Royalist: Princess Kate’s sudden Ascot withdrawal left staffers ‘bewildered’

One of the things I go back and forth on is “what kind of control does Buckingham Palace exert over Kensington Palace?” The 2024 “Kate Missington” debacle was largely fueled by Kensington Palace’s incompetence, and the situation only improved when (imo) BP took over and started cleaning up Prince William and Kate’s mess. William and Kate swear they do their own thing and organize their own meager diaries, but every now and then, you do get the sense that King Charles and Camilla order W&K to do certain things or NOT do certain things. This week, when the Princess of Wales suddenly pulled out of appearing at Ascot, rumors and conspiracies popped up. One of the rumors was that Camilla and Charles ordered Kate to stay away, or that Kate was being punished for some transgression (possibly that odd People Mag cover story). I don’t know if that’s the case. And the Daily Beast’s Royalist column says it’s absolutely not the case, and that BP’s staffers were caught off guard as well.
A royal insider told The Daily Beast there was a “real sense of panic” at the palace Wednesday, after Kate Middleton dramatically pulled out of a scheduled appearance at the Royal Ascot horse-racing festival at the last minute. The palace has provided no on-the-record explanation for the absence. However, Kate’s team sought to play down the idea that the cancellation signaled a downturn in her health, with some media briefed that it was just a question of the princess seeking “balance” as she continues to recover from cancer.
Kate herself clearly said that her plans could be subject to change when she announced she was cancer-free earlier this year, which at least gave a superficial plausibility to the claims that Wednesday’s unscheduled cancellation was no big deal. The U.K. media has largely gone along with the palace spin, dutifully reporting that Kate’s decision to abandon the legendary Ascot carriage procession was almost routine. In fact, pulling out of such a high-profile event, just over an hour before she was due to appear with the king and queen, is highly unusual.
Behind the scenes in the royal household, people are far less sanguine. The Daily Beast can reveal that the announcement left staff behind palace walls “bewildered and worried” as they tried to figure out what was happening. The situation was made worse by the fact that an official “carriage list” published at noon by the palace said Kate would be there, only for her to cancel within the hour.
One former courtier who retains good links with serving staff said, “Everyone was wandering around going, ‘What is going on?’ One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic. The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year. People were bewildered and worried.”
The insider added that rumors had briefly swirled around the palace that the future queen had been taken unwell and either needed to see a doctor or had been rushed to the hospital. Kate’s office did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment, but a friend of the princess told The Daily Beast: “My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Color on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it. There are good days and bad days, as she herself has very candidly said.”
One of my theories is that Kate was tired or she had some kind of cold or virus, and she didn’t believe that her cancellation would generate THIS much news. That’s the sense I got from the royal reporters – while there was concern about Kate’s well-being, there was also a real effort across the board to say “of course it’s nothing serious.” What I also gather from this piece is that KP still keeps BP in the dark about almost everything. It should have been Kate’s people informing Buckingham Palace about the cancellation and the two offices working out a statement together. Instead, BP was left in the dark and that’s why it became a larger newscycle, because BP couldn’t control the story.
Kate, happy to go on 4-5 holidays including 2 ski trips one of which she stayed with the kids whilst hubby preferred to get drunk on the balcony, but she can’t face 3 events in a week.
Her husband & mother, who you may think would be worried, looked very at Ascot and Carole used the time making sure she was photographed grinning with Charles.
Anyway get ready for Kate miracously recovering for Wimbledon. Will she flirt in front of someones wife, will she support the white non commonwealth player, will she gleefully arrive late for maximum applause, we’ll see. Or Kaiser will & she fan share.
“you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic”
😂 if you’re Lazy you like doing these things. Lazy has form. Like the way Lazy made the Queen and Princess of Denmark wait.
The Palaces aren’t going to like this unpredictable version of Waity. I fall into the MH struggle camp – she’s been outed as a racist, a lazy public servant and more than two events in a week is too much for her. She’s on strike over her workload! 😂
“My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Color on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it”
The King has cancer, she does not.
The way they cover up her laziness and rudeness (an hour’s notice of withdrawal) with a litany of excuses. She’s been treated with kid gloves over her workload since the start – engagement, Wales, marriage, children, cancer – anything else? The weather? The crowds? Mummy is appearing so it’s ok?
It’s also pretty disrespectful to Chuck but there’s no love in this family so these leftovers can stew over the lazies.
