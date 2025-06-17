What if Princess Kate’s wardrobe issues are really a staffing issue?

Here are more photos from the Order of the Garter service in Windsor yesterday. There’s some kind of walk with the Knights of the Garter, and then the service is in St. George’s Chapel. There’s also a lunch at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles. This year, Charles attended everything, as did Camilla, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, the Gloucesters, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. William actually made an effort to look somewhat cheerful in his blue velvet Garter robe. Meanwhile, Kate spent a good amount of time laughing at the Garter knights in their feathers and velvet. She’s done that every time she’s gone to this service, starting in 2008. You’d think after 17 years, she would stop laughing her ass off at the ensembles, you know? She’s so rude and immature.
As we discussed yesterday, Kate repeated a Self Portrait dress & jacket which she had just worn to the VE Day concert. Usually, she tries to space out her repeats a little bit better, but this isn’t the first time she showed up in the same outfit twice in a short amount of time (going from memory, she did it in the fall of 2023, wearing the same ill-fitting suit twice within the span of two weeks). So what’s going on?
In recent years, much has been made about Prince William hiring a new valet and the valet helping him out so much, but all we ever hear about Kate is that she still has some kind of assistant/catch-all aide who is seemingly in charge of Kate’s wardrobe, diary and everything else. I guess my point is that… I don’t think Kate’s wardrobe situation is solely about restrictions on her clothing allowance, although that definitely seems to be a big part of it. I just think Kate lacks qualified staff – she’s probably stuck with the same lazy idiots who wept in closets whenever Meghan asked them to perform a task. Kate doesn’t have anyone keeping track of what she wore and when, she doesn’t have anyone cycling out recently-worn looks and bringing out older pieces which we’ve barely seen in years. Incompetence reigns in that household, especially when it comes to staffing Kate.
Last thing: King Charles allowed his depraved human-trafficking brother Prince Andrew to attend the Garter lunch. Andrew wasn’t allowed to walk outside with the other knights, nor does it seem like Andrew was allowed to attend the service. But he did attend the lunch hosted by his brother. I think Charles likes having Andrew around as a failsafe scapegoat.
Of course Andrew was there. He’s still allowed to wear garter robes. Kate grins at cameras and Sophie plays up to her.
Scapegoats get free passes.
I only just now noticed the length of her hair/extensions. Woman needs a hair cut.
The wigs are getting crazy. We saw her real hair when she was skiing and it’s fairly short. Last few times her new wigs have been really obvious.
I guess this is where I realize I have a lot of ageism because I just think her long hair looks silly on her, like she’s madly grasping at her youth. Girl. It left in a cloud of cigarettes, oat bran and the third hour of sweat on the stair machine (or whatever her over-exercise of choice is. I don’t really follow gym trends).
I also think her hair looks silly, but I don’t think it’s due to her age. I think there’s this incongruence in her image. Her wardrobe leans very old-fashioned and mature—she often dresses like she’s a decade older than she is. Her taste is not often or in trend. Her makeup is also heavy and not very youthful.
None of this is inherently bad, although it’s not my aesthetic. The problem is that her hair is very girlish—long and curled in the way you often see on little girls. So it creates this weird dissonance of a mature, old-fashioned lady with the hair of eight-year-old.
@betsy & @mfs – as a woman of a certain age who is currently growing her hair, I can say I agree that the suggestion that long hair is only appropriate for the young is problematic to me as well. That said, her hair game is dated and poorly executed which for me is the issue…
I find it unflattering on her and I find all of that fake hair kinda gross. Her people are also inept at weaving in her wiglets to look somewhat real. And the sausage curls are so dated. Her look is very stale.
I think hair can drag a face down, which is probably why some older women avoid it and why it doesn’t look great on her. I had very long hair for a long time but I find my shorter (collarbone) hair much more flattering and freeing.
