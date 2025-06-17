Princess Kate’s ‘summer of strength’ is all about vacations & preparing to be queen

There’s absolutely nothing funnier than the quarterly promises to be keen from the Princess of Wales. The “promises to be keen” have been a longtime feature of royal reporting since Kate married William in 2011. Kate never exists in the present or makes concrete plans of action in real time. It’s always off in the distance, her future keenness will always happen somewhere along the line, eventually. Well, People Magazine has put Kate’s promises to be keen on their cover this week, alongside some more immediate promises to have a “summer of strength.” Wait until Kate saunters into the Wimbledon men’s final and then disappears for four months. Summer of strength, if “strength” means “vacations.” Some highlights from People:
Kate’s appearance at Trooping: “She projected the confidence of someone who has enthusiastically reconnected with her public duties,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
Kate’s challenging year: “She has not been able to have the privacy that a person who faces this kind of illness is normally afforded,” says a source close to the royal household. But with her public announcement in September that she was done with chemotherapy, followed by news in January that she’s in remission, this summer marks her first stretch of true respite.
Kate loves nature, haven’t you heard? “She gets so much sustenance in nature, and she’s lucky to have homes in some of the most beautiful parts of Britain: in Norfolk and on the Windsor estate,” says Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson. “She’ll be able to reenergize herself.” As Kate and William emerge from their most difficult chapter, the princess is carefully pacing herself. “She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life,” Anderson says.
Preparing for the transition: The shadow of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, which aides now describe as a “managed” condition, means that Kate, William and their inner circle are preparing for an inevitable transition. “There are some major shifts coming behind the scenes,” a friend tells PEOPLE. With their future roles as King and Queen drawing closer, the couple are focused on building a trusted team of top advisers. “They are really finessing what works and what doesn’t,” the friend adds.
Kate is the only working royal with pulling power, LMAO: When it comes to her own support network, Kate has been relying on family and a small circle of trusted friends as she’s navigated cancer and then returned to duties. Her relatively limited public appearances — she has made far fewer than many of her royal counterparts — have only heightened the impact of each engagement. Says Charles’s biographer Catherine Mayer: “She was already the only working royal left with any special pulling power. Now her scarcity means that it has risen.” Mayer adds that this carefully measured presence, combined with an air of mystery, echoes the late Queen Elizabeth’s approach: “She is the one who generates excitement. For her, less is actually more.”
Reassessing: “They were able to step back and reassess their priorities in all aspects of their lives,” the friend says. During this time, Kate has found “sanctuary” in nature, she says. Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who accompanied the princess on a spring outing in one of her family’s favorite spots, the Lake District, recalls, “She told me, ‘During my recovery, I spent a lot of time in the outdoors, because that’s where I felt at peace.’ She’s a wonderfully warm person and invites you into a conversation. That’s her superpower.”
Kate’s summer plans: As the school year winds down for George, Charlotte and Louis, the Wales family is looking ahead to a summer filled with restorative time together. “They have a quiet life out in Norfolk, with a lot of freedom to go to places like the beach, and no one bothers them,” says Bedell Smith. Plans may also include a trip to the idyllic Isles of Scilly or even a Caribbean getaway, as in the past. As always, they are expected to join the extended royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a tradition Kate has embraced for decades.
Catherine Mayer said: “She was already the only working royal left with any special pulling power. Now her scarcity means that it has risen.” Let’s break that down, because I feel like that’s one of the major points of this cover story. It’s not just Kate’s keen promises for when she’s keen queen consort – this is about Kate’s people and the royal reporters reemphasizing that the whole thing falls apart without Kate. Kate is the ONLY one with pulling power, the ONLY one they want to talk about, the ONLY one who can disappear for months and no one says sh-t. Now, does the whole thing fall apart without Kate? Is Kate the only one with special pulling power? Not really. She’s just the most glamorous one of this frumpy, terrible group. As we saw last year, the whole thing only falls apart when the Windsors can’t prove that Kate is alive and unharmed. Once people saw that Kate was okay, that was over.
As for the “her scarcity means more people are paying attention to her scarce appearances” thing – that’s demonstrably false as well. Kate’s few events are barely one-day stories this year. The papers have largely stopped giving her multiple gold stars for gawping and jazz-handing her way through one event a month. There was very little buzz or excitement about her Trooping appearance this year, and that’s true of her other public events as well.
