“Simone Biles deleted her Twitter after that situation with Riley Gaines” links
  • June 23, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Simone Biles apparently deleted her Twitter account following her dust-up with that horrid woman Riley Gaines. My guess is that Simone just deleted it for her own mental health and because she didn’t want to deal with any of the BS. [Just Jared]
28 Years Later had a surprisingly great box office debut. [Pajiba]
Morgan Spector might be doing too much. [Socialite Life]
I love Sam Nivola & I hope he gets an Emmy nom. [LaineyGossip]
The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup! [Go Fug Yourself]
Lizzo talked about her weight loss journey. [Buzzfeed]
Jade has new music. [OMG Blog]
Gwyneth Paltrow went to Naples for the Max Mara show. [RCFA]
I’m the too-woke friend who thinks this is horrifying? [Seriously OMG]
Amanda Wilhelm got married again? [Starcasm]
Photos from the Kids Choice Awards. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Simone Biles deleted her Twitter after that situation with Riley Gaines” links”

  1. pamspam says:
    June 23, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    Gwyneth looks really good in the white shorts outfit!

    Reply
  2. toohottoday says:
    June 23, 2025 at 1:02 pm

    Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes of all time. She is a hero.

    Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 23, 2025 at 1:07 pm

    Good for Simone. All those losers have hate and hot air.

    Reply
  4. Tn Democrat says:
    June 23, 2025 at 1:36 pm

    Everyone should delete Twitter. It has become a toxic hellscape. SB is an icon whose accomplishments will never be matched. Haters gonna hate and she is better off without Twitter. Social media is infuriating and she has been subjected to so much racist, sexist hate. No one deserves to be targeted the way she has been targeted.

    Reply
  5. Truthiness says:
    June 23, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    Simone is far too good for twitter, leaving a site run by Musk makes perfect sense.

    Reply
  6. Veronica S. says:
    June 23, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    Simone is smart to leave social media, IMO. Twitter is a garbage app run by a garbage person now, and an increasing amount of the harassment people get there isn’t even human. We managed to automate rage and hate thanks to bots.

    The success of 28 Years Later isn’t surprising when you consider the popularity of the original film. It has a fairly dedicated base, but the sequel from another director didn’t play as well. Getting Danny Boyle back in the director’s chair would have excited a lot of people who felt the original followup didn’t honor the tone of the first movie.

    Reply
  7. North of Boston says:
    June 23, 2025 at 2:28 pm

    Agree everyone should be off X, don’t voluntarily put money in toxic-Elmo’s pocket.

    That just Jared link had another link where I learned that Sebastian Stan and Jennifer Morrison dated back in their Once Upon a Time days, my OUAT fangirl hearts pitter pattered a bit The Mad Hatter + The Savior.

    (That show was OTT with outlandish plots but also really fun, captivating… like 9-1-1 for fairy tales)

    Reply
  8. IdlesAtCranky says:
    June 23, 2025 at 3:06 pm

    I hope Simone chooses to join us on Bluesky.

    It’s a much more pleasant and welcoming platform than Ex-Twitter.

    Reply
  9. Lolo says:
    June 23, 2025 at 3:29 pm

    I’m genuinely shocked any normal person is still on Twitter, putting money in the pocket of fElon.

    Reply
  10. Normades says:
    June 23, 2025 at 3:39 pm

    Sam was good. but I don’t think he was a standout in a very talented cast. Walton will definitely get an Emmy nom, maybe Aimee but I see Parker or even Patrick being more likely in supporting

    Reply
  11. J.Ferber says:
    June 23, 2025 at 6:16 pm

    Simone never should have apologized in the first place. Everything she said was spot-on. The G.O.A.T.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment