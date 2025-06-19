Carole Middleton cozied up to Prince William & King Charles at Royal Ascot

I saw some media outlets trying to make it sound like Prince William was sad, disappointed or out-of-sorts because his wife suddenly pulled out of her appearance at Royal Ascot. The stories tell a different story – instead of spending his time at Ascot with a permanent scowl etched on his face, William seemed lighter and more relaxed. His body language seemed at ease, he was smiling and enjoying himself. He seemed happy to ride in the first carriage with his father and stepmother, rather than being stuck with the keen one. At some point, we’ve really got to wonder when “royal sources” will acknowledge any of this, that William tenses up around Kate, that he’s happier when he gets to fly solo.

William’s day wasn’t Middleton-free however. Instead of tending to her daughter, Carole Middleton barged into Royal Ascot and made sure to get as many photos as possible in the Royal Box. Photographers got snaps of Carole looking up adoringly at Prince William, and Carole even edged up close to King Charles at one point, making this one of the very few times Charles and Carole have ever been photographed in the same general space. It’s sort of audacious for Carole to still enjoy all of these royal-adjacent perks given her shameful Party Pieces catastrophe, but hey. So what if the future queen consort’s mother is a broke-ass grifter who scammed people out of millions of pounds? Grifting is practically the royal way!

Also: Carole looked drunk as a skunk in the royal box. That’s probably why Charles spoke to her – after all these years with Camilla, he’s used to chatting with old winebags.

