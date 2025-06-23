Royalist: Princess Kate ‘made the king look disrespected’ by pulling out of Ascot

We’re still talking about the Princess of Wales’s sudden withdrawal from appearing at Royal Ascot last Wednesday. She was due to ride in a carriage for the royal procession, alongside Prince William. The carriage seating charts – which included Kate – were revealed by Buckingham Palace on the day, and less than 30 minutes later, Kate had pulled out, citing nothing specific. Kensington Palace staff briefed the Telegraph and other outlets that her withdrawal was “no cause for alarm,” and yet Buckingham Palace staffers chatted anonymously that the whole thing was bewildering and no one knew what was going on. In the past few days, it honestly feels like KP is trying to blame BP for the mix-up or snafu, claiming that BP for publishing the carriage seating chart before they knew that Kate had withdrawn. It’s quite odd. Well, lending some credence to the idea that this whole incident is more about palace intrigue than anything else, the Daily Beast’s Royalist published this interesting piece:
Kate Middleton’s decision to cancel an appearance in the Royal Ascot carriage procession, citing “slightly vague” reasons of “balance,” has highlighted simmering tensions with King Charles over their differing priorities, The Daily Beast can reveal.
One friend of Prince William and Kate insisted the couple were right to prioritize Kate’s health, and said that if she was feeling unwell it was absurd to expect her to be paraded in front of the public on a boiling hot summer day, with little shade or air conditioning. They added: “Catherine and her children all enthusiastically attended Trooping the Colour on Saturday, and Catherine was also on duty in Windsor on Monday for the Order of the Garter ceremony.”
Kate’s office has not given a specific reason for her decision not to go to Ascot. It has not, for example, fallen back on the trusty excuse of a severe cold, instead briefing media that Kate was “disappointed” not to go but wanted to find the right “balance” in her return to full-time royal duties.
Asked how Charles would have seen Kate’s last-minute cancellation, a friend of the king said: “Charles is a very thoughtful and considerate man. He is going through cancer himself so he will be entirely understanding. He knows all about good days and bad days, physically and mentally.” Asked whether the incident highlighted a difference between how William and Kate and Charles and Camilla approach their jobs, the source said, “Charles has been very insistent that the show must go on, come hell or high water. Kate and William tackle their public duties differently, which is their privilege, for now. Charles has been very clear that he supports their decisions.”
However, another source, a former royal staffer, was more skeptical about the circumstances of Kate’s no-show Wednesday, telling the Daily Beast: “There is a perception in some quarters that Kate just doesn’t like racing and so didn’t make the effort. That is probably not fair, but you have to wonder if she would have missed Wimbledon, which she adores. I am sure she was genuinely unable to come, yet the last-minute nature of the way it was announced makes the king look disrespected. Would she have dared miss Ascot at a moment’s notice when the queen was alive? Her late Majesty would have been not best pleased to have the great honor of a coveted place in the carriage procession rejected an hour before kickoff on slightly vague grounds.”
“Clearly, Kate wasn’t feeling up to it, but there is no denying that the whole affair was badly handled. You can’t blame their office as they are the last to know, William and Kate make their own decisions on their own time, which is another source of frustration to everyone else trying to steer the tanker. They pulled the plug at the last minute. It’s interesting that briefing is now coming out of the palace saying that the racecourse made a bureaucratic error by publishing the carriage list with her in it, but that doesn’t change the fact that her team didn’t announce she wasn’t coming until late in the day.”
“I am sure she was genuinely unable to come, yet the last-minute nature of the way it was announced makes the king look disrespected.” It also appears that Kate’s office kept Buckingham Palace in the dark about her withdrawal – so it’s not just that it LOOKS like Kate disrespected Charles, it’s that she actually didn’t respect Charles enough to send word directly to his people about any of it. “You can’t blame their office as they are the last to know, William and Kate make their own decisions on their own time, which is another source of frustration…” LMAO. William and Kate take their own sweet time not doing much of anything, and they barely communicate with their own staffers about their schedule, and the whole thing is “frustrating” for everyone else. The point about how none of the royals would have dared treat QEII this way is accurate, and this has actually convinced me that Kate intentionally disrespected Charles, and that there’s a simmering beef, as always.
