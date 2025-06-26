Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos’ wedding already looks like the tackiest thing ever

Botox. Leopard-print unitards. Ivanka. Lip injections. Diane Von Furstenburg. Bolt-ons. Gondolas. Liposuction. Kris Jenner. Handkerchief bandeau tops. Brazilian butt lifts. Oprah. Facelifts. What do all of these things have in common? They’re all in Venice, Italy right now for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. This might be the largest concentration of Botox anywhere in the world! I’m including photos of Lauren and Jeff out in Venice, attending a dinner bizarrely hosted by DVF. There are also arrival photos of Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Oprah, Gayle King and Tom Brady have also touched down in Venice. Meanwhile, there were some last-minute changes for the wedding:
Campaigners in Venice have claimed victory after Jeff Bezos was reportedly forced to change the venue for his wedding celebrations in the city as his guests started arriving on Tuesday for the three-day jamboree. The main reception for the wedding of Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, a former TV journalist, was due to be held in the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a majestic 16th-century building in the city centre.
But according to the No Space for Bezos group, the couple relented after activists threatened to fill the canals with inflatable crocodiles to block their celebrity guests from entering. The event will instead take place in Arsenale, a historic complex of shipyards surrounded by fortified walls that will be much harder for the protesters to penetrate.
According to local press reports, the venue switch was also due to security concerns after the US joined the war between Israel and Iran, especially because Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, arrived in Venice on Tuesday. The authorities in Venice have upped security across the city, particularly in the Jewish neighbourhood.
The 200 or so wedding guests, who may also include Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio, will arrive in Venice on Tuesday and Wednesday. An estimated 95 private planes are reported to be landing at the city’s airport. No precise dates or details have been confirmed, although it is believed the celebrations will begin on Thursday, with the couple exchanging vows on Friday in San Giorgio Maggiore basilica on the Venetian island of the same name. The big party is expected to be held on Saturday.
[From The Guardian]
George Clooney married Amal in Venice in 2014, and there were no protests and all of the wedding guests (not to mention the bride and groom) were widely photographed by paparazzi the entire time and no one was mad. I realize it’s a lot different with this wedding, but I’m just saying… Bezos and Sanchez are trying to borrow some Italian elegance, but really, they’re just being gauche American famewhores in Venice. This whole thing reads as Ugly Americanism writ large.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Venice, ITALY Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at Diane von Furstenberg dinner ahead of their wedding in Venice.
Pictured: Lauren Sanchez
BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at Diane von Furstenberg dinner ahead of their wedding in Venice.
Pictured: Lauren Sanchez
BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Jeff Bezos and fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, arrive by boat for an elegant pre-wedding dinner with Diane von Fürstenberg and Barry Diller at the stunning Palazzo Brandolini, making a stylish entrance ahead of their celebrations.
Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Kim Kardashian and mum Kris Jenner touch down in Venice dressed in matching all-black looks ahead of Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Kim stuns in a strapless Balenciaga two-piece while Kris keeps it classic in a long-sleeve ensemble.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Kris Jenner arrives in Venice alongside daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian ahead of Jeff Bezos’ extravagant wedding. The family trio make a stylish entrance, each showcasing their distinct fashion flair while preparing for the high-profile event.
Pictured: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Kris Jenner arrives in Venice alongside daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian ahead of Jeff Bezos’ extravagant wedding. The family trio make a stylish entrance, each showcasing their distinct fashion flair while preparing for the high-profile event.
Pictured: Khloé Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Kim Kardashian, sister Khloe and their mum Kris Jenner arrive in style at The Gritti Palace hotel in Venice, stepping off a speedboat to join Jeff Bezos’ wedding guests. The trio are seen warmly chatting and mingling as celebrations begin.
Pictured: Khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Guests arrive in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding
Featuring: Kim Kardashian
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 26 Jun 2025
Credit: Matteo Chienellato/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Guests arrive in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding
Featuring: Oprah Winfrey
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 26 Jun 2025
Credit: Matteo Chinellato/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
Wow there’s a whole lot of plastic in Venice right now
And a lot of dead faces…
So they’re all matchy-matchy with their souls!
