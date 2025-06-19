Telegraph: Princess Kate’s sudden Ascot withdrawal is ‘no cause for alarm’

For a moment, I worried that another “Kate Missington” fiasco was unfolding before our very eyes yet again. Last year, the Princess of Wales’s disappearance was largely fueled by palace/courtier incompetence across the board. Kensington Palace’s staffers refused to give regular briefings on Kate’s health, and everyone’s squirreliness around “the state of Kate” led to conspiracies, manipulated photos and outright lies. When Kate suddenly pulled out of Royal Ascot yesterday, my biggest fear was that the royal courts have learned absolutely nothing from 2024 and that this could end up being Kate Missington 2.0. But guess what? They did learn something – well, at least they learned how to brief anonymously and give the nod to “nothing to see here, she’s fine, she’s just tired y’all” articles. Speaking of, the Telegraph published this: “Ascot absence is just a blip in Princess of Wales’s remarkable recovery; Catherine continues to tread a careful line as she makes her way back to health, but signs are good.”
As the sun blazed down on Royal Ascot on Wednesday, racegoers were abuzz with news that the Princess of Wales would be attending the meeting. The official list of carriages in the Royal Procession had her name on it, along with those of the King, the Queen and the Prince of Wales, in what was expected to be her return to the summer season after her chemotherapy this time last year. In the end, it was not to be. In the hours ahead of the procession, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess would be unable to attend.
It is said that while she was understandably disappointed not to attend, the Princess was mindful of treading a careful line as she returns to work. It is a salient reminder that life, even for the royals, is not a fairytale. There is no magic wand for health.
There is no cause for alarm, we are told, backed by evidence of the Princess laughing and happy at the Garter Day ceremony at Windsor Castle just two days ago.
She has, in truth, been staging a remarkable comeback. Since the September video in which she announced that she had finished her chemotherapy, the Princess has surpassed all expectations in her steady march back to work…However, behind closed doors, it seems, things have not been so blissfully uncomplicated. The “cancer journey”, Catherine said in September, “is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you”.
With three small children, a future King among them, she is focused on the long term, supporting her husband and being there in all senses for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
She is disappointed to miss Ascot. But the big picture, as she, William and their advisers know, is more important. The watchword at the Palace is “balance”. Her illness was serious, sources emphasise, and the long-term effects for any patient are unpredictable. The public are kind enough, nowadays, to understand that royals are human and they cannot perform at all times.
The summer season at Ascot will survive, with royals aplenty. The presence of the Prince of Wales, who would have no qualms about shouldering criticism to skip the event to be by his wife’s side if needed, as well as that of Carole Middleton, the Princess’s mother, was reassuring.
The Princess is likely to be seen again very soon, at Wimbledon as well as official engagements, before the children break up for their school holidays.
I hope that Kate is feeling OK and that she’s able to get the rest and recovery she needs. I appreciate that it doesn’t look like the royal courts are going to be playing the same games this time around – someone high up gave the authorization for this story, letting people know that Kate is not about to go missing for months again. It’s a sleight of hand though, because Kate was already scheduled to go missing for months, because of her “summer vacation.” Still, we should only worry if she misses Wimbledon entirely.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
London, UK, 14 June 2025. The Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the King's Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour, Buckingham Palace, London, UK.
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th June, 2025. Trooping the Colour, King Charles III's official Birthday Parade. Image: Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th June, 2025. Trooping the Colour. Image: The Royal Family on the dais watch the ceremony taking place.
Ceremony of the garter Windsor castle.
HM King Charles III attended by Prince William of Wales Princess Katherine of Wales and other royals. Kate William Royals Windsor
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 16/06/2025. Windsor, United Kingdom. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, leaving the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
The Princess of Wales and Sophie Wessex leaves St Georges chapel following the Order of the Garter service in Windsor castle. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.
The Princess of Wales leaves St Georges chapel following the Order of the Garter service in Windsor castle. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.
Members of the Royal Family during Trooping The Colour 2025
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family at the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 16 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family at the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 16 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family at the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 16 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family at the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 16 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
I don’t necessarily think she’s going to go missing once again, but “no signs of alarm“ absolutely means something weird went on around her absence.
In the official announcement about her surgery from 2024, one of the last lines was something to the effect “it’s absolutely not cancerous” which made me immediately go …. Who said anything about cancer?!? I’m not saying she had cancer, simply that the fact that it was denied so out of the blue and with such quickness made me think – she absolutely has cancer.
Same with this. No cause for alarm. Right.
I assumed William was throwing pillows, and there wasn’t enough time or makeup to cover the rage of the feather thrower. And so she had to back out very suddenly.
She didn’t have cancer. That’s the only true thing they’ve said.
Becky English made sure to rule out cancer when the surgery announcement was made in January. She is fed the information directly from KP and so she would not have said that had they not told her to.