Mutton dressed as lamb. It’s odd because her clothing choices are always very mumsy (except when she’s hiking up her skirts and photographers catch the lack of underwear). But a shoulder-length do would make her look exactly like Carole, and it’s like she knows that isn’t a good comparison.
Willy married Carole in disguise. 😂
Even just to the bottom of her shoulder blades would be a HUGE improvement. I think she’d look great with a side-swept French bob, jaw length. That’d shock EVERYONE…may even get her her first *real* reaction from Willy in more than a decade!
Her hair wasn’t this long except when Meghan started wearing it long. If we look at her hair in 2018, it was long, but stopped a few inches below her shoulders.
It is now mid back length and obviously not real at those lengths, especially when we see how short it was during the ski trip.
It is a security blanket at this point.
The length she had it when Meghan married in to the family was good.
Only half her face looks like Carole. The other half looks like pipper.
But if she cuts her hair, whatever the world would the sycophantic media talk about her? I just saw a headline praising her appearance yesterday and her never before as long hair!!!
Lol. I for one applaud her ambition to slowly tranform into Cousin It.
I second this.
#CousinItRulz
She needs to get rid of her extensions/wiglets but her own hair has thinned out drastically (as we saw from the skiing photos) because she’s basically undernourished. Being on a starvation diet causes hair loss. She’s also lost whatever curves she had, when she turns sideways she just about disappears.
lol Jaded – the only time this woman had curves was when she was pregnant! (Except for pre-engagement times),
@Caitlin — that’s what I meant. I actually saw her in person in 2016 and even though she was thin in those days, she did have a bust and behind, albeit small. Now they’ve completely disappeared.
But if there’s something wrong with the staff, Why Kate not tell employees about the clothes she want or can refuse the clothes if she doesn’t like it? I think Kate has the decision in the clothes she wears(If William isn’t preventing it,
Yeah, it’s a ridiculous theory for the reasons you outlined. I don’t think W is preventing her from wearing what she wants to wear. I’m starting to think this is a PR strategy to keep people writing and talking about K. It’s also elicited sympathy for K with people speculating that her mean husband has cut her budget or that someone is preventing her from accessing her old clothes. Poor K; a victim of such cruelty.
I agree: it’s a pr strategy of Kate so that we feel sorry for her as a victim of her incandescent husband….and it’s working..she has a long history of these kind of games during her waiting years..
This is an interesting theory, I like it! It makes sense, she comes across as sympathetic while William looks like the guy who won’t dress his wife as well as his dad did. HIS DAD. Dude, everything about your current strategy is wrong.
Kate has been in public so few times that if she can’t recall she wore this back in May, there are serious issues. But really she does this knowing people will comment and perhaps feel bad for her.
These photos look like modern day segregation – no coloureds allowed, white people only.
As for staffing issues, no self-respecting avant garde stylist would want to be associated with Lazy.
Kate’s hat looks ridiculous, like a giant plate. Out of proportion completely.
As for Sofie, her last dresses – on the balcony and here, at Garter service – are simply awful.
Both her hats serve the purpose of hiding her melting face in daylight…
I’ve long believed her hats with their excessive heights are chosen solely the better to dominate the people she’s with and any photographs.
Diana, who was taller than KM, never felt the need for such towering hats let alone 6″ heels.
I refuse to believe someone as vain as Kate has suddenly lost track of what she has worn for previous public events. She knows what to wear when she suddenly wants to crank up the Diana/Elizabeth/Meghan cosplay. I’m still leaning towards her budget being slashed. I also think she’s selling old pieces to keep the Middleton’s afloat. Kate has always worn repeats, but not as much as she wears them now.
I wouldn’t put selling past her but who would wear her garish and ill-considered outfits? And who would fit into them?
Mary of Denmark used a second hand shop in Copenhagen (Haberdash) to sell her stuff when she was CP…some just want the label.