More plastic than if the inflatable crocodiles had been set adrift in the canals.
Horrible fashion, superficial goals, and lack of talent seems to have invaded Venice too.
Imagine being this rich, having the opportunity to do anything you like, and deciding… I’m going to spend my days hanging out with Ivanka Trump while they shoot plastic into my face.
A real circus if ever there was one. All the clowns will be in attendance.
Yikes – that is a whole lot of tacky, sweaty plastic in one place. It looks like a freak show with a side of deplorable.
If I were a long-time Venetian resident, I would loathe this billionaire-sponsored invasion of some of the least admirable, most plastic people on the planet who just can’t be bothered to care about their contributions to our environmental nightmare
So apparently there are comic books where the supervillains got married. Including one where Kingpin married Typhoid Mary.
… I’m sure the commenters can come up with more pithy summarizations than me but right now I’m just thinking ‘so… someone read this comic book and felt it needed to be real.
The leopard print unitard looks pretty good compared to Kim’s look (uncomfortable and unflattering) as well as Kris’s Mortica Adam’s cosplay.
Not to mention the Kardashians have the worst gd taste in sunglasses.
More than anything else, this wedding has convinced me we’re living in a simulation based on DC Comics, except we only get the villains.
As an American, I must apologize to the Venetians for the gross American tackiness that is being shoved down their throats. I, myself, feel embarrassed at this display of this level of lack of classless behavior.
Inflatable crocodiles in the canals is the coolest way to troll these people.
I love the inflatable croc detail!!!! Brilliant! 🤌
Inflatable crocodiles is an inspired choice.
Oprah looks like she has some reservations about being there…lol
Does she not trust the captain of the boat she’s about to board? 😉
Oprah can afford to not be there, so I cannot sympathize.
😏 Me giving a side eye to any supposedly anti-MAGAs who are there. Wtf are you thinking 🤔?
Sure, it’s a business event for her … right? Anybody who shows up at this thing not thinking the world is watching and drawing conclusions about their politics or their characters is fooling themselves.
I ought to be more deeply disappointed with Oprah attending. Instead I’m unsurprised.
On the other hand, if all the coin in their pockets finally sinks Venice, they have personal flotation devices attached!
I think the Kardashians are doing this on purpose for their brand. But omg did they look cheap. Kris looks like an extra from the Wednesday set. Why is she in black long sleeves and Kim in boots in the middle of the Italian summer??
Plastic brains is what they have know so that explains a lot.
They look preposterous & they’ve been in Italy in the summer multiple times, so they know what would be appropriate. They are completely divorced from the real world; they have got to be wearing the most uncomfortable travel outfits ever & yet they persist.
They all look so strange — it’s like the freak show at an old-fashioned carnival.
Anyone who attends this wedding is on my s–t list, but it looks like they were there already!
The carbon footprint of this…event…is tragic. That’s just one criticism, I need not elaborate on the rest.
This week (and forever)…boycott Amazon as a gesture to the happy couple!!!
The mention of the 95 private jets makes me want to cry. All these people do is destroy.
My Prime was up for renewal so that’s now been cancelled and once I spend my last audible credits I can switch that from paused to cancelled. I’m getting there.
We can do this!!!
Remember when covid was happening and the canals became clear and dolphins swam in them? This wedding, and all that goes with it, isn’t that. All this energy put into a single event; the purposeful waste makes me cringe even more than I do looking at all those fake faces. So gross.
“Anyone who attends this wedding is on my s–t list…”
Totally agree. I am so sick with worry about the state of this country and what is happening to millions of people. I resent the hell out of these people who don’t need to care as they frolic around as if the world isn’t on fire.
Agreed, they should all be embarrassed.
Yes. Cancel anything amazon related, including abebooks, whole foods, kindle, all of it.
Shop your local bookstores. Use your local public library for eaudios and ebooks. Shop thriftbooks not abe.
I wish everyone who can boycott Amazon would. We deleted all services and haven’t used them at all since after Washington Post failed to endorse Kamala. We’re surviving somehow.
FYI: I’ve been to Venice. While yes it’s beautiful, it has tons of flying insects and a terrible odor, especially on the water.
