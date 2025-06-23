“Simone Biles deleted her Twitter after that situation with Riley Gaines” links

Simone Biles apparently deleted her Twitter account following her dust-up with that horrid woman Riley Gaines. My guess is that Simone just deleted it for her own mental health and because she didn’t want to deal with any of the BS. [Just Jared]
28 Years Later had a surprisingly great box office debut. [Pajiba]
Morgan Spector might be doing too much. [Socialite Life]
I love Sam Nivola & I hope he gets an Emmy nom. [LaineyGossip]
The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup! [Go Fug Yourself]
Lizzo talked about her weight loss journey. [Buzzfeed]
Jade has new music. [OMG Blog]
Gwyneth Paltrow went to Naples for the Max Mara show. [RCFA]
I’m the too-woke friend who thinks this is horrifying? [Seriously OMG]
Amanda Wilhelm got married again? [Starcasm]
Photos from the Kids Choice Awards. [Hollywood Life]
Gwyneth looks really good in the white shorts outfit!
Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes of all time. She is a hero.
She is!!
Good for Simone. All those losers have hate and hot air.
Yes. Good for her. And for what she stood up for in the first place.
Everyone should delete Twitter. It has become a toxic hellscape. SB is an icon whose accomplishments will never be matched. Haters gonna hate and she is better off without Twitter. Social media is infuriating and she has been subjected to so much racist, sexist hate. No one deserves to be targeted the way she has been targeted.
Simone is far too good for twitter, leaving a site run by Musk makes perfect sense.
Simone is smart to leave social media, IMO. Twitter is a garbage app run by a garbage person now, and an increasing amount of the harassment people get there isn’t even human. We managed to automate rage and hate thanks to bots.
The success of 28 Years Later isn’t surprising when you consider the popularity of the original film. It has a fairly dedicated base, but the sequel from another director didn’t play as well. Getting Danny Boyle back in the director’s chair would have excited a lot of people who felt the original followup didn’t honor the tone of the first movie.
Agree everyone should be off X, don’t voluntarily put money in toxic-Elmo’s pocket.
That just Jared link had another link where I learned that Sebastian Stan and Jennifer Morrison dated back in their Once Upon a Time days, my OUAT fangirl hearts pitter pattered a bit The Mad Hatter + The Savior.
(That show was OTT with outlandish plots but also really fun, captivating… like 9-1-1 for fairy tales)
Wow I didn’t know SS was on that show too!
I hope Simone chooses to join us on Bluesky.
It’s a much more pleasant and welcoming platform than Ex-Twitter.
I’m genuinely shocked any normal person is still on Twitter, putting money in the pocket of fElon.
Sam was good. but I don’t think he was a standout in a very talented cast. Walton will definitely get an Emmy nom, maybe Aimee but I see Parker or even Patrick being more likely in supporting
Simone never should have apologized in the first place. Everything she said was spot-on. The G.O.A.T.