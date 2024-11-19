“Kim Kardashian got a Tesla robot, the end is nigh” links
Kim Kardashian got a Tesla robot. She also has one of those hideous Cybertrucks so it looks like she really enjoys Tesla products? [JustJared]
It’s okay for your BlueSky account to be an “echo chamber.” Twitter was literally overrun by Nazis and it’s okay to avoid bigots & hate. [Pajiba]
Daniel Craig & Adrien Brody could be Oscar contenders. [LaineyGossip]
Lindsay Lohan reminisces with Jimmy Fallon. [OMG Blog]
Texas really is the f–king worst. [Jezebel]
I’ll save you having to scroll down endlessly – this woman’s yeast infections were being caused by Costco toilet paper. [Buzzfeed]
Paul Mescal praises Saoirse Ronan. [Socialite Life]
Photos with Angelina Jolie & all of her kids. [Hollywood Life]
What is Jim Belushi holding?? [Seriously OMG]
Zoe Saldana wore Saint Laurent to the Governors Awards. [RCFA]

I’m sorry, but I anthropomorphize everything and that’s why I couldn’t have a robot.

  1. Kitten says:
    November 19, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    Those trucks are almost worse than MAGA hats in terms of screaming I’m a douchebag.
    Whenever I see one, I just assume the person driving is an idiot MAGA Muskrat.

  2. Mab's A'Mabbin says:
    November 19, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    I’m okay with anthropomorphizing.

  3. Noo says:
    November 19, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    You’re letting your robot drive you in your cyberwhatever vehicle. I’m sure that will end well! “Mmmm ‘kay what should we have you do?” If there was ever a time for the spirit of Hitchcock to manifest, it is now…

  4. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    November 19, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    Sorry guys, but if this robot can clean pickup after my kids, make my bed, wash the floors, clean the kitchen and the washrooms all day and I can come back home to a clean house and a bonus healthy dinner cooked by my robot, Im very ok with that.

    • Mightymolly says:
      November 19, 2024 at 12:59 pm

      How ‘bout we all agree that when such a thing exists and at a price an average family can afford, we’ll reevaluate the maga impact of it.

  5. NG_76 says:
    November 19, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    Jim is holding a huge bag of marijuana. He has a pot farm

