Carole Middleton cozied up to Prince William & King Charles at Royal Ascot

I saw some media outlets trying to make it sound like Prince William was sad, disappointed or out-of-sorts because his wife suddenly pulled out of her appearance at Royal Ascot. The stories tell a different story – instead of spending his time at Ascot with a permanent scowl etched on his face, William seemed lighter and more relaxed. His body language seemed at ease, he was smiling and enjoying himself. He seemed happy to ride in the first carriage with his father and stepmother, rather than being stuck with the keen one. At some point, we’ve really got to wonder when “royal sources” will acknowledge any of this, that William tenses up around Kate, that he’s happier when he gets to fly solo.
William’s day wasn’t Middleton-free however. Instead of tending to her daughter, Carole Middleton barged into Royal Ascot and made sure to get as many photos as possible in the Royal Box. Photographers got snaps of Carole looking up adoringly at Prince William, and Carole even edged up close to King Charles at one point, making this one of the very few times Charles and Carole have ever been photographed in the same general space. It’s sort of audacious for Carole to still enjoy all of these royal-adjacent perks given her shameful Party Pieces catastrophe, but hey. So what if the future queen consort’s mother is a broke-ass grifter who scammed people out of millions of pounds? Grifting is practically the royal way!
Also: Carole looked drunk as a skunk in the royal box. That’s probably why Charles spoke to her – after all these years with Camilla, he’s used to chatting with old winebags.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Ascot, UNITED KINGDOM – Members Of The Royal Family attend day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England.
William looks like Mr. Monopoly.
Omg, that’s so on point! Ha ha
William always looks awkward to me. However it is very obvious that he is relaxed without Kate by his side. Mrs Middleton seems to be strategically trying to making an effort to be photographed with the monarch and the heir. She’s captured broadly smiling while while they seem earnestly looking at her or at something else. The pantomime seems comedic at this point. 🤷🏽♀️
Old and washed up people in their county fair best dresses parading for the cameras and the crowds. That’s what they call royal work 😂!!!!
Willy is embarrassed by her. Hence, he’s always tense around her.
“He chose HER?”
Can’t stop the whispers that he really did settle for someone so mediocre.
@MSJ
C. Middleton with a triumphant smile:
– You see, you didn’t want us here, and here we are anyway, and what will you do now..?
– William clenched his teeth and fists in rage.🤣
There’s something sad about the Carole and Charles pictures, it’s a sort of “what might of been” scenario for Carole. For a few minutes she can pretend she’s the QC and there’s pictures to prove it! As far as I’ve seen Michael wasn’t with her so maybe he’s the one looking after Kate this time? However, in all seriousness I just think Royal Ascot isn’t Kate’s “jam” and she’s more than happy to let her mother represent her. When (and if) she becomes the QC expect more of the Middleton clan stepping in for her and probably William.
Carole probably had fantasies of marrying Chuck growing up but her background ruled her out.
Instead, she had to settle for a descendant of a distant aristocrat from the female line. But once Carole knew the drill, her social climbing skills were pretty incredible. And telling her children never to be friends with anyone below their class.
Michael knows the drill too, hence he is rarely in the limelight. I’d keep quiet too. There’s so much more to lose being front and centre of these things.
#blogger
Below her class’?
Not much is below her class any more. Her grandparents were illiterate mine workers. Considering this, one might assume she climbed the ladder quickly, were it not for the fact that she is still despised and given a wide berth, as are her children. Instead of work ethic, education, skills, we have dull slackers who act as doormats and mattresses to please their mother.
They are cunning, calculating, but also very limited, and spend their lives playing the game of appearances. I do not believe that the Royals invited Carole, but I do believe that she did everything to get there. At Ascot, the road to the king was easy, because if no one told the servants to stay Carole away, then as the mother-in-law of the successor, she had an open path. They will not make that mistake again.
William didn’t seem to miss Kate all. There are pictures of him having a good time with his friends.
Yep, he was sitting in the shade drinking beer with a bunch of his guy friends. While his wife finds the right balance.
Chuck isn’t happy while Carole is giddy. She got the shot with him.
Lazy looks so much like her mother. Now I know where she gets the raised eyebrow, open-mouthed pose from.
Carole is inching closer and closer to the Crown!
As for the first photo, only whites allowed.
Why do so many English bosoms look like they sprouted from their abdomen? Surely they could spring for something with more hitch in the giddyup….
Hehehe, I always see that. Most young and old breasts hang down to the waist. Are there no good bras there?
Some of my fav bra brands are UK brands. People think well fitted bras are uncomfortable, when it’s the opposite! Unless you’re sensitive to a fitted bra, it’s usually more comfortable than a bad one. As a 36hh I know what I speak!
Perhaps because far fewer of them are fake, breasts don’t usually hang out at chin level.
Nah, women in the royal family seem to wear poorly supporting bras. I’m 36DDD and since my 20s have always worn professionally fitted bras.
Maybe fitting a bra isn’t a skill set they hire for when they’re choosing dressers and personal assistants. Heck, do we even know if Sophie has a dresser or a personal assistant? And they understandably don’t want to be photogrpahed trekking to the local Glam Bra Boudoir. But they could bring somebody in, make them sign an NDA, and do this?
I swear. It makes me want to adjust all of their straps one by one.
He absolutely got a day out. I think he insisted the morning of that HE, the great statesman, ride in the carriage with the Saudi King, because something something you are dying and I will be King. That left Kate to ride in the 2nd carriage, which she refused, so he said LOL BONUS! BYE!!!
