A new poll found that the British monarchy is actually historically unpopular

Trooping the Colour was held last Saturday, to what felt like widespread British apathy. In QEII’s day, the annual “birthday parade” was a major national event, and QEII loved having all of her extended family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, especially all of the children. King Charles is not the same – his Trooping balconies have been “slimmed down” and the only children allowed are Prince William and Kate’s kids. The crowd size has been slimmed down too – it feels like the British papers avoid publishing photos of the nonexistent rows of “royal fans” and the empty spaces all around Buckingham Palace. I’ve seen videos on social media of various “popular royals” getting their asses booed at Trooping as well. So… instead of emotional-support poll to combat any of this, the Express published data from a different kind of poll, a poll which revealed the truth: the monarchy is historically unpopular these days.

Support for the British monarchy since the late Queen Elizabeth’s death has declined by a quarter, according to a new poll, in what could be seen as a major blow for King Charles. The late Queen died on September 8, 2022, leaving a nation in mourning after an incredible 70 years on the throne. King Charles, who was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history, succeeded to the throne upon her passing. However, according to a new survey from Slingo, support for the monarchy has declined during the last three years, with 25.42% of participants expressing reduced support for the Royal Family today.

In contrast, 1 in 5 of those (21%) asked said they were more in favour of the Firm since the late Queen’s passing.

The poll was conducted in March 2025 by Censuswide on behalf of Slingo and included 1,000 people over the age of 16.

Elsewhere, the Princess of Wales emerged as the most popular member of the Royal Family with 17% favourability, with her husband, Prince William, coming second with 15%. King Charles ranked third with 13%, while Princess Anne and Prince Harry completed the top 5 with 11% and 9% favourability, respectively.

Meghan Markle ranked sixth with 3%, just above Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, who scored 3% and 2% respectively.

Queen Camilla emerged as the list favourite royal, with 2% favourability. Prince Andrew was not listed in the poll.

[From The Daily Express]

I don’t understand the question and methodology for “support the Royal Family” question – were pollsters asking “do you support the Windsors, yes or no?” Or was it like a one to five rating? The funniest f–king part is the popularity scores for individual royals – was it either/or, you can only support one royal? Or could you choose to support as many royals as possible? Either way, 17% for Kate is hysterical, as is 15% for William. They even put Meghan in this group (again, she has not lived there since January 2020) and SHE was still more popular than Camilla. Come on, that’s funny.

  1. IdlesAtCranky says:
    June 20, 2025 at 9:50 am

    Did someone in the media trip and fall into some truth?

    How interesting.

    The UK really has much better uses for the money they pay these billionaires to do absolutely nothing of any value for the people who live there.

    Reply
  2. Blogger says:
    June 20, 2025 at 9:53 am

    Why didn’t they put the Pedo in the poll? I bet he’d have scored higher than the Rottweiler.

    A 25% drop is enormous. If Lazy at 17% is the most popular, the Windsors are doomed. That means 83% do not find her favourable at all.

    I’m sure a YouGov poll will be published shortly to give them the necessary emotional support.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 20, 2025 at 10:07 am

      Yes, I love the way they present the statistics – much nicer than saying Camilla is 98% unfavorable. And why bother with that 2%? Might as well say everybody hates her. So much for that rehabilitation plan.

      Reply
      • ArtHistorian says:
        June 20, 2025 at 11:59 am

        The BM has been trying to gaslight the public into thinking that Camilla is popular. Good to know that no one likes her. Charles really destroyed his immediate family (and, I would argue) the BRF’s image in order to make Queen Camilla happen. Not only did it not happen, he also tanked the institution in the process because if you allow some members of the RF to be trashed to make yourself and your awful wife look better, then you are undermining the entire institution in the longterm.

    • ArtHistorian says:
      June 20, 2025 at 10:56 am

      If the most popular royal only has 17 percent approval, things are dire indeed.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 20, 2025 at 11:56 am

      The poll results are weirdly worded, like they’re trying to hide something – which maybe they are. If they asked the respondents to list their favorite royal and you could only name one and kate got 17%, that doesn’t seem too bad for me bc there are so many other royals to split the responses. but its not good either considering how she’s trying to push herself as the most popular royal of all. and its certainly not that big a margin over Harry or Meghan.

      but I’m just not sure what “17% favourability” means. If they asked the poll respondents, do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Kate and only 17% said favorable……thats pretty bad.

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    June 20, 2025 at 9:53 am

    The poll makes me wonder what questions were asked in the YouGov emotional support poll as well. I think the attendance for Trooping is the real barometer of how the public feels about the Royal Family. I think for the most the public is apathetic and the press will continue to prop the Royal Family up until they become useless.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 20, 2025 at 9:54 am

    The British people will get there. They’re just not there yet. But the day is coming when it will hit them that this family of grifters and pedos is pulling a massive con job on the taxpayers: You support us in unbelievable luxury while we take in even more wealth in numerous side hustles, and we will appear in public to let you cheer us from time to time and call that work. Even cynical anti-monarchist me can’t believe those favorables which are barely favorable. 🫣

    Reply
  5. Sketchy says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:01 am

    They need some serious outreach and work. But they won’t do it they’re aging or lazy and any time anyone shows any signs of actually wanting to do the job the top handicaps or smears them so they don’t look bad by comparison. So instead they just look bad all by themselves.

