Duchess Meghan posted a great Father’s Day video with Harry & his babies

The Duchess of Sussex made us wait most of Sunday for her Father’s Day post. There was some grumbling, but I love when she posts on California time. Her California timing drives the British press crazy! Anyway, as you can see, Meghan made a lovely video full of personal clips (taken by Meghan) of Harry with his two ginger children. Harry’s smiles and laughs with his babies… it made me think of his mom, and how much she loved children and how natural she was with all children.

There are so many great little moments, although I’ll admit, I can’t really tell Archie and Lili apart when they were babies, but I do think most (if not all) of the “baby footage” is Lili, right? It looks like everything in this video was filmed in California. My favorite parts: Harry teaching Archie how to ride a bike and Lili running after her dad and brother; Harry showing Lili (I think) one of the horses; Harry dancing with Archie; the kids running on the Santa Barbara beaches, free as can be and away from Harry’s abusive family.

The usual suspects are already screaming versions of “i tHouGhT tHEy wAnTEd priVaCY” and “how dare they show the kids’ faces!” They’ve shown the kids’ faces before when the kids were babies – I’ve yet to see Archie or Lili’s face in 2025 (or even 2024). I have no idea what those kids look like now beyond their red hair, and that’s the point.