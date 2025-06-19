Us Weekly: Brad Pitt ‘has made several efforts to reconnect with his kids’

We knew it was coming, and here it is. We knew that Brad Pitt’s PR would work overtime around the F1 promotion, and we knew that Pitt’s people wouldn’t keep Angelina Jolie’s name out of their mouths. We also knew that Pitt is a forever deadbeat to the six children he terrorized on a private plane in 2016. Now that most of those kids are legal adults and they still want absolutely nothing to do with him, Pitt’s PR has to do the most to obfuscate that fact. Enter Us Weekly, which is doing way too much to lavish praise on Brad for no reason whatsoever. I guess Apple cut them a check. Some highlights from their cover story:
He’s in a good place right now: “Brad’s in a good place,” says the Pitt source. It took some work to get there. Pitt revealed in 2017 that he’d gotten sober and started therapy. “He’s done a lot of therapy over the years,” says a second Pitt source. All signs point to this being the summer of Pitt. (Early reviews of F1 predict a massive box office success.) “Brad knows F1 will be a hit,” the second source tells Us Weekly. “It’s thrilling for him.”
His kids hate him: Five of the six kids he shares with Jolie (Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox) have publicly distanced themselves from him (Shiloh legally dropped his name on her 18th birthday; Zahara and Vivienne also appear to go by “Jolie” only. In 2020, Pax shared a since-deleted Instagram post calling Pitt a “world-class a**hole” and Maddox dodged questions about mending his relationship with Pitt in 2019). The estrangements occurred amid Pitt’s brutal legal tug-of-war with Jolie, 50, over custody issues and their French winery, Château Miraval (the fight over the $164 million property continues in a separate lawsuit; a trial is expected to begin next year.) In court documents filed in 2022, Jolie alleged that a drunken Pitt assaulted and verbally abused her and two of their children during a trip aboard a private plane in 2016.
Brad’s PR: Mark Borkowski, founder of Borkowski PR, tells Us Pitt’s Greek God looks do a lot of heavy lifting (“When you’re that genetically gifted, the scandal has to work twice as hard to stick,” he says), adding that the public forgives Pitt “because he never comes across as smug and seems vaguely apologetic for being Brad.” Says the first source: “The public has seen he’s someone who’s been able to be self-aware and self-reflective. Years ago, he acknowledged his mistakes and he’s worked to improve them.”
This is horses-t: By and large, Pitt has kept his head down, only addressing Jolie’s allegations through his lawyers. “In the modern fame game, where celebrities rush to share their trauma in an Instagram carousel or recount their healing journey via podcast, Brad did the one thing no one expects anymore,” notes Borkowski. “He kept quiet.” Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of PR firm Red Banyan, agrees it was a smart tactic. “That silence gave him control,” says Nierman. “Instead of feeding the headlines, he let them run their course while he focused on work.”
Brad’s quieter life: “Brad has always had a good balance between being in the spotlight and having a private life,” says the first source. The second source tells Us Pitt spends his downtime sculpting and listening to music and has “embraced” a quieter lifestyle in recent years. “He likes a slower [pace] now,” explains the source, adding that the actor surrounds himself with “a tight circle” of longtime friends.
Poor Brad, his kids justifiably hate him: The second source says that those close to the actor are aware of how difficult the estrangement from his kids has been. “They know about the deep emotional weight he carries, particularly about his family,” explains the source, noting that Pitt “has made several efforts to reconnect with his kids.” He sees the twins “periodically,” adds the source, “but the rest of the relationships are strained. It’s caused him a lot of heartbreak.” Still, “He’s known to process things quietly and privately.”
The “he kept quiet” thing is a complete lie. Sure, he wasn’t giving tons of interviews, nor was he on social media (he doesn’t have social media), but as soon as Angelina filed for divorce, Brad hired a huge crisis management team and never looked back. His team has been smearing Angelina for years and throwing huge pity parties for “poor Brad” whenever they can. This is another pity party – poor Brad, so devastated by the estrangement HE CAUSED. Poor Brad, his kids hate him because they witnessed what he did to their mother! Now, all that being said, this sh-t “works” on a lot of people. The whole narrative about “Brad’s still got it, Brad’s a real one, Brad’s done the work” works on so many people, especially in Hollywood. I just hope that everyone else sees what’s really going on.
i remember when he leaked /claimed via the press that his kids would visit him on his bday, Christmas, easter etc. and wanted to seem as an involved father who loves and missed his kids. then he completely stopped this and did a 180 degree turn in the last few years and “embraces” that he has no contact but only bc his kids are at fault.
I remember that too, it is interesting how the narrative shifted once the kids could drop his name and he could no longer get away with those lies.
These photos will never not be hilarious to me. He. Looks. Like. A. Clown.
we are huge F1 fans in our house and I spent an hour last Sunday trying to explain to my husband and son why we will not be paying to see this film. All I got was arguments and “but…” about it. I’m still working on them.
Keep up the good work! Under different circumstances I would be SO excited to see this film but that will not be happening.
I’ll probably get the DVD from the library at some point. Watched a review from Kym Illman, an F1 YouTuber. He wasn’t going to say anything negative, but he basically said there are definitely liberties taken with F1 rules, the plot is fairly ridiculous, but the actual racing footage is amazing. Left the comment that I wasn’t watching because of Brad Pitt.