And especially in late June! Very swampy!
I love Venice and have been there often (never, ever in the summer). They don’t deserve this architectural marvel of a city improbably built mainly on water.
But, yeah, I hear the humidity and mosquitos are something else in the summer. So there’s that.
Sorry your experience was bad – mine was ideal. I’ve been to Venice in both July &
August. No bad smells, no bugs, just a bit of humidity but absolutely nothing compared to NYC, Chicago, New Orleans or Florida.
I found it blissful – no cars to dodge & no exhaust fumes to foul the air in piazzas. Eating outside was car-stink free. And quiet! No automobile noise. It’s wonderful.
I went over 20 years ago. It was in June, and the whole town smelled like a port o potty. Florence was much nicer.
Looks like a porn star convention. But porn stars have integrity.
The Guardian had another deliciously catty piece about this, and how “bad work” seems to be a MAGA aesthetic:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/jun/25/jeff-bezos-lauren-sanchez-wedding-venice
That was a delightful amount of catty snark. It’s best not to remember that the 90+ (I’ve heard 95) private plans are delivering 200 guests. It’s best we not think about the fact that it’s almost one plane for every couple. Let’s not think about it. Let’s just sink these fuckers in the dirtiest canal. Venice has been my on again/off again adopted home for 35 years. I’m sick with disgust.
I’m also baffled: who in their right mind would EVER book ANYTHING in Venezia in the summer. I don’t even go in the summer! And Khloe’s outfit just screams “swamp ass.” Synthetic fabrics in that heat and humidity? Also Venezia is not Roma; we’re far more sartorially conservative; not totally buttoned down, but not that risqué. Oh hell, forget the euphemism, it’s not risqué, it’s downright trashy! Go home, you over-pulled lowbrow trash! I should probably grab a bite; my blood sugar is clearly low…
Brilliant trashing, thanks for posting. I did a copy and paste to my FB page so Fuckerberg couldn’t ban it in Canada. They are tainting Venice visually, culturally and ecologically and they clearly don’t give a shite. I spent a month in Venice with my BFF back in 2012 and it was like being in a dream — fortunately we went in May and the heat and tourist invasion hadn’t started yet, it was like we had the city to ourselves. Now it’s being polluted by vile, rich, celebrity trash. *SIGH* Why didn’t y’all just go to Disneyland to get married because that’s how you’re treating this historically venerable and gorgeous city.
We dont need Venice, right? Now would be the ideal time to sink it, with all of these 1%-ers all in one place…just saying…
🤨 I know you’re kidding, but I need Venice! I need to know this magical place really exists!
So much plastic surgery in one place. Tackiest thing ever is right.
The Real Whores of Venice is filming right now!!
What an embarrassment to be American in today’s world, good lord those photos🫣 they all look trashy.
I honestly don’t understand why they think their plastic, fillered faces look good … The aesthetic is so weird to me.
I mean, look at Sanchez’s rictus grin. It’s horrifying.
i agree, especially when you look at pictures of them from “before.” I saw a pic a few weeks ago of sanchez pre-everything and she was lovely. now she looks like a caricature of her former self.
She was lovely, Kim K was lovely, they all look seriously bizarre now.
I had to look up “rictus grin” and now I learned something! That’s a great term for the way she looks.
I’m loving this coverage- these people are so strange and out of touch.
Can you imagine rolling over in bed and looking at THAT first thing in the morning.
Khloe Kardashian looks like she couldn’t decide which one of her many faces to put on. I’m sure there’s a spare or two in her luggage….
I saw a picture of Bezos with his former wife Mackenzie, got curious and looked up what she looks like now. And laughed, because for all Lauren Sanchez, and Jeff Bezos’ too, plastic surgery to look better and younger, I presume, Mackenzie looks the best, youngest of them all with no discernible work done at all.
That’s because Mackenzie isn’t an a**hole like Jeff and Lauren.
It’s hard to notice Sanchez’s grin since her awful breast implants suck up all the oxygen. Sorry but it’s worse than all the Kar-Jenners combined. MacKenzie Scott must be laughing her ass off.
