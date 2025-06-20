Ryan Murphy is mad that everyone hates his version of JFK Jr & Carolyn Bessette

For years, Ryan Murphy has been talking about producing a miniseries on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. He’s finally doing it as an extension of his “American” franchises, and this one will be “American Love Story.” A few months ago, he cast Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as John and Carolyn. Then one week ago, Murphy’s team published a “screen test” with the actors, and photos of the actors “in character.” The photos and video were torn to shreds by pretty much everyone. People loathed the fashion choices for faux-Carolyn, and a million “thinkpieces” have been written in the past week about everything Murphy’s team is doing wrong. Well, Murphy is speaking out.
Ryan Murphy wants the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy fashion fandom to know that he won’t disappoint them. The television impresario faced fashionista backlash last week when he posted a first look of “American Love Story” stars Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon in what appeared to be full wardrobe and makeup as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Bessette-Kennedy.
The Cut’s takedown of the images and videos blazed with the headline, “These Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Costumes Don’t Fit the Bill.” The accompanying essay trashed the looks as appearing to be fast-fashion knockoffs of Bessette-Kennedy’s high designer style. “I feel like I’m looking at Mango and Zara,” The Cut’s fashion news writer Danya Issawi wrote in part. “There is no life, there is no story, there is no familiarity with these pieces.” Like many others, Issawi criticized the jeans, jacket and shoes Pidgeon was wearing as well as her accompanying Birkin. She also wrote that she reached out to the show for clarification.
Murphy admits he was taken aback by the negative and sometimes what he feels were sometimes unnecessarily mean-spirited comments. “Carolyn Bessette is cleary a religious figure and it’s a religion of her own,” he told me Wednesday during a phone interview from set. “It’s very interesting that people become so inflammatory.”
But here’s the runway rub about the images – Kelly and Pidgeon were not wearing anything they’ll be donning on the show. Murphy insists their outfits were thrown together for lighting and color tests but he released the photos — which he captioned on Instagram as “stills from our LOVE STORY camera test” — because he wanted to get ahead of the paparazzi who he was warned would be flocking to the series’ New York City street sets. Filming began earlier this week and is expected to run through late October or early fall.
“There were comments like, ‘I hate that coat, Carolyn would never have worn that,’” Murphy says. “That was just a coat we threw on for color. People were writing, ‘How dare you use the No. 35 Birkin bag? She wore a 40!’ Yes, we have a 40 but we just threw on a bag from another costume department because that was the sound stage we were on.”
In fact, Murphy says he has enlisted a 10-person “style advisory board” to help reference and source Carolyn’s wardrobe. The names of the board members will be released at a later date when all their contracts are signed. The production has actually bought some clothing that belonged to Bessette-Kennedy. A replica of the Narciso Rodriguez wedding dress she wore when she and JFK Jr. married in 1996 is being built from scratch. Murphy lists off some of costume designer Lou Eyrich’s ever-increasing inventory: “We have multiple pairs of Manolo black heels and sandals from 1992 to 1999. We have the Manolo boots she wore in black and brown. We have her Prada tall boots. We have her Prada bags. We have the Birkin No. 40 that we have taken to a specialist to scruff it up so it looks identical to the one she would wear half-open on the subway.”
Sadly, Murphy believes, scrutiny hurled at the show’s Carolyn is eerily similar in to how the media and public treated Bessette-Kennedy. “We’re writing a story about a person – an unknown person – who falls in love with the most famous man in the world and suddenly she can’t leave her house,” Ryan says. “She was constantly being photographed, being called a c–t by the paparazzi.” Her every move and fashion choice was dissected ad nauseum. “They’re doing to our Carolyn, what they did to the real-life Carolyn,” Murphy says. “It’s not fair.”
Murphy also complained about a Vogue interview with hairstylist Brad Johns, who did Carolyn’s hair – Johns trashed Faux-Carolyn’s blonde, saying in part “why the f–k is she all ashed out with her hair only one color?” Murphy pointed out that Sarah Pidgeon was wearing a WIG in those photos. Anyway, well done, everyone. I think the fashion/hair/Birkin bag community has successfully bullied Ryan Murphy into taking this sh-t seriously and hiring more fashion historians who will (at the very least) get Carolyn’s clothes correct. Murphy is now aware that they need to get her blonde shade perfect too.
I can see his argument about the test shots, but the pap shots from set are just as bad. They have her dressed all wrong in cheap looking things. Hopefully they can course correct and get the right people on the production. There is literally an entire internet plus books cataloguing her clothes from before she was famous until she died so there is no excuse in messing this up.
The eyes and eyebrows are wrong for this Carolyn. The eyes look…fiercesome to me…the real Carolyn had a more tender and vulnerable visage. Similar to Diana. This one, not so.
Definitely giving the mistaken casting vibes. Ryan looks too young and not so confident for JFK Jr. John strutted.
I’d have gone for Elizabeth Debicki.
Second Elizabeth Debicki
Same !
What these male filmmakers never seem to understand is that Diana and Carolyn weren’t just beautiful blondes. They were strange, interesting, intelligent looking people. Both had too big noses, too long necks, too big eyes, were too tall. These ” flaws” made them fascinating. Almost mythical. And so they cannot be played by standard pretty girls with tiny features and bleached hair.
@Jezz — spot on! Perfectly stated.
I don’t understand why people try to do these biopics on incredibly high-profile people gone within a generation or two.
And if you’re going to do it, just use archival footage, for heaven’s sake. Do what Ken Burns did for his Civil War series, with still photos, voice overs, and film of places but not actors playing the central roles. It never works, you can replicate a wardrobe but not a beloved soul.
I would think they’d have to try and go archival for as much as they can. Even expensive clothes nowadays are not the same as back then.