I knew about Mary from RD. She is utterly devoid of any basic decency, let alone integrity. She is greedy beyond belief. The Danish royals are not as rich as their British counterparts and Mary’s clothes are purchased by Danish taxpayers without any grey area of Duchies to question.
Mary wears lovely clothes. It’s a pretty big difference to Kant’s wardrobe of coat dresses, mismatched accessories and flying saucer hats. Most of Kate’s wardrobe now is bespoke. Her pantsuits are made to measure with short legs long torso. I don’t think anyone with the money is buying Kant’s old gear. She’s never even gone for high end fabrics.
We were referring to Mary’s outlet for selling her clothes and making money from taxpayers’ funding. It’s unconscionable.
Whether she dresses well, is immaterial. she probably now passes a lot of things onto her daughters.
The original poster was discussing Kant selling clothes. At least Mary’s clothes are nice, but we were in fact discussing Kate. Royal dish loathe Mary and Meghan.
You don’t think the Mids stashed their cash offshore? Don’t forget they restructured their business from a private listing to a public one so that they wouldn’t be personally liable when PP went bust.
One can see from space that W and K are utterly indifferent about their work and what anyone thinks of them. This extends to what they wear and which events they choose to or are forced to attend. As long as they put on the show of happy young family, that’s what matters. All the while holding contempt for their public.
While she could be selling some of her older stuff ( other than super royalist collectors I have no idea who would want to buy any of her clothes circa 2016), I think incompetence is just the likely answer.
They like to constantly talk about turnover within the Sussex realm but they managed to still attract staff with a high pedigree 5 years on. The type of environment that working for Kensington Palace has to be is reflected in the people that they can attract to roles.
Even if her clothing budget has been slashed, and she has limited access. She still has some access. I don’t think she has five outfits that they’ve allowed her to roll out on a hanging rack. If Cher Horowitz could come up with the system 30 years ago to figure out what to wear in her closet, the people that are responsible for curating this on her behalf can as well.
LOL! Yes, Cher Horowitz would take the lead to get Kate organized and give her more modern look too. Cher would probably also drag Kate kicking and screaming to get her hair cut to a more modern style AND get her to re-think her makeup regimen. In other words, a total make-over!
She did the same thing earlier this year. The outfit she wore to Royal Marsden was worn about a week later to her visit to the women’s prison. I just think it’s laziness.
Exactly @Amy…she’s done it at least twice this year…and it serves 2 pr purposes: firstly, it incites pity as most people feel sorry for her and her involvement with thrifty William in addition to her health issues and secondly, the so close repeat of the clothes provokes conversations around her name and the reasons she does it and prevents people from noticing her dramatic loss of weight… there’s a third reason why she does it concerning William and the game she and her mother play with him….I don’t believe that the repeats are the problem of incompetent staff…during trooping, Kate wore something similar to one dress her mother in law and the Queen wore, meaning she (or her staff)had made some sort of research, so, no, the repeat is not due to staff..
What if she’s repeating things in close proximity as a message? It could be her way of signaling that she’s not allowed to spend freely. A bit of a “blink twice if you’re being held hostage” kind of thing.
Mocking humour is exactly what these ridiculous theories deserve.
Fashion thought/small thing: hosiery, which I thought was regulation, isn’t anymore? Interesting, no hosiery (in this scenario) makes stilettos appear more painful; the hosiery did a good job of smoothing the gripping foot-look.
I have long marveled at the no hosiery trend, but I never focused on the scrunched feet part of it. My legs cannot take that kind of scrutiny, and my feet can’t either.
I find that it’s painful to wear shoes w/out any kind of “sock”, even if it’s just a toe half sock. Between natural aging, and a big weight loss, I’ve lost a lot of fat under my skin. Also, our skin gets thinner naturally as we age. The rubbing causes painful spots on my toes (and rubbing on my achilles tendon causes blisters!), so I’m all for some kind of “peds” in my dressier shoes.
