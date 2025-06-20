Mail: Prince Harry hopes his father ‘realizes what he’s missing’ by posting family pics

The way King Charles has treated his two Sussex grandchildren is deplorable. It makes me mad whenever I think about it, honestly. People can argue about the despicable way Charles has treated Prince Harry and Meghan, but everyone is an adult in that situation. But Charles has treated two innocent children – his two youngest grandchildren, his two redheaded grandbabies – with such disrespect and lack of affection. It’s shocking that he isn’t called out on it more often. Charles doesn’t want to see Archie and Lili, he doesn’t want to be in their lives, he doesn’t want them to visit the UK, and he has refused invitations to visit them in America. Well, Charles’s dogsh-t behavior is the basis for an idiotic Daily Mail exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After falsely claiming that Prince Harry is “upset” that Meghan posted photos of their kids, now sources claim that Harry wants Meghan to post photos of Archie and Lili… so Charles can see what he’s missing.
Meghan Markle’s glossy return to Instagram, complete with sun-drenched bike rides, home videos and intimate snaps of Archie and Lilibet may look like just a slick rebrand. But behind the soft-focus family footage there may lie a deeper motive.
The Daily Mail’s Spotlight has spoken to an insider who claims that the real reason Prince Harry is suddenly happy to see his children’s faces shared online is a ‘desperate’ one.
‘Harry is completely heartbroken,’ an insider close to the family said. ‘His dad refuses to see him or the kids – not even on Zoom… It’s a last resort. He’s desperately hoping the King might see a picture of Archie or Lilibet and realise what he’s missing.’
The insider added that Harry has made repeated attempts to reach out to his father over the years. ‘He’s tried everything – calls, letters… But nothing’s worked,’ they said. ‘This is his way of saying, ‘Look at what you’re missing.’
I think Meghan posts family photos because she’s incredibly proud of her husband and children. I think Harry is fine with Meghan posting family photos because he’s so proud of her and the kids. That’s 99% of it – parental pride, pride in their beautiful family. Are there other aspects? For sure. For Meghan, I think she’s emphasizing that she’s living a beautiful life in California, away from all of those dreadful people, and no, she’s not dying to go back to the UK. For Harry, I think it’s possible that he hopes his father and brother see photos of his kids too, although I have no idea what emotion he hopes to inspire. Harry can be so earnest about the left-behinds, he probably genuinely thinks “well, I hope they’re happy for me and my family.” Spoiler for Harry: Charles and William are not, in fact, happy for him or his beautiful family.
I find this very interesting. These are also the same sources that say Chuckie is sad that he doesn’t see his grandkids because mumble mumble he’s a controlling racist mumble mumble but he’d be a great grandfather to those biracial (but aggressively ginger) kids if only Harry would come to heel and crawl back on his belly!
So these two narratives (both false) that Harry wants to show his dreadful father what he’s missing in his life and Chuckie misses those kids oh so much running concurrently is interesting to me.
Tiny, Tiny percentage could be directed at them over there (I hope like us supporters, Harry & Meghan realize that the UK Royals do not care about them in any positive way whatsoever)
I would say that Meghan (& Harry) is engaging with people and more importantly her supporters and fans.
I also think it is their way of living out loud and free.
“Prince Harry is suddenly happy to see his children’s faces shared online is a ‘desperate’ one.”
Ummm… This isn’t happening. At all. Those ppl over there are fing crazy.
He has not released photos of faces of the children as they look today
They publish easily proven lies all the time. It truly must be exhausting for Harry at times.
I think harry knows his father is cold and indifferent to those children. Charles could have picked up the phone and arranged a visit and has years to do this. I doubt he sees much of the Wales children. Just those formal appearances.
I’m sure Harry knows chuck has no interest in any of his grandchildren, except george- kind of.
And i don’t in any way think the Sussex’s post pics of their kids “for charles to see”, that is just Mail fan fiction.
But i will 100% buy that it makes Harry sad that his dad not only is “mad” at him, but does not really care about him, and doesn’t care at all about his grandkids.
That is a painful thing no matter who your family is. And how much you know and understand it is the way it is, i still think it is painful to see your children rejected by the only living grandparent you can give them.
I agree that Charles doesn’t see the Wales’ kids very often either but I think that’s on William as much as Charles. William’s rocky relationship with his father makes for a rocky relationship with the grandkids.
“Harry is completely heartbroken”
Ummm no, he isn’t. I wish I was as heartbroken as Harry.
Anyway, this sounds like projection from the Fail. They ARE missing out. All that money they made while they made Meghan’s life hell in the UK…all gone.
Look at the Sussexes thriving in sunny California! And what do they have instead? Rude Lazy MIA at Ascot.
The DM and the Rota are still in the bathing I g phase oh their grief. The vacillate between bargaining and anger but never seem to reach acceptance. You tortured a family and endangered them with the help of their evil yet boring as hell family members. You lost the cool ones and you and your evil lazy left behinds are stuck together forever.
I don’t think that is the specific goal in mind. As other infuencers, it is mostly about wanting to sell their products, and creating an authentic and relatable image.
