A new poll found that the British monarchy is actually historically unpopular

Trooping the Colour was held last Saturday, to what felt like widespread British apathy. In QEII’s day, the annual “birthday parade” was a major national event, and QEII loved having all of her extended family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, especially all of the children. King Charles is not the same – his Trooping balconies have been “slimmed down” and the only children allowed are Prince William and Kate’s kids. The crowd size has been slimmed down too – it feels like the British papers avoid publishing photos of the nonexistent rows of “royal fans” and the empty spaces all around Buckingham Palace. I’ve seen videos on social media of various “popular royals” getting their asses booed at Trooping as well. So… instead of emotional-support poll to combat any of this, the Express published data from a different kind of poll, a poll which revealed the truth: the monarchy is historically unpopular these days.

Support for the British monarchy since the late Queen Elizabeth’s death has declined by a quarter, according to a new poll, in what could be seen as a major blow for King Charles. The late Queen died on September 8, 2022, leaving a nation in mourning after an incredible 70 years on the throne. King Charles, who was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history, succeeded to the throne upon her passing. However, according to a new survey from Slingo, support for the monarchy has declined during the last three years, with 25.42% of participants expressing reduced support for the Royal Family today. In contrast, 1 in 5 of those (21%) asked said they were more in favour of the Firm since the late Queen’s passing. The poll was conducted in March 2025 by Censuswide on behalf of Slingo and included 1,000 people over the age of 16. Elsewhere, the Princess of Wales emerged as the most popular member of the Royal Family with 17% favourability, with her husband, Prince William, coming second with 15%. King Charles ranked third with 13%, while Princess Anne and Prince Harry completed the top 5 with 11% and 9% favourability, respectively. Meghan Markle ranked sixth with 3%, just above Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, who scored 3% and 2% respectively. Queen Camilla emerged as the list favourite royal, with 2% favourability. Prince Andrew was not listed in the poll.

[From The Daily Express]

I don’t understand the question and methodology for “support the Royal Family” question – were pollsters asking “do you support the Windsors, yes or no?” Or was it like a one to five rating? The funniest f–king part is the popularity scores for individual royals – was it either/or, you can only support one royal? Or could you choose to support as many royals as possible? Either way, 17% for Kate is hysterical, as is 15% for William. They even put Meghan in this group (again, she has not lived there since January 2020) and SHE was still more popular than Camilla. Come on, that’s funny.