Then again, I’m mostly in flats and tennis shoes now anyway, so…. lol
She refuses to wear shoes that actually fit the width of her feet, which is why they look jammed in.
She has fairly big feet and could find the size that works so it would not look that awkward.
At some point treating your feet poorly comes back to haunt you as you get older.
How big are her feet?
She is tall, her shoes are not that big when you consider her height. Surprised she isn’t wearing stockings or tights, after all that fuss about Charlotte not wearing tights at M and Hs wedding. The Queen is dead, long live the Queen.
Designer stilettos always come in narrow widths. It’s as though wide feet are not posh enough to wear such overpriced shoes.
I’ve worn sensible shoes for work and leisure since my 20s because I like to be comfortable -and I have wide feet. My feet are not even as wide as Kate’s and I couldn’t stand to wear the shoes she wears for even a couple of hours.
I’ve since found many brands that design beautiful shoes in wider widths. They are beautiful and fashionable. But they are not as “sexy” as pointed stilettos. Kate ought to take note, though, I suspect she’s still trying to turn William’s head. Still, there is nothing sexy about bunions, corns, blisters misshapen toes and feet, back and neck pain.
@sure, around the time of Kate and William’s wedding, when the papers were all agog with news of her, it was reported that she wears a UK size 7, which is a US size 9.
It’s the width, not the length. She looks like she needs an E fitting. Designer shoes that she wears are usually a B, or at best, a C.
The shoes she is wearing in those photos are terrible.Heels far too high and shoes too narrow as well.The whole of her outfit is terrible.
Are we really to believe that Kate is so lazy and inept that she can’t even track the outfits she’s wearing from event to event? There are really no women she can look to for fashion inspiration?
She doesn’t have a Pinterest account or Instagram to look and find what catches her eye? Is she really that devoid of imagination? Wow. Wow. Wow. Such a lazy bum.
Either her laziness has reached new levels, or she’s playing PR games with her husband. Both can be true at the same time with her.
Maybe she doesn’t want to do fittings? Maybe she doesn’t RSVP in time for an outfit to be fetched from the wardrobe warehouse, prepped for wear and fitted?
There was a children’s wear designer that somewhat recently talked about making clothes for the kids and iirc she spoke about a lot of it being requested last minute. So I can believe that was a part of it. I’m still baffled at wearing something so close together but hey it’s got people talking doesn’t it.
Not a fan of this outfit, although she has worn plenty that are worse. The BRF really has no fashion sense or glamour with any of the leftovers so I truthfully don’t think it matters what they wear or how often. The leftovers always look miserable and bored it makes them hard to watch or care about.
I would guess this is just another kiss-up move on Kate’s part — look how frugal I am, how I count my pennies — designed to appeal either to Charles, William, or both. And also, just as likely as not, she has sold off a lot of her wardrobe to keep her parents in the lifestyle to which they’ve become accustomed. I mean. There are plenty of people who would buy her castaways knowing they were only worn once or twice, immaculately dry-cleaned and stored in a refrigerated vault under KP, tagged and labelled, so there is quality, provenance, and unique detail to them, as many were altered from their original designs. For a certain “second-hand” market those would be selling points. “Second-hand” means something very different when the original product is high-end. Like the shop in NYC where Jackie O sold off her couture in the ‘70s, I think it was called Second Time Around? Just to generate cash, after some investments went bad.
I think it’s partially a way to punish the press- it devalues the photos. Kate in new clothes will sell better than Kate in repeats.
I suspect it is this as well. No way she doesn’t know she wore this in May.
My money’s on just not RSVPing in time for her personal assistant to speed dial someone at the great KP refrigerated closet. Stay in the phone with them for 1/2 hour debating about what would be appropriate and what Kate would like to wear (with or without input from Kate herself, which would require her to engage and stop exercising or driving the kids to school). Then that person finds the correct hangar from among hundreds of outfits. Then they drive it back to Adelaide, someone presses and tailors it if needed, and gets it onto Kate. Kate not having a large personal staff may feed into this.
