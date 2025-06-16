Princess Kate rewore the same Self Portrait ensemble at the Garter service

Last week, various media outlets pointed out that the Prince and Princess of Wales were not confirmed to appear at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle. William and Kate’s failure to RSVP for big events is quite common these days – I don’t think they actually confirmed for Trooping the Colour until a few days beforehand. Well, the Garter service is being held today, and both William AND Kate turned up. Surprise! William is a member of the order, while Kate has some kind of “companion of” title where she doesn’t get to wear one of those velvet robes.
It was interesting to see Kate in a brand-new Catherine Walker outfit at Trooping – one of the rare 2025 events where she’s worn something new, and that Walker coat looked like it was made specially to copy a 1992 Princess Diana look. But I guess Kate didn’t have the wardrobe budget to buy something new for the Garter service. She dusted off this Self Portrait ensemble which she JUST wore for the VE Day concert. While she tried to style it differently (a Sean Barrett hat instead of that silly black hair bow), it always bugs me when she does a rewear of the same outfit relatively close together. Like, I get pulling out an Alessandra Rich dress you haven’t worn in two years. But she wore this five weeks ago! And we’ve barely seen her in that five-week gap!
Anyway, I’m including other photos from the Garter service in Windsor – these are the only pics we have right now, but we’ll have more coverage tomorrow.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
-
-
A service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter is held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday, 16th June 2025,Image: 1011411812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS/Avalon
-
-
A service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter is held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday, 16th June 2025,Image: 1011411844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS/Avalon
-
-
A service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter is held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday, 16th June 2025,Image: 1011411855, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS/Avalon
-
-
A service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter is held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday, 16th June 2025,Image: 1011411861, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS/Avalon
-
-
A service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter is held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday, 16th June 2025,Image: 1011411862, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS/Avalon
The doily skirt is a bit much.
She’s definitely trolling. Did the Daily Mail pi$$ her off? Is she getting back at them by making them fawn all over this ugly combo again?
I’ve always felt the outfit looks cheap and the lace does it no favors. If the skirt had been a solid pleated white would have been so much more elegant.
It feels like something I could have bought at forever 21 back in the day to look more “grown up” back in the 90s.
That’s what I noticed too. That flouncy skirt says a light, fun, casual summer skirt to me while the jacket looks like wool and really formal. She really has no dress sense and no one to help her either. SMH
The whole ensemble says middle class. Like dressing your daughter in “mini me” outfits and your sons in matching jackets and ties. Boucle wool is a summer material, and Scots will tell you wool works well in both warm and cool weather, but this combo with the pleated and lace skirt is just bleh.
It’s not a combo, it’s actually a dress made by Self Portrait.
I can live with the suit and to some degree actually like the suit but those dirt beige pumps look awful and almost ruin the whole look.
I would have worn black patent leather pumps.
Maybe they don’t want to confirm events in advance in case Kate is having a “bad day.” Or is that excuse worn out?
I don’t think the bad day excuse will work when there are recent photos of you skiing. They’ve gone on too many vacations this year to pretend that she can’t work because of her health. They are just ignoring the fact that she doesn’t work.
All of her clothes are generally ugly to me so I typically don’t even comment on these posts. But I do have to wonder why she would wear something again so soon. She has 15 years worth of outfits, she has to have dozens of coat dresses and regular dresses from garden parties that she could rewear from 2012 on. None of this is cutting edge fashion it’s hardly like people are going to be like that so out of date.
Perhaps because they don’t fit her anymore because she is even more gaunt, skeleton than she was before.
I wonder about storage for her massive wardrobe. Maybe she left it too late and had to wear something already on hand? Regardless, she should do a lot more re-wears. She looks fine.
Thanks for saying this! The only time her clothes are okay is when she’s copied Meghan.
I’d say that her formal clothes are stored at KP. They have massive space there. The staff are there to curate her wardrobe and preserve data on it.
But, but… she said she was cancer-free. And that after getting *preventative* chemo treatments.
As to having bad days — just imagine all the millions of people having to *really* work, while having to deal with (mental) health scares.
Too bad we can’t relate to what FakeyKatie is going through.
Then what’s Billy Idle’s excuse?
The excuse is worn out. Kate has not left weherever she went after VE day so only has a limited selection on hand, that’s possibly why she rewore her dress. As simple as that.
