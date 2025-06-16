Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon had a double-date with Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid

Brad Pitt was in NYC this weekend, doing some advanced promotion for Vroom Vroom: The Movie. He filmed a skit with Jimmy Fallon, because God knows, Brad can’t be counted on to sit through a talk show interview at this point. Well, because Brad is in promotional mode, that means Ines de Ramon was suddenly called upon for some pap strolls and photo-ops. They were seen strutting in and out of their hotel, and on Friday night, they went Cote Korean Steakhouse. It was a double-date with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. Gee, I wonder what those two couples talked about at dinner?
Ines also looked like she was fresh off a beach vacation – I’ve never seen her look so tan. She has nice legs, and she really looked like she was enjoying the whole pap-stroll. That’s pretty consistent with her. As for Brad… I keep getting stuck on his outfit. I think the pants are low-quality velvet? The man-blouse is straight out of the 1990s – this is exactly what men wore out to the club in New Jersey. Between the rip in his pants and the square-toe lifts/heels, all of this screams “midlife crisis.” Except he’s 61 years old, so it’s more like a last-quarter life crisis.
Last week, Brad also made some news for some comments he made at the Vroom Vroom premiere in Mexico City. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: “No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on. It’ll lead to the next success. Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that’s it.” Yeah, just learn from abusing and terrorizing your wife and children and move on! The most pathetic part is… he never moved on. He’s still suing his ex-wife, he’s still trying to control her finances, he’s still leaking sh-t about her.
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon depart after dinner with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon hold hands while returning to their hotel, after dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon hold hands while returning to their hotel, after dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon hold hands while returning to their hotel, after dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon hold hands while returning to their hotel, after dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
He looks (and is) awful.
Yup. He’s ageing badly. They don’t live together because the colours just clash.
Brad Pitt’s past is sure catching up with him. Ugly character emerging in his face and bearing.
He is 61 lol he looks great.
I mean I don’t like Brad and his outfit is tragic, but he looks pretty damn good for 61.
Brad shaving off his hair and wearing weird outfits is probably because he’s had more stuff done to his face and body he’d like to hide from us.
Brad is vain and wants to stay young and cool despite being 61. He’s gonna hang out with a younger crowd to make us believe he’s genX and will be flaunting the exotic version of Angelina/cheap version of Amal.
Brad looks pretty bedraggled & Ines just joined him for the pap stroll. Hope she’s getting paid well for her role as his girlfriend. And his dress sense is atrocious!
hes getting dressing tips from travis kelce on how to dress like a pimp”
Brad must be getting pimp advice on his clothing from travis kelce
I think its true…Brad’s stylist *must* be trolling him right now!!!
I can’t get past what he’s wearing. Bc what in the?? My eyes.
All shiny 😆😆 the 1970s called and want their clothing back 😁
I read the article before really looking at the pic, so i got the description of the clothing first.
And…. i didn’t realize how truly embarrassing the clothing was until i went back and looked.
If you told me he was going to a costume party as a character i’ve never heard of, i would have believed you.
You’re never too old to be fashionable.
But you can be too old to chase youth fashion. And that seems to be what i’m staring at.
An old dude who told a stylist to make him look “hip” in outdated terminology.
I wonder what Ines’ job pays her.
He’s trying to give “Legends of the Fall” era BP, but is really giving try hard.
It’s truly heinous and ridiculous. If he has a stylist, they must be trolling him.
One quibble, as someone pushing 60, I’m not a fan of thinking of it as “the last quarter” of life. Mid-life is fine, please.
It’s one of the ugliest outfits I’ve seen on him, and that’s saying something. Why are the pants torn? Are ripped pants (other than jeans) in style? The whole thing is very confusing.
What he said about his kids a few days ago, cemented his toxicity and vile personality.
I’m hoping his new movie sucks as hard as the last few and he never knows the success he once enjoyed again, no matter what his awful PR team say.
A lot of people say Ines is an Angie clone but I don’t see it, she reminds me of George Clooney’s wife instead.
I don’t like Bradley Cooper either so that was a double date of creepy men with arm candies much younger than them.
Good point but Amal is too intelligent for Brad. Ines is more of a poseur, don’t know what accomplishments she has.
Agree about Amal, my comment was only about looks.
Both look awkward hard holding he’s dress like an pimp and his escort
@Alpinewitch he’s trying to dress her like his ex wife. I believe someone posted a BI about this a while back. I believe AJ know this which is why she is wearing her hair blond ish.
Someone on here said she looked like Heidi Fleiss and I think that is accurate.
Yup, I wonder if she was one of Heidi’s girls.
She’s way too young to have been a Heidi girl… she would have been a fetus back then.
I have been saying that for the longest and every time I say I get knocked down. The response is, always, she’s not thinking about him. I agree she’s not but he’s thinking about her and she has eyes to see it.
I don’t know who said that she looks like Angelina, but that’s a lie.
Whoever said that he wanted her to dress like Angelina it was true because now she’s wearing Christian LB shoes. We know that as Angelina shoe of choice.
I totally see the Heidi Fleiss resemblance more than any of the other comparisons mentioned.
My first thought looking at those pics and the different outfits was if you told me she was his escort for the evening I’d have no trouble believing you.
She looks just like Amy Winehouse to me.
Two sad, pathetic old men. I bet they have the same bad plastic surgeon.
Ahh, I think they both look okay. Other than Brad starting to look like Tori Spelling’s ex Dean McDermott.
