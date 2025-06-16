“Will Smith explained why he turned down the lead role in ‘Inception'” links
  • June 16, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Will Smith explains why he turned down the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Inception – he didn’t understand the story and says that the concept didn’t “pitch well.” He also turned down roles in The Matrix & Django Unchained. [Just Jared]
Hailey Bieber got revenge on her husband. [Buzzfeed]
Colman Domingo gave an emotional speech. [Socialite Life]
Review of The Materialists – I’ve heard such wildly different mini-reviews of it, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how bonkers it is. [LaineyGossip]
TikTok Girls “discover” tank tops. [Pajiba]
Giambattisti Valli’s Resort collection is lovely. [Go Fug Yourself]
Courtney Love chatted with Bella Freud. [OMG Blog]
Monica Bellucci’s Dolce & Gabbana is so bad! [RCFA]
Gwyneth Paltrow cooked for her husband. [Seriously OMG]
What’s happening on AJLT? [Jezebel]
I’m not watching Love Island but everyone else is. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Will Smith explained why he turned down the lead role in ‘Inception'” links”

  1. Pandora says:
    June 16, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    Will is a simple man. We get it.

    Reply
    • bananapanda says:
      June 16, 2025 at 3:00 pm

      He turned down Django bc he didn’t believe violence is the answer – which is fair but you’re going to change Quentin Tarantino ha ha.

      Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    June 16, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    I stopped watching Inception because I didn’t understand it either.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    June 16, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    I briefly had a soft spot for Justin after listening to him talk about being used as a child star and that he wanted to be there to support anyone coming into the industry at a young age. No – he’s still the little spoiled brat piss pot he always was. Who says that on their wife’s very first Mother’s Day? Cue Sabrina’s new song “Manchild.”

    Reply
  4. Mei says:
    June 16, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    It would not have worked with Will. Brad also, it wouldn’t have felt cohesive with the rest of the ensemble and I would have had a hard time believing they understood the role. It is a great movie and concept, and Leo was perfect in it.

    Reply
  5. Thinking says:
    June 16, 2025 at 3:03 pm

    I enjoyed Inception, but I had no clue what was happening. And would not be able to tell you what happened.

    Reply
  6. Sarita says:
    June 16, 2025 at 4:57 pm

    Will can do drama and thrillers, but I don’t see him in that type of neurological thriller.
    The role needed Leo. The only other actor I could imagine doing as well or better would have been Heath if he was still here. I’m sure Nolan would have been considering him.

    Reply
  7. mightymolly says:
    June 16, 2025 at 5:37 pm

    Will’s legacy is in tact. Independence Day and Men in Black will live in the Hollywood history of greatness, but LMAO @ turning down Matrix. Sci Fi has two eras: Pre and Post Matrix. Shrug. The cast who was meant to be in it were in it.

    Reply
    • SgtPepper says:
      June 17, 2025 at 1:07 am

      I can’t believe you didn’t include I, Robot and I am Legend on that list!!! Will’s legacy is definitely intact.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment