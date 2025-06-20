Duchess Meghan’s second As Ever product line drops today, on the Summer Solstice

Today is the Summer Solstice, the first official day of summer, even though it’s felt like summer for a good six weeks on the East Coast and in the mid-Atlantic. With the Summer Solstice comes… the Duchess of Sussex’s seasonal As Ever drop! At midnight on the West Coast, Meghan posted the above IG photo (on As Ever’s account) with the message “No more sleeps!” LOL.
The summer drop happens today at 11 am EST. Who wants to take bets on how quickly she sells out? I don’t think it will be under an hour this time, but that’s only because I believe she’ll have more products in stock now. Meghan’s first As Ever product line dropped in early April and she totally sold out in under an hour. For weeks and months afterward, she teased various ideas, like she wouldn’t restock until next year, or she was hitting “pause” on the product line indefinitely. But that whole time, the As Ever team was putting this new line together. I’m interested in seeing how this works longterm, and whether she’ll adopt “seasonal drops” as a strategy in the long run.
I’m also interested in what new products she’s offering! Looking at As Ever’s site, certain products are coming back – flower sprinkles, the teas, crepe mix, and raspberry jam – but we’ve been led to believe that new products will be on offer, probably strawberry jam. My other prediction is that Salt Island’s media will be throwing tantrums all weekend long about all of this, and they’re still going to be especially upset that Meghan isn’t selling to the UK.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s IG.
I am ready for today’s drop. I underestimated the Sussex squad last time time 😝… no more!
Why should salty island be mad she is not selling there? Didn’t they say, no one over there is interested in As Ever products ?
What a sad sack of bitter people
I feel bad for our UK friends but yeah, the rota rats can suck it. Too bad, so sad.
I’m just waiting to make my order 🤗
I have to go out this morning but I’m really hoping I’m home in time for this 🤞🏽 I’m dying for some of the raspberry spread that you lucky first round shoppers were able to score. I’m also hoping she will have some kitchen items like her rainbow fruit cutting board. I need that board in my life.
Good luck all you Celebitches! May we all be victorious in our hauls today 🙌🏽
So far the site is showing flower sprinkles, three different teas, crepe mix, raspberry spread and the shortbread mix as all “coming soon” so it looks like at least all of those products will be available again. no honey from what I can tell.
I’m assuming new products will be available as well but I’m happy if I can just get those teas lol.
I hope she’ll ship internationally soon
Hope all squaddies can get their wishlist
Me too Inge. I’m looking forward to someday being able to taste the raspberry spread on crepes. Fingers crossed for shipping to Canada soon!
I’m in the UK and totally gutted I can’t show my support for her venture. however Mr Jane is going to busy building a swing this weekend.
Does anyone know if you make an account if you can put your credit card info in in advance? I’m trying to think of ways to succeed in getting an order placed.
Anyone with tips from the first round, please drop them!
Just make sure you refresh your computer at 11:00.
You can make an account but I don’t think you can save payment information.
Thanks Roblyn and Becks! Will do those both.
I’m so excited. and its 11 today? I had 10 in my head. 11 works better for me lmao.
Aw. I’m excited. My work schedule is weird today so 11am is actually harder than early morning but that’s okay ima do my best to get some jam and flower sprinkles Good luck to all. And condolences to everyone outside the us. May it be international soon.
Happy As ever day to those that celebrate.🥳
Meghan never teased that she wouldn’t restock until next year or was putting the line on hold indefinitely. In reference to existing products Meghan said she had paused to make sure they had what they need when going on sale again & when discussing interest in hospitality angle, said they would introduce NEW products in first quarter of 2026.
Exactly, she never said she wasn’t going to restock this year. And the “pause” comment was from her podcast interview that wasn’t in real time. She paused from the first drop until now.
I’m sure the British media will call it a failure if it doesn’t sellout in an hour. Ignoring the fact they most likely put in a lot more stock. I hope As Ever is successful. It’s just so annoying how everything Harry and Meghan is under the Hubble telescope when they do something similar to other people.
The BM called it a failure when it sold out in under an hour too. They can’t be taken seriously.
All the best to those buying items today. I hope everybody gets what they wanted because that’s what Meghan wants too. If Meghan doesn’t sell out today the press will say that she’s a flop but remember she doesn’t want her products to sell out very quickly she wants them to be always available to those want them.
Product lines are not meant to all sell out on the first day and Meghan has said that is what she is trying to avoid this time. We should know by now to ignore the UK press and tabloids in general because they have no insider information and no understanding of how she is running her business.
I’m awake, I’m on the West Coast, it’s EARLY, this is ridiculous
I don’t care 🤣😎😊
I want raspberry spread please
maybe honey? summer honey?
and cookie mix
I missed the drop last time
& *I’ve been very patient*
in fact I’ve been a Very Good Bear
We deserve a treat
& I want to share too
💛💛💛🍯🍓🍯🌼🌿
It is recommended on the website to creat an account to speed up the order process. On X I read that many Squaddies did that already.
And a Squaddie content creator on TikTok revealed that a friend of hers, who got a letter from Meghan for not getting her order after payment iast time, got a new letter 2 days ago, asking if she would like to get her previous order, or/and the new Orange Blossom Honey. So that’s at least one new product reveal before laughed day #2.