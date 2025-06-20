Duchess Meghan’s second As Ever product line drops today, on the Summer Solstice

Today is the Summer Solstice, the first official day of summer, even though it’s felt like summer for a good six weeks on the East Coast and in the mid-Atlantic. With the Summer Solstice comes… the Duchess of Sussex’s seasonal As Ever drop! At midnight on the West Coast, Meghan posted the above IG photo (on As Ever’s account) with the message “No more sleeps!” LOL.

The summer drop happens today at 11 am EST. Who wants to take bets on how quickly she sells out? I don’t think it will be under an hour this time, but that’s only because I believe she’ll have more products in stock now. Meghan’s first As Ever product line dropped in early April and she totally sold out in under an hour. For weeks and months afterward, she teased various ideas, like she wouldn’t restock until next year, or she was hitting “pause” on the product line indefinitely. But that whole time, the As Ever team was putting this new line together. I’m interested in seeing how this works longterm, and whether she’ll adopt “seasonal drops” as a strategy in the long run.

I’m also interested in what new products she’s offering! Looking at As Ever’s site, certain products are coming back – flower sprinkles, the teas, crepe mix, and raspberry jam – but we’ve been led to believe that new products will be on offer, probably strawberry jam. My other prediction is that Salt Island’s media will be throwing tantrums all weekend long about all of this, and they’re still going to be especially upset that Meghan isn’t selling to the UK.