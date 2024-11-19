Princess Kate won’t attend tonight’s white-tie diplomatic reception at the palace

There are several annual autumn/winter events on the Windsors’ calendar, but I forgot about this one. Tonight, King Charles will host the annual white-tie reception for diplomats. Last year’s diplomatic reception was attended by Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. They made a point of posing together as “the new Fab Four.” Well, guess who isn’t coming to dinner tonight? That’s right, Kate has been benched. No more tiara events for Keen.

The King will tonight host a glittering white tie and tiara reception at Buckingham Palace for the country’s leading diplomats. Queen Camilla and The Prince of Wales will join other family members attending – but the Princess of Wales is not expected to join them, the Mail understands. In September Catherine, 42, announced a slow and measured return to royal duties after the conclusion of her cancer treatment. She underwent major abdominal surgery in January after which doctors discovered cancer had been present and recommended a course of preventative chemotherapy. It is believed Catherine is focusing on organising her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey early next month. Tonight’s reception is one of the highlights of the royal calendar. It will see the King and Queen welcome more than 500 members of the ‘Diplomatic Corps’ in all their finery to the State Rooms at the palace, highlighting the crucial role the monarch plays at the heart of British diplomacy. The event is normally held on the first Tuesday in December but has been brought forward as it would have clashed with a State Visit of the Amir of Qatar this year.

[From The Daily Mail]

This is both sad and funny: “It is believed Catherine is focusing on organising her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey early next month.” Kensington Palace staff organize the concert, Kate just shows up for a handful of photo-ops. There’s nothing Kate has to do, especially not on the same night as one of the biggest events on the royal calendar. This is one of the clearest examples thus far that Charles, Camilla and William have decided to bench Kate. This is exactly the kind of event which Kate wants to attend – she would have gotten a new dress and they would have to let her borrow a tiara. It also looks like the Middletons couldn’t negotiate Kate’s appearance for anything beyond the biggest family events (Trooping, Remembrance). It’s all so odd.