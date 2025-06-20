Who was the best-dressed royal woman at Ascot’s Ladies Day?

Here are some photos from Royal Ascot Day 3, Ladies Day (Thursday). Wimbledon used to do a “Ladies Day” as well, but they’ve stopped calling it that out of sexism concerns. Personally, I don’t find a “Ladies Day” at any event to be particularly sexist – it’s not like those are the only days where women are welcome, it’s just a day set aside in particular to celebrate women. All of which to say, the royal women made a point of coming out for Ladies Day. The royals in attendance on Thursday: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Zara & Mike Tindall, Prince Edward & the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice & Edo, Peter Phillips and Princess Anne.

I’m including an assortment of photos from Ladies Day. Surprisingly, the women made an effort to NOT look like the wrath of god. I even thought a few of the royal women looked really good. Zara Tindall was – gulp – my pick for best dressed of the day in her black-and-white Laura Green dress. Super-flattering, vintage-style yet classic. I also thought Beatrice looked rather stunning in her canary-yellow Monique Lhullier with a bold pattern. It’s always touch-and-go for redheads when it comes to pulling off yellow, but this is the right shade for Bea. Peter’s girlfriend Harriet Sperling also wore yellow, a more buttery shade. Harriet is getting a lot of attention for her style, which… okay, sure.

Duchess Sophie wore Suzannah London. I actually really like this print, although I think Sophie has issues with selected prints. Queen Camilla wore a blue/grey housedress with the Jardine Star brooch, one of QEII’s favorites. Cam looked like she was picking a wedge in some of these photos. As for Anne… bless her heart. She wore royal blue, with what looked like a dyed-to-match mosquito net on her head.