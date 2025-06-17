“Lewis Hamilton is so sorry about running over a groundhog in Canada” links

Lewis Hamilton is so sorry he ran over a groundhog at the Canadian Grand Prix. Why was a groundhog on the track??! [JustJared]
F1 always does “cute” videos of groundhogs on tracks in Canada but it’s obviously terrifying for them and dangerous for drivers with those low F1 cars. Poor Sir Lewis!
Poor groundhog! Lewis is alive, groundhog not so much…
Aw he seems like such a good man. I would *also* be devastated if I hit an animal with my car.
They’ve tried to keep the groundhogs off the F1 track in Canada, but failed. I guess at the F1 race in Singapore, the problem is lizards!
I was in Switzerland last week and was 46 years old when I learned that marmots and groundhogs are the same animal. I knew they were similar but hadn’t figured they are one animal just different names. I also saw marmots from a train window on the side of a mountain and it was awesome.
I love Lewis Hamilton, he seems to be such a good guy who uses his platform and goes ALL IN on his fashion.
I’m 50, and you just taught me they are the same thing! No clue.
On the one liners that made a difference
“Just because they act friendly, it doesn’t mean they’re your friends”
“Don’t cross oceans for people who wouldn’t step over a puddle for you”
Those made my life much less stressful, because I was holding myself to such high standards in some relationships, with people who didn’t prioritize or value me the way I did them. I was still pleasant and kind when I saw them, but I didn’t jump through hoops for them (like the relative who would be friendly when she wanted me to babysit her kids, but didn’t really want anything to do with me otherwise)
Lewis is absolutely not at fault since he was race car driving and an animal was unfortunately on his track. So stupid of officials not to check the race course before the race. Feel sorry for the animal and sorry for Lewis for inadvertently running over it. I didn’t realize Lewis was knighted? How could Charles actually knight a black man? He doesn’t like Black people.
He received it in 2021. No wonder becks has been grovelling so hard
The island on which the Montreal F1 track is is overrun with groundhogs. They’re everywhere!