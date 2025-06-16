Duchess Meghan posted a great Father’s Day video with Harry & his babies

The Duchess of Sussex made us wait most of Sunday for her Father’s Day post. There was some grumbling, but I love when she posts on California time. Her California timing drives the British press crazy! Anyway, as you can see, Meghan made a lovely video full of personal clips (taken by Meghan) of Harry with his two ginger children. Harry’s smiles and laughs with his babies… it made me think of his mom, and how much she loved children and how natural she was with all children.
There are so many great little moments, although I’ll admit, I can’t really tell Archie and Lili apart when they were babies, but I do think most (if not all) of the “baby footage” is Lili, right? It looks like everything in this video was filmed in California. My favorite parts: Harry teaching Archie how to ride a bike and Lili running after her dad and brother; Harry showing Lili (I think) one of the horses; Harry dancing with Archie; the kids running on the Santa Barbara beaches, free as can be and away from Harry’s abusive family.
The usual suspects are already screaming versions of “i tHouGhT tHEy wAnTEd priVaCY” and “how dare they show the kids’ faces!” They’ve shown the kids’ faces before when the kids were babies – I’ve yet to see Archie or Lili’s face in 2025 (or even 2024). I have no idea what those kids look like now beyond their red hair, and that’s the point.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG.
It just popped up on my instagram feed at some point and I was so thrilled! Harry is living his best life
A beautiful Father’s Day tribute full of love and joy. Archie and Lili are absolutely adorable.
I loved everything in Meghan’s post for father’s day…the love, the care Harry shows to his children is genuine and he seems to enjoy every little moment with them..you can tell that he’s a present father…nothing about the post screamed stage as KP post…I’m so glad that Harry found the family happiness he was looking…
I love how the British Media waited up half of the night with bated breath, so they could report the breaking news.
The Fail apparently hitting publish on something half-baked that then got edited several times, according to Squaddies in other time zones, who, unlike me here in a CEST country, were not sleeping.
Special shout-out to Chris Shipwreck, who didn’t mind reporting as quickly as he did, because it’s not *after Wednesday* yet.
I thought it was hilarious that Chris Ship stayed up late waiting for Meghan to post the video.
Probably his help stayed up. To be fair to Chris Ship, even if he still have some prejudice, I believe he gets it. He is far from the worst of them.
I love this Father’s Day post. You know pillows were thrown in KP over this. Wiliiam post 4 pics of him and the kids, but neither of Charles’ sons posted a Father’s Day tribute to him. Karma.
I wonder how Charles feels when neither one of his sons acknowledges him on such a day! His dalliance with Camilla destroyed his relationship with his children and his behavior towards Harry over the past few years probably means to Harry, it is like he doesn’t exist! Well at least he has Camilla’s children to parent
Such warm heartfelt photos of Harry interacting with his children. Meghan and Harry capture the cuties photos of each other interacting with their kids. Love the large banner displayed in the home with Happy Father’s Day. Some folks are meant to be parents and these two certainly exemplify those characteristics.
Yeah, I don’t think there’s any phoning it in at the Sussex house. Both Harry and Meghan seem to relish all of their family time.
Aw, my heart just melts. Loved the moment when Harry is reading to Archie while he giggles. And the kids running on the beach. And the hug attack on the swing. You know Meghan has got loads of footage and she loves putting these cute vids together. Was this another example of Meghan’s millennial sensibilities, lol. Whatever it is, it’s cute as can be and we’re lucky to have it shared.
I watched it with a huge grin on my face; it delights me to see them so free and happy.
Oh, this brightened my morning! Something about Harry looking pleased and proud to run alongside his son while Archie was learning to ride a bike really touched me. Way to end that generational trauma, Haz!
And I LOVED little Lili running behind them with her beautiful ginger hair flowing behind her. What beautiful children and what an awesome family!!!
Oh gosh, what a beautiful reel… the joy and love bursts from every frame. Simply wonderful
I think it was an even mix of Archie and Lily just because the infant pictures are most likely Lili, but the pictures where the baby’s a year old or so they were living in the US by then with Archie.
I figured she was going to post late because that’s what she has done a few times now. It also allows people to see the video live at the end of the day in the U.S. and before the British media can start trying to build their narratives and complaints around it in 15 articles.