So in all WanK’s ascension moves they have not added training with BP staff or do they think they are taking KP staff with them. I didn’t think it was a big deal at the time though she could have said a bit earlier that she wasn’t going, i think the whole balance thing is what blew this up. just say you have a stomach ache or a head ache
I tend to agree with this. Just say she was coming down with a cold? And while the “right balance” thing wasn’t on the record it definitely felt like that was given as an off the record reason to all the rota reporters at exactly the same time. Bc they all tweeted the same phrasing at the same time. The last minute part was definitely what made it a big deal.
I agree. You have a cold! You don’t want to get other people sick. It’s an easy and not dramatic excuse.
I think the timing was also a big part of the problem. had the list not come out with her name on it, this would have been a much smaller issue – maybe not an issue at all.
It either looks like KP kept BP out of the loop, or that Kate decided at some point AFTER the list came out that she wasn’t going (ie so the whole “exhaustion” thing doesnt really pan out.)
either way its not a great look.
“Good days and bad days” nearly a year after Kate said her treatment was over and 6 months after she said she was in remission? That does not make sense. Like many of you all here, I’ve known several people who’ve had cancer and their “journeys” were never like this. I realize that everyone is different. KP or Kate, because it seems that KP was caught flat footed as well, need to regroup because they’re sounding like amateurs.
I still think it’s so weird. Why not post that she woke up that morning feeling a little under the weather with the start of a cold and had decided she should rest. That would have been straightforward (even if it wasn’t true). The whole ‘balance’ thing just gave ammunition to people who think she’s lazy. Honestly I think KP likes to there her under the bus on purpose .
The issue seems to be that she pulled out just one hour before she was to attend. Waking up feeling sick doesn’t really cover that because why wouldn’t she then cancel immediately. The offered excuse doesn’t work either by the same logic.
Pulling out of an even last minute does raise eyebrows – and it is clear that KP do not want the real reason out in the public sphere.
I am leaning towards mental health issues – but they do no want that known, probably because yet another royal bride developing severe mental health problems after marrying into the House of Windsor is a very bad look for the BRF.
MH issues fit so much of this that its frustrating KP is beating around the bush here, considering W&K have made removing stigma from mental health such a cornerstone of their public image. It explains the need for “balance,” it explains why Ascot may legitimately have been too much after Trooping and Garter, it explains why she has good days and bad days, etc.
I don’t think it will surprise many if they announce she’s having MH struggles. Meghan struggled. Diana struggled. Margaret struggled. Sophie suffered severe post partum especially after nearly losing Louise.
But they should stop being sly about it eg the nature videos. It’s just so fake and inauthentic.
Didn’t a “royal source” state a few months ago that Kate will be doing things that bring her joy? Obviously Ascot doesn’t bring her joy. Mustique, ski trips, Wimbledon do. Kudos for her for being transparent in that aspect but the whole “march back to work” thing remains hilarious.
If she wants kudos she needs to work.a lot more If she is working whenever she pleases she should not het taxpayer money.
Agreed. If she doesn’t want to work, just be honest about it. No one will miss her. Least of all the organisations she’s booked to visit. They have to prepare so much just so she can visit for 10 minutes and have a photo op.
The Palaces are so inauthentic, oops, I mean FAKING LIARS, when it comes to Lazy. 🥱
Just saying no one can say they weren’t warned.
It’s not just BP left in the dark, it’s Kate’s own people who are left in the dark. What communication can there be between BP and KP when Kate won’t tell anybody what is going on?
She is lazy, rude and inconsiderate but she never puts a foot wrong! 🤪
Hard to put a foot wrong when you don’t put a foot forward.
Now her ass on the other hand….
She might be, but this is weird on top of all that. When people cancel last minute, it’s because something sudden has come up, like a huge fight with a spouse or a panic attack or “omg, I can’t stop throwing up.” And if Kate couldn’t/wouldn’t communicate with the KP staff, then William should have.
Actually, I can imagine the scenario where Kate and William have a raging fight, Kate says “I’m not going” and William counters with “Fine, do whatever you want” and they stomp off leaving the staff wondering what they’re supposed to do.
I wonder if Kate just never planned to go and she (maybe William as well) just didn’t share that with anyone so when the list came out with her name on it, someone (either Kate or William) had to be like “‘well actually…..”
KP should have probably said from the start that Kate wasn’t going to Ascot. I suspect that if Kate was actually working a lot the reaction to her dropping out would have been different. She rarely seen so her missing Ascot and dropping out minutes after it announced she was going to be there was upsetting to the press and royalists who are desperate for pictures of Kate.