Meanwhile, in the real world where people work, IG just announced a shortlist of cities for the 2029 Games. Mightily impressive.
So keep doing you Lazy. You’re holidaying yourself into irrelevance 😎
People covers sometimes crack me up. Bc did they make her lipstick darker to match the pink caption box? The article itself sounds like more or less the same thing we always hear. The details aren’t new and aren’t very interesting. They do make it sound like Charles is not long for this world though. Whether that’s true or not idk. It’s also just a good excuse not to be doing much… bc they’re gearing up for the transition. Which could possibly still be a few years away. Or sooner.
And once William becomes King they will be doing fewer events to give them time to get a grip on the behind the scenes work.
LOL. Yes! They don’t want to “rush” Kate into royal duties, even though we’ve heard that for the past 14 years and even before that. Before the engagement the excuse was that she was a private citizen. This lazy woman has form.
We were told that it’s William who has the constitutional role, though her supporters never stop misstating her actual status. They call her “future queen” as if she will be regnant. That is not her rank at all. Never can be.
If KC dies soon, the kids will still be minors and I’ll be waiting to see the excuses as to why King William and Queen Kate can’t work full-time because they have to do the school run and raise their kids as pre-teens. It will be hilarious.
Oh yeah. It will be years and years of hearing about how they are adjusting to their new roles. While doing the school runs. While taking 5 months of the year off for vacation. Poor little poppets.
And we got another reference to her gaining confidence. Everybody got the same set of talking points from KP, I see.
People left out a few their homes in the ‘more beautiful parts’ of the UK—they’ve also got a place up at Balmoral, a place in Wales–and they left KP out, maybe because it’s in the city? But it has beautiful gardens & an adjacent park, so plenty of ‘nay-tchah’ for Katie Keen.
Why is she always on the cover.
“This summer marks her first stretch of true respite.” Umm she’s gone on about five vacations this year and has done sub 50 engagements I would bet. Does she need a vacation from vacation?
“Her relatively limited public appearances — she has made far fewer than many of her royal counterparts — have only heightened the impact of each engagement.” So it’s good that she’s lazy.
Quickly tell me about the impact of any engagement she’s done this year? Without looking it up tell me an engagement to a charity ( not showing up to the order of this or that service) that she did in February? And how this has helped them with heightened awareness and continued conversation?
I’m just waiting for the day where they flat out say I’m not doing s***. Followed by, and who’s gonna check me boo?
No one’s gonna check them.
We’re seeing this play out in real time. They’ll do as little as they want and the windfall from the taxpayers will continue to rain.
Exactly. Which is why a US mag is running this story and not a British tabloid–because US readers may not be quite as up to speed on all her vacations so far this year. Even Fail readers know she doesn’t need a four-month vacation after taking most of last year off, and on top of five vacations so far this year.
Also that bit about scarcity emulating the late Queen is demonstrably false. The late Queen had an amazing work ethic and did hundreds of engagements every year, even into her nineties and when she was suffering from her own health issues.
The queen was dying from cancer and kept working until the day before she died.
And Charles seems to be working through cancer treatment.
“I’m just waiting for the day where they flat out say I’m not doing s***. ”
Uh, that will be approximately 2 days after Chuckles is put into the ground. King Peg will issue new letters patent stripping the Sussexes of their HRH styling, then disappear to hide from any and all royal duties (movie premieres and soccer games excepted).
Waity won’t be doing any more than she is contractually obligated to do. I still think SHE wanted a divorce, and whatever 2024 negotiations took place was to give her enough to get her to stay. They need her “glamour” and she knows it.
I don’t believe Kate wanted a divorce at all. Her entire adult life has been about plotting to be Queen Consort. Ditto her mother.
I think if she wanted a divorce then she wouldn’t try so hard to make eye contact and find festive glances with William. Sometimes the mask slips and you can feel how much she may possibly loathe him. Maybe she doesn’t, idk? But if she wanted a divorce she could make that clear for the cameras and she works much harder than him to show a united front. I have no idea what William’s life is really like but I do think Kate and their marriage has become a cover to let him do what he wants bts without anyone knowing.
She wants to be Queen and the truth is she cannot wait.I really believe she cannot wait for Charles to die.There will be the crocodile tears from her, loads of photos of her ”grief stricken” face, but she will be gloating inside.Accompanied by her adoring mother of course.
