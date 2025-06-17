“Lewis Hamilton is so sorry about running over a groundhog in Canada” links
  June 17, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Lewis Hamilton is so sorry he ran over a groundhog at the Canadian Grand Prix. Why was a groundhog on the track??! [JustJared]
The Naked Gun reboot looks really funny, but I love the original too. [LaineyGossip]
Violent counter-protests sprang up with the No Kings protests. [Jezebel]
I watched Echo Valley this weekend & I agree that Julianne Moore’s character should have cared less about her terrible daughter. [Pajiba]
One-liners which changed people’s lives. [Buzzfeed]
Aaron Taylor Johnson should abandon these glasses. [Socialite Life]
Why are people talking about Tyler Perry’s Straw? [Hollywood Life]
Little Caesars is collab-ing with the Fantastic Four. [Seriously OMG]
Julianne Moore wore Schiaparelli. [RCFA]
Dua Lipa cooks for Vogue. [OMG Blog]

10 Responses to ""Lewis Hamilton is so sorry about running over a groundhog in Canada" links"

  1. Jane Blake says:
    June 17, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    F1 always does “cute” videos of groundhogs on tracks in Canada but it’s obviously terrifying for them and dangerous for drivers with those low F1 cars. Poor Sir Lewis!

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    June 17, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    Aw he seems like such a good man. I would *also* be devastated if I hit an animal with my car.

    Reply
  3. Silver Birch says:
    June 17, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    They’ve tried to keep the groundhogs off the F1 track in Canada, but failed. I guess at the F1 race in Singapore, the problem is lizards!

    Reply
  4. SarahCS says:
    June 17, 2025 at 2:39 pm

    I was in Switzerland last week and was 46 years old when I learned that marmots and groundhogs are the same animal. I knew they were similar but hadn’t figured they are one animal just different names. I also saw marmots from a train window on the side of a mountain and it was awesome.

    I love Lewis Hamilton, he seems to be such a good guy who uses his platform and goes ALL IN on his fashion.

    Reply
  5. North of Boston says:
    June 17, 2025 at 3:15 pm

    On the one liners that made a difference

    “Just because they act friendly, it doesn’t mean they’re your friends”

    “Don’t cross oceans for people who wouldn’t step over a puddle for you”

    Those made my life much less stressful, because I was holding myself to such high standards in some relationships, with people who didn’t prioritize or value me the way I did them. I was still pleasant and kind when I saw them, but I didn’t jump through hoops for them (like the relative who would be friendly when she wanted me to babysit her kids, but didn’t really want anything to do with me otherwise)

    Reply
  6. J.Ferber says:
    June 17, 2025 at 5:22 pm

    Lewis is absolutely not at fault since he was race car driving and an animal was unfortunately on his track. So stupid of officials not to check the race course before the race. Feel sorry for the animal and sorry for Lewis for inadvertently running over it. I didn’t realize Lewis was knighted? How could Charles actually knight a black man? He doesn’t like Black people.

    Reply
  7. Genevieve says:
    June 17, 2025 at 9:51 pm

    The island on which the Montreal F1 track is is overrun with groundhogs. They’re everywhere!

    Reply