These privacy arguments are just royalists upset that he’s happy and visibly so. You can’t fake happiness in 15 videos the way you can one photo. And on the other side its the media upset that this wasn’t released to them as a ” Sun exclusive” for them to make money off of. That’s it.
It’s lovely to see Harry having the life he deserves, loving and being loved in return .
This is very sweet. Harry always wanted to be a dad and he seems to be very good with small kids, which not all dads are comfortable playing with small kids until they get older.
I am loving all of her posts.. I needed tissues for this one🥹. What a beautiful family💞
Same 💖 and this one is so lovely. Just heartwarming.
The word joy is what always comes to mind when we see the family pics or videos or even just Harry and Meghan working. WLM was joyful and Invictus is joyful. Harry and Meghan radiate love and peace and joy.
Someone above mentioned good job on Harry for breaking that intergenerational trauma. Yes! And also good job on Meghan for letting Harry know at the beginning of their relationship what she would or wouldn’t tolerate. There was no subverting herself to stay in a relationship with him. And now their kids will grow up in such a wonderful home with such present and healthy parents (healthy as in mental health and also healthy as in the dynamic between the two of them).
Love this for H&M. A truly happy little family.
Harry got it all, as the song says, and it shows;
the beautiful wife, the kids, the freedom, the independence of royal life and the royal institution, the money, the work he likes to do, the estate in the sun, … and mostly barefoot, no formalities, no protocols.
The left behind royals, who can’t stop looking at what’s going on in Montecito (meaning W&K, C&C, A&S) are indeed jealous of Harry’s life and achievements.
He’s not giving this up for you.
I loved this reel.
THIS is how you make a reel of your family. Not a bizarre staged film with a director, but clips from special moments in your lives. How Meghan uses social media is a stark contrast to the overly produced Wales Instagram. They hired the Sussexes’ old social media manager, but it’s obvious now that the ideas that made @SussexRoyal and now @Meghan great were from Meghan herself. She gets double the engagement with less than half the followers.
The Wales are robotic, the Sussexes are authentic. But the rats like to make it opposite world between them.
Meghan on Insta is truly destroying their narrative.
This was so heart-warming. I watched it over and over. The bike one was so sweet with lili running behind! They scream about privacy because they’re angry they can’t make the money. Sucks to be them.
Awww, so sweet. And lovely to see Harry so happy and free.
Such a lovely video. Harry was open about wanting kids & he always seemed to be great with kids on royal duties so it’s so lovely to see him with his own kids. Seems like a fun & loving household. Loved the whole video & the pics of with his kids were just delightful. My favourite parts were Archie’s giggle at the book, Lili being scared of the horse & going to feed Harry the carrot instead & the love attack. The fathers banner was so cute.
the royal rota could have been eating good if H&M were still part of the BRF fold but their racism & xenophobia couldn’t allow that & they chose to go along with a nasty palace smear campaign. Sucks to be them
Lili trying to feed the carrot to Harry instead of the nippy horse made me LOL! So funny!
Just gorgeous! The big baby giggles from Archie were my favourite. Both kids constantly running, skipping, barefoot, full of joy is just so lovely to see.
So disconcerting to match these images with the seething bile about “stripping titles”. What an absolute lunatic.
This is the family life that Harry always wanted so I’m happy for him and I hope he had a wonderful day. My favourite part of the video is Harry teaching Archie to ride hid bike and Lili running after too.
Very sweet family.
I smiled the whole time while watching that sweet video. I actually watched it a couple of times and am so happy for Harry. Thinking about his book and watching him grow up a bit—the way he was scapegoated by his family, namely by his cowardly abusive father and now living a life full of love with his wife and their babies. It really is heartwarming, especially knowing how loving and caring his mother was and that they did the same thing to her.
