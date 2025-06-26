Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos’ wedding already looks like the tackiest thing ever

Botox. Leopard-print unitards. Ivanka. Lip injections. Diane Von Furstenburg. Bolt-ons. Gondolas. Liposuction. Kris Jenner. Handkerchief bandeau tops. Brazilian butt lifts. Oprah. Facelifts. What do all of these things have in common? They’re all in Venice, Italy right now for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. This might be the largest concentration of Botox anywhere in the world! I’m including photos of Lauren and Jeff out in Venice, attending a dinner bizarrely hosted by DVF. There are also arrival photos of Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Oprah, Gayle King and Tom Brady have also touched down in Venice. Meanwhile, there were some last-minute changes for the wedding:

Campaigners in Venice have claimed victory after Jeff Bezos was reportedly forced to change the venue for his wedding celebrations in the city as his guests started arriving on Tuesday for the three-day jamboree. The main reception for the wedding of Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, a former TV journalist, was due to be held in the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a majestic 16th-century building in the city centre.

But according to the No Space for Bezos group, the couple relented after activists threatened to fill the canals with inflatable crocodiles to block their celebrity guests from entering. The event will instead take place in Arsenale, a historic complex of shipyards surrounded by fortified walls that will be much harder for the protesters to penetrate.

According to local press reports, the venue switch was also due to security concerns after the US joined the war between Israel and Iran, especially because Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, arrived in Venice on Tuesday. The authorities in Venice have upped security across the city, particularly in the Jewish neighbourhood.

The 200 or so wedding guests, who may also include Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio, will arrive in Venice on Tuesday and Wednesday. An estimated 95 private planes are reported to be landing at the city’s airport. No precise dates or details have been confirmed, although it is believed the celebrations will begin on Thursday, with the couple exchanging vows on Friday in San Giorