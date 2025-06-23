Mail: Remember when QEII told then-Kate Middleton to get a job?

Those of us who have been following the saga of Kate Middleton from the beginning are very familiar with all of the pre-marriage lore. The British media has done a pretty good job cleaning up Kate’s image after she married Prince William in 2011, but a lot of us remember all of the good gossip from back in the day. The “Waity” gossip, the gossip about Kate running to Carole constantly so that Carole could stage-manage the courtship, the gossip about all of the times William dumped Kate to pursue other women. One of my favorite pieces of Vintage Kate gossip was the story about Queen Elizabeth telling Kate to get a job. Every so often, that story gets brought up, and interestingly enough, the Mail decided to do a #whoremembers piece this weekend. LOL.
As a fresh-faced member of the Royal Family, the Princess of Wales turned to Prince William’s grandmother for guidance on navigating the Firm. The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay described the two as sharing a ‘grandmotherly’ bond – with Kate describing the Queen as ‘a gentle guide’. And like any grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II was not afraid to point out areas in her granddaughter-in-law’s life that needed attention – even before Kate and William were engaged.
Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote that the Queen was concerned about Kate’s lack of a stable job and the number of holidays she was taking in her book, William and Harry. She wrote: ‘If Kate was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique. Kate was there so often the press dubbed her Queen of Mustique, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret.’
The royal author noted that while Kate and William were enjoying island life, people back home were struggling through the recession. Nicholl wrote: ‘Such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen. While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career.’
One insider told Nicholl at the time that ‘it is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job.’ MailOnline reported at the time that sources close to the Queen said she was acutely aware that William’s public image could suffer if his girlfriend were not recognised as a working professional in her own right.
‘The Queen has had conversations with a few trusted friends about how to tackle what is being called the Kate problem,’ a senior aide told The Mail on Sunday. ‘On the few occasions the Queen has met Kate, she has thought she is a nice enough girl. But the Queen has admitted she has no idea what Kate actually does. Privately she is very concerned about what the repercussions could be if Kate is not in a stable job as and when William is ready to propose. Although they are not yet engaged, it seems more likely than not that Kate will be a Royal bride one day, and the Queen is of the opinion that Kate should be working. She believes in a modern Monarchy and feels very strongly that the Royals should be leading by example.
[Kate eventually] started working at Jigsaw, which is owned by her parents’ close friends John and Belle Robinson, who let William and Kate take a holiday in Mustique. But Kate quit the job after less than a year. According to Nicholl, the Queen’s words ‘stung’ Kate.
In my opinion, there’s a reason why the Mail is bringing this up again and talking about how Kate has truly never held a real job. Even the Jigsaw job was basically part-time, because Kate had to be available to go on vacations with William at the drop of a hat. This is all just reinforcing a certain Kate narrative, one which has always lingered despite the palace’s half-assed clean-up job. That narrative: Kate doesn’t know HOW to work, Kate loves to take vacations, Kate is a delicate flower who cannot be expected to do much of anything, Kate was not built for any kind of work, and even QEII saw that it would be a big problem for the Firm longterm. Well, here we are.
September 5, 2007: Kate Middleton seen out and about in London today.
July 26, 2007: Kate Middleton spotted leaving Mahiki nightclub in London, UK.
April 14, 2007: It is being widely reported that Prince William has seperated from long-time girlfriend Kate Middleton.
3rd June, 2006: The Boodles Boxing Ball at The Royal Lancaster Hotel London. Among those, Prince William's girlfriend, Kate Middleton.
April 14, 2007: It is being widely reported that Prince William has seperated from long-time girlfriend Kate Middleton.
23rd June, 2005: Kate Middleton graduated today at St. Andrew's University, Scotland.
June 3, 2006: The Boodles Boxing Ball at The Royal Lancaster Hotel London. Among those attending: Prince William's girlfriend, Kate Middleton.
She looks a healthy weight in these photos.
This is the first thing I noticed. She looks very athletic and healthy. I’m not trying to concern troll but she is very thin in present day.
Is the photo where she wears black and has the keys in her hand in front of a brick wall really Kate? She looks so different. Did Kate has some work done to her face after this photo was taken?