I have never met Cathy or her mother but am ashamed to say I loathe the pair of them.Both as genuine as the man in the moon.
Speaking of soccer, will that include the Women’s Euros in Switzerland next month? Especially as Wales have qualified for the first time…
There are clips popping up from the carriage ride with the kids where the crowd was obviously booing.
That’s not a great sign at all.
Welcome to the real world Middletons. The people booing you are the people funding you.
There were A LOT of boos. Loud and clear. So few ppl turned up and half of them were anti monarchist protesters. That’s not pull in my eyes.
I gotta say, I felt bad for the kids though. They looked very confused.
I don’t feel sorry for hyper-privileged kids, but why would people boo them?
They are innocent right now.
To explain myself, I do charity work for underprivileged kids. That’s why I can’t get on board with all this feeling sorry for the Wales’ kids.
I feel for the kids to an extent but I didn’t think they looked that confused or surprised. I’d imagine that someone had warned them that there would be protestors. They were probably told to act cool and wave to the protestors bc they were actually waving. So was Kate. Waving to a person holding a sign that says down to the crown is a choice. And one the firm endorses. It gives off a very not worried about it vibe, regardless of whether that’s the truth or not.
It was great to watch and the booing was loud enough not to be mistaken. As for the kids being around the protesters, I think that’s their future, agree or disagree these kids cost the taxpayers a lot of money and public money is being cut while royal spending is increasing at an alarming rate. The monarchy has been in serious decline since the Sussex’s family quit, Kate being queen won’t help with the popularity one bit, but WanK sure make it seem like Chuck will be lucky to see the new year.
“. . . homes in the most beautiful parts of England” & “scarcity” draws the peasants.
Basically, she is the only woman under 50 allowed to be a working royal. So she is the only one who is photogenic enough to put in the paper.
Is that about it?
“restorative time” from their big year doing…… f**k all???
To quote a lovely man from the Harry & Meghan netflix doc (that i am currently rewatching)
a press that is “devoid of journalism”
Someone go back in time and kill rupert murdoch’s mom before he was born.
Dame Elisabeth Murdoch, who lived to a ripe old age, told her only son Rupert that he’d never be as good as his father Sir Keith Murdoch, a WW1 corespondent, knighted for his services during the war.
Rupert still hasn’t got a knighthood. Unlike David Beckham 😂
That’s a great quote ‘a press devoid of journalism’
She is lucky to be rich and have loads of servants, how would she have coped if she had had to go out to work to feed her children and do the housework when she came home, alongside the chemo.
Point well made! This article screams: privileged woman uses her privilege (and all her “strength”) to go on another privileged holiday. Also once you’ve finished reading the article would you all be so good as to feel sorry her.
Kate has a photo on 3 front pages today versus the actual King getting included on one front cover. Kate is providing the glamour in the current lineup and she and the kids are essential for FK’s wholesome family image. That is all they want from her and that’s all she wants to supply as well.
That must be what she means to be “inspirational”: You too, can be like me. A baby breeder who does fuck all work for taxpayer money.
The problem is that Kate’s days of providing glamour are fast approaching expiry. She’s ageing fast. And once she turns 50, people will view her differently. She will look 70.
Looks do not last for ever.Hers are fading very fast.She is already looking as old as her mother.
She is working hard at making Charlotte a ”mini me” but how long that lasts remains to be seen.She is still only 10 years old and can be manipulated, but children grow up.
Cathy still clings to her mother, and is hoping her daughter can do the same to her.
She’s no Diana. Diana was more than a mannequin
What does “keen” mean in this context?
This is like Kate Mad Libs.
Kate’s summer of ….
Kate finds sustenance in …
Kate and her … are preparing for …
It means she thinks vaguely that she wants to do something work-related then slaps herself across the face and says “Silly girl! What were you THINKING!?”
Maybe, possibly, someday, she MIGHT do something down the road ( but not really). She has been keen since she got engaged and has nothing to show for it ( except producing heirs and spares).
Which, to be fair was her main duty, the charity work is only there to justify her position and give her something useful to do, well it is meant to be useful.
If that cover is already photoshopped…woo she is not looking good. The pancake makeup does her no favors. And the outfit is more ridiculous by the minute.
Her neck looks really bad.
I also noticed that. It looks like she has fake tan on. The white scar is also still visible.
