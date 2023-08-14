Lizzie Cundy thinks Prince Harry & Meghan’s charity work is a ‘publicity stunt’

The Duchess of Sussex’s brief time in the UK broke a lot of brains over there. I’m still shocked by just how many men and women can’t seem to get over the fact that Meghan gave that country a shot, then she took her man and her child and dipped. This is a story about one of those broken-brain people. So, there are too many British C-listers or D-listers who I simply couldn’t pick out of a line-up. I’m sure I’ve heard the name “Lizzie Cundy” before now, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a photo of her before this post. Holy sh-t, you guys. Talk about botched plastic surgery, fish-lipped hatchet-faces. Well, Lizzie Cundy is desperate for attention and she heard that there’s a billion-dollar industry in hating Meghan. This bitch wants a piece of that action.
Lizzie Cundy has hit out at ex-pal Meghan Markle following her explosive Netflix series with her husband Prince Harry. The TV personality, 54, has previously said she became friends with the Duchess of Sussex after the pair bonded at a charity dinner together in 2013.
Speaking exclusively to Daily Star at a dog fur-iendly event at Romeo and Juliet’s café last week, she said: “Look I’m gonna be honest with Meghan and Harry. Obviously, I knew Meghan before she got with Harry. I just think it’s great they’re doing their charity work, but I just think it’s a bit of a shame to have to do it with the camera crew there.”
She went on to brand their documentary series a “publicity stunt” and begged the couple to do some good deeds without sharing their good work with the public. Lizzie went on: “Why are they doing it? And I just think maybe do some good stuff without the cameras there for a pat on the back. They haven’t been seen together for a long time and I just think this is – shall I say – a publicity stunt, possibly?”
The broadcaster passed on some of the pearls of wisdom she received from her close friend and music mogul Simon Cowell. The TV star pointed out: “I think people know real things. Simon Cowell always says to me, ‘Be real because the audience can see through it’. And I just think now people have seen through Meghan.”
Again, Meghan and Harry don’t have social media nor are they regularly showing up at charity events with cameras. My problem with M&H is that they SHOULD document their charity work more, they should have a newsletter and they should have an Archewell Instagram set up to highlight the local, state, national and international work they’re doing. Obviously, Lizzie Cundy is just auditioning for a talk-show gig or an appearance on Dan Wootton’s show.
Also: as I was trying to figure out who the f–k this woman is, I found this other interview she gave a few weeks ago, where she was once again trashing her “former friend” Meghan.
“I don‘t want to see any couples split up when any marriage falls apart. It’s sad, especially when you have children. (But) we could all see the writing was on the wall, it‘s very different when you’re a celebrity princess than being a royal princess and frankly Meghan just wasn’t up for the job.” The 55-year-old socialite went on to explain Meghan wasn’t much of a fit for “doing all the roles that royals do”, like opening hospitals for example.
“It’s not easy, it’s not glamorous, it’s not like on the red carpet,” she said. “I think Meghan thought she was going to be the top dog star of the show and Princess Kate was always going to have that role.” In Cundy’s opinion, a potential divorce would be “in some respects better for Harry”, with the TV personality urging the world to look at the relationship from his perspective. “We‘ve got to look at it from Harry’s side. He’s in California now, he’s got none of his friends. He’s got no family, he’s got a rift with his father and his brother, it must be very lonely at times,” she concluded.
The absolute audacity of this woman. Imagine arguing (simultaneously) that Meghan wanted to be top-dog at drudge royal work, and only Kate can do that (except Kate doesn’t do that or any work at all). All of the projection about the Sussex marriage too… I’m constantly disgusted by the sense of ownership people still have on H&M.
