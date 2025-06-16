Royalist: ‘The entire fate of the royal family’ rests on the Wales kids’ shoulders

The British media was full of Trooping the Colour stories centered on the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Louis gets too much attention from the British media, and that’s been true for years, since Prince William and Kate started bringing him to public events before he was ready. The ages of these kids are 11 (12 in five weeks), 10 and 7 years old. Whenever the conversation is centered on these kids, I feel a wave of gratitude that Prince Harry was able to get his kids out of this system, and that Archie and Lili aren’t being used as the Wales kids scapegoats. Well, would you like a story about how the fate of the monarchy rests on these kids’ shoulders?

The Trooping the Colour parade in London threatened to fall flat. King Charles, ailing with cancer, presided over a seriously reduced royal family, riding in a carriage rather than on horseback amid failing health on Saturday. After the departures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and various other minor royals, the royal balcony, sparsely populated with just 14 souls, looked a pale shadow of itself under Queen Elizabeth II, when it would be crammed with eccentric uncles and batty aunts with wild hair. Dysfunctional though the family was, it at least spoke to the most essential of royal requirements: fecundity. Thank God, then, for the three young Wales children: George, Charlotte, and Louis, on whose slender shoulders it is no exaggeration to say the entire fate of the royal family now rests. …It was the royal children—especially Prince Louis—who stole the spotlight. The 7-year-old, sporting a cheeky gap-toothed grin, was full of mischief. Throughout the procession, he beamed at his older brother and enthusiastically waved to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony—so much so that Prince George had to eventually gently tap him to signal it was time to cut it out. Even as the royal family turned to go inside after the Royal Air Force flypast, Louis cheekily raised his arm for one last wave to the crowd. The children were all over the royals’ social media and newspaper front pages in the United Kingdom on Sunday, and royal planners will no doubt be heaving a sigh of relief that the next generation of royal stars appears to have been born.

[From The Daily Beast]

This is such an unsettling way to talk about little kids – “George, Charlotte, and Louis, on whose slender shoulders it is no exaggeration to say the entire fate of the royal family now rests.” What’s even worse is that not only are the kids being positioned as the sole saviors of the monarchy, they’re also being used as lil’ human shields by their own parents. For years, these kids have been brought out to take the heat off of William and Kate for various reasons, reasons usually involving laziness.