I mean, if sending messages that “William’s cheap, I’m frugal, and focus on my work” is the goal, then she could rewear something from 2-3 years ago and count on people online to figure out that she’s rewearing. But an outfit from 2-3 weeks ago says there was no time to plan. I also don’t buy that she’s selling old clothes, what with DNA issues these days, although she may be giving some of her new clothing allowance to her parents to help keep them living in style with the massive upkeep of Middleton Manor. Or it’s a big FU to William, as some of you think.
I think it’s more likely this. Last minute decision making, low staffing levels + incompetence on the part of the remaining staff. I don’t think Kate even bothered to hire staff specifically to help categorize her clothing; store it properly; get it cleaned, mended, pressed; ready & available for events wherever they may be or wherever she may be–they’ve got several homes they shuttle among, go on numerous vacations a year around the world, have stock royal events to attend every year + whatever nonsense they give Kate to do, if she feels like it.
And I think Kate relies on one PA who’s utterly in over her head. As many clothes Kate has–and she bought a LOT these last 10-12 years–in as many locations as she lives, this got complicated fast & neither she nor her mother have the mental bandwidth to cope or manage, nor have they hired the number of people with the appropriate training. Remember when they advertised for a house cleaner who would also have to cook, do a bit of gardening, the laundry, driving & errand running? That’s the issue with the clothes thing. She has that one PA trying to do everything & she’s failing. Kate needs to hire professionals & she’s too dumb, cheap, thoughtless or…pick an issue. She doesn’t really have what it takes to be a person in her position nor is she interested in trying to learn.
My money is on game-playing, maybe some allowance constraints, plus her not deciding until the very last minute whether or not she will attend something. I mean, she’s rewearing something from a few weeks ago, and her hair isn’t up like it usually is for big photo opportunity formal events, with hats. I mean, no time for the hairdresser to do her hair? I don’t really have a problem with her updo hairstyles when hats or tiaras are involved. I think she does those styles well. This looks like she slapped on a couple of wiglets, pinned back the sides, grabbed the closest thing to hand in her closet, and plopped on her hat. If she’s doing last minute clothing appointments for the kids, she’s doing them for herself, and when she dithers about attendance, there’s no time for new outfits. She just had an entire new ensemble for Trooping, maybe she’s used up her clothing allowance for the month, if that’s really part of the problem. It’ll be interesting to see what makes its appearance at Wimbledon. We already know nothing will keep her from going to that event.
I read some time ago that the Wales had a staff of 60. Considering that paltry public output by them both, I can’t imagine what they do to keep busy, unless they are all quarter time and rotate constantly. It’s easy to lose track if you’re hardly there and have to update two or three people. I find that when I’m really booked and busy I am much more efficient than when I don’t have much to do. I imagine they have domestic staff at each of their homes in addition to the 60 staff required for their “work.” If I were either of their private secretaries I would either die of boredom or feel like Sisyphus pushing a rock.
Wild guess, but maybe half of them are running the duchy, that royal gold mine. So they work for William. There would be the usual stable of private secretary, butler, chief of staff, nanny, chauffeurs, cooks, housekeepers, laundry people, and so on. It seems unlikely Kate has her own private secretary or dedicated dresser (to help pick out navy striped sweaters on most days). So maybe she just has that personal assistant to respond to invites and correspondence and manage the occasional engagement and wardrobe discussion. It seems unlikely she has somebody stationed at KP to run down to the massive refrigerated clothes closet on a moment’s notice, retrieve something, and drive it the hour to Adelaide.
The Duchy is a separate entity. William does not own it. The staff are not his personal staff. An Act of Parliament gives him the right to the profits.
