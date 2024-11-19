Princess Kate won’t attend tonight’s white-tie diplomatic reception at the palace

There are several annual autumn/winter events on the Windsors’ calendar, but I forgot about this one. Tonight, King Charles will host the annual white-tie reception for diplomats. Last year’s diplomatic reception was attended by Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. They made a point of posing together as “the new Fab Four.” Well, guess who isn’t coming to dinner tonight? That’s right, Kate has been benched. No more tiara events for Keen.
The King will tonight host a glittering white tie and tiara reception at Buckingham Palace for the country’s leading diplomats. Queen Camilla and The Prince of Wales will join other family members attending – but the Princess of Wales is not expected to join them, the Mail understands.
In September Catherine, 42, announced a slow and measured return to royal duties after the conclusion of her cancer treatment. She underwent major abdominal surgery in January after which doctors discovered cancer had been present and recommended a course of preventative chemotherapy.
It is believed Catherine is focusing on organising her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey early next month.
Tonight’s reception is one of the highlights of the royal calendar. It will see the King and Queen welcome more than 500 members of the ‘Diplomatic Corps’ in all their finery to the State Rooms at the palace, highlighting the crucial role the monarch plays at the heart of British diplomacy. The event is normally held on the first Tuesday in December but has been brought forward as it would have clashed with a State Visit of the Amir of Qatar this year.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is both sad and funny: “It is believed Catherine is focusing on organising her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey early next month.” Kensington Palace staff organize the concert, Kate just shows up for a handful of photo-ops. There’s nothing Kate has to do, especially not on the same night as one of the biggest events on the royal calendar. This is one of the clearest examples thus far that Charles, Camilla and William have decided to bench Kate. This is exactly the kind of event which Kate wants to attend – she would have gotten a new dress and they would have to let her borrow a tiara. It also looks like the Middletons couldn’t negotiate Kate’s appearance for anything beyond the biggest family events (Trooping, Remembrance). It’s all so odd.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Queen Camilla attends a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, west of Paris, on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a British royal state visit to France. Britain’s King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France.,Image: 806909769, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823485363, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 21/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. King Charles III and Queen Camilla with the President and First Lady of South Korea at a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. Picture by Stephen Lock / i-Images.,Image: 823485427, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, TUESDAY 26th DECEMBER. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England.,Image: 827170357, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023,Image: 827170361, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jonathan,Image: 827170386, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023,Image: 827170388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023,Image: 827170422, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 17 July 2024: Queen Camilla leaving the State Opening of Parliament in London with King Charles III.,Image: 890314441, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: EDDIE MULHOLLAND for The Telegraph. / Avalon
I’m having a pre- holiday cookie exchange party today, you’re welcome to come Katie, and yes, by all means, wear a tiara.
*SNORT*…that’s funny, almost spat my coffee!
Well, somebody has to invite her where she is actually wanted.
I love a good cookie exchange. You should require tiaras, or provide them for photo-ops 🙂
Don’t these fools know that they wouldn’t have to do any work for a solid week, maybe two, if they just let Kate attend? The articles about her dress, her hair, her jewelry, what the kids did while the sitter was there, the wee little birds and mice who dressed her—it would feed the press for days!
Yes. Isn’t this the exact glamor at the top that article from yesterday was talking about.
Willy has to want her there for her to be there. I guess Willy does not want to shell out a few hundred thousand pounds for Karen to attend. Kate said “pay per view, my darling husband,” just like Melania Trump.
Wasn’t that the last state event where she attended while dressed like little red hooded girl, then exited the car weirdly? Maybe, that is why they don’t want her there.
Holy cow. I thought it was Kate who didn’t want to leave the house and they’d have to tempt her with tiaras to get her out, but this is the total opposite. And the excuse is so ridiculous. What could Kate possibly be doing at night for a Christmas concert several weeks in the future? Will she be busy licking stamps and putting labels on invitations?
Is this retaliation for her not wanting to work – like if she won’t do the bread and butter, she can’t have the tiara? Is she more sick than we know? Or is this William’s next step in her retirement?
Yeah this is surprising to me. Well kind of surprising. I think this makes it clear who is calling the shots re: Kate. She’s been told which events she will attend and which events she won’t. I am not sure how much she actually enjoyed this event – too much small talk with people more qualified than her – but she definitely enjoyed dressing up and wearing a tiara and diamonds etc. So if she’s not there its because she was told not to attend.
I know we’ve been all over the place since January on our theories here, but this definitely makes me swing back towards this is all about permanently retiring her from royal life. She probably agreed as long as she got to go to Wimbledon and that was that.
