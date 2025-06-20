Who was the best-dressed royal woman at Ascot’s Ladies Day?

Here are some photos from Royal Ascot Day 3, Ladies Day (Thursday). Wimbledon used to do a “Ladies Day” as well, but they’ve stopped calling it that out of sexism concerns. Personally, I don’t find a “Ladies Day” at any event to be particularly sexist – it’s not like those are the only days where women are welcome, it’s just a day set aside in particular to celebrate women. All of which to say, the royal women made a point of coming out for Ladies Day. The royals in attendance on Thursday: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Zara & Mike Tindall, Prince Edward & the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice & Edo, Peter Phillips and Princess Anne.
I’m including an assortment of photos from Ladies Day. Surprisingly, the women made an effort to NOT look like the wrath of god. I even thought a few of the royal women looked really good. Zara Tindall was – gulp – my pick for best dressed of the day in her black-and-white Laura Green dress. Super-flattering, vintage-style yet classic. I also thought Beatrice looked rather stunning in her canary-yellow Monique Lhullier with a bold pattern. It’s always touch-and-go for redheads when it comes to pulling off yellow, but this is the right shade for Bea. Peter’s girlfriend Harriet Sperling also wore yellow, a more buttery shade. Harriet is getting a lot of attention for her style, which… okay, sure.
Duchess Sophie wore Suzannah London. I actually really like this print, although I think Sophie has issues with selected prints. Queen Camilla wore a blue/grey housedress with the Jardine Star brooch, one of QEII’s favorites. Cam looked like she was picking a wedge in some of these photos. As for Anne… bless her heart. She wore royal blue, with what looked like a dyed-to-match mosquito net on her head.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
All badly dressed. Beatrice and the large floral design on dress
Zara definitely looks the best and that hat is great. Anne’s dress would look much better if someone ironed it. Sophie’s print is pretty but repeating it on the hat is too much
To Anne’s credit, she tends to re-wear her clothes. It looks so dated and something her mother or grandmother would have worn. So at least she made an effort with this one as there have been fashion shockers from her.
I don’t like yellow so I can’t comment on Peter’s girlfriend’s dress. It’s okay.
My favorite is Sophie’s. I like a good maxi dress but that one is just a tad too long for her. Otherwise, everyone is meh.
I agree that Sophie’s dress is lovely, but the hat is too much.
Time for the geriatric Royal women to be fitted for new undergarments especially bras..it ruins any dress they wear
i think Sophie has an issue with length. That same dress to maybe just below her knees would look a LOT better and not overwhelm her as much.
I like beatrice’s but I think the hat is a miss.
I do think Zara may be the best dressed. The hat works really well with the dress and for her.
Beatrice looked really good but yeah the hat didn’t seem to go with the bright yellow. And same, Zara’s black and white look is my favorite. Her hat was interesting with the black and white swirl.
“i think Sophie has an issue with length”. Does she have kankles? I do so I tend to wear maxi dresses as much as possible to cover them.
Best dressed? The finalists would have worn more fashionable clothes.
I’m sure they have a competition on who’s best dressed on Ladies Day. The finalists would have worn more fashionable clothes.
The solid yellow dress is fine. The rest look like “Amazon finds under $30.”
A wedding for peter and Harriet possible soon
Peter needs to lose some weight. His paunch is showing.
Peter’s girlfriend looked very nice. New secret weapon alert??
What do tindall s do exactly.
Camilla needs a better bra. If she got properly fitted with a bra, she would look so much better.
She looks like she’s carrying an oat feed bag under that house coat. 🙄
Yes, for god's sake, a decent bra would do wonders but she also cranes her neck under her hats like it's too weak to hold them up.
None of them look fantastic, but I agree Zara’s dress is the best of a bad bunch. All could do with better fittings and length. From the photos above, the best dressed of all (if you include everyone) is Charles.
I was thinking the same thing about Charles. He often is the best among the group, especially with very formal wear like this, or his kilts when in Scotland, where he can choose a nifty waistcoat, tie, etc. His regular suits are less impressive. Something like this is a throwback to his younger years, when he was known as a snappy dresser. Interesting that neither Will nor Harry seem to care about fashion in the least, though Harry has upped his game in recent years.
Camilla just wears the same thing in different colors/patterns so I never include her when considering royal fashion.
I'm going to go with Sophie as her dress is the least worst. I do agree with the poster above, though that the hat is a bit too matchy. Beatrice's dress is too tight but I'll give her points for taking a risk. She looks like she's done something to her face – her eyes? Maybe she's just squinting. Camilla looks like a bath robe. Peter's girlfriend's dress has too much material it would look quite nice I think without those hideous sleeves and Anne well there's nothing really to say.
Peters girlfriend locely colour&dress, like Beatrice’s too.
Photos of Camilla very touched up.
Photos of Camilla very touched up.
How about none? Zara might the best of a bad bunch. I just think these women are very old fashioned.
From these pictures I’d say Duchess Sophie looked the best.
I think Harriet looked lovely and took a great picture. Zara looked good too because for once she doesn’t look stuffed into her outfit. The white and blue dress seems to fit her nicely. I always feel hot when I see Ann- she just doesn’t seem dressed for summer- especially with the wintery stocking shade.
This is the only time of the year that I’ll click on an article at the DM site, to look at all Ascot fashion. Some of the outfits are really incredible, the hats can sculptural works of art and a few are funny and outrageous!
Just have to say, I’m soooo over midi-length dresses, this style really needs to end.
Someday Beatrice is going to learn to dress for the figure she has. I don't know whose body she's dressing for but it's not hers.
That yellow is gorgeous, the print is gorgeous. The sleeves are not her favorite hideously unflattering puff, thank grace.
But the sleeves are too tight, and the high neckline looks strangling and totally ruins the dress. Add that hideous hat, which picks up the wrong color from the dress, and she looks like her head is perched on a dressmaker’s dummy. It just makes me sad.
The rest of them are just sadly blah and missing the mark in one way or another. I really don’t get it. They have enough money to never wear anything that isn’t bespoke and perfectly fitted, including foundation garments.
Why are they all so bad at this? Do they think it looks higher class if they’re frumpy? Do their staff just all hate them?
And could someone please tell QC Side Piece to STOP wearing all of QE2's best-known jewelery? Get some style trademarks and personality of your own, woman! We know you have the keys to the vault, you don't have to keep proving it by wearing Liz's favorites every five minutes. It's ghoulish.
Ok enough of this. I need some monarchy-destroying fruit spread.
For once I like Sophie’s and also Peter’s girlfriend’s dress although the hat is a bad match.
Nope. Dowdy, frumpy, shapeless, and unflattering. And most of them have posture problems. Slouching, slumping, clomping instead of walking…. Silk purse/sow's ear; Lipstick/pig… At least they're consistent.
Meh to all of them. But yeah, Zara looks sharp and Sophie’s dress is kind of pretty. But they’re all such mean girls.