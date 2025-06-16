Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon had a double-date with Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid

Brad Pitt was in NYC this weekend, doing some advanced promotion for Vroom Vroom: The Movie. He filmed a skit with Jimmy Fallon, because God knows, Brad can’t be counted on to sit through a talk show interview at this point. Well, because Brad is in promotional mode, that means Ines de Ramon was suddenly called upon for some pap strolls and photo-ops. They were seen strutting in and out of their hotel, and on Friday night, they went Cote Korean Steakhouse. It was a double-date with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. Gee, I wonder what those two couples talked about at dinner?

Ines also looked like she was fresh off a beach vacation – I’ve never seen her look so tan. She has nice legs, and she really looked like she was enjoying the whole pap-stroll. That’s pretty consistent with her. As for Brad… I keep getting stuck on his outfit. I think the pants are low-quality velvet? The man-blouse is straight out of the 1990s – this is exactly what men wore out to the club in New Jersey. Between the rip in his pants and the square-toe lifts/heels, all of this screams “midlife crisis.” Except he’s 61 years old, so it’s more like a last-quarter life crisis.

Last week, Brad also made some news for some comments he made at the Vroom Vroom premiere in Mexico City. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: “No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on. It’ll lead to the next success. Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that’s it.” Yeah, just learn from abusing and terrorizing your wife and children and move on! The most pathetic part is… he never moved on. He’s still suing his ex-wife, he’s still trying to control her finances, he’s still leaking sh-t about her.

65 Responses to “Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon had a double-date with Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid”

  1. Alicky says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:24 am

    He looks (and is) awful.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 16, 2025 at 8:34 am

      Yup. He’s ageing badly. They don’t live together because the colours just clash.

      Brad Pitt’s past is sure catching up with him. Ugly character emerging in his face and bearing.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      June 16, 2025 at 12:19 pm

      Brad shaving off his hair and wearing weird outfits is probably because he’s had more stuff done to his face and body he’d like to hide from us.

      Brad is vain and wants to stay young and cool despite being 61. He’s gonna hang out with a younger crowd to make us believe he’s genX and will be flaunting the exotic version of Angelina/cheap version of Amal.

      Reply
      • TC says:
        June 17, 2025 at 2:43 am

        Brad looks pretty bedraggled & Ines just joined him for the pap stroll. Hope she’s getting paid well for her role as his girlfriend. And his dress sense is atrocious!

    • ann taylor says:
      June 16, 2025 at 5:26 pm

      hes getting dressing tips from travis kelce on how to dress like a pimp”

      Reply
    • ann taylor says:
      June 16, 2025 at 5:38 pm

      Brad must be getting pimp advice on his clothing from travis kelce

      Reply
    • TC says:
      June 17, 2025 at 2:49 am

      I think its true…Brad’s stylist *must* be trolling him right now!!!

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I can’t get past what he’s wearing. Bc what in the?? My eyes.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      June 16, 2025 at 8:28 am

      All shiny 😆😆 the 1970s called and want their clothing back 😁

      Reply
    • ariel says:
      June 16, 2025 at 8:36 am

      I read the article before really looking at the pic, so i got the description of the clothing first.
      And…. i didn’t realize how truly embarrassing the clothing was until i went back and looked.
      If you told me he was going to a costume party as a character i’ve never heard of, i would have believed you.

      You’re never too old to be fashionable.
      But you can be too old to chase youth fashion. And that seems to be what i’m staring at.
      An old dude who told a stylist to make him look “hip” in outdated terminology.

      I wonder what Ines’ job pays her.

      Reply
    • M says:
      June 16, 2025 at 10:01 am

      He’s trying to give “Legends of the Fall” era BP, but is really giving try hard.

      Reply
    • orangeowl says:
      June 16, 2025 at 10:44 am

      It’s truly heinous and ridiculous. If he has a stylist, they must be trolling him.

      One quibble, as someone pushing 60, I’m not a fan of thinking of it as “the last quarter” of life. Mid-life is fine, please.

      Reply
    • atorontogal says:
      June 16, 2025 at 11:12 am

      It’s one of the ugliest outfits I’ve seen on him, and that’s saying something. Why are the pants torn? Are ripped pants (other than jeans) in style? The whole thing is very confusing.
      What he said about his kids a few days ago, cemented his toxicity and vile personality.
      I’m hoping his new movie sucks as hard as the last few and he never knows the success he once enjoyed again, no matter what his awful PR team say.

      Reply
  3. AlpineWitch says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:27 am

    A lot of people say Ines is an Angie clone but I don’t see it, she reminds me of George Clooney’s wife instead.