Even Wimbledon will not be hers in the long run. She is being phased out.
Lol, it’s surprising/not surprising because it’s the simplest explanation. So many wild and convoluted theories, when it just comes back to what’s been in front of our faces all along – that William’s sick of her and she’s outlived her usefulness.
@Eurydice exactly. we’ve all been going around in circles and honestly its probably just as simple as William being sick of her and this is just another step in her phasing out.
That must not have been negotiated into her contract. Plus it keeps her away from the tiaras and expensive necklaces and such that she wore and didn’t return. No wonder it looked like she had been crying all night before the veterans remembrance. She will not be getting what she and her mother wanted.
Wait – are you saying Kate stole some of the royal jewels? I had not heard this before. Tsk-tsk.
This is about the ~ £ 80 million Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, made by Cartier for QEII’s coronation. Kate was the last person to wear it publicly.
Apparently it shouldn’t concern us peasants where it’s disappeared to.
And it’s not the only piece that is unaccounted for, but by far the most valuable.
Google it . I was worth quite a lot of money. She was the last to wear it and it wasn’t returned to the trust.
I think Kate will go the way of Melania Trump – pay per attendance IF and WHEN her husband wants her seen with him in public. It can be lucrative for Kate IF she does not want a divorce and has got something on Peg to keep the status quo as it is.
I wonder when they’ll announce the divorce?
Can we retire that divorce comment already? Because after cancer, he will never divorce her , he cares about sticking to his father and family man image.
We’ll see.
I would say divorce – not just yet. The Sussexes are too happy together for one, secondly, there is the thing Karen is dangling over Peg’s head that Peg can’t stomach to shell out 10s/100s of millions as settlement to keep her schtum, 3rdly, cancer will defo make look Peg like an A… hole – but I can’t see Peg settling and seeing her as queen. I would say, it’ll happen before Chuckles pass away – IF it has not happen already.
I agree with you Beverley I to think he wants out and is waiting for the right time.
Peg is definitely biding his time before he makes an official public announcement with good enough time before Chuckles leave this mortal coil and enough time that he does not look too much of an A….hole with the cancer thing.
Agreed, Susan Collins. Peg is waiting for the right time. Sure he can’t divorce a wife suffering from cancer…but cancer isn’t static. It either progresses or it goes into remission. I foretell that eventually the official story will be that Kate herself will ask for the divorce because she’s incapable of supporting the future king in the way he should be supported and she only wants what’s best for him.
William WILL find a way to put her away. Kate will never be Queen.
I dont think William ever wanted her cancer to be public knowledge and that’s why he wasn’t there for the bench video.
Also, thinking of the “slip” about “precancerous cells” – if that came from William, it sort of makes more sense, right? He’s trying to downplay Kate’s cancer and walk it back to “precancerous cells.” He can’t divorce a wife with cancer but Kate told the whole world she was cancer free so……
Yeah, it’s not even subtle anymore. She doesn’t even get visitation with Big Blue anymore. I’m really starting to think she said, “You want to divorce me? Well, I’ve got cancer!! Hey, World, I have CANCER!!!”
It may take longer for him to extricate himself due to her and her mother’s shenanigans, but now it’s going to be extra cruel.
She’s planning her Christmas carol event so she absolutely must skip her favorite of all events, one with a tiara? Remember when they slapped one associated with Kate on Sophie’s head, and didn’t even have time to change it from the brunette liner? This is telegraphing she’s never going to get to wear another one again.
She’s going to be addressing invitations that night, this is hilariously brutal.
They aren’t even pretending she’s nurturing the children, as is her preferred post- cancer excuse, to tug the heartstrings.
Robert Jobsen just said that the whole RF is looking out for Kate and keeping her in a protective bubble. By keeping her away from the tiara events, they’re protecting her? Okaay… One of my theories has been that the RF has made a concerted effort to appear supportive of Kate, from Charles to Sophie, and that it’s bc in case something is ever made public, wider family members want it known that they’ve been supportive to her. They don’t want another case of looking unsupportive to a married-in, regardless of what the actual truth is behind the scenes.
I’ve decided to wear a tiara while working from home today. It’s called multitasking Katie. I would have thought she would have fought tooth and nail for the tiara events!
It is a weird excuse for not attending ONE evening of festivities. That really should not derail the organization of the Christmas concert.
I guess she has been benched.
I’d bet the people at Westminster Abbey are the ones mostly organizing the concert.