Her face definitely is different and it’s not just weight loss and Botox. The nose and jaw definitely different.
Not gonna lie, that hashtag gave me a double take!
I remember all the royal drama from back then, as a British teen, and it was honestly hilarious when (as the rumours went) that will was told to dump kate, only to then have to get back together with her because no one else could stand him. Poor pegs thought he’d have them lining up!
I absolutely did not read it as “Who Remembers” I read it as something else….lol.
“Wh*re Members” ….. Member Berries indeed.
LOL. I posted the same below (as when I posted there was only one remark here). Great minds,… lol
Yup.
Me too.
I thought ‘whore-members’ was very harsh.
It took too long for me to see ‘who-remembers’
I don’t think that is accidental.
Me, too! Shows you where my mind is at. Lol
If you read that hash tag as wh0re members, we should be friends.
I think the ones William thought would be falling all over him took one look at how they treated his mother and his rage issues (which absolutely had to have been known) and ran far and fast. I can’t blame them at all! Just how they treated Diana would make me go ‘aaaand no.’
LMAO, the #whoremembers tag has been a running joke on Twitter for months, just FYI, people!
Wow, what a difference time makes! Along with plastic surgeons.
The Queen would not see Kate as a “granddaughter” until she actually married in. The Queen and Kate only met at Peter Philip’s wedding and William was not with her because he went to Jecca Craig’s brother’s wedding.
Those nightclub pictures where she and WIlliam look worse for wear are still on the Internet.
Gotta say, Kaiser, I did NOT first read #whorememebers as “WHO” remembers 👀. Seeing it was an article about Stalker Kitty, my eyes grouped the letters a little “differently”😄 😄 😄
Wow, not showing up at Ascot really was a thing, wasn’t it? And then all the pieces about how Kate will have to dial it back even more to stay “balanced.”
So, never mind the cancer, or the kids, or mental health, or if she and William really hate each other. Let’s go back to the beginning, when she was unmarried, young and healthy and behaved EXACTLY THE SAME WAY.
yeah, she was lazy then, she’s lazy now, and she’ll be lazy as queen. the writing has always been on the wall with her. What’s interesting though is the timing of this article. “look, the late queen was worried about kate’s lack of work ethic and turns out she was right to be worried!!!!” Someone is really really ticked that Kate pulled out of Ascot.
The other side to this though obviously is how lazy William is. Kate had to have a flexible job so she could be available for William – why? Why wasn’t he working regularly, either for the RAF or as a royal – with the typical scheduled vacations that most of the royals take (Balmoral, skiing and maybe one tropical vacation as well.) Kate couldn’t work bc she was vacationing all the time but a lot of her vacations (most of them) were with William.
What is going on behind the scenes in that family? These types of stories aren’t being put back in front of people for no reason. I remember their party days because we are of a similar age. And while I wasn’t an intricate Royal watcher back then I was definitely a young celeb watcher, and that’s what they were. So I remember them being plastered coming out of bars and clubs in Mayfair and all of the other behavior which is sort of typical mid-20s but they tried to bury to make them seem like this century’s Ozzie and Harriet.
There’s a lot of new Royal watchers though, that only started paying attention for good or ill after 2016. And even more that only started paying attention after 2020. Refreshing their memories on all of this and leading them down rabbit holes, when she is being criticized for her laziness, and lack of a work schedule is not to do her any favors.
The number one duty of Kate is to provide content for the tabloids. The palace produced instagram reels don’t count. The tabloids will make her pay.
No disrespect to the late Queen, but what would she actually know about “job” in the normal sense. I think she must have noticed that Kate seemed lacking in interests, direction, and purpose in real life. What does she actually do? How does she fill her time? Why is she always on holiday, etc. Would it be reasonable to assume that there would be a background check on anyone the heir is interested in especially if she were not known within the aristocratic circle?
She’s had 4 lots of plastic surgery that I know of.. She’s had her face sculpted.. 2 nose jobs.. 2 or 3 lots of teeth. Then more recent lifts. She’s had her eyes done at least once if not twice. I also think she had a lower lift to deal with the jowls
Kate would have been better suited to the life that her sister has. Marry rich with no obligation to public duties. But no, Carole aimed HIGH for Kate.