And also, Charles might be trying to embarrass kate and william with giving them a low budget. Remember when william stepped out in that wrinkled cape? He had no staff to do it for him. Now kate has to look in a smaller closet too. lol
Charles loves to yank money from his family members
And look at Camilla looking absolutely ridiculous in her costume
Charles no longer needs to give William money, so he has not yanked anything away. William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall and is funded by it since Charles became king. If anything, William has way more money now than he did when he was being funded by Charles. That’s one of the reasons why he is being so openly defiant and hostile to his father, and is doing so little – there’s not much that Charles can hold over him anymore, money being the least of it. HE is the one who is now in charge of the purse strings for Kate. THAT’s why her clothing budget has been cut. He is notoriously stingy and does not like to spend money. But to be honest, if my wife had spent millions of £s on identical ugly coat dresses and doily skirts over the 15 years we’d been married and only worn most of them once, I’d refuse to spend another penny on clothes for her and insisted that she get some mileage out of those first.
So tricky to get that horse blanket to lay just right, isn’t it Cams?
Oh, but her face looks “refreshed”. Maybe just back from another spa vacation/ rejuvenation in India?
The excuse is absolutely worn out when there are photos of her skiing on holiday. And when it’s known that it was her second ski holiday this year.
I wonder if the cloak-and-dagger (literally, in this case) stuff about announcing their appearances is part of a strategy to hide their low engagement numbers. Kate obviously ordered her Trooping Tiffany-blue number, and Charlotte’s mini-me dress, weeks in advance, yet they only confirmed her attendance a day or two before.
Obviously, laziness is one explanation. Or an ongoing risk that she might flake out because of more understandable psychological issues (such as the ED).
Or maybe she’s using the threat of not attending events as leverage in her marital divide with Bulliam.
Or maybe playing cat and mouse with the royal calendar makes it harder for people watching them to know exactly how low their engagement numbers are. A sort of FU to royals watchers.
The major part of her job is public appearances. That’s what keeps the monarchy surviving. All this fluff about behind the scenes is exactly that. None of the royals have enough brains to do any of that. That’s why they pay staff. Royalists want to see the royals, or photos. They don’t want to be told they are working “behind the scenes” in seclusion. The “grey men” know this. The late Queen did too.
Kate had almost a decade to decide if she was up to a life in the public spotlight. I actually think she’s an exhibitionist and there is a plethora of photographic evidence to support that. So, no, I won’t give her a pass.
It has to be worn out, after all she was given the all clear last year and has since been skiing.
My issue with this ‘can”t cope with it’ thing is that Diana was very uncomfortable speaking in public but she got help, she learned how to be better at it. Kate doesn’t want to be better at it or she would try. She’s had years to get to grips with this role and make some real impact, but she’s only interested in vanity projects, dressing up and being the centre of attention. She’s shallow.
I agree with this entirely. I think she’s barely keeping herself together, and takes a cocktail of uppers to coax her mind and body into doing these events, grinning like a loon for two nonstop hours. She’s stepping so awkwardly and thrusting her arm forward to shake a man’s hand who is cle a rly too far away, but she’s stretching out nevertheless, reaching…. just reaching. She can’t manage a handshake without difficulty.
Kate’s “bad days” have more to do with things that we are not meant to know. Things that are hiding before our very eyes. She is unwell, the establishment knows this. They know, too, that in any future diplomatic events, she can not be counted upon to behave normally. The thigh flashing is one thing, but the uncomfortable small talk she makes to foreign dignitaries? She’s always been a dimwit, but I think unbearable stress and anxiety are shoving her over a proverbial cliff.
Her bad days must have the entire establishment on edge.
As to the wardrobe, it seems all she’s got these days are the handful of dresses at Adelaide Cottage. The rest are either sold or inaccessible to her in one of her husband’s mansions.
“Unbearable stress and anxiety”? From what? Skiing during two OS holidays in under six months? Having servants to do all the household chores? Or is the “unbearable stress and anxiety” caused by her husband? Well she could always leave unlike many other women who are in abusive (?) marriages.
She looks like she wears lace petticoat instead of skirt. She’s aware of those cameras.
That jacket is swallowing her. I’m alarmed at how thin she’s gotten.
This is better than most of her cookie cutter outfits. However, the styling is all wrong. I see she got her copy of Big Blue to wear on this occasion. Frugal Kate can also repurpose that skirt as a table cloth when she’s tired of it.
It almost seems like she’s huddled at Anmer or Adelaide with a handful of outfits and no access to that underground refrigerated storage closet at Kensington.
And yes, the jacket is swallowing her. It doesn’t float over her hips or whatever the jargon is. It’s clearly pleated/folded in a few places on her right side by the pocket and in the back.
That’s been my theory for awhile. I think both her budget and her access to her archive is much more controlled now.
Perhaps she just has bad taste? The teal outfit was awful.
She has plenty of minions to fetch her clothes. This was a deliberate choice.