The total 180 after that is what is unexplained.
The presence of the Prince of Wales, who would have no qualms about shouldering criticism to skip the event to be by his wife’s side if needed, as well as that of Carole Middleton, the Princess’s mother, was reassuring.
Touche!!
“All signs are good” why shouldn’t they be? She said she was in remission months ago and she’s well enough to know that she’ll be around for Wimbledon. She’s certainly fit enough for multiple ski vacations. Why does it always sound like they’re trying to walk back her health?
It’s like no one has explained what remission looks like in reality.
The two skiing holidays may have been a remarkable recovery. That was months ago.
They probably want to lower expectations for why she isn’t doing much. If it’s health related, people will likely back off and not question it.
She’s had four or five holidays this year already, one of which was a physically demanding skiing holiday. which is it? is she treading a careful line of balance, or just can’t be arsed / not contracted with Willy to attend?
Skiing with young children (who are vacation skiers and not weekly skiers) is not that physically demanding.
George is not that young and kept up with dad. Kate did not slow down. It’s demanding even for beginners
She was seen skiing on her own on downhill courses that are not bunny hills.
The kids were with instructors. The RR have also said she works out vigorously hours a day. Plus she loves hiking and swimming.
It’s more demanding than sitting in a carriage and then in the shade in the stands.
The second one
The pictures of her skiing make it really hard to swallow the line that she is trying to find the right balance. At least in regards to her cancer journey. I’m not sure what they should be saying instead but it feels insulting to see that she can ski and walk through the woods but not ride in a carriage and then sit in the shade afterwards to watch the races. Whatever the truth is, they will not be saying.
Both the cancer itself and chemo do a number on your system and recovery isn’t a straight line from not well to better; it can be really unpredictable. You may feel well-enough one day and then too tired to do anything the next. I don’t think it’s insulting that her recovery is like that.
She’s always well for 2x ski trips, multiple Caribbean beach holidays and events she actually enjoys. Amazing! Her *cough* ‘cancer’ that she’s been free from for 9 months or so really makes sure she does fun stuff.
Look I wish her no ill health. At all. But when you have cancer patients still going through treatment and going to work almost every day and then you have pictures of her skiing and just having coming back from another vacation less than 2 weeks ago, it comes across as her having a pretty fair balance in comparison to others. So canceling a carriage ride at the last minute in order to find the right balance is fine, sure. Lucky her in that regard. Will we be getting a 4 seasons summer video soon?
I don’t actually want her to be in ill health, but they can’t keep framing her absences like this if they don’t want people to just presume it’s laziness. Yes I’m sure she does have days that are better than others, but she’s consistently better doing things that she wants to do.
You can’t say she will be better for Wimbledon, somewhere she always goes and visibly loves, and good enough to go on multiple vacations this year, but you don’t know and have to play it by the ear for anything work related.
That’s it exactly. Play it by ear for work but not vacations?
She’s cancer free? Why is she still recovering? What line is she treading? Multiple ski holidays, multiple beach holidays versus actual work? Going to a horse race?
BTW Kate, I absolutely was not and never will be worried about your health. It’s on par with me worrying about Trump’s health.
The royal propaganda machine is solid. Hats off to the colonizers. Propaganda is their forte. They’ve been doing the propaganda dance for hundreds of years. Who else could get poor people to despise poor people on benefits and adore rich royals on benefits. They are masters of lies and obfuscation. 👀 Last year they were blown away by the suddenness of social media interest but they’ve learned and adapted. 👍
Kate’s not going to miss Wimbledon. It’s very interesting to see the press react to Kate pulling out of Ascot. So much grace but there was none for Meghan when she didn’t attend the luncheon for Trump’s State Visit when she was on maternity leave.
Maybe no cause for alarm, but cause for some chaos. The reports say that she decided not to attend 1 hour before the event and the royal procession didn’t start until sometime in the early afternoon. If you’re feeling too tired to do something, you’ll know it in the morning. If she doesn’t want to attend an event, that’s fine – but she shouldn’t be making life more difficult for those doing the work.
This is not a woman who thinks of others. She’s never had to be responsible to a boss or work colleagues & she’s not going to start now.
Such a drama queen. She wants that applause at Wimbledon being the center of attention
Once I heard starmer’s government is not pleased with Royal family. Seems like new government is giving pressure to the palace. Even in the political campaign last year, Labour party hates monachy was seen very much. I don’t remember clearly, one of the Labour MP said to abolish the monachy. Also there were articles last year (GB new or sky new) that starmer once shouted to abolish the monachy. If Charles die in starmer’s period I don’t think William can survive. Very specially kate will never. Who know in a decade the monachy may loose more privileges and finances. With support of current generation the PM can bring any such ideas to parliament. Also I don’t believe even all the Conservatives would love Williams rule. Because WanK aren’t traditionalists nor Democrats. Just some lazy uninteresting unprofessional people.
