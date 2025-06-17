What if Princess Kate’s wardrobe issues are really a staffing issue?

Here are more photos from the Order of the Garter service in Windsor yesterday. There’s some kind of walk with the Knights of the Garter, and then the service is in St. George’s Chapel. There’s also a lunch at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles. This year, Charles attended everything, as did Camilla, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, the Gloucesters, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. William actually made an effort to look somewhat cheerful in his blue velvet Garter robe. Meanwhile, Kate spent a good amount of time laughing at the Garter knights in their feathers and velvet. She’s done that every time she’s gone to this service, starting in 2008. You’d think after 17 years, she would stop laughing her ass off at the ensembles, you know? She’s so rude and immature.

As we discussed yesterday, Kate repeated a Self Portrait dress & jacket which she had just worn to the VE Day concert. Usually, she tries to space out her repeats a little bit better, but this isn’t the first time she showed up in the same outfit twice in a short amount of time (going from memory, she did it in the fall of 2023, wearing the same ill-fitting suit twice within the span of two weeks). So what’s going on?

In recent years, much has been made about Prince William hiring a new valet and the valet helping him out so much, but all we ever hear about Kate is that she still has some kind of assistant/catch-all aide who is seemingly in charge of Kate’s wardrobe, diary and everything else. I guess my point is that… I don’t think Kate’s wardrobe situation is solely about restrictions on her clothing allowance, although that definitely seems to be a big part of it. I just think Kate lacks qualified staff – she’s probably stuck with the same lazy idiots who wept in closets whenever Meghan asked them to perform a task. Kate doesn’t have anyone keeping track of what she wore and when, she doesn’t have anyone cycling out recently-worn looks and bringing out older pieces which we’ve barely seen in years. Incompetence reigns in that household, especially when it comes to staffing Kate.

Last thing: King Charles allowed his depraved human-trafficking brother Prince Andrew to attend the Garter lunch. Andrew wasn’t allowed to walk outside with the other knights, nor does it seem like Andrew was allowed to attend the service. But he did attend the lunch hosted by his brother. I think Charles likes having Andrew around as a failsafe scapegoat.