Jane, do they know what Carlos Sainz Jr said about the movie?
King Charles 2.0
He’s another abusive douche trying to make a buck, blaming his children for their reactions to his abuse. He is repugnant.
His outfits are abusive…
Brad needs a stylist.
May F1 crash and burn.
Brad has a stylist.
Clearly Brad’s stylist despises him because he could not look more ridiculous.
The sheen on all of his 80s circus porn attire is just bonkers. Did someone tell him reflective surfaces will make him look younger or stop people from seeing through him? Cause big nah to both
This piece is sickening.
Wait.. I thought he “disowned” two of them or “washed his hands”’of them.
They clearly need this movie to be a hit which explains all this. They don’t want to remind people he’s an abusive alcoholic who still continues to abuse his ex wife through the courts.
I’ve seen all the glowing reviews which makes me wonder him much that costed as well.
“several” is doing a lot of work in that sentence.
He tried to reconnect with them several times…. so 3?
In 8 years. 3 times?
Yeah, he’s done a lot of work, too bad it is all on his pr campaign and not actually on himself so he can stop trying to punish and financially abuse a woman for leaving him.
I was going to say the same about him seeing the twins “periodically”
I took periodically to mean that since they are minors, there is still some sort of court ordered visitation that they have to go to see him on a set schedule.
They even have him in lavender and pink so he can look non-threatening. Excuse me while I roll my eyes. I wish all recovering alcoholics the best on their sobriety but something about this leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Imagine going on record to say that BP is just so attractive that it’s hard to make any scandal stick to him because of it. I’d say look at that picture of him in those jeans and that velour jacket before I’d make that kind of a statement. BP has spent years smearing AJ in the press while hiding his hands behind his back. His kids know this. BP has spent years suing AJ for legally selling her shares in the winery. His kids know this too. So how is any of that healing?
That PR guy comes across as really, REALLY smarmy. Ick.
His behavior and attitude has made him incredibly UNattractive.
What’s that saying?
“After 40, you’re responsible for your own face”
And his character, attitudes, self-centeredness and cruelty have come through clearly … no plastic surgery can erase his lifetime of actions.
Much as I was all “yuck” on openly saying “he’s too hot to have a scandal stick,” that…can be true in Hollywood.
He would “get credit” for doing the work from me IF that is where it ended – getting sober and entering therapy in 2018 or so. But that’s not where it ended. He continues to seek NDAs and prohibit Angelina from using HER voice. I hope that once the twins turn 18, Angelina feels free to tell all.
Why is he always dragging her around ?
He always does that with women. He uses them like a security blanket. Also, I think it’s a message to Angelina (his real obsession). That he has trying to project he has moved on from her (he hasn’t).
The man is an automaton. Jennifer Aniston clocked him well 20 years ago when she said he is missing a ‘sensitivity chip’.
Brad Pitt showcased his INHUMANE cruelty in his private life WAY before that airplane incident…so he stopped existing for me A LONG TIME AGO…and I USED to be down with him since he was a teen staring in after school specials 😡
The same lies again.
He is on the Dax Shepard podcast next week. Dax lets the interviewee have complete control on the end product. I don’t expect him to talk about his kids at all
Dax is a big fan od pitt. He will probably cry with happiness and bow to him.
Team Angelina.
I’m with you.
Always.
Greek god my a$$. Brad is a smelly, abusive, childish man baby. I bet Brad stopped washing his hair once he got the buzz cut. Did he use baby wipes to clean up for the F1 flop movie premiere? Or did Ines force him to take a shower?
he’s probably at the stage again: to spite this nasty woman who annoys me and constantly wants something from me and limits my freedom, I’ll stop washing and start dressing weird. he’s already been through this with jen and angie.
He terrorized and abused his kids and their mother. I applaud them for going fully non-contact and protecting their physical and mental health.👏🏼👏🏼
It’s hard to believe that he actually still sees some of those kids sometimes.
Classic abuser playbook. And thanks to Blake Livley we now know what these abusers are doing with their “Crisis Management PR”. Anyone paying attention can see how they are now manipulating social media – they have found a new way to abuse.
I wish the public would wake up, but misogyny is too ingrained in our culture. It’s getting a little better, more people are awake but it’s too slow for my liking. LOL.
He looks absolutely ridiculous in those pap photos. And the only regret he probably has about the estrangement with his kids is that it continues to tarnish his reputation and always has to be addressed and just is not something people are willing to let go or forget or ignore, which means it’s never-ending damage control PR for every new intended blockbuster and continues to negatively impact his box office and star power.
Contrast to Tom Cruise, who is of an age with Brad, but by contrast was able to PR his way back into beloved blockbuster movie star status despite being a deadbeat father who completely abandoned his kid and is so enmeshed in an insane, financially abusive, slavery practicing, sci fi cult.
I think it’s because Brad had deliberately played up his family man image back when he was with Angelina, and the kids so openly hate him and want nothing to do with him, and it’s public record he was an abusive drunk. There’s nothing he can do to combat it. He can’t drag his kids through the mud the way PR strategies target ex wives.