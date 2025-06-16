Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon had a double-date with Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid

Brad Pitt was in NYC this weekend, doing some advanced promotion for Vroom Vroom: The Movie. He filmed a skit with Jimmy Fallon, because God knows, Brad can’t be counted on to sit through a talk show interview at this point. Well, because Brad is in promotional mode, that means Ines de Ramon was suddenly called upon for some pap strolls and photo-ops. They were seen strutting in and out of their hotel, and on Friday night, they went Cote Korean Steakhouse. It was a double-date with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. Gee, I wonder what those two couples talked about at dinner?

Ines also looked like she was fresh off a beach vacation – I’ve never seen her look so tan. She has nice legs, and she really looked like she was enjoying the whole pap-stroll. That’s pretty consistent with her. As for Brad… I keep getting stuck on his outfit. I think the pants are low-quality velvet? The man-blouse is straight out of the 1990s – this is exactly what men wore out to the club in New Jersey. Between the rip in his pants and the square-toe lifts/heels, all of this screams “midlife crisis.” Except he’s 61 years old, so it’s more like a last-quarter life crisis.

Last week, Brad also made some news for some comments he made at the Vroom Vroom premiere in Mexico City. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: “No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on. It’ll lead to the next success. Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that’s it.” Yeah, just learn from abusing and terrorizing your wife and children and move on! The most pathetic part is… he never moved on. He’s still suing his ex-wife, he’s still trying to control her finances, he’s still leaking sh-t about her.