I love that she allows them to focus on the moments that matter and shares small glimpses of their lives while still managing to keep it private for them. You can tell that the posts was after they celebrated Harry on his special day as a real, present and loving father. She shared a small portion of that but also included glimpses of Harry as a father throughout the years also. We knew he would be amazing at being a father but somehow she captured his fun, tender, loving and present nature in a small video without exposing too much of their children. We don’t see their children’s faces, present day, but she shares little pieces of their lives even when they were younger. There so many moments that tugged at my heart strings, like him dancing and reading with laughing Archie. Him tenderly holding a happy Lili or nudging her to look at animals at the fence. Him being attacked with loving hugs with what I assume was his early morning Father’s Day celebration and him teaching Archie how to ride a bike without training wheels and Lili running after 😂. They are happy and free to love and be loved and that makes me happy.
The joy it radiates is so wonderful to see
I think there were stories going to print on the basis that Meghan did not post for Fathers day and they are heading fir divorce because H is miserable and he he Spare. I can tell you Harry is glad to be the Spare to his wife and children. He is happy and have a joyful life. What the rats will never understand is, just because you might miss the country where you grow up does not mean you are unhappy elsewhere, especially when your is fulfilled.
I wish Meghan was just making the rats wait but I think she wanted to give H is time regarding first veteran’s day in Germany. She knew if she posted earlier she will take over the news cycles.
Love the black and white photo at the top of the page.
They really do melt my cold cold heart. He reminds me so much of his mother. I am so so happy for them.
Yall said it so well – I loved all those moments too. I also loved the filter she used throughout the video – it made things kinda blurry, kinda dreamy/nostalgic. It will be hard for the media to use precise still shots won’t it?
I saw the hate before I saw the pictures here this morning.
Of course the charming images and videos, curated by their protective parents, of sweet little faces and exploring fingers from their baby and toddler years are highly relatable to Sussex fans and young parents worldwide and of no danger to the children no matter the squawking of the
distant royal press.
Loved it so much & I really love the song she chose! I liked the lyrics about “changing the lies” and there’s a reference to Epstein’s island which made me think of Prince Andrew lol. I thought it was such an inspiring song.
I thought I heard Epstein too, so I listened a second time, and I think the word is “esteemed guest” not Epstein. Great song to go with the reel.
The video was so warm and beautiful! Meghan’s love for Harry and her admiration and respect for him as a father just shines through. She loves Harry the man and Harry the father and this video shows why. His joy in being a father just radiates and the love that Archie and Lili have for him is equally transparent.
Its clear the Sussexes are a loving joyous family.
What a heartwarming video of two children living free and happy lives and Harry’s joy at being a father. We’ve really enjoyed seeing the children a lot this month, between Lili’s birthday and Father’s Day. Loved the moments of Harry teaching Archie to ride a bike, and Lili literally racing joyfully after them, Meghan shouting praise and encouragement from behind. It was a moment that included the whole family, and one can imagine that in the Sussex household, it will be each member always supported by the whole family. How different from Harry’s life! Meghan’s timing is impeccable here, and being in California helps. In the first part of the day, we see Harry’s powerful speech on Germany’s first veteran’s day. The Father’s Day reel came in the second part of the day. Harry’s work and Harry as a father stories told on the same day showing a fulfilled, happy and full life.
Oh my , won’t the vicious ones back home seethe and boil . I see why these little ones trigger them so much …all the best beloved royals of England were redheads ..practically all the Plantagenets including Richard the Lionheart. Elizabeth I was famous for her blazing red hair . Legend also has it that King Arthur was red haired as well and that it will a redheaded ruler who will rise to save Britain when needed. That way ..even Churchill had copper red hair ..when he had hair ! So much for worrying what colour the Sussex babies would be ..to add insult to injury , Lili has bright blue eyes .
Pure joy, love and a real father , not a spare . So happy Harry had found his happiness ever after with his children and his wife.
that video was so full of love! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
what a great way to start my morning xo
Harry you are Blessed🙏
I live on the West Coast so we did Father’s Day lunch and spent the day out so didn’t see these until about 4 pm local time. Assume they were out enjoying their day too. Apparently some fans and the haters were starting to get withdrawal symptoms when Meghan didn’t post earlier in the day. The UK press was waiting up late waiting for her to post as well. Hilarious! Before she posted, I was hoping to see a horseback riding picture so loved the one with Harry at the stables and Lili trying to feed him a carrot. Were very cute videos. She made it look like Super 8 film for that vintage look.
Lovely pictures of a happy and carefree family. Such a difference from all the Glums on the palace balcony.