Looks like Katie upset some people…
“Charles has been very insistent that the show must go on, come hell or high water. Kate and William tackle their public duties differently, which is their privilege, for now.”
“For now” is a critical phase here. Someone is warning these two that things will change once Will is king and this nonsense won’t fly then. Or warning them Charles is getting ready to drop the hammer on them.
The Ascot crowd are HNWI. Billionaires galore. Even her own mother and Zara knows how important Ascot is financially and socially.
Sucks to be Lazy. Has no clue how to socialise and talk to people who, at least on paper, would be on the same class level as her.
Lipstick on a pig. Looks like she’s pissed off some very wealth and influential people and long may she receive this wider opprobrium. Hope this is the turning point and she receives the full blast of criticism now.
The cancer excuse ain’t holding. And after cosplaying a young Queen Vic with her black and white 40th birthday photos -news for you Lazy, you ain’t her. You’re not a widow in hiding for decades. You’re a cowardly lazy public servant who can’t hack it on the public stage.
“There is a perception in some quarters that Kate just doesn’t like racing and so didn’t make the effort.”
“Sucks to be Lazy.”
If Anne (lover her or hater her she is a worker) can go back to full royal work three weeks after a head injury that caused a serious concussion, Kate cam put on an ugly frumpy dress, an ugly hat, dirty beige suede pumps, get her ass in that carriage and go to Ascot to do her job.
Looks like Kate has beef with the king and/or camilla, disrespected the king and respected the queen, doesnt want to work, doesnt like races, doesnt want to be under the sun with no shade, no air conditioning. Quite precioius Kate. Why would she care that much, her reign is coming!!
This is so like the petulant child who stomps “I’ll do what I want when I want and you can’t make me”. Did these two ever grow up? Where is the maturity that should come with being in your 40’s?
She sure did upset some people and you have to ask yourself why. Has she some intel on someone that allows her to be this picky about what she does? We know she is lazy but it seems to me that something has changed and whatever it is she is using it to its full extent and I don’t think it has anything to do with her supposed illness.
Yeah, Kate wouldn’t do that if QE2 was alive. She also wouldn’t crash that flower show by busing kids to the event in order to steal headlines from the actual King and Queen. It is more baffling when she was acting like this, her mother was kissing both Charles and Will’s asses at the event. They are a weird bunch and Middletons and Windsors deserve each other.
Not only would Kate not do this to QE2, but she also wouldn’t do it for Wimbledon, which this article notes. Kate’s game is transparent to those watching, and they’re making it clear they see her and have her number. But worse, they’re making it clear to everyone just how lazy she is.
The article is pretty savage in making those two points – she would not have done this when QEII was alive, and she would not have pulled out of Wimbledon at the last minute either, regardless of health. We said that last year – that Kate’s “bad days” would never fall on wimbledon or a vacation.
She didn’t want to go to ascot for whatever reason, so she didn’t. Maybe she did feel a little poorly, maybe she wanted to sleep in, maybe there was something at the kids school she decided to attend – whatever. but the point remains – if she had wanted to go, she would have.
Kate thinks she,has power she really doesn’t I see more negative articles coming out about her.
More please! After the hell she put Meghan through with her lie which continues to be uncorrected by her, let all these poisonous scribes turn their attention on her.
They’ll get more clicks that way. There is no love for her like the public did for Diana. She has 20 years+ to make a visible contribution to public life, and all she’s done is be an unfashionable clotheshorse who birthed three kids. So little accomplishment in 20 years.
What is Royal Ascot ? You can try to whitewash it and grace it with royal presence. But basically it is gambling by placing your bets on which horse will win the race. Perhaps Kate is not in favour of horse racing.
Kate is lazy. Nothing to do with horse racing.
Whether she supports it or not, she would have already attended, but she withdrew, so this is the essence of the matter, she withdrew and no one knew until late.
Knowing what we do about Kate’s attitude towards her sister-in-law and nephew, maybe the word “race” alone was enough to scare her off.