But what’s driving me crazy is why I just started seeing just how short Brad Pitt’s legs are. I first noticed in last week’s post about him and now I can’t unsee it. Those lifts aren’t working…
He’s tall and she’s tiny— why would he wear lifts?
I had the same thought.
Two skeevey old men who have crashed and burned so many previous relationships and marriages that they must date women young enough to be their daughters now. Women young enough to not understand the immaturity of these men.
Cooper, for his part, seems to want to be a devoted father and he also has a lot of friends in the industry who vouch for his good character or whatever.
Pitt is a deadbeat dad and he’ll trot Clooney out for buddy bro comments about him but that’s all he’s got.
I’m still of the mind that B Coop’s relationships are arrangements for the most part. His one actual marriage crashed and burned in under a year, and that was almost 20 years ago. Make of that what you will.
Actually, I think Clooney has begun to ghost Brad…..
Where are Bradley and Gigi?
In the folds of his pants.
I don’t date. I’ve been in protect my peace mode for a long time and I’m having the time of my life decorating, baking, looking at art.
But if I DID date, and a 61 year old showed up to the restaurant in those clothes, I have stories and memes with my friends for weeks.
Tan or no tan I can’t unsee Heidi Fleiss with her.
He looks like he dressed out of a Goodwill bin. Brad used to style himself according to whomever he was dating – so, is this just a reflection of Ines’ taste or does he finally feel free, free, free to express his true self.
I am still confused about her marriage status? She’s divorced now? I never understood what was happening there.
Was that her- or was that the failed launch for the super messy girl before her who possibly had a husband and a boyfriend?
Not to be confused with the girl before that girl, who was never with him, and was involved with someone else and had a real job and accomplishments, but his PR team sent out “stories” about his new love.
She was married to Paul Wesley, one of the stars of the old cw shows, the vampire diaries. I think they were separated when she started up with BP. I don’t actually know if the divorce has become final or anything.
Brad and this Temu Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend were In a relationship when she still was married to Paul Wesley. She’s signed pitts Nda both Paul, Bradley Cooper are with CAA PR agency and the way the PR agent’s and mangers were pondering around Heidi Fleiss at Venice Film Festival clearly shows they have groomed het and she’s loving the attention…. and please do not compare het looks to Angelina Jolie that’s downright insulting.. pitts manger of Cooper and Pitt was with them.at the foursome dinner with gigi like GQ said to Pitt his PR outing with Temu girlfriend ate calculated
I don’t understand either of their outfits. Gigi and Bradley are dressed super casually and both look cute. These two are headed to a mid-90s 8th grade rec dance.
These outfits are also both casual— casual for evening/night, not day wear or street wear, but still casual. Not my taste at all though!
That blue silk shirt, straight from the ice arena, screams figure skater.
I really, really hate her dress. His fashion is always bad anymore, but that dress is hideous.
He’s dressed exactly as a 61 year old who uses “dude”, “bro” and “fam” in his speech would look. Just ghastly.
Without the accompanying article and IDs, I would have thought Ines was Meghan Sussex.
Really? Apart from the long dark hair they look nothing alike.
Some of her clothes have been Meghan reminiscent and she has dark hair but facially, no.
not necessarily facially, but body structure, posture, long dark hair. Admittedly my eyesight is bad, so maybe that’s why I see that!
They do both seem to have long legs
Errrrrr, anyone else notice the hand holding? Even that looks “pap-walk” approved 🤣 Also, someone else said it here in the thread, that dress is awful, does nothing for her. And Pitt looks like he is doing the 90s walk of shame (and I LOVE the 90s. He can make most ensembles look dreadful as of late) in that outfit 😭😬🤦🏻♀️
Very strange date. Gigi and coop were dressed like they were going to the movies. Or shopping. Barf and ines looked like they were going to a dance for people who feel nostalgic for the good old days. And what was cynthia pett doing there? I understand that they keep an eye on him on officially official outings (he can’t be trusted when he’s around alcohol), but if they’re arranging “private” meetings, they should probably skip it. And as for his clothes: this style was still better than the baggy jeans, velvet jacket, and shirt that looked like a pajama top he wore later. Either way, barf is a bad fashionista.
Love Ines’ s shoes though. Could anybody id them?
Christian Louboutin Angelina’s favorite brand
At Least Heidi Fleiss gotten new designer shoes and designer handbags out of child abuser wife beater Brad Pitt.. disgusting deadbeat man
Anita…..Your shade is subtil but it has been felft…
Thanks for the id though
He seems more desperate to show him he doesn’t care about literally anything dealing with the kids and lawsuits. He’s Brad Pitt the bachelor and the last 20 years neverrr happened
He probably doesn’t remember much from that period anyway, because he was constantly drunk, so he can actually assume that it didn’t happen.
Someone on Deux Moi’s IG observed that the shirt is straight up 90s Michael Flatley, Lord of the Dance and I died at the accuracy.
YES!
What family Brad? They dumped you, remember? They’ve moved on, not vice versa.
Everytime I see Pitt, my brain immediately thinks “Stop trying to make FETCH happen!”
Big puffy shirt energy.
Both ate attention seeking thirsty famehoes it’s an.utter shame to see what a turd Brad Pitt turned out to be . And don’t like women who allowing themselves to become hired abuser apologist enablers.. sorry as a domestic violence victim I find these two utterly disgusting individuals. She stalked and mocked Pax on her employers Instagram wearing PAX necklace when the kid .was getting bullied by daily fail and
other toxic media outlets.. and I know it’s with deadbeat sugar daddy’s approval
Well that confirms my suspicions about what kind of person Bradley Cooper is