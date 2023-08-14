“Chris Pratt didn’t make it to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but he supports it” links

Chris Pratt couldn’t make it to the Parks & Rec reunion at the SAG-AFTRA strike, but he absolutely supports the strike. [Buzzfeed]
The Parks gang went picketing today. I couldn’t be there, but I stand in solidarity with them. #SAGAFTRAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrike @sagaftra pic.twitter.com/yBFyTFzQD0
— Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 12, 2023
Kirk Cousins refused the covid vaccine. That’s all I need to know about him.
Exactly, I was surprised to see him on the show but I also don’t pay attention to him anymore or football really. I followed him since high school since he attended one close to where I grew up and my family still lives and he went to MSU but like a lot of the people that grew up and live on the west side of MI like my husband’s entire side of the family they are evangelical anti vaxers. Holland is a very conservative town and has a Christian private college as well. I’m actually surprised how many of my l lefty friends suddenly like him and have no idea of his history.
Yes. I was annoyed with the if I die I die foolishness from Cousins. But he did mask around people, his teammates and others at the Vikings facility. And he didn’t lie about getting the vaccine. Juxtapose that to Aaron Rogers and him lying and saying he was immunized and showing up to social events without a mask and sharing without shame that he discussed this all with his friend Joe Rogan. Fool.
Zachary Levi is absolutely determined to Kevin Sorbo/Scott Baio/Gina Carano his career, hey?
Gina Carano signed a multi-film deal with the odious Daily Wire and has already made one horrible film with them. They bragged that they were conquering “woke Disney.” Levi’s lifelong best friend is Jeremy Boreing of the Daily Wire. They had a production company at one point. He may totally screw his career but he’ll be with his friends
Enjoy the sewer, Zachary. You deserve it.
Why does Chris Pratt look like he was vacuum sealed into that suit?
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stole the show without a doubt. That guy is really something special athletically and personally. I don’t even like football but hate missing his games with his super tight team and super coach. The guy doesn’t take a raise so there’s money for other players, winning 2 Super Bowls he should be one of the highest paid. He says his endorsements and salary are plenty for them. He lives and breathes good sportsmanship and funny as hell. Plus I love his and his wife’s story, high school sweethearts that worked hard and have succeeded wildly. Brittany gets constantly harassed on SM for no good reason so I stan her like I do Meghan. Her successes are downplayed but she keeps on going head held high. Girl’s got some fashion game for sure and so does he. After the first watch of Quarterback I skipped through the other 2 players and focused on Mahomie. The man does not disappoint.
Quarterback was AMAZING and I loved it. Highly recommend.
Completely unrelated: we are buying a house, selling a house, moving 3 hours away and starting a new school all in less than 3 weeks. It’s a lot. It is 100% based on the lack of support for disabilities and horrible experiences at schools in our area. I haven’t been able to post but all the comments are keeping me so entertained!!! Thanks, friends!! See you on the other side!! Mama gotta do what mama gotta do.
Also related, went to see Barbie again last night. Wore pants, t shirt and a sweatshirt so thankfully the paps weren’t there!!!!! It is 95 and humid in the Deep South right now!!!
Exciting and hectic and wishing you all the best! You may know this already but remember school secretaries can be one of your most valuable assets for all kinds of things, not just school related. Let us know how it goes.