So when you invite world-renowned celebrities to your wedding, do you have to make accommodations for their security detail? As in, you invite 150 people, and there’s an extra 30 security guards so the venue needs to be big enough and you need to feed them and make sure there’s enough hotel rooms in the area. And do you include something about how many security people guests can bring?
I’m afraid that Ivanka’s security are Secret Service & therefore paid by the US tax dollar. Pretty sure the entire damn family is still protected by SS, even though I believe in the past children of the president were only provided protection up to age 18.
I don’t think the protests have anything to do with them being American. I think it’s because Jeff Bezos is a billionaire and one of the most hated people on the planet.
These billionaire villans are hated the world over.
Bravo to the protest group. This is a disgusting display of stupid wealth (95 private planes) just like that stupid billion dollar space joy ride. I hope they continue to get roasted on social media. Anyone going to this is ridiculously terrible and if Leo is there I’ll bet he is definitely hiding (but shame on him non the less Oprah too) unlike those tacky plastic karda fame hos
I think that we found out awhile back that Oprah isn’t completely who we thought she was.
The only thing missing is the late, great, grande dame of tacky – Thee Jocelyn Wildenstein.
I’m dying over here. Could there BE any more ridiculous people in one place on Earth at the same time?
There is enough plastic, silicone and assorted other chemicals to be considered a temporary toxic waste dump.
Well, they say microplastic is in everything.
What I would give to have Joan Rivers back for one last Fashion Police after this is over.
10/10
That would be so good.
They look like the genetically engineered mutts from The Hunger Games.
Maybe this is an AI simulation and the real wedding is in a dive bar in SF mission district. That would show some class.
Nothing says class and taste like a leopard print onesie or whatever that is. Federico Fellini just died all over again.
And now we’re seeing that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani provided entertainment.
How “MAGA”. I’m surprised Trump didn’t sneak away from his NATO meetings to attend.
I have to be honest, if they offered me a pantload of money to entertain and paid for my every possible expense, I’d be tempted to go just to experience the freak show.
Of course they are. And Gwen with her face. She will fit right in.
Of course they did. 🙄
Jesus, just the lip silicone present alone!
Two questions:
1) What’s going on with the under-arm area for Lauren in that one photo? I know she’s toned AF so what’s that deal?
2) Does anyone else remember how Kim was styled really well for a relatively short time before she got with Kanye? They fired that stylist and he took over and it has been tragic ever since. GET THAT STYLIST BACK, GIRL.
Re #1: gravity & age hit everyone, eventually. You can exercise, you can eat right, you can get lipo, but your skin is going to lose its collagen & start to sag no matter what.
Well, if terrorists blow up the event there will be plenty of ‘celebrities’ that can be utilized as flotation devices.
But think of the toxic waste that Venice lagoon would have to contend with!
Since when is Oprah a Bezos pal? Guess she sold out to the maga-adjacents of the world.
She’s a billionaire, it’s a small club. They understand each other.
My sister is in Venice now and ran across them out and about. Evidently there was a camera crew with them. Because of course there was.
WTF is Kim wearing? it looks like a fanny pack over her boobs
Ugh. I had been actively avoiding even paying attention to this. But the commentary has been top-notch.
So much painful plastic surgery gathered in such a small space….
I hope they all fall into a canal
You know Kaiser, Venice is ARCHITECTURE, CULTURE AND ART with capital letters. Film is one of the arts close to the Italian heart, just like fashion, so a very famous actor, like Clooney was at the time, and an attractive, elegant woman/lawyer with her high-class guests were welcome there.
Venice is NOT a place for cheap displays of plastic blocks. The only thing most of these people have is money, which they love to show off and an excessive love of cheapness, also in their choice of women. Such an outpouring of cheapness and plastic trying to plant their fake butts in architectural pearls is something that Italians, especially Venetians, cannot stand. And now Arsenal!!! My God! A place known as an art center, the site of the Venice Biennale flooded with cheapness and the mouths of a joker.
Why not Trump’s “Las Vegas”? Maybe a cash delivery would help him rise from the ashes, it’s the perfect place for them.:)🤣
MAGA Cringe!