve been supportive to her. They don’t want another case of looking unsupportive to a married-in, regardless of what the actual truth is behind the scenes.

  6. HeatherC says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:15 am

    I’ve decided to wear a tiara while working from home today. It’s called multitasking Katie. I would have thought she would have fought tooth and nail for the tiara events!

    Reply
  7. ArtHistorian says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:16 am

    It is a weird excuse for not attending ONE evening of festivities. That really should not derail the organization of the Christmas concert.

    I guess she has been benched.

    Reply
  8. somebody says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:18 am

    I’d bet the people at Westminster Abbey are the ones mostly organizing the concert.

    Reply
  9. Laura D says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:18 am

    The thing is Kate missing an event isn’t like it was when the REAL queen cancelled. We all knew that when QEII missed an appointment then there was something wrong. However, Kate does so little that it’s a bigger shock when she actually turns up for something! Her non-attendance really won’t have the headlines she (and her mother) think they will.

    Reply
  10. Hypocrisy says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:21 am

    Is Camilla hoarding all the tiaras? I always have found the ridiculous “fab four” narratives hilarious.. this family doesn’t even have a fab two anymore it’s a reach to call an of these extremely out of touch, unaccomplished and homely people fabulous in any aspect of their lives.

    Reply
  11. Jaded says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:24 am

    I’m celebrating an A+ on my latest tumor markers — down from 41 to 1, lymph nodes looking clean. Think I’ll dig out the family jewels to wear with my housecoat and get Mr. Jaded to make me French toast for breakfast.

    Reply
  12. PinkOrchid says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:26 am

    Now I understand why Kate appeared alone on a BENCH for her cancer reveal video. As Kaiser points out in this post, Kate has been benched. The symbolism is too obvious.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:58 am

      Also, Peg did not want to be associated with that AI bench video at all for all sorts of reason. IT was AI, the cancer was her announcement, not Peg. Peg and the courtiers can easily play it out later on that the woman made it all up IF the woman starts something IF the big D happens, and she starts talking about DV happening, then Peg can counter that with cancer being made up by her. Those people are malicious and devious and nothing is low enough to get one over the other. Anything is possible with that family.

      Reply
  13. therese says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:26 am

    I agree that this is the kind of thing Kate liked, because it was one of the few things she could handle: pretty dress, diadem, small (baby) talk. I just think that her lack of finesse in speaking off the cuff, or at all, has diminished considerably. I also agree that she is being edged out. I think that something this past year was wrong with William and they put the focus on Kate. I think she had a nervous break-down, and possibly an eating disorder emergency, but I think this is what will be used eventually to say that she has decided to step down. And operation Free Willie is underway.

    Reply
  14. sunnyside up says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:26 am

    Wow, what a surprise, and if it was her idea what a snub to all the diplomats. If it was the King’s choice then that is really interesting.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      November 19, 2024 at 10:44 am

      I don’t think it was her decision. This has KFC’s hands all over it, as well as Camzilla’s and Slumlord Bill’s. The whole cancer story was just a badly contrived way of covering up an ugly marital separation. She gets AC and big blue but has to maintain a low profile and a shut mouth.

      Reply
  15. Tina says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:38 am

    This surprises me as I had this event as one of the handful that she would attend annually in the ‘new normal’. She would get a new dress, wear a tiara and the press would be sated for weeks with the pictures. Easy peasy. Huh…….I’m actually a bit shocked.

    Reply
  16. Mads says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:41 am

    God, this is so reminiscent of the dying days of Chuck and Diana’s marriage with the Rota and the wider media holding the palace line against the glaringly obvious reality of a broken marriage.
    Really not sure how long this can go on for but it’s going to be the foreign media that will break first.

    Reply
  17. aquarius64 says:
    November 19, 2024 at 10:50 am

    Kate as future queen needs to be at an event like this and they are not pulling the cancer card. Planning for that Xmas concert is day work (done by the staff at WA) . I may have been premature with Kate being at a Trump state visit. What is going on?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 19, 2024 at 11:01 am

      Yes, if we had heard something like how this event would be too tiring for her, she can’t be on her feet that long as she recovers, her doctors recommended she not go, SOMETHING – this wouldn’t be as surprising. Instead she’s not going because she’s planning her christmas service? What?

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 19, 2024 at 11:09 am

      Seriously, the Future Queen, Wife of the Global Statesman and Rock in Times of Crisis won’t be standing with the Royal Representatives of the UK and Commonwealth Realms…because, something, something, Christmas party…

      Reply
  18. tamsin says:
    November 19, 2024 at 11:01 am

    Kate seems to attend events where she all she has to do is smile and wave, or just stand and be seen in full make-up and “costume.” A diplomatic reception requires interaction with people. Kate seems to be avoiding that. I know she presented a tennis trophy and attended matches, but she is not required to interact with anyone in the royal box with her, and she could be given a script for the trophy presentation. She really is now just a mannequin it seems. I really think there are mental health issues here aside from other medical issues.

    Reply
  19. Lulu says:
    November 19, 2024 at 11:01 am

    This is rather shocking. She finished her ‘treatment’ in September. She cannot attend a dinner for a few hours? Why is she benched? C&C don’t like her to upstage them, Will is distancing himself or perhaps she behaves inappropriately at this type of event? Probably all of the above. This is probably why there was a nauseating article about Will and Kate’s love story, trying to get ahead of this announcement.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment