“Scarlett Johansson wore Balmain at the Berlin ‘Jurassic World’ premiere” links

Scarlett Johansson wore Balmain to the German premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth. I’m not crazy about this and her makeup is kind of bad again. [LaineyGossip]
Carrie Bradshaw hung out with Aiden’s sons. [Jezebel]
Review of Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later. [Pajiba]
Creepy family traditions… yikes! [Buzzfeed]
Cardi B dropped a new song! [JustJared]
Jonathan Bailey is getting so much hype right now! [Socialite Life]
Updates on what happened to the late Anne Burrell. [Hollywood Life]
Why does Baby Mario Lopez look like LL Cool J??! [Seriously OMG]
Rachel Brosnahan wore Miu Miu in Manila. [RCFA]
People love those terrible photos of Queen Camilla! [OMG Blog]

  1. NotSoSocialB says:
    June 20, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    Thi lip color is so bad- it’s awful with the eye makeup and worse with her skin tone. Someone has been doing her dirty.

    • Kitten says:
      June 20, 2025 at 1:24 pm

      That orangey lip color is a really hard one to pull off IMO. I don’t mind the dress but I don’t love it either. Her hair is fine but kinda boring.

  2. Duch says:
    June 20, 2025 at 1:39 pm

    Ah, Jonathon Bailey…. A wonderful read & great visuals. Thanks for sharing that link!

  3. Paintergal says:
    June 20, 2025 at 1:51 pm

    I love the Jurassic series but not happy having Scarlet star. She always sounds like she has marbles in her mouth.

  4. Jeanette says:
    June 20, 2025 at 3:14 pm

    I’d love the dress if they would have cut it mid calf after the last row of a buttons. It doesn’t look conducive to walking as is…Red is ok but not great on her..maybe if it was more pink instead of orange in the red.

  5. Barbara says:
    June 20, 2025 at 5:30 pm

    Ugh, I hope that article about Anne Burrell’s cause of death is all wrong.

  6. ChewieNYC says:
    June 20, 2025 at 8:19 pm

    Her makeup keeps reminding me of some of Florence Pugh’s Dune red carpet looks.