The fact that this particular article is out here right now shows us that somebody somewhere is unhappy with all of this. The thing is…if Kate is only being lazy, that’s unsustainable in the long term. Her “job” isn’t particularly difficult–it’s just pretty clothes and chit chat.
Well, it’s not exactly difficult to bewilder the staffers of the BRF, it’s just nice to see their bewilderment not relating to Harry and Meghan breathing.
I mean, she noped out of all of 2024. I’m sure she now thinks she can cherry pick her “work”.
I wonder for how long the “needs balance”, “good days and bad days” excuses are going to be accepted?
There should be an annual lexicon for each of Lazy’s Not Working Year:
2025: “Balance”
2024: “Good days and bad days”
2023: Can’t recall her excuse that year except she flashed the South Koreans.
2022: “The hardest thing I had to do.” (QE2’s death and she had to do the walkabout with Meghan)
Of course she might simply have had an attack of the runs.
It’s easy to go in on Kate Middleton. She cancels, vanishes, reappears in a blowout, buttons, and big collar, and the media loses its mind. She pulled out last minute from a big event and the takes started flying: she’s lazy, selfish, dodging responsibilities.
But sometimes, people cancel plans because life happens. Illness, a kid emergency, anxiety—things that don’t always make for a tidy palace statement. And if you’ve just been through major surgery and cancer treatment, maybe you get to not show up once in a while.
The constant jump to “manipulative” or “weak” isn’t analysis. It’s projection wrapped in patriarchy. It’s old, boring, and says more about the culture than it does about her.
So yeah, question the Firm. Side-eye the PR. But maybe don’t turn every sick day into a scandal.
Maybe Kate just had a bad day.
Skiing holiday/s. ⛷️
Also, Chuck has cancer. I’m sure he has more bad days than her.
She did get to not show up for a while. for a whole year plus.
When another senior royal pulls out last minute – which rarely happens, FYI, Charles has managed to maintain a heavy workload while ALSO battling cancer – there is usually more information given. For example when Camilla missed events last – November maybe? – we were told she was battling a chest infection. there was a reason for the last minute pull out of events. Even when Charles missed events last minute last month we were told that it was bc he had to go to the hospital as a result of a cancer treatment.
Only Kate is given the grace to miss events because she just doesn’t feel like going. That’s not patriarchy.
And to repeat- had Kate bothered to tell anyone that she wasn’t going on Tuesday night, or Wednesday AM when she woke up – that she didn’t feel well and couldn’t make it – this would be much less of an issue.
FINALLY – the palace sources are carefully not saying this is related to her cancer treatment (which ended almost a year ago FYI.) This line about exhaustion is the closest we’ve come but that’s a little ludicrous considering Trooping was Saturday and Garter was Monday (so she had a day off in between) – the closest we’ve come to a direct admission from KP that this is health related.
it seems the KP line is that this is about finding “balance” but I dont know what that means in this context.
I think Willy and Kate had a fight, maybe over Kate being late, and one of them pulled the plug: Willy had a tantrum and put his big, dumb foot down, or Kate said, “Screw you, I’m not going.”
Was it just a blip, feeling exhausted in the heatwave or does Kate have carte blanche to just turn up when her chakras are aligned from now on? Going forward this should be better managed. Don’t announce her events too far in advance and Kate needs to let her team know immediately if she’s indisposed. Temporary crisis or the new normal? She has the time and money to be receiving private treatment for any health issue that may be impeding her from living her best life and er, working a bit more?
She doesn’t strike me as being into chakras. Pilates if pushed, but definitely not yoga. That’s for the American. Maybe that’s why she’s all out of sorts, incurious and all that.
I’m sure she’s recovering in some Norfolk forest.
@HeatherC, this is my comment of the year, for which I thank you: “Hard to put a foot wrong when you don’t put a foot forward.” …and this is the morale of saint Kate. I think a lot of British life can be explained this way: like, there’s always a braying chorus waiting to pounce. So your best bet is to keep your head down, toe the line, and knuckle under. That seems to be the through line in so many ways in this society. And Meghan did not do that: she was exuberantly engaged and took initiative, and exercised agency, and held people accountable. And that put the fear of god into them. It’s not just about race and gender: it’s about free will and personal autonomy. They’re very ambivalent about that stuff. Americans learn to take it on the chin, keep calm and carry on. Otherwise we would implode. British people are best summed up in the way Bill Bryson (an American) described a part of England (where he lives): “it’s a touchy duchy.” Which …is an awkward combination. Being very touchy and also very prone to scrutinise and judge, is an awkward combination. They continually trip on their own psychic baggage.