Keen is a future-faker.
The British press has named Louis as the star of Trooping. That says a lot about Kate’s star power. Furthermore, the British press would much rather talk about Harry and Meghan rather Kate, they just won’t admit it. I don’t expect Kate to do much more than what she did last summer. She will be at both finals at Wimbledon and she will spend day at Ascot which is what she used to do prior to last year.
@Amy Bee oh dear what if BOTH parents resent Louis as competition for the LURVE of THEIR public? Jealous and insecure people don’t like sharing the limelight, do they?
If Pegs is like Chuckles in any way, he’s likely already begun to resent his own children.
I wouldn’t trade places with those kids for any amount.
Ha, wait until Charlotte turns 18!
Yeah, the conflicts between her and Kate are gonna be gruesome. Kate has way way way too many insecurities to not take at least ten of those out on a maturing daughter. 😱😱
So Will will be impactful as King (translate hitting the bottle, the nightclubs but hopefully not hitting his REDACTED). Kate will remain infantilised and exclusive : photoshopped glamour when she’s 90 but still keen to be Queen and the rest of the working royals will carrying on working as usual but not get any front covers for their pains! I mean when was the Duke of Kent’s last front cover?
Ok, but who will be the other working royals? Camilla and Anne will be right behind Charles. These are not young ppl. None of his cousins are working royals. He doesn’t have H&M. There will be no working royals pretty soon. Cuz Pegs and Can’t don’t work already.
Exactly @Steph TPTB should be recruiting any of the cousins who want to step forward as work horse/ scapegoat for the RF now as it is patent that FK and FQ are grifters not grafters!
“Glamour” is not an 80s turquoise dress with ing fluted shoulders like it’s 1938. She’s not remotely glamorous, even in her gowns. She needs to gain 20 and lose the eyeliner.
This poor woman is tall and thin as any fashion model and they still can’t dress or style her.
TOP 10 TOUGHEST EVERYDAY JOBS ACCORDING TO BRITS:
Firefighter
Paramedic
Surgeon
Nurse
Police Officer
Armed Forces Personnel
Care Worker
Farmer
Teacher
Social Worker
Another of those polls: notice NO ONE believes being a Royal is a tough and under paid job!!
I see why those folks were intimidated by Meghan, a doer vs a keen to do
Yeah, it’s no great mystery, and we all should have seen this coming. I don’t think it ever occurred to me that whoever William or Harry married wouldn’t be passionate about something. ANYTHING. William really got his equal, as if Meghan would ever be attracted to a dud like William.
Completely superficial but fascinating,it appears to my non-professional eyes this cover photoshop appears to be an ‘update’ of her ‘make up application.’ (On the cover we see her eyes vs the makeup.) I imagine that is regular for covers, but still the choice is interesting, editorially speaking.
In our friend group we have someone that we call Eve, though not to her face. She is always in the eve of some new project. Being in the eve of a new project is all she talks about yet she is frozen to act on anything else. She announces a deadline. When the deadline comes, she comes up with excuses why she needs to focus on another project further down the calendar. The year we graduated from university, her dad gave her a substantial amount of money to “start life”. So while we were all adulting, learning and failing in our first jobs, she was perfectly settled in her position as being in the eve of life. It wasn’t laziness, it was arrested development sponsored by family money. In our middle age, she is still the same our Eve. She reminds me so much of WanK. They think they will finally start life as king and queen. Arrested development doesn’t work like that.
Kate’s like the Red Queen in Through the Looking Glass – “The rule is, jam to-morrow and jam yesterday – but never jam to-day.” Where is that plum jam, anyway?
I’d forgotten about the plum jam. Just where is that recipe that Kate was going to give away for free?
“they are expected to join the extended royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a tradition Kate has embraced for decades.” ??? Kate hasn’t been going to Balmoral for “decades”.
Does People Mag not have proof readers or fact checkers??
They were soundly and roundly booed as they rode through the streets at trooping. The two boys looked like they’d had it. I saw a picture on reddit and I won’t repost it because I won’t do that to those kids. If your follow drzanye on IG, you’ll get a clip of the booing.