There are possibly many explanations but I believe that she has gotten so terrible thin that only few types and clothes could be used in such a short notice…yes, she had something new in teal because she was prepared to go to the trooping but perhaps her appearance today was circumcised by her behaviour during trooping? And that’s why she wore this dress which she had obviously in KP from her last appearance one month ago.. or she plays a game, a game towards William because she definitely knows the rumours about William cutting her clothing budget …who knows at this point…something is wrong with the Wales..
That’s the thing. She’s got staff to help her out. Most of us–shoot, all of us–can do this on our own, figure out what to wear for work or special events. Some occasions may take a little more planning & preparation, but we can do it. Kate doesn’t have to, staff can, and yet… they don’t. Her staff could easily ‘shop her closet’, but they don’t bother. It’s as though everybody–Kate, William, all members of their staff–wake up in the moment & think right, what am I doing today? And do a mad scramble to pull it off. They are THAT BAD at organization. Truly astonishing. It says little about their education, their professionalism, their character–the whole bloody lot of them, principals & staff alike.
I think you are right, she doesn’t have access to her entire catalogue of outfits that are being meticulously maintained at taxpayer expense. There is nothing to envy about Kate’s life.
As far as jewelry, she’s got those pearls she wore for the school run right after QEII died, the vagina necklace, and whatever belongs to her, but no access to the rest.
Sophie fawns over keen. Sophie gown needs better tailoring. Does not fit well over bustline
At this point I wonder if Sophie looks dowdy when appearing with Kate on purpose?
This is the same bustline as the green dress she wore Sat. for Trooping. It didn’t look good on her then, and it doesn’t look good now. She’s too full busted for this look.
With Kate’s masculine figure (V shaped), you can tell the *shoulders* still fit her, but the bodice of the jacket is folded over in places. Definitely weight loss going on. And that skirt is horrid. Was horrible when she bought it, and it’s still horrible now.
As for the bearded egg (perhaps bearded in more ways than one *wink, wink, nudge, nudge*) he continually looks like he’s smelling rotten eggs. The man has *literally* everything* he could possibly want (materially), and yet he *NEVER* looks genuinely happy, even with his kids.
You can’t help but contrast it with Harry’s utter joy and happiness when he’s with his kids (and his wife!). Literally night and day.
The joy of being a father shines out of Harry. Somethings you can’t fake.
William may have everything, except the freedom to live his life on his own terms. As the spare, Harry did what William cannot and he grows more bitter by the day.
Sophie needs to be fitted with a decent bra.
Yes, Sophie’s dress is awful. Pretty colour, but the tailoring on the bodice makes her boobs look saggy and it’s a frumpy style. It’s very similar in shape to the green one she wore for Trooping, which also looked bad. I don’t understand how these people have access to the most beautiful clothes and tailoring, yet wear such questionable garments.
I looks like she settled for purchasing those dresses off-the-rack and then didn’t have time to have anything altered by a qualified seamstress who’d be honest with her about the fit. I mean, even I’ve done that!
I thought they just had a garter service a month or two ago? Was that something different? Not gonna pretend not to know what it’s for. Also rewearing something this close to the last time worn, unless it’s your favorite jeans, is total martyr mother mode. As if she doesn’t have closets full of outfits.
That was Bath.
Maybe her old dresses are too large for her now. She is crazy-thin. I’m just glad she deep-sixed that godawful bow.
if the clothes are too big, I’d imagine they can be tailored.
Yeah but not on short notice…and I believe that she’s so extremely thin that whatever tailoring could be done, is not enough…
The drawback of last minute attendance for sure.
There were stories a while back, well before meghan arrived, where they said kate refused to show up to get alterations.
I think she looks nice. It is odd though, you don’t have to wear something new, but she has a large wardrobe to pull from, to pull out something not worn last month.
I wonder if either- she is skinnier and her old clothes look big/don’t fit her properly.
Or if her official wardrobe is warehoused and not available to her- charles and camilla do like to keep every fancy thing within their power on lockdown.
I imagine William likes to keep a tight leash on her access to other things as well. Like Kate’s access to Big Blue.
It’s not odd. It just means sites like this one keep talking about her and thus keep her relevant. This works for K as well as the media. So now we have theories like “K’s budget has been cut” or “K no longer has access to her full wardrobe” – poor K. She must always been seen as the victim – I wonder why that is?
Some photos are touched up. Some aren’t. Her face looks very thin in the unretouched photos.
Agree, she looks gaunt. She was never a chunky girl, but she did used to at least look athletic and slim. She is now skin and bones.
All the pomp and costumes just read as so ridiculous with these people. There’s too many of these pointless ceremonies requiring medieval cosplay. Do the other royal houses do stuff like this outside of like, opening parliament or major national holidays, or is it only England that’s so weird?
The only pointless medieval cosplay that comes to mind is the papal conclave.
