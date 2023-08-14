“Chris Pratt didn’t make it to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but he supports it” links

Chris Pratt couldn’t make it to the Parks & Rec reunion at the SAG-AFTRA strike, but he absolutely supports the strike. [Buzzfeed]

These Mick Jagger & Keith Richards statues are… [Go Fug Yourself]

Does the AMPTP understand that they’re the bad guys? [LaineyGossip]

Didn’t we already know that Taryn Manning is MAGA? [OMG Blog]

I haven’t watched Quarterback, but this review is making me interested in it. Kirk Cousins apparently comes across well. [Pajiba]

Bethany Joy Lenz says the One Tree Hill cast saved her from a cult. [Socialite Life]

Scab Zachary Levi keeps complaining about Hollywood. [Just Jared]

Women boosted the 2023 economy. Can we have abortion rights back? [Jezebel]

A Teen Mom’s octagon house is for sale. [Starcasm]

Morgan Wallen shaved his head. I’ll keep my mouth shut. [Seriously OMG]

Jennifer Lopez sells booze in Italy. [Egotastic]

Reviews for Red, White and Royal Blue are mixed. [Towleroad]

The Parks gang went picketing today. I couldn’t be there, but I stand in solidarity with them. #SAGAFTRAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrike @sagaftra pic.twitter.com/yBFyTFzQD0 — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 12, 2023