It’s not as if she was unaware of what Ascot was until 30 minutes prior to this years event. She’s been to it before so if it’s something she isn’t in favor of she wouldn’t have gone previously and she definitely wouldn’t have only come to the realization so late in the game that she would have to rudely cancel without letting the proper people know in advance. Besides this woman signed up for this job. Soon enough she will be the queen consort and will be expected to attend such events like these as well as meet people that she might not like, no matter what.
Kate started hunting to fit in with William’s family and friends, IIRC, so I don’t think she’d draw any sort of moral line re: horse racing.
“Kate just doesn’t like racing and so didn’t make the effort”
She doesn’t make any effort. Full stop. What does she actually like? Sailing with Ben? Other than that, she can’t be arsed to support any fashion-related causes, patronise a cancer charity etc.
They’re also admitting that two events per week is her maximum. And the heat is too much. So why go to Mustique all the time? If she doesn’t want to be seen, pull her funding. What an absolute lazy public servant.
You know what, it is about time she gets called out on this. That’s part of being a Top CEO! 😄
A top CEO who does not work! 😂
What an embarrassment to the left behinds and Willy. The lazy consort feeding on the public teat to fund her very expensive lifestyle.
There is a LOT of shade in that article. It’s clear that Charles did feel disrespected, and the palace is frustrated at W+K’s “priorities” / lack of work ethic. I also suspect that Charles is very pissed off about Kate’s people always pulling out the health excuse – after all, he does actually have cancer, which is not “in remission”, and he still shows up.
I’m not sure pissing off the King is a wise move, but it’s not like William or Kate care about that.
There is def shade and also just strait-up calling her out. Cancelling for vague reasons at the last minute when Charles has cancer but still attends. Bringing up Wimbledon. Being sure not to blame the staff bc it was all on Kate and William for not letting anyone know.
How come this is still going on how many days after Ascot? its starting look like the beginnings of a smear campaign. having said that i wonder if she will turn out for wimledon. and Why didn’t Willie ride in the carriage with his mother in law instead of bumping someone from his fathers carriage?
Can KC sanction Kate eg no Wimbledon, you are benched?? Or does Kate get to write her own ticket so she does what she wants when she wants?
Isn’t she the patron? So I don’t think so. For them to get involved and say don’t allow Kate to attend or present the final cup or whatever would be major. And I cannot see them bothering with that. Shady articles asking why she can show up for Wimbledon on a hot day though? Yeah, they’ll do that. I’d also predict she will not be at the upcoming state dinner with a new tiara. I’d be shocked if she’s there at all. But if she is, there will be no new jewelry.
She wont be banned from Wimbledon but there will be shady articles galore about it. This is just the beginning IMO.
Kate is taking her cues from William. If William respected Charles, there’s no way Kate would disrespect him. In their minds, both William and Kate have already buried Charles.
This difference is William is future king and is the one with royal blood. Kate gets her status only through marriage and Charles can have the media target her for being blatant in the disrespect.
My questions:
-Did she have cancer cells?
-Was it pre-cancer cells that were discovered
-Didn’t she celebrate being cancer OR precancerous free
-Is she going to be a perpetual cancer patient because that appears to the media and rf present and forever narrative.
So, this is a non story that has now blown up into a story. That makes me think something big is going on behind the scenes.
@Tuesday was this no show the final straw for KC and the not Sunshine Band? Is he and his courtiers fed up with the juvenile antics of this couple. Disrespectful, undisciplined, unavailable for regular work let alone foreign travel and forever briefing about how great and so much better than you in their future roles!! Has CC snapped at them being so insufferable?!
I think over the past year KP’s PR has gotten a little big for its britches. they bungled things in the beginning of the year, but then after the cancer announcement they seemed to have righted the ship somewhat – especially bc no one in the press really felt like they could criticize the cancer stricken princess. The summer’s eve video got some side eyes but nothing major and I think KP felt emboldened to just keep on doing what it wanted bc no one could criticize Kate.
then she announced she was in remission, 6 months after ending treatment, and now its 6 months since then – so the whole “I cant attend events because EXHAUSTION and BALANCE” just seems like a cover for her laziness, which of course it is. KP just didn’t expect to be called out like this.