I actually appreciate that there’s a belt on this. Mostly bc some of the coat dresses become almost long and tube-like. So this gives an illusion at least. Is it kind of twee with the lace? Yeah, but I still don’t super mind. At least the bow wasn’t included. At least it’s not an 80s murder mystery throwback. But yeah I’m also wondering why repeat something so recently. She has so many clothes in her archive. It really makes me wonder where the clothes are stored and does she have easy access to them. Bc as Kaiser asked, why repeat so close together?
I assume the clothes are stored at KP where there is a lot of room and staff.
It amazes me that she has access to all that money yet she wears that skirt twice within a few weeks! Does she really think it looks good? To me It looks like something a child would put together from the dress-up box – one long sheer lace skirt on top of another much shorter one. Very strange!
It’s not a flattering look at all. The skirt looks like cheap lace and the way it hangs over the underskirt makes it seem I’ll fitting. But then Kate’s style has never been great. Even the lace on her wedding dress looked like cheap net curtains up close. Yet it was apparently hand made.
Did Kate ever talk about hair loss in her “openness” with other cancer patients? Just curious …if she had any hair loss, she certainly doesn’t seem to have been forthcoming about it as far as I know, and if she didn’t have hair loss, that’s interesting in itself and worthy of remark.
Just what is the purpose of that tablecloth/skirt? Fit aside, the jacket is lovely and would pair well with a straight, knee-length skirt or (GASP) pant in any color but not THAT skirt
And I never comment on this woman’s clothes but the crime of what that tablecloth is doing to that poor jacket cannot go unpunished
She’d have to cut the skirt away, ’cause it’s actually a dress.
https://us.self-portrait.com/products/cream-tailored-boucle-and-chiffon-midi-dress
Oh, and for folks who were wondering, it’s 100% polyester. Not an ounce of wool in that boucle.
Ooh, bet that’s itchy.
Hmm, interesting. I wonder how much that monstrosity cost even if it’s only polyester! Yuck.
2nd outfit in a row where she’s looks good – a new record for her. She’s been retouched to within a half an inch of her life – she didn’t look this fresh faced on Saturday.
The schools in the UK are about to break for the summer holidays – so they are getting their numbers up before the go on a looooong summer vacay.
This is probably it until Wimbledon finals.
Kate is always facing the camera.
I don’t think she was planning to attend Garter Day. That’s the only explanation I can arrive at for Kate wearing the almost the same outfit she wore last month. (I have my suspicions as to why she decided to come out today as well). She has a lot of dresses that she has only worn once that she could have put on today.
Why do you think she chose to attend?
I don’t believe access to clothes storage is a problem. She has people to do whatever for her at the snap of a finger. By rewearing a recent outfit she’s making a choice. Trolling? Or she just doesn’t give a flying fig anymore.
It’s a twist on the old saying, “Business on top, boho on bottom.”
It’s her shoes that always get me. No reason to wear stilettos with that lace skirt.
She’s like the old fashioned social x-ray with the mindset that you can never be too thin or too rich and that an expensive label means style.
I think she wears the same pair of shoes she wore on trooping…doesn’t she have other shoes?
I think it actually looks nice from the front. It looks too frilly from the side when in motion like in the first photo. But hey, at least she doesn’t look as silly as her in-laws and husband in their costumes.
Don’t like it at all. What was she thinking of.
The more I see that outfit, the more I dislike it. The hat makes her look as if a frisbee has landed on her head.
I’ve long believed the rumours that Kate sells her clothes on the down low, either to have spending money that William won’t give her or to support her parents. She keeps a few things that she likes or are memorable for whatever reason, then has someone deposit the rest and collect the cash. That would explain the recent re-wears and why we don’t often see things from deep within her extensive clothes collection.
I was just wondering if Kate would bring out one of her many, many lace doily dresses for Ascot but I guess she decided to go with it for Garter Day. The hat is too structured and too small, the shoes are wrong. I hate the half-up, half-down Little Girly Twirly hairstyle, it’s starting to read mutton dressed as lamb. And although she’s thin as a rail her ankles and feet are a bit red and swollen – edema, perhaps? She should pull a Letizia and give up the stilettos for good because they’re doing her no favours…
Kate has very wide feet and she insists in squeezing into those designer stilettos, which are always narrow.
Didn’t Arthur Edwards or Robert Jobson confirm in an interview that K gets many freebies from designers?
I actually love the ensemble – it’s a new and shocking feeling, haha. But as always, she ruins it with the tacky jewelry.
Her outfits are always one extreme or the other – frumpy and dated like what she has on today and skin tight jeggings for more casual appearances.
She obviously got her hats mixed up with the Trooping one – this one would have looked WAY better with that blue and white outfit.