The thing is Kate missing an event isn’t like it was when the REAL queen cancelled. We all knew that when QEII missed an appointment then there was something wrong. However, Kate does so little that it’s a bigger shock when she actually turns up for something! Her non-attendance really won’t have the headlines she (and her mother) think they will.
Is Camilla hoarding all the tiaras? I always have found the ridiculous “fab four” narratives hilarious.. this family doesn’t even have a fab two anymore it’s a reach to call an of these extremely out of touch, unaccomplished and homely people fabulous in any aspect of their lives.
I’m celebrating an A+ on my latest tumor markers — down from 41 to 1, lymph nodes looking clean. Think I’ll dig out the family jewels to wear with my housecoat and get Mr. Jaded to make me French toast for breakfast.
Congratulations on such good and amazing news! Definitely time to break out the tiara
Sounds perfect! Very glad for your news @Jaded!
Terrific news, Jaded!
Woohoo!! thats great news!
This is such great news! You wear that tiara for breakfast, girl! You’ve earned it!
wonderful news! You’re a survivor and a fighter. So proud of you!!
Awesome news! French toast and jewels is a wonderful way to celebrate!!
Congratulations! Whipped cream or maple syrup on those well deserved french toast slices?
Wonderful news like that deserves a celebration 🎉..
Now I understand why Kate appeared alone on a BENCH for her cancer reveal video. As Kaiser points out in this post, Kate has been benched. The symbolism is too obvious.
Also, Peg did not want to be associated with that AI bench video at all for all sorts of reason. IT was AI, the cancer was her announcement, not Peg. Peg and the courtiers can easily play it out later on that the woman made it all up IF the woman starts something IF the big D happens, and she starts talking about DV happening, then Peg can counter that with cancer being made up by her. Those people are malicious and devious and nothing is low enough to get one over the other. Anything is possible with that family.
I agree that this is the kind of thing Kate liked, because it was one of the few things she could handle: pretty dress, diadem, small (baby) talk. I just think that her lack of finesse in speaking off the cuff, or at all, has diminished considerably. I also agree that she is being edged out. I think that something this past year was wrong with William and they put the focus on Kate. I think she had a nervous break-down, and possibly an eating disorder emergency, but I think this is what will be used eventually to say that she has decided to step down. And operation Free Willie is underway.
They also don’t know when she will slide out of a car at a diplomatic event with her dress up to her woo-hoo.
Wow, what a surprise, and if it was her idea what a snub to all the diplomats. If it was the King’s choice then that is really interesting.
I don’t think it was her decision. This has KFC’s hands all over it, as well as Camzilla’s and Slumlord Bill’s. The whole cancer story was just a badly contrived way of covering up an ugly marital separation. She gets AC and big blue but has to maintain a low profile and a shut mouth.
This surprises me as I had this event as one of the handful that she would attend annually in the ‘new normal’. She would get a new dress, wear a tiara and the press would be sated for weeks with the pictures. Easy peasy. Huh…….I’m actually a bit shocked.
God, this is so reminiscent of the dying days of Chuck and Diana’s marriage with the Rota and the wider media holding the palace line against the glaringly obvious reality of a broken marriage.
Really not sure how long this can go on for but it’s going to be the foreign media that will break first.
Kate as future queen needs to be at an event like this and they are not pulling the cancer card. Planning for that Xmas concert is day work (done by the staff at WA) . I may have been premature with Kate being at a Trump state visit. What is going on?
Yes, if we had heard something like how this event would be too tiring for her, she can’t be on her feet that long as she recovers, her doctors recommended she not go, SOMETHING – this wouldn’t be as surprising. Instead she’s not going because she’s planning her christmas service? What?
Seriously, the Future Queen, Wife of the Global Statesman and Rock in Times of Crisis won’t be standing with the Royal Representatives of the UK and Commonwealth Realms…because, something, something, Christmas party…
Kate seems to attend events where she all she has to do is smile and wave, or just stand and be seen in full make-up and “costume.” A diplomatic reception requires interaction with people. Kate seems to be avoiding that. I know she presented a tennis trophy and attended matches, but she is not required to interact with anyone in the royal box with her, and she could be given a script for the trophy presentation. She really is now just a mannequin it seems. I really think there are mental health issues here aside from other medical issues.
This is rather shocking. She finished her ‘treatment’ in September. She cannot attend a dinner for a few hours? Why is she benched? C&C don’t like her to upstage them, Will is distancing himself or perhaps she behaves inappropriately at this type of event? Probably all of the above. This is probably why there was a nauseating article about Will and Kate’s love story, trying to get ahead of this announcement.
Also, this might be why Sophie put her arm on Kates back at Remembrance balcony.