Why does it have to be anything? Why can’t she just want to share moments as millions of other people do on their instagram account? And when did she state she was an influencer?
Did the father’s day video make the DM finally realise that Harry’s ok with Meghan posting pictures of Archie and Lili? Furthermore we barely see pictures of the children’s faces only when they were babies. At least this pieced confirmed that the story about Charles got a video of Archie and Lili singing happy birthday to him was a lie.
Frankly that argument never made any sense, its not as if Harry didn’t realize that she was sharing pictures and videos. He’s on the other side of the camera most of the time, because you can hear his voice.
All the face shots that they share are either of them as newborns or infants / toddlers and in Archie’s case where we already knew what he looked like. No one who’s seen those shots would be able to piece together a little kid walking past them that was Archie or Lilibet.
I think the British media has created a fantasy in addition to the fact that they are upset that they no longer have any scoops, where videos like the one released on Father’s Day would have gone to them. Instead they get curated shots from one photo shoot that’s used for three or four subsequent releases.
I speak from personal experience.
When I became a parent, I saw my parents actions with new eyes. It was a bit of a slow unveiling, but gained momentum rapidly. And I couldn’t unsee what I saw. But most importantly – my parents were clearly people I needed to protect my children / family from. I put boundaries to protect myself and my kids in place – but they would be so casually cruel and hurtful, even just over zoom.
They have seen one of my children once, when he was 18 months old. The other one three times. They are both tweens now. I haven’t spoken to my parents in a long long time.
I have absolutely no regrets. I used to wish that my parents were better kinder people – but honestly the peace I got from leaving them behind was beyond worth trying to make something work with them. Even if they were kinder.
I can’t imagine Harry doesn’t feel the same.
Parenthood really forces you to face yourself. I don’t think they post photos of their kids to score points with people. I had a very point-scoring stepfamily and it was like….. nah. Not inflicting this on another generation. My child is not going through this. The dysfunction that you roll your eyes at, that you sigh at, really becomes unacceptable when it’s directed at your kids. What is actually important? What actually makes you happy? How can you be true to yourself? Can you stand your ground? Do you know your rights? You are now the advocate for at least one vulnerable person as they navigate the world. And it becomes impossible to *fake* it. I doubt the Sussexes care what the royals make of their insta. I remember vividly when my stepbrother emailed me in all caps, about the arrival of his and his wife’s second child, “JANE IS PREGNANT!!!” Jane is not her name. Now, Jane had been a wee bit problematic. And I think one of the reasons Meghan’s mythical persona got so much traction is that some sisters in law can be problematic. She was never very approachable or friendly and she had nasty remarks to make on semi-regular occasions. We all gave her a wide berth. So being *expected* to be giddy for her was just…. Nah. Sorry. Couldn’t even fake it. I spoke to him on the phone and just heard myself sighing, “That’s great,” with a palpable downbeat vibe. Like, greaaaaaat. If you don’t share someone’s joy, you just …don’t. But that’s the end of the road. Do I follow them on FB? Actually I blocked them. Cause I really don’t need the updates. And I don’t want them following me. This family was pretty dysfunctional before Meghan came on the scene. My family was pretty dysfunctional before Jane dropped in. It’s just… when you want to start the whole cycle again, you either have it out with your sh*tty relatives, or you cut ties. And start again.
PC pays no attention to these children, because that’s how it’s done in the monarchy: if someone is deemed “not worthy”, people are excluded, banished, in the hope of shaming them. This is just one of many examples by which the world currently recognizes how extremely outdated a monarchy (and its world view) is. As was discussed many times before, there is no way for H&M to win in the eyes of Salty Island – which is why they live an unapologetically happy life without burden themselves with the opinions of others. So why an article like this? Well, ostracizing and shaming someone who doesn’t care makes you look even dumber than you already do….
Again, Salty Island fails to see anything except in relation to themselves. I also believe that Meghan is sharing their love, pride and joy in their family. It keeps Charles up to date along with the rest of the world. Nothing special for Charles, the disgraceful husband, father, and grand-father. Camilla has spoken about how Charles played with her grandchildren when they were small. If Charles did the same with the Wales kids, I should think we’d know about it. I get the impression that Charles was a decent father when Diana was alive- I remember her saying that she thought Harry was closer to Charles than William. Harry has always loved his undeserving father, it seems.
I only hope Charles sees these photos and realizes, somewhere in his cold, dark excuse for a heart, that the Sussexes are leading lives of joy … while he and the rest of the left-behinds are miserable.
These are beautiful pictures, a beautiful family and a beautiful relationship between parents and children, where you can see love, joy, care, fun and a beautiful, safe, warm home with loving parents. Of course Charles and William will be furious to see these pictures and videos, because not only can they not compete with Harry in this respect, but they will also see it as an attack… 😉 Unfortunately, neither of them created a home or a family for their children, so they will hate Harry
Well, I am a petty B, so I DO hope Charles and William et al see these pictures and realize what they’re missing.
but alas, Harry and Meghan appear to be better people than I am so I don’t think this is about Charles and the rest at all