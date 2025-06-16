“Will Smith explained why he turned down the lead role in ‘Inception'” links

Will Smith explains why he turned down the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Inception – he didn’t understand the story and says that the concept didn’t “pitch well.” He also turned down roles in The Matrix & Django Unchained. [Just Jared]
Hailey Bieber got revenge on her husband. [Buzzfeed]
Colman Domingo gave an emotional speech. [Socialite Life]
Review of The Materialists – I’ve heard such wildly different mini-reviews of it, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how bonkers it is. [LaineyGossip]
TikTok Girls “discover” tank tops. [Pajiba]
Giambattisti Valli’s Resort collection is lovely. [Go Fug Yourself]
Courtney Love chatted with Bella Freud. [OMG Blog]
Monica Bellucci’s Dolce & Gabbana is so bad! [RCFA]
Gwyneth Paltrow cooked for her husband. [Seriously OMG]
What’s happening on AJLT? [Jezebel]
I’m not watching Love Island but everyone else is. [Hollywood Life]
Will is a simple man. We get it.
He turned down Django bc he didn’t believe violence is the answer – which is fair but you’re going to change Quentin Tarantino ha ha.
I stopped watching Inception because I didn’t understand it either.
I gave up on the plot and enjoyed the visuals, especially when Paris was unfolding.
I briefly had a soft spot for Justin after listening to him talk about being used as a child star and that he wanted to be there to support anyone coming into the industry at a young age. No – he’s still the little spoiled brat piss pot he always was. Who says that on their wife’s very first Mother’s Day? Cue Sabrina’s new song “Manchild.”
It would not have worked with Will. Brad also, it wouldn’t have felt cohesive with the rest of the ensemble and I would have had a hard time believing they understood the role. It is a great movie and concept, and Leo was perfect in it.
Yes — he was perfect.
I enjoyed Inception, but I had no clue what was happening. And would not be able to tell you what happened.
Will can do drama and thrillers, but I don’t see him in that type of neurological thriller.
The role needed Leo. The only other actor I could imagine doing as well or better would have been Heath if he was still here. I’m sure Nolan would have been considering him.
Will’s legacy is in tact. Independence Day and Men in Black will live in the Hollywood history of greatness, but LMAO @ turning down Matrix. Sci Fi has two eras: Pre and Post Matrix. Shrug. The cast who was meant to be in it were in it.
I can’t believe you didn’t include I, Robot and I am Legend on that list!!! Will’s legacy is definitely intact.