Interesting that Meg and Kate are always compared and contrasted but no one does the same with Cam and Kate? Will is already blowing his horn about working less but being way more impactful than dad. Cam came to Queen hood with a, ahem, mixed reputation so it is interesting FQ’s PR is all about her popularity and being a glamour puss. Now no one has ever written of Cam as a fashionable glamour puss, have they? However, she did put perform Will last year as KC’s deputy , doing events when KC was in purda and the heir was unavailable as well. She did win plaudits for keeping calm and carrying on then, didn’t she? The contrast between the older and younger couples and how they coped last year was revealing. Sometimes
a lot more than glamour is needed from a top CEO!
I still think about how she treated Diana harry and Meghan and how she partied with Clarkson she puts the lazy ones to shame and does more work
Camilla plays the game. She leaks like a sieve, and she has a couple projects and events every year, distributed throughout the year, that the media can plan for and attend. She invites some celebs so there’s a little juice for the pictures. That’s all the media is looking for and yet William and Kate refuse, even though the media has been carrying water for them since the minute it was announced Meghan was dating Harry.
I doubt c and c are fond of the cover story of keen preparing to be queen
The DF actually does report on what Cammy wears. It’s quite funny, actually! They can’t really talk about ‘flowing locks’ or ‘glamorous pins’, but by golly they try!
1. People who work in the royal households typically get paid less than people working in similar positions elsewhere because working for the royals is supposed to be a prestigious resume builder. The Windsors treat everyone in their orbit horribly, do as they damn well please regardless of the consequences and hire staff with the intent of scapegoating them. Staff don’t deserve the blame for any Windsors nonsense EVER. 2. Keener should literally have dozens of tailored outfits stored by event category labeled with what jewelry and accessories should be worn (and where those items are located). The issue is not staff but Keener/her mother. 3. She is wasting away before our eyes. Hilary Mantel got slammed for stating the truth. Praising Keener for being a thin trad wife with no substance has been exceptionally destructive because her only role in the royal family is to be a too thin clothes hanger. Keener needs out of the public eye and treatment for whatever combination of disordered eating, substance abuse and mental health issues are going on with her. Trotting her out periodically to gawk and gape with her mouth wide open is chilling because she clearly needs treatment. 4. Dressing Keener has to be a nightmare. She has never had good taste in clothes/accessories to begin with her, but Keener is dressing in a manner to both highlight her thinness and conceal how painfully thin she is. She can’t wear anything that shows her bare arms, knees, collarbones or too much neck because those areas highlight how skeletally thin she is and would spark a public outcry. Her extreme thinness has to be registering with those in her orbit, at least to the point an effort is being made to hide it from the public. It horrifying that the Windsors are not circling the wagons to get her treatment and instead periodically trot her out and continue the smear campaign against Harry/Meghan when the house of Windsor is a mess.
Just rename people Kate weekly. She’s on the cover again. More issues unsold. Sally b Smith is another sycophant.
It really is ridiculous… I won’t waste my money purchasing or subscribing to any publication that promotes Waity’s propaganda.
I somehow read “vacations” as “vaccinations” in the headline and was momentarily intrigued.
https://archive.md/i0Aaz
Report that KC and W are at odds over the heir’s rampant briefing of what an impactful monarch looks like? Balding and angry and full of their own sense of importance as God’s anointed representative perhaps?
Let the press focus on those two spoiled over-indulged toddlers, and leave the private citizen Sussexes alone IMO!
This scarcity thing sounds like an excuse for her not working beyond the big events they want to draw crowds to. Kate must be scarce so everyone gets excited for the King’s big events! She can’t be seen any other time to ensure the scarcity/excitement combo. More lip service, zero action by Katie.
People left out a few non-British vacation spots. All those trips to France & elsewhere for skiing, then there’s Jordan–likely for the sun & scuba diving, then there’s trips to the Seychelles & the Maldives. Just wait til they figure out skiing in the southern hemisphere during the English summer!
I don’t know why this article is making me mad , but it is . Kate does not get to deal with cancer like regular people because she is a public figure or whatever the f they said . Well on that note. You are correct. Because regular folks, most of them still have to work when they have cancer. They don’t get to skip the queue and get the best treatment possible and do f all all year. No , they still have to work and look after their families. Why the f does Kate get a cookie for being a lazy entitled spoiled welfare queen? Who died and made this self centered Karen the queen of the universe. She is always on vacation so I don’t know how much more relaxing she could possibly do because if her and William relax anymore and take any more time off work, people might think they are in a coma that’s how little they actually do work.