Even GB News is getting on the criticism. Which strongly suggests that these articles are being encouraged, likely by BP and since it is clear that Kate skipped out but William attended, it is easier for them to target the married in and not the blood royal.
This is a direct result of her being booed during the Trooping carriage ride. A lot of video documenting her being booed. She can’t handle that and her cruel games to push out Meghan are coming back to haunt her. She can dish it out but she can’t take it. FAFO, yer highness.
I agree. She probably didn’t want to deal with the humiliation again. And to be fair to her, the booing was most likely directed at the monarchy in general rather than at her as an individual, but the media will never mention the booing at all because they don’t want to admit that the monarchy has critics. Still, it’s embarrassing. But more to the point, I think Kate and William both understand that it fundamentally doesn’t matter if they work or not, because the UK is very unlikely to scrap the monarchy no matter what the Windsors do. And now that Harry is out of the picture, Charles is completely dependent on William as the only option for a successor. So William can do whatever he wants, it doesn’t matter; he can do nothing and still collect the paycheck, unless the government decides otherwise, which it won’t. And unless William divorces Kate, she can do whatever she wants, too. The courtiers are pissed because their livelihoods are on the line, but William and Kate’s probably never will be.
“Kate and William tackle their public duties differently, which is their privilege, for now. ” For now, oh,oh, there is a storm brewing.
” Would she have dared miss Ascot at a moment’s notice when the queen was alive? ” This also shows how weak Charlie is. He does not have his house in order. Everybody is walking all over him.
She’s lazy, inconsiderate and she may be feeling unwell: all these things can be true.
They are running a circus, so you’ve got to expect a few clowns.
Kate and William’s friend almost makes it sound worse, even though I’m sure they didn’t mean to. Claiming it’s “absurd” that she be expected to be paraded in front of the public on a boiling hot day. Well, yeah…bc that’s the event and as the future queen she is meant to be seen by the public? There’s some real simmering anger towards the idea of being forced to parade for the public. Which again, it’s pretty bad to let that resentment show when you’re the future queen.
As for it being hot, there’s less shade at Wimbledon and she was able to sit there for hours last year while actually undergoing treatment.
And then claiming that she enthusiastically attended 2 events already. Yeah and? So? Her duty does not go beyond 2 events? Please, it’s not like she hasn’t gone skiing for more than 2 days in a row already this year. The glare of the sun on the snow is no joke actually.
And again, the resentment. How dare the people expect her to do more than 2 days of duty in a week? It really isn’t a good attitude for the Wales to have but I expect we’ll see much more of it in the future.
They’ve had this attitude for so long, this clear contempt for the public and for any duties they’re “expected” to do, and they seem to separate the “duty” part in their minds from the unbelievably wealthy, luxurious lifestyle the peasants they resent so much are funding.
I see this as Kate being thrown under the bus. Sykes is, ultimately, William’s poodle so there’s obviously been a wink from his side to openly have two consecutive articles where Kate’s not being 100% protected.
The “recalibrating” article was full of shade about how she basically can’t cope with the role now and “finding the scrutiny intolerable” had echoes of Edward VIII abdication speech and Harry and Meghan’s statements when stepping back.
Whatever was planned for early 2024 got derailed because of Kate’s health and gave her leverage; I think William is feeling more emboldened now and things are shifting.
Normally we try to decipher what is written in the Royalist column. No need this time. The talking points are very clear and not at all kind to Kate. Interesting times.
@Gemini there does appear to be a shift in the tone with the raising of questions about Kate’s conduct and attitude towards KC and royal duties. Will she attend both days at Wimbledon for the finals? Standing ovation or Mexican wave or more boos from Not my King brigade? Then two months holiday to relax and recover?
I’m going for silence. A polite clap from sections of the crowd but for the majority it ought to be silence. Like the BAFTA crowd. She doesn’t deserve any applause for being devoid of duty and utterly lazy.
I think they are leaving the door open for more criticism in case she attends Wimbledon as that would prove her being undutifully selective. To prove her critics wrong Kate has to stay home and miss Wimbledon. She painted herself into a corner. Sucks to be Kate.
@Gemini, ITA, she needs to stay home from Wimbledon this year altogether if she wants to salvage this at all. Prove to the critics that her “bad days” are unpredictable and cause her to miss events that we know she genuinely wants to attend.
