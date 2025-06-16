Princess Kate rewore the same Self Portrait ensemble at the Garter service

Last week, various media outlets pointed out that the Prince and Princess of Wales were not confirmed to appear at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle. William and Kate’s failure to RSVP for big events is quite common these days – I don’t think they actually confirmed for Trooping the Colour until a few days beforehand. Well, the Garter service is being held today, and both William AND Kate turned up. Surprise! William is a member of the order, while Kate has some kind of “companion of” title where she doesn’t get to wear one of those velvet robes.

It was interesting to see Kate in a brand-new Catherine Walker outfit at Trooping – one of the rare 2025 events where she’s worn something new, and that Walker coat looked like it was made specially to copy a 1992 Princess Diana look. But I guess Kate didn’t have the wardrobe budget to buy something new for the Garter service. She dusted off this Self Portrait ensemble which she JUST wore for the VE Day concert. While she tried to style it differently (a Sean Barrett hat instead of that silly black hair bow), it always bugs me when she does a rewear of the same outfit relatively close together. Like, I get pulling out an Alessandra Rich dress you haven’t worn in two years. But she wore this five weeks ago! And we’ve barely seen her in that five-week gap!

Anyway, I’m including other photos from the Garter service in Windsor – these are the only pics we have right now, but we’ll have more coverage tomorrow.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images