“That’s not fair”
Oh man … how whiny. And comparing the actual woman’s experience to pushback HE’s getting because he did a sloppy, superficial job? Just stop
RM purposely released shots that showed a lack of care with styling, appearance, quality … and then complains that people who know their shit point out that lack of care. Why do a color test with all the wrong pieces. You can’t do a color test with incorrect colors, materials … because different ones photograph differently! That’s the whole idea of doing a *test* before you finalize and shoot.
A dramatization of CBK’s life at that time can’t really capture her without capturing how she presented herself. All the custom wedding dress recreations in the world won’t make up for it if the rest of her wardrobe and styling looks like whatever they had on hand and knockoffs someone grabbed from Kohl’s.
I think what really doesn’t work is that Sarah Pidgeon doesn’t channel CBK’s energy. She lacks that effortless sophistication, that mysterious and ethereal aura that Carolyn has.
As for the clothes, they should have worked with archival pieces from Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez, Versace, or Yohji Yamamoto.
Yeah, CBK had a 90s cool that was off the charts. This girl looks boring. CBK and JFK jr were never boring.
She looks like a backstabbing co-worker who tries too hard fashion-wise.
The camera adored Carolyn.
I funny, Sara resembles like Carolyn more without the blonde wig. British actress Therica Wilson-Read has a sticking resemblance to Carolyn and even has the hair the right color blonde. However she is 5’3 so maybe not the right choice. Dianna Agron also resembles Carolyn and she has that thing that something, that alluring quality Carolyn had.
I still think that’s a real good John Jr. no one looks like that him and Paul is a good choice.
Why would you do a test video with that empty Birkin? One think I loved about Carolyn was that she used it! She like Jane Birkin had that black Birkin filled to the gills and why not pull her hair in a ponytail at the nap of her neck. Whoever the stylist is should be let go…
Oh I have zero sympathy for Ryan after seeing these “test shots.”
My god they are worse than a JC Penney catalog shoot. No wonder he got roasted.
I wonder if they can course correct this??
The “wig” is heinous I mean CBK’s blonde was legendary. In quotes bc I’m not sure that’s a wig. That color is what every Texan/alabaman woman w a bad dye job has- white blonde with no dimension or depth. (Sorry not sorry Deep South!) and the ends are a travesty.
My interest in this production has dropped dramatically.
Those images were so bad. Everything looked so sad, cheap and rumpled. That hair color was just wrong. If the budget should be spent, it definitely should be on Carolyn’s wardrobe. She had such an iconic classic style. Quiet luxury before that was even a thing.
you guys crack me up. You guys give me life. And I agree with all of your points, 100%. I always found Carolyn intriguing because we lived in the same town growing up (she was a decade older) and the media *hated* her. Like, loathed, goaded, despised, and reviled her. Why??? It’s like with Meghan. Burn the witch. I read a few books about her, the latest one came out last summer, and it really seems that her real life personality was pretty much 100% the opposite of the persona she was awarded by the mostly male, mediocre, panting media. Who all fancied her husband. In that kind of I’m-not-gay-bro, I’m just a bro’s bro kind of way. I mean. It’s a great summer read, if you have the time, it’s probably on Amazon. Called Once Upon a Time, IIRC. Worth a read.
I saw someone comment on a pap shot from the set “What in the H&M is Carolyn wearing?” LOLZ. Aren’t Ryan Murphy’s television shows successful? Doesn’t he have the money to dress the actress in actual Calvin Klein clothing? Is it that hard to bring in articles of clothing to the sound stage you are working on?
John was handsome and charismatic. Caroline was interesting and charismatic. The 2 actors, at least from what I see here, are NONE of those things. Caroline had impeccable preppy with a twist style, and would never wear this cheap looking, old navy outlet looking crap. At least put her in banana republic outlet!
Halftime biopic vibe anyone ?
It’s too hard to duplicate their looks because of how good looking they’re perceived to be. Objectively speaking, they were considered better looking than everyone else in the planet. Kim Kardashians would look out of place next to them, despite all the money spent to maintain her looks.
He shouldn’t be surprised. Honestly, every person who plays Diana turns out to be a dud too, even Oscar nominees.
I find it fascinating that people immersed in media are this dumb about public reaction and perception.
I thought Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin were both well received as Diana?
I should have said “in my opinion”most of the Dianas are duds in my eyes.
Yes, they were well-received.
But I think there’s too much footage of Diana around for me to really find anyone truly believable as her. It’s easier to play Cleopatra since there’s no footage of her. I did think Naomi Watts was laughable as Diana and she’s actually a good actress. Don’t get me started on Kristen Stewart..
this is a problem that addles every Kennedy biopic: the real thing always beats the imitation. It’s like what Plato said, art can only ever be an imitation of life. Mimesis. FWIW, I thought that was the brilliant subtext of the Barbie movie. That’s why it hit so deep, it had a seismic impact. Because that’s what it was always really about: the difference between faking it, and …authenticity. Carolyn looks like a Barbie in some superficial ways, but even her wordless image is so much more potent, and intriguing, she had that quality that makes a vogue model distinct from a catalogue girl. BTW there was an auction of some of her old clothes about six months ago in New York at Sotheby’s or Christie’s, they were left to Rose Marie Terenzio, who was John’s assistant, and who wrote a book about working for him. They say no one is a hero to his valet, but he was definitely a hero to his assistant and she comes across as a very street smart, grounded person. Who did not suffer phonies. That is the thing about authenticity: you can’t imitate it. It doesn’t boil down to a type. Either it’s the real thing, or it’s just missing. Like Meghan and Kate, or Harry & William.
This definitely has a “NBC weekly movie” vibe to it, doesn’t it?