    I don’t like Bradley Cooper either so that was a double date of creepy men with arm candies much younger than them.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 16, 2025 at 8:33 am

      Good point but Amal is too intelligent for Brad. Ines is more of a poseur, don’t know what accomplishments she has.

      Reply
    • BlueSky says:
      June 16, 2025 at 8:41 am

      @Alpinewitch he’s trying to dress her like his ex wife. I believe someone posted a BI about this a while back. I believe AJ know this which is why she is wearing her hair blond ish.

      Someone on here said she looked like Heidi Fleiss and I think that is accurate.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        June 16, 2025 at 9:20 am

        Yup, I wonder if she was one of Heidi’s girls.

      • Chaine says:
        June 16, 2025 at 9:59 am

        She’s way too young to have been a Heidi girl… she would have been a fetus back then.

      • @BLUESKY says:
        June 16, 2025 at 11:49 am

        I have been saying that for the longest and every time I say I get knocked down. The response is, always, she’s not thinking about him. I agree she’s not but he’s thinking about her and she has eyes to see it.
        I don’t know who said that she looks like Angelina, but that’s a lie.
        Whoever said that he wanted her to dress like Angelina it was true because now she’s wearing Christian LB shoes. We know that as Angelina shoe of choice.

      • SarahCS says:
        June 16, 2025 at 12:42 pm

        I totally see the Heidi Fleiss resemblance more than any of the other comparisons mentioned.

        My first thought looking at those pics and the different outfits was if you told me she was his escort for the evening I’d have no trouble believing you.

    • Aeren says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:30 am

      She looks just like Amy Winehouse to me.

      Reply
  4. M says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:32 am

    Two sad, pathetic old men. I bet they have the same bad plastic surgeon.

    Reply
    • Cali says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:39 am

      Ahh, I think they both look okay. Other than Brad starting to look like Tori Spelling’s ex Dean McDermott.
      But what’s driving me crazy is why I just started seeing just how short Brad Pitt’s legs are. I first noticed in last week’s post about him and now I can’t unsee it. Those lifts aren’t working…

      Reply
    • CheekImplant says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:45 am

      I had the same thought.
      Two skeevey old men who have crashed and burned so many previous relationships and marriages that they must date women young enough to be their daughters now. Women young enough to not understand the immaturity of these men.
      Cooper, for his part, seems to want to be a devoted father and he also has a lot of friends in the industry who vouch for his good character or whatever.
      Pitt is a deadbeat dad and he’ll trot Clooney out for buddy bro comments about him but that’s all he’s got.

      Reply
      • M says:
        June 16, 2025 at 10:00 am

        I’m still of the mind that B Coop’s relationships are arrangements for the most part. His one actual marriage crashed and burned in under a year, and that was almost 20 years ago. Make of that what you will.

      • TC says:
        June 17, 2025 at 2:48 am

        Actually, I think Clooney has begun to ghost Brad…..

  5. DianeS says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:34 am

    Where are Bradley and Gigi?

    Reply
  6. Side Eye says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:44 am

    I don’t date. I’ve been in protect my peace mode for a long time and I’m having the time of my life decorating, baking, looking at art.

    But if I DID date, and a 61 year old showed up to the restaurant in those clothes, I have stories and memes with my friends for weeks.

    Tan or no tan I can’t unsee Heidi Fleiss with her.

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:45 am

    He looks like he dressed out of a Goodwill bin. Brad used to style himself according to whomever he was dating – so, is this just a reflection of Ines’ taste or does he finally feel free, free, free to express his true self.

    Reply
  8. Walking the Walk says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:00 am

    I am still confused about her marriage status? She’s divorced now? I never understood what was happening there.

    Reply
    • ariel says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:22 am

      Was that her- or was that the failed launch for the super messy girl before her who possibly had a husband and a boyfriend?

      Not to be confused with the girl before that girl, who was never with him, and was involved with someone else and had a real job and accomplishments, but his PR team sent out “stories” about his new love.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        June 16, 2025 at 12:08 pm

        She was married to Paul Wesley, one of the stars of the old cw shows, the vampire diaries. I think they were separated when she started up with BP. I don’t actually know if the divorce has become final or anything.

