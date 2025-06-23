“Simone Biles deleted her Twitter after that situation with Riley Gaines” links

Simone Biles apparently deleted her Twitter account following her dust-up with that horrid woman Riley Gaines. My guess is that Simone just deleted it for her own mental health and because she didn’t want to deal with any of the BS. [Just Jared]

28 Years Later had a surprisingly great box office debut. [Pajiba]

Morgan Spector might be doing too much. [Socialite Life]

I love Sam Nivola & I hope he gets an Emmy nom. [LaineyGossip]

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup! [Go Fug Yourself]

Lizzo talked about her weight loss journey. [Buzzfeed]

Jade has new music. [OMG Blog]

Gwyneth Paltrow went to Naples for the Max Mara show. [RCFA]

I’m the too-woke friend who thinks this is horrifying? [Seriously OMG]

Amanda Wilhelm got married again? [Starcasm]

Photos from the Kids Choice Awards. [Hollywood Life]