@Honeybee
Once they won, formed their government and understood how much power the monarchy has to influence the establishment, they quietly acquiesced.
Some see it but many don’t, the media and the monarchy collaborate to control the government (the cabinet and parliament).
They socialize at exclusive clubs, country homes and palaces. There are non public engagements where conversations happen to influence key decisions in law and finance.
lol. Starmer doesn’t have the balls to abolish the monarchy. He can’t survive the media campaign against him, he already kissed the Murdoch ring. The BRF is one of the most important revenue sources for the tabloids. What will the royal reporters do if there is no royal family?
Starmer has made it quite clear that he’s pro-monarchy and has no plans to abolish it. There are some labour members who think the UK should be a republic but those people don’t hold power in the Labour Party.
I’ve never had preventive chemo but worked with a lady who did. She would be functioning well in the a.m. then hit a wall of sudden exhaustion that took her off her feet. The effects of having had chemo can be on going for a while.
10 months later though? If this was last June I’d say yeah that’s highly likely. But she said herself she stopped treatment in September of 2024, and confirmed that cancer was in remission in January of this year. Obviously there can be long-term effects to pumping your body full of chemicals, but I don’t think the after effects of chemo is the issue almost a year later.
So Kate knew she would be fine when Wimbledon came around in a few days (how many days or weeks I don’t know) but she didn’t know she couldn’t go to Ascot until the very last minute ? This doesn’t make sense.
She said she finished treatments when she did that shampoo commercial last year
@Tessa
In January she said she is in remission. 🤷🏽♀️
If they intend to use cancer as their propaganda narrative for the rest of her live, then so be it. It’s their choice and up to the British people to figure out how to regard their expectations of Kate’s role in their lives. Frankly, I think once people accept Kate accept that they are fine with Kate not making any public appearances, the crazy propaganda surrounding why she didn’t show up at an event will not be necessary anymore. I don’t think most of the British public really wants to see Kate but the media claims that most people want to see her. The emotional support polls tell a vastly different story than what British people in the streets tell. It’s evident in the poorly attended Trooping of the Colour and the tv ratings of royal public events that many British people are not bothered 😕. Globally, the Windsor brand has lost value 🤷🏽♀️ and I don’t think Kate can help to improve that at this point so I think if she stops all public engagements it would not matter to anyone.
They lost their value the minute the Queen died and was substituted by a uncharismatic Chuck and his unpopular former lover, now wife. They lost their value when they protected Andrew and his minor sex trafficking ways. They lost even more value when they decided to abuse Meghan and by association, Harry.
It’s definitely strange – she would’ve had to do prep with hair, make-up and clothes – to pull out 20 minutes before was bizarre. But I don’t believe the palace will give any health updates on her again after what happened last year. They’ve learned something from that and will work hard to mask. I know some journalists have hinted she isn’t out of the woods, but again, if she is doing any kind of treatment – they aren’t going to say. I did wonder briefly at Trooping because her coat collar was positioned similarly to when she had to wear a port at Wimbledon last year.
??? ‘Positioned’? She’s worn that Self Portrait dress before, in other colors, and last year’s Wimbledon dress was a variation on a previous Wimbledon dress. Short sleeves, basic neckline, giant bow-like detail on the shoulder. But no actual ‘positioning’ of anything, just standard fabric on some basic clothing.
Maybe she was just wobbit in the heat and having a bad day. Can you imagine if she’d have attended , only to faint in the carriage with Will having to slap her face to revive her??
They should allow a Kate to stop all public appearances and focus 💯 on being the mother of her children. It seems like that’s what she prefers but the media or the royals or both seems to want her to make public appearances. 🤷🏽♀️
The children are all in school. She can’t go to their classrooms
She can have tea and crumpets with their mothers and play tennis, spend time bee keeping and run around in the woods with them. 🤷🏽♀️
It is well documented that the woman is lazy. It’s evident that ‘work’ for her is like pulling teeth without anesthesia – painful and debilitating.
They can save people the lies and obfuscation. A lot of people are tired of the propaganda. 🥱
She is taxpayer funded and this is a role that she signed up for when she chased William for ten years. She’s from the UK so she knows the treatment they Diana experienced while in that family and public eye, yet she still fought tooth and nail for the role, even though William had cheated and broken up with her numerous times. You can’t apply for a job, get the job and then expect to be paid to not do the job or show up to the job just because you’re lazy. She’s always been lazy and that’s fine, but that isn’t a luxury for all of those people funding her.
@Nerd
If they ever allow her to stop working their reputation will be irreparably damaged within the Commonwealth. After all they created the ‘working royals’ definition to excommunicate the Sussexes and Kate was outed by the UK media as one of the persons who was racist toward the Sussexes.
