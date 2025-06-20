Mail: Prince Harry hopes his father ‘realizes what he’s missing’ by posting family pics

The way King Charles has treated his two Sussex grandchildren is deplorable. It makes me mad whenever I think about it, honestly. People can argue about the despicable way Charles has treated Prince Harry and Meghan, but everyone is an adult in that situation. But Charles has treated two innocent children – his two youngest grandchildren, his two redheaded grandbabies – with such disrespect and lack of affection. It’s shocking that he isn’t called out on it more often. Charles doesn’t want to see Archie and Lili, he doesn’t want to be in their lives, he doesn’t want them to visit the UK, and he has refused invitations to visit them in America. Well, Charles’s dogsh-t behavior is the basis for an idiotic Daily Mail exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After falsely claiming that Prince Harry is “upset” that Meghan posted photos of their kids, now sources claim that Harry wants Meghan to post photos of Archie and Lili… so Charles can see what he’s missing.

Meghan Markle’s glossy return to Instagram, complete with sun-drenched bike rides, home videos and intimate snaps of Archie and Lilibet may look like just a slick rebrand. But behind the soft-focus family footage there may lie a deeper motive. The Daily Mail’s Spotlight has spoken to an insider who claims that the real reason Prince Harry is suddenly happy to see his children’s faces shared online is a ‘desperate’ one. ‘Harry is completely heartbroken,’ an insider close to the family said. ‘His dad refuses to see him or the kids – not even on Zoom… It’s a last resort. He’s desperately hoping the King might see a picture of Archie or Lilibet and realise what he’s missing.’ The insider added that Harry has made repeated attempts to reach out to his father over the years. ‘He’s tried everything – calls, letters… But nothing’s worked,’ they said. ‘This is his way of saying, ‘Look at what you’re missing.’

I think Meghan posts family photos because she’s incredibly proud of her husband and children. I think Harry is fine with Meghan posting family photos because he’s so proud of her and the kids. That’s 99% of it – parental pride, pride in their beautiful family. Are there other aspects? For sure. For Meghan, I think she’s emphasizing that she’s living a beautiful life in California, away from all of those dreadful people, and no, she’s not dying to go back to the UK. For Harry, I think it’s possible that he hopes his father and brother see photos of his kids too, although I have no idea what emotion he hopes to inspire. Harry can be so earnest about the left-behinds, he probably genuinely thinks “well, I hope they’re happy for me and my family.” Spoiler for Harry: Charles and William are not, in fact, happy for him or his beautiful family.