    • Lol says:
      June 16, 2025 at 1:53 pm

      Brad and this Temu Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend were In a relationship when she still was married to Paul Wesley. She’s signed pitts Nda both Paul, Bradley Cooper are with CAA PR agency and the way the PR agent’s and mangers were pondering around Heidi Fleiss at Venice Film Festival clearly shows they have groomed het and she’s loving the attention…. and please do not compare het looks to Angelina Jolie that’s downright insulting.. pitts manger of Cooper and Pitt was with them.at the foursome dinner with gigi like GQ said to Pitt his PR outing with Temu girlfriend ate calculated

      Reply
  9. Kirsten says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:13 am

    I don’t understand either of their outfits. Gigi and Bradley are dressed super casually and both look cute. These two are headed to a mid-90s 8th grade rec dance.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      June 16, 2025 at 4:50 pm

      These outfits are also both casual— casual for evening/night, not day wear or street wear, but still casual. Not my taste at all though!

      Reply
  10. Libra says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:16 am

    That blue silk shirt, straight from the ice arena, screams figure skater.

    Reply
  11. TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:25 am

    I really, really hate her dress. His fashion is always bad anymore, but that dress is hideous.

    Reply
  12. But Alors says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:33 am

    He’s dressed exactly as a 61 year old who uses “dude”, “bro” and “fam” in his speech would look. Just ghastly.

    Reply
  13. Kaye says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:57 am

    Without the accompanying article and IDs, I would have thought Ines was Meghan Sussex.

    Reply
  14. KMAC says:
    June 16, 2025 at 10:33 am

    Errrrrr, anyone else notice the hand holding? Even that looks “pap-walk” approved 🤣 Also, someone else said it here in the thread, that dress is awful, does nothing for her. And Pitt looks like he is doing the 90s walk of shame (and I LOVE the 90s. He can make most ensembles look dreadful as of late) in that outfit 😭😬🤦🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  15. Eva says:
    June 16, 2025 at 10:40 am

    Very strange date. Gigi and coop were dressed like they were going to the movies. Or shopping. Barf and ines looked like they were going to a dance for people who feel nostalgic for the good old days. And what was cynthia pett doing there? I understand that they keep an eye on him on officially official outings (he can’t be trusted when he’s around alcohol), but if they’re arranging “private” meetings, they should probably skip it. And as for his clothes: this style was still better than the baggy jeans, velvet jacket, and shirt that looked like a pajama top he wore later. Either way, barf is a bad fashionista.

    Reply
  16. DrFT says:
    June 16, 2025 at 10:59 am

    Love Ines’ s shoes though. Could anybody id them?

    Reply
    • Anita Bostic says:
      June 16, 2025 at 11:58 am

      Christian Louboutin Angelina’s favorite brand

      Reply
      • 7Lol says:
        June 16, 2025 at 2:03 pm

        At Least Heidi Fleiss gotten new designer shoes and designer handbags out of child abuser wife beater Brad Pitt.. disgusting deadbeat man

      • DrFT says:
        June 16, 2025 at 2:15 pm

        Anita…..Your shade is subtil but it has been felft…
        Thanks for the id though

  17. Ivy says:
    June 16, 2025 at 11:17 am

    He seems more desperate to show him he doesn’t care about literally anything dealing with the kids and lawsuits. He’s Brad Pitt the bachelor and the last 20 years neverrr happened

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      June 16, 2025 at 11:29 am

      He probably doesn’t remember much from that period anyway, because he was constantly drunk, so he can actually assume that it didn’t happen.

      Reply
  18. hibernatrixe says:
    June 16, 2025 at 11:31 am

    Someone on Deux Moi’s IG observed that the shirt is straight up 90s Michael Flatley, Lord of the Dance and I died at the accuracy.

    Reply
  19. Jaded says:
    June 16, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    What family Brad? They dumped you, remember? They’ve moved on, not vice versa.

    Reply
  20. Kake says:
    June 16, 2025 at 12:23 pm

    Everytime I see Pitt, my brain immediately thinks “Stop trying to make FETCH happen!”

    Reply
  21. Vicki says:
    June 16, 2025 at 12:54 pm

    Big puffy shirt energy.

    Reply
    • Tracey says:
      June 16, 2025 at 2:22 pm

      Both ate attention seeking thirsty famehoes it’s an.utter shame to see what a turd Brad Pitt turned out to be . And don’t like women who allowing themselves to become hired abuser apologist enablers.. sorry as a domestic violence victim I find these two utterly disgusting individuals. She stalked and mocked Pax on her employers Instagram wearing PAX necklace when the kid .was getting bullied by daily fail and
      other toxic media outlets.. and I know it’s with deadbeat sugar daddy’s approval

      Reply
  22. Lark says:
    June 16, 2025 at 5:36 pm

    Well that confirms my suspicions about what kind of person Bradley Cooper is

    Reply