    Reply
  6. Jay says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:09 am

    So much depends on the wording of the poll. It’s one thing to say you have a “favourable” opinion of an individual royal (although I would guess that even most Brits can only name a few) and another to say that you are in favour of them continuing to siphon money from the government.

    Also, the fact that Meghan (who hasn’t lived in the country for 5 years and was only a working royal for 2 years) is ranked higher than Sophie, who has been trying for decades to make fetch happen…lol. Justice. Sophie who?

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 20, 2025 at 10:15 am

      I had to laugh at that, too. Seems like “Sophie, the secret weapon” is still a big secret.

      Reply
    • Steph says:
      June 20, 2025 at 10:21 am

      Wasn’t Meghan’s time as a working royal closer to 18 months? I know they did those last few engagements in March but I consider January their end.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        June 20, 2025 at 11:07 am

        They were married in the middle of May 2018 and left in January 2020 – so 20 months?

      • Korra says:
        June 20, 2025 at 1:15 pm

        January 2020 was the announcement. I thought they officially left March 2020, after doing their final duties as royals. They even mentioned in the docuseries that they were running up against the world shutting down due to the pandemic as they were leaving the UK.

      • Eurydice says:
        June 20, 2025 at 6:34 pm

        @Korra – you’re right, their office was officially closed at the end of March and their final public appearance was Commonwealth Day earlier in the month.

    • Chrissy says:
      June 20, 2025 at 12:29 pm

      LOL! You just know that in reading this Sophie, the butt kisser, is simply seething!

      Reply
  7. Lady Digby says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:16 am

    I would be interested in another poll two years after King William inherits the throne when no amount of PR can disguise lack of visibility and effort on both UK and foreign stage. No royal tours and just say 8 big engagements at home annually whilst we pay millions for his changing of the hat ceremony.Is invisibility going to be Will’s super power as King?

    Reply
  8. Joanne says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:44 am

    I burst out laughing at the header photo of Camilla. Her true nature shines through. Excellent picture choice.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      June 20, 2025 at 12:32 pm

      So classy, as always! Can you image QEII doing anything remotely like that in public view? Queen Camilla indeed!

      Reply
  9. Tina says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:44 am

    This feels like the press sending a huge SoS flare trying to get the Windsors attention.

    Reply
  10. sunnyside up says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:46 am

    I’m curious to know how the questions were worded.

    Reply
  11. Anna says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:51 am

    There is no way they can ever recreate the QEII popularity. No matter what Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip did wrong, the people at the time remembered they both served during war time. Both were WWII veterans. That Queen Elizabeth had uncles (her mother’s side) who died in the war. That Buckingham Palace was bombed. That the country felt like their Royal Family suffered WITH them. That is a bond the following generations can never recreate.

    Reply
  12. wolfmamma says:
    June 20, 2025 at 1:12 pm

    Karma is a b**ch.

    Reply
  13. Carolyn says:
    June 20, 2025 at 1:25 pm

    I feel like it’s poorly worded, but I suspect that favourability has to do with the difference between positive and negative answers. So if asked “do you approve of Kate?” and 60% said yes and 40% said no, that would be a favourability of 20%. Not 20% of the people support, but 20% of the people support her above the amount that do not

    Reply
  14. Blithe says:
    June 20, 2025 at 2:10 pm

    As others have said, I think this is a poorly written article that might be trying to report results from a very poorly written questionnaire. Still, I’m cracking up at the thought that Meghan’s sold out fruit spread is apparently a LOT more popular with the public than any of the current working royals. Lol

    Reply
  15. Me at home says:
    June 20, 2025 at 2:35 pm

    I tried to dig out this poll to look at the questions. Slingo is a games website? There’s a company called Slido that does custom polling, so maybe that’s it, who knows. The Express also does its own in-house polling via text boxes that ask readers to click on answer buttons. Although if this is one of the Express’s text box polls, where their conservative, older readers, who are already reading a royals article, are asked to choose an answer to a question, then a truly representative poll would be even more dire (and no, I’d never trust The Express to weight results honestly to reflect a broader population). The Express article says to tune in tomorrow for a podcast/webinar/something about releasing the poll results, so maybe somebody with time for this (not me) will know more then.

    Reply
  16. Miss Scarlett says:
    June 20, 2025 at 3:32 pm

    When no one else shows up, or for those elderly royals who show up and get no press, what else do they think will happen?

    They desperately need to make William and Kate step up, and also bring in the other younger (40s now 🤣) people.

    It’s wild how they are running this show.

    Reply
  17. Henny Penny says:
    June 20, 2025 at 5:07 pm

    What really chaps my hide is seeing a woman as horrible as Camilla get to wear hats that fabulous. The unfairness is enough to make me question whether there’s a God.

    Reply

