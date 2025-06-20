Prince William & Cate Blanchett visited an Earthshot-nominated business

For a few years now, Prince William’s wife has not joined him at any event involving Earthshot. Kate hasn’t attended an Earthshot Prize ceremony since 2022, and she’s probably going to skip this year’s prize ceremony in Brazil. She also skips the more mundane Earthshot photo-ops, with William visiting various eco-businesses or start-ups to highlight the work being done. Those visits happen with some regularity, maybe a half-dozen visits a year? He rarely gets much attention for the visits though. Which is probably why someone on his team was like “hey, let’s invite a celebrity guest for William, since he loves hanging out with celebrities (and he doesn’t like working).” Enter Cate Blanchett, who has been involved with Earthshot for a couple of years. Cate joined William to visit Colorifix in Norwich on Thursday.
One could argue that Cate had a particular interest in this visit because Colorifix creates natural dyes, which is good because many dyes are full of harmful chemicals. Therefore, this visit was sort of about fashion, and Cate loves fashion and “green fashion.” And hey, she’s Cate Blanchett – if she didn’t want to go somewhere, she would just say no. She’s been cozying up to the Windsors for a while now – she’s their latest David Beckham! I wonder if she’s trying to get a damehood. It would be well-deserved for her acclaimed acting work, but I guess Cate figures that it never hurts to suck up to these people.
Meanwhile, William’s 43rd birthday is on Saturday (June 21). He’ll be in his 50s and 60s and the people around him will still infantilize him and treat him like he’s a big-boy statesman for doing anything at all. I wonder if this weekend will be full of Embiggening Willy stories. Probably. In any case, Dick Fitzwilliams is giving us a preview:
According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the future King’s relatability will help to ensure the monarchy is fit for service in the 21st century. Richard said: ‘As heir to the throne, Prince William will inherit a role which he could be called upon to fill at any time. He has already established a reputation for diplomacy as the monarchy, both in the era of Queen Elizabeth and especially more recently in the unpredictable era of Donald Trump, is pivotal in Britain’s use of soft power. William also wants to change things and modernise aspects of the monarchy, whilst maintaining relevant traditions which are valuable such as the Opening of Parliament and Trooping the Colour.’
On top of this, as the Prince of Wales, William is using other tools at his disposal to spearhead campaigns close to his heart. Richard said: ‘He has also inherited the Dukedom of Cornwall and plans to change the lives of its inhabitants where he can, especially in combating homelessness and having a positive impact on the lives of farmers. His promotion of environmental issues is more relatable than the campaigning, admirable though it has been, of his father, who has given so many dire forecasts about the effects of climate change. William’s Earthshot Prize emphasises the positive and the importance of tackling it with inventions and rewarding those who create them.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Such meager accomplishments for a 43-year-old man with an unbelievable amount of access, power, money and a global stage. This is basically all they have – he’s a statesman because he met Trump and went to one funeral, and he’s a slumlord who asks his tenants about their mental health. Oh, and something something Earthshot, where he’ll only work if he gets to hang out with celebrities.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Prince William visits Earthshot Prize Finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates
sustainable dye for clothing. His Royal Highness was joined on the visit by Earthshot Prize Council
Member Cate Blanchett.
During the visit, The Prince and Cate Blanchett were through each stage of the dye process
across various laboratories. They saw how Colorifix identify the DNA code that produces the
pigment through to how the dye liquid is attached to the fabric, before hearing about how the Colorifix
process saves water, energy, and carbon emissions at every step.,Image: 1012567110, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Avalon
Prince William visits Earthshot Prize Finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates
sustainable dye for clothing. His Royal Highness was joined on the visit by Earthshot Prize Council
Member Cate Blanchett.
During the visit, The Prince and Cate Blanchett were through each stage of the dye process
across various laboratories. They saw how Colorifix identify the DNA code that produces the
pigment through to how the dye liquid is attached to the fabric, before hearing about how the Colorifix
process saves water, energy, and carbon emissions at every step.,Image: 1012583926, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
Prince William visits Earthshot Prize Finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates
sustainable dye for clothing. His Royal Highness was joined on the visit by Earthshot Prize Council
Member Cate Blanchett.
During the visit, The Prince and Cate Blanchett were through each stage of the dye process
across various laboratories. They saw how Colorifix identify the DNA code that produces the
pigment through to how the dye liquid is attached to the fabric, before hearing about how the Colorifix
process saves water, energy, and carbon emissions at every step.,Image: 1012583963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
Prince William visits Earthshot Prize Finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates
sustainable dye for clothing. His Royal Highness was joined on the visit by Earthshot Prize Council
Member Cate Blanchett.