But will she (or a staff member she listens to, if such a person exists) be smart enough to realize this?
This is the equivalent of calling out of work last minute on a very important day at the office for us plebes.
I live somewhere in the Chihuahua Desert so excuse my ignorance when I ask just how “boiling hot” is it in Berkshire where Ascot is held?
Based on social media I’m seeing that its around 70-80 degrees in the UK this past week? Maybe more in Berkshire? I keep seeing insistence that its humid unlike the dry heat in the US which makes me laugh bc as someone in the mid-atlantic, where it is currently 86 degrees at 930, I can assure you this is not a dry heat.
Anyway i’m sure it isnt pleasant in a long dress and everything else. But the other royals managed.
I’m told Botox also helps with preventing sweat.
LOL. all that dry heat in the US. Please. It was humid af and in the 90s where I’m at. Obv there’s lots of places with dry heat but the east coast and most places along the gulf would like a word. As well as other areas I’m sure.
“Dry heat in the US?”
I wish 😂😭
With QEII gone, Charles almost gone, about to croak in fact, Saint Catherine knows she’s on the threshold of becoming queen. Hence, no need to pretend anymore. What’s more, she is starting to show her true colors without the slightest hesitation. Also knows husband may be incandescent when it comes to others, especially Harry & his family, but when it comes to her or her Cruella mother, husband is pliable, a puss, and she’ll be the one dictating once she’s queen.
Agree. Her true colors are showing. Gone is the quiet, obedient and fragile Kate. She is a schemer. She is calling the shots and possibly always has.
The way I look at it with the wording of “for now” what difference does it make? It was said once they become Prince and princess of Wales they will have to step up, and they didn’t. Now it’s when they become king and queen they will have to step up but who’s going to tell the king anything because he’s well “the king. They’ve been lazy for their whole Royal life and once they are king and queen who’s going to tell them what to do? So I hate to say it but I think in the big picture of things they won as far as they’ve got all the perks and no one seems to be able to make them do the work.
I agree they have gotten away with it and will do the bare minimum as King and Queen. I think they will use access to their children as a way to control the press.
Yeah, I kind of rolled my eyes at the “for now” part bc I think they’ll still do as they do even when they’re king and queen. Bc they’ll still be king and queen of dolittle. And who’s gonna check them? The press? Guess we’ll see.
There’s a long history of Kate refusing to RSVP, RSVPing and no-showing, and no showing and blaming her hosts. When they were daring, she never RSVPed to events and ignored invitations. After they were married, they RSVPed to a wedding and she no-showed with such little notice her name remained on the “imaginatively written” table seating list. Pippa went with William instead and they stayed for 3 days. The Irish Guards announced her St. Patrick’s day appearance in 2016 and she pulled out and briefed it was because she and William don’t want to make any appearances a habit and therefore an expectation. Last June the military section she is a patron or colonel of announced she would attend their parade before and were immediately battled and attacked in the press by the KP team because according to her team she hadn’t committed. And on it goes. Yet she shows up in April, September, even February, tanned with sun lightened hair, suggesting not only she’s been in the sun for extensive periods of time but without any regard to sun protection.
There was someone who posted here a while back having worked for one of Kate’s few patronages, I think the V and A, and noted that Kate was not easy to work with because she was unreliable.
Cancelling last minute isn’t anything new. She just did it at a high profile event with a weak excuse.
Oh but please think of Kate and the weather! Of course the entire country had air con except poor, poor Kate. Literally every single person except for her. No one else would struggle in the heat except for her.
(This is sarcasm by the way)
Sad for them. Lol Kate and William had a fight so she did her usual temper tantrum, I’m not going. We’ve seen her do this many times over the last 15 years. There’s a reason she’s not put in the calendar. She has melt downs.
There’s also obviously a fight in comms between bp and kp. William wants to throw k under the bus but his ego won’t let bp win. I don’t think it’s super complicated. I also don’t think Kate’s recovery from something she recovered from 6 months ago and stopped treatment for a year ago has any issue with her absolutely disgusting, nasty, selfish personality. That’s my opinion.