@convict, 💯 to the duchy not belonging to William, although royalists very much want you to think he does own it. Also, agree that duchy staff are probably paid from/expensed to the duchy’s income. It’s just that royalists are always telling us William “manages” the duchy, and this keeps him from doing patronage work, but he still has a really good work ethic, you guys. Which probably means he’s very hands-off and couldn’t care less about most duchy issues. But ultimately some duchy staff report to him, and I’m just wondering whether these are included in the 60 staff figure. I could very well still be wrong. It’s just that I, too, am baffled about what 60 people do all day, besides open bottles for William and slash paths through the forest for Kate.
“slash paths through the forest for Kate”, LMAO!!!! The imagery, I am on the floor!
LOL @ Me at home.
I suppose because he is the beneficiary, so gets a say, similar to a trust holding legal title to property forbeneficiaries, with trustees owing legal and fiduciary duty. No way does William have the brains or legal right to run that duchy.
But I haven’t looked too closely at the structure. I just know that it’s owned by the Crown (people) and he has a statutory right to the profits. So, it could, and should, be taken away from him, as should the Duchy of Lancaster be taken from the monarch. I learned this from Republic. I’ll take another look because it has got my interest. I recall the drama when Charles purchased Highgrove, or wanted to.
But, to point, the 60 staff would be private and for their royal duties. It’s excessive, for sure. They probably do have a lot of part-timers as backup, maybe, paid a pittance.
this is just so ridiculous. dressing up to impress the peasants.
Or maybe after her cover-stealing performance at Trooping in Tiffany blue, Charles told her to knock it off for a while. We know Chuck, Camilla, and William all hate being upstaged. So Kate’s like, fine, instead I’ll make them talk about how I don’t have any new clothes.
I think we can assume the pettiest reason — she’s trying to make William look miserly.
This! Though she must have hundreds of appropriate outfits at this point, even if some were sold to support her grifting parents.
This is one theory I cannot get behind. Who would buy those ugly coat dress thingies???? The stupid flying saucer hats?? All those nude colored shoes????? Even Pippa wouldn’t want them.
You know, if she really was selling her clothing, it might be like when people bought Diana’s evening gowns. I would be willing to bet that they had the money to buy them, simply to say they had them, not to wear. More like an investment, maybe. I read somewhere that some of Diana’s evening gowns that people paid stratospheric amounts for have already shown up in consignment stores or vintage clothing stores. I think one of them, that gorgeous midnight blue velvet dress she wore to dance with John Travolta, ended up on Ebay. It may have been a different one, and it’s been a while since I saw the article, but bottom line, her gowns have been resold by the buyers. Kate’s clothes would never have the cachet to bring in the big dollars like Diana’s did, but she might get a fairly decent price for them, and the buyers could feel like they were touching a bit of royalty by owning them, and in turn, offloading them for some cash of their own. Who knows with her?
I wonder if her wardrobe has become more limited due to their being less things that fit her these days. I am going to phrase this as best I can, but she has visibly looked much frailer since her public reappearance.
It might be that she can’t pull coat dresses from 2 or 3 years ago because it would be obvious that she’s swimming in them, or maybe they show her collarbones or sternum and would need substantial alterations. It might just be easier to reach for this white outfit that has been recently tailored to her, even if it is a recent repeat.
Now, you might say, couldn’t this be easily solved by choosing an outfit ahead of time and having a professional tailor it? Doesn’t Kate have duchy money now? Don’t the royals have dressmakers and tailors on call? Well, QEII certainly did. Camilla probably does. But it’s definitely possible that Kate doesn’t – or that she didn’t decide/ confirm her attendance for the event in time to choose another outfit and have it altered. Never underestimate Kate’s ability to show up, do the least, and then expect major praise.
Personally, if I had to make these sorts of public appearances, that would be one of the first and most crucial people on my team – a professional stylist who could look at my schedule, prepare outfits in advance, and make sure they fit me and the event. As far as I know, though, she doesn’t have anyone with that job title after more than a decade.