What a shitshow
There were pictures of Carol hugging William, She seems to be engaged in conversation with Charles. I’ve never seen her talk before. Is she smart and good at conversation?
Wow she knows full well were the canera’s are.
And William looks happier her and with his aunt Sophie last week.
You’d think these two would show even a slight bit of concern for their daughter/wife but nope too busy mingling&enjiying themselves
It is clear that Kate learned from her mother when it comes to spot the camera and play up for a good photo that may tell a story that is quite different than the reality.
Just thinking of the years of photos of Kate beaming with Harry like they were thick as thieves. When the reality was they were never close.
It was interesting to see Carole with a group of women, Alizee, Lucy and someone else, idk. Bc if Kate had been there she might have been able to get some photos of her surrounded by a group of “friends” which is something we don’t usually see. I did wonder if that was originally the plan. But alas, it wasn’t the right balance.
I mean this seriously, I don’t think Kate has any female friends. You don’t see any photos or hear about any friendships she has in recent years. Even if she were at Ascot, I don’t think she would have wanted to be photographed with her sister-in-law and other women. The only one she might have stood near for photos is her mom. She’s always given pick me girl vibes
True. But I’m just surprised she hasn’t at least created a semblance for the cameras.
Oh, I agree. You’d think she would want to at least give the impression she’s a girl’s girl… and yet! That would require actually interacting with other women and Single White Female and all that.
Carole got her own solo newspaper front page photograph!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn86j48evv9o
The Telegraph too!
Wonder what Chuck and Rottweiler are thinking of that?
“Now, the mother!”
I suppose this is one way for the rats to say that Carole is going to be front and centre when Willy ascends. The daughter can’t do her duty, her mother will do it for her by proxy.
Once Kate is QC the sky’s the limit for the Mids they will be on the balcony and titles galore!
How long did Ma Middleton stay posed like that until the photo was taken? The OG freeze pose here?
William and Carole’s skin without filters! Charles skin looks so much better even if it’s makeup
I have a new theory. Kate is a drunk. She got so drunk at Xmas she badly injured herself. She dried out. Couldn’t go to Ascot and face all the drinkers.
Carole sucking up to William and Charles gives Kate’s position is tenuous. She can’t be happy her daughter and grandkids were booed during the Trooping carriage ride. She has to make sure the Middleton social standing is secure because if William divorces Kate the aristos will lose Carole’s number.
“She can’t be happy her daughter and grandkids were booed during the Trooping carriage ride.”
That’s probably why Kate canceled; she didn’t want to get booed again in another carriage ride.
This is possibly the closest guess, Lucky Charm; very thin skinned people do not tolerate booing very well and will avoid a repeat at all costs.
It is sweltering at work due to UK heatwave, am thinking of ringing in on Friday and saying that I won’t be in because I am finding the right balance!
Wow, William’s smile is almost reaching his eyes.
Carole makes those asinine faces just like her dumb daughter.
Will’s beard is unattractively scruffy.
I always wonder what daughter-in-law, Alizee, really thinks of her in-laws. Does she see the grifting, does the laziness of her SIL make her cringe or is she just like them?
Was CarolE’s husband with her at Ascot?
William looks sinister smiling. Beckham Both his title so maybe Carole is cozying up to Charles for title.
Beckham got his title edit
Carole fawns over Charles and huevo
Wonder if this was Kate’s plan all along: she never wanted to go to Ascot, but Carole really did want to go AND wanted to sit in the royal box. Carole probably couldn’t sit in the royal box without Kate. So Carole begged. Kate gave in, with every intention of cancelling at the last moment. When yesterday noon rolled along, Kate’s like, “Oh, I’m still expected at that thing? Tell them I’m not coming.”
It is sickening that the Windsors tolerate this horrid woman and have photo ops with her. These pictures are as cringe worthy as the pictures with Andrew. She literally used her connections to them to continously con small businesses during the party pieces scam (which was the long term scam to honey trap Willy). It is just disgraceful that bankruptcy and corporate shield laws protect people like this snake who deliberately con people. She should be publically shamed every time she sets foot in public spaces.
2025: The Year of the Grifters.
I mean, they always seem to win, but they’re just flaunting their victories now. Shame has well and truly died.
I really wonder what they’ll do when they actually have to move off the “cancer” storyline. I don’t buy Kate’s timeline of being diagnosed in Jan / Feb, starting treatment March / April, and being “recovered” by September. That is too fast to match the diagnosis they cited. And I find it suspicious that Kate’s cancer announcement came directly from her in a video speaking to the camera, and not from official Palace comms. It’s like they don’t want to touch this story. Then you add the fake Mother’s Day photo, which was globally humiliating. Even other European royals mocked it. So I’m on board with the theory of a head injury, given her new scar & the Spanish reporter’s story, which was never denied. I doubt it was inflicted by the husband who seems to avoid her with grim resolution. Carole was very pally-pally with William last year at Ascot. And as a mother I cannot imagine quaffing champagne and making fond faces at a person who had physically attacked my child and left her in an induced coma, as the Spanish reporter claimed. And Carole is nothing if not desperate to get in William and Charles’ good graces here. It’s fairly pitiable. But I can’t believe even Carole would try to hard to ingratiate herself with a family that attacked her daughter. I suspect Kate’s issues are substance abuse / mental health / apathetic / ED. Hence “balance,” nature walks, moods that seem induced by medication. Of course, being outed as a racist, an unrepentant liar, and a girl who giggled at Harry’s Nazi costume, whose husband had to get blind drunk to marry her, would have left most limpets in a struggle state. No sympathy. She’s toxic.