By definition royals are not expected to work. The term ‘working royals’ was introduced in 2020. This is their documented statement on the royal family website:
“As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family.”
Their discrimination towards the biracial American woman has resulted in this current conundrum for Kate. Their racism towards Meghan will be further exposed and documented for history if they announce it. I want to see if they’re going to do it. People (especially from the US and Commonwealth) are very focused on them and how racist they continue to be towards Meghan.
I agree. She doesn’t want to do anything, let her live a private life. Same when shes QC. It wasn’t until Alexandra or Mary (can’t remember which) that they started doing charitable visits IIRC.
I found it rather delicious that the Telegraph pointed out that Kate would be sure to attend Wimbledon before taking another month’s long break.
@Harla 2 months Summer break incoming. Last year she attended the Men’s Singles final in preference to the women’s which was risky because of the likely longer duration of the Sunday match. I’ll be interested if she opts for just one event this year because of heat is an issue for her, then Saturday’s match is a better bet!
I’m sure she’ll recover enough for Wimbledon and yet another holiday.
Say KP just announce that Kate and Will have decided as parents , that it’s the right balance as a family for her to be a SAHM. She doesn’t have a constitutional role as Will ‘s wife, whatever title he holds, so there can’t be a crisis ? This could be the eventual announcement if either her health or state of marriage doesn’t permit full-time joint work appearances? Any body knows of existing precedent for a happily married spouse to heir staying out of public service?
Taxpayers should not supply money for her upkeep then
It certainly seems like we’re heading towards that scenario, whether KP want to admit it or not. They can’t force her to work. The problem here is why should she still receive taxpayers money to frolic around the forests?
KP are in a corner and they know it.
@Lady Digby
By definition royals are not expected to work. It’s not a job. The work definition was only used to excommunicate the Sussexes. The term ‘working royals’ was introduced in 2020.
This is their documented statement on the royal family website:
“As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family.”
Their discrimination towards the biracial American woman has resulted in this current conundrum for Kate. Their racism towards Meghan will be further exposed and documented for history if they announce it. I want to see if they’re going to do it. People (especially from the Commonwealth) are very focused on them and how racist they continue to be towards her.
Up until about 100 years ago that’s exactly how it worked. I wish she would. I get tired of hearing how brave she is.
I think she has Crohn’s disease, thus the need for abdominal surgery to remove some inflammation in the intestines. That’s when they found some evidence of some cancer cells. Anyone with Crohn’s can get a case of diarrhea suddenly so that would explain pulling out of the appearance at the last minute and not scheduling her to attend lunches or dinners, and why she’s so thin now.
That would really make the most sense. It could explain why she’s fine for some things and not for others and having “good days and bad days.” Also, it explains her weigh loss. I had a work friend with this, and it took time to find a medication that would work for her.
Something like this makes sense.
@Sharon
They did not say she was sick. They said she is figuring out the right balance for her work. She does not have Crohn’s disease. 🤷🏽♀️
Never underestimate the global reach of the monarchy’s little grey men and their success in getting influencers/vloggers/gossip bloggers etc, to write their stories and blurbs from the POV of the monarchy.
Thats all I got.
PS: one understands if this kind of truth-telling has to be sacrificed
🙌
Kate does not want to work but because of what they did to the Sussexes they are in a conundrum about how to handle it. 🤷🏽♀️
They forced the Sussexes out denying them half in/half out. Now publicly exposed racist Kate who participated heavily in the discrimination towards Meghan does not want to work. They’re trying to figure out the way to push the propaganda to manage the debacle.
Who else, Meghan included, gets so much grace for skipping work appearances?? No one.
Not in the real world. Not in the royal bubble, where merely showing up counts as work. FFS, Princess Anne “worked” after a serious head injury. Charles is “working” through treatment.
Well, she was not at Ascot today as well. Most of the royal clan were.
Wait for an announcement on Meghan’s As Ever 2nd launched tomorrow. Perfect timing to deflect from the mess behind the seens happening between W&K.
Keen’s absence might not be a concern, but Peg hanging out with his drinking buddies wherever he goes is a concern. Peg is supposed to be a king in waiting, not a drunken frat boy.
@MSLOVE was the asinine one shouting, “I’m free!” to his mates like he infamously did in 2007 , when he ditched his then GF over the phone ?
Something is weird. Making her sit this one out and then making sure Carole went….its designed to make everyone thinks everything is okay. If the lady can ski, she sure as hell is in good enough health to attend Ascot. Kate and William definitely are separated and I am guessing part of the terms ensures William gets to keep her away from events he wishes to attend alone. Because boy was he looking happy minus his dear wife. Also William definitely slashed her botox budget. Its been evident. He is sick of her taking away spotlight and letting her visibily age is the fastest way to kill her appeal because lets face it, she offers nothing of substance otherwise. It’ll even out the field.