Good point. She did appear in something she’s worn before a few months back but it clearly hadn’t been worn for a few years or altered and she was swimming in it. Girl needs help.
Possibly. But she hasn’t minded her bony chest showing in the past, nor swimming in her clothes (I’m thinking of that ugly brown jacket she wore for that kids’ outing at the museum). Plus we’re always talking about the bad tailoring of her clothing, so she’s never had someone to be on top of that.
1 – she can hire a tailor
2 – she has been this size for many years
3 – can we stop the ‘poor cancer keen’ malarkey? She never had cancer, she had gut surgery she finds embarrassing and she’s playing lies to the hilt
Those cancer lies are just one of the many despicable things she’s done through the years.
4 – she has continued to lie for years while using those lies to drive Meghan to suicidal ideation. No sympathy here, Kate is no victim. She is where she wants to be.
5 – if she looks bad it is because she is doing it deliberately for sympathy votes. Not for the first time either. Not falling for it.
Now we’re supposed to blame anyone BUT the tradwife/white woman for her own choices?
She has wasted well over 2 million usd on clothing since 2010. If it doesn’t fit get a tailor. If Charles or William has cut off her clothing allowance it is about damn time.
Kate chooses her own clothes, she always has. Blaming the staff is an incredibly shitty – and unsurprising – thing for keen and Carole to do.
Excellent point. Blaming the staff is exactly what the laziest woman on the planet would do.
I don’t Ike her outfit, it looks like it’s from two different suits. Separately the skirt and jacket aren’t bad but together they are fugly. And Keen is so bland and boring, all her oufits run together anyway.
For whatever reason, the designers at Self Portrait think this style is the bees knees, as their website has several different iterations on this type of thing.
Self Portrait has been offering this style, in different colors, for years now. You can buy older versions on eBay for a few hundred dollars. Doesn’t Kate herself have this in other colors, like pink? Maybe Self Portrait keep this style going just for Kate and her worshippers.
Looking at KKKhate’s latest Trooping photos side-by-side with Meghan’s recent podcast photos, I swear KKKhate looks about a decade older than Meghan, even though Meghan is older.
Meghan being ‘older’ by all of five months is irrelevant
If Kate’s re-wearing stuff to support her grifting parents, then she could raise more cash by simply spending less from her allowance than consigning. At the end of the day, consignment stores only give you 30% or so of the original value, if you’re lucky. Better to forego that new £3k Catherine Walker coat dress, and just give the £3k directly to Carole, than consign an existing Catherine Walker coat dress and get a few hundred pounds for it.
There were a couple of people yesterday on CB that mentioned how extremely skinny she is and how her clothes were too big on her at this event. That made me take a closer look and I noticed how her skirt is bunched together in certain areas, as if it is too loose and she had to use something to gather it in more than usual and designed. Her wearing a pleated skirt makes the bunching of the skirt more obvious. I say all of that because I wonder if her limited use of older clothing is in part because it’s harder to hide her extreme thinness?
It isnt bunched or folded over. It looks like a wrap skirt,designed to fly open so Kate can play her exhibitionist games.
She’s holding it closed while she’s talking with cam and Sophie
Sure she was hoping for a front page shot of her alone with her skirt blowing open to mid thigh.
Either Kate is refusing to have anybody advise her for her clothes either the people who advise her have been doing this job since 1955.
Lawdamercy! Where to start? The shoes are an overall miss. The flowing skirt, sweet Baby Jesus, pleats AND lace with that weirdly textured structured jacket with belt just don’t work together. The multi strand pearls are more suitable for evening wear. Top it all off with the UFO hat.
As we celebitches keep saying, she needs a stylist.
I’m always amazed by the time and energy the Wails spend justifying why they can’t work. If Kate rewears an outfit there’s gonna be pictures of the previous time she wore it. She might think it gives the illusion of her working more. That being said I also think her budget has been slashed.
Doesn’t she love being the centre of attention posing for the cameras .