During the visit, The Prince and Cate Blanchett were through each stage of the dye process
across various laboratories. They saw how Colorifix identify the DNA code that produces the
pigment through to how the dye liquid is attached to the fabric, before hearing about how the Colorifix
process saves water, energy, and carbon emissions at every step.,Image: 1012584122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
Prince William visits Earthshot Prize Finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates
sustainable dye for clothing. His Royal Highness was joined on the visit by Earthshot Prize Council
Member Cate Blanchett.
During the visit, The Prince and Cate Blanchett were through each stage of the dye process
across various laboratories. They saw how Colorifix identify the DNA code that produces the
pigment through to how the dye liquid is attached to the fabric, before hearing about how the Colorifix
process saves water, energy, and carbon emissions at every step.
PIC: HRH introduced Cate saying â Iâm with Cateâ¦a different oneâ,Image: 1012584140, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
“ He has also inherited the Dukedom of Cornwall and plans to change the lives of its inhabitants where he can, especially in combating homelessness and having a positive impact on the lives of farmers.”
Dick does tend to lay it thick for the not so global statesman.
I’m still wondering if he’s donated the fridge to the soldiers in Estonia. Let’s start with some low-hanging fruit. And I’m sure his tenants would appreciate renovations to their homes too.
Cate definitely wants that damehood like Judi Dench. She played Elizabeth I after all.
That s hilarious. So pegs can change people’s lives now. Not very likely he’s too lazy
Hands up anyone who wants their lives changed by Willy 😬
The fridge topic is a mistake I think. The army unit asked for walk in refrigerators, which usually made for larger storge space. It hast to be ordered and made before installation. You cannot get it like domestic refrigerators. W has complications in understanding. He might have thought it was about small few thousand pounds fridge and spreaded the news to become the saviour. But when the KP learnt it costs tens of thousands they stepped back.
I had a look, plenty of articles about the promise but none about the donation, all the papers talking about the promise are behind either a paywall or loaded cookies. It doesn’t look as if he has, the gutter press would be pushing it if he had.
Mitigating the damp and mold in duchy owned homes would be a good place to start, as well as insulating windows and installing more energy efficient, cheaper running heaters. He needs to clean up the mess his father allowed to fester before starting new projects, but that’s how William works, try to take on big and flashy but not address what would help people here and now.
Laboratory Ken vibes. If Ken had a beard.
He needs Alan there. Ken friend in a lab coat.
Lol, that was my first thought – Laboratory Barbie and Ken. Bless their little lab coats.
But where are the pie charts??
All the h y p e of statesman peg is hilarious. Disappointed in cate. She wants a title. Peg looks ridiculous in lab coat and he has sinister smiles.
This is something he should be doing so I won’t comment on that. (*cough* bare minimum *cough*)
However he is NOT relatable, he’s doing jackshit to improve the lives of his tenants, he’s so incurious and stagnant.
Of course he’ll keep Trooping the Color and opening of Parliament. As much as he whines on about supposedly modernizing the monarchy (doing nothing for everything) he won’t turn down occasions that will be all about HIM when he’s king.
Can Cate B get a damehood? She’s Australian. I know our American Angelina Jolie has a honorary one, which might be the most Cate can get?
She’s a long-term resident in the UK so she probably has citizenship by now. She could probably apply for an American citizenship because of her American father, then she can have triple citizenship.
Cate Blanchett is an Australian so that means she won’t be made a Dame there as Australia no longer creates Dames and Knights either.
It was very weird seeing Cate Blanchett next to William as if she’s a stand-in for Kate. I think KP has realised that Earthshot is not getting the attention it needs when William does these visits by himself. Unfortunately he still didn’t get the attention he wanted. He wasn’t on any of the front pages. Plus this narrative about William being optimistic about Climate Change is dumb. The only way people listen to this issue is when the alarm is sounded.
Curious what happens to his duchy plans when he becomes king. Does George get the duchy immediately, or does William still manage it until George turns 18 in a few years? Either way, a couple or even six years doesn’t seem like much of a window to “change lives” in the duchies.
As for the diplomatic statesman guff, 😂. My favorite was when he saw leaders from other countries start gathering at the pope’s funeral (was it Trump and Zelensky?) and drew on his vast reservoir of diplomatic skills to … leave for the airport.
Installing energy efficient windows and heaters in duchy properties could certainly be done in a couple or even six years. Mitigating the mold and damp might take a bit longer but a decent start could be made in that timeline.
They sell anti-mould paint nowadays. That would be a quick fix (though not solve the underlying problem).
George becomes the duke of cornwall immediately but i imagine there would be trustees put in place or the like to manage the duchy and its profits, not sure if he would get an allowance or something or not.
He should have a multi-year plan to improve housing and devote some of his duchy money to it. If he inherits the throne soon, George will not need the income as he’ll be too young to have a household, so he could plough the money back into the duchy. But William lacks the gene that makes him actually do anything to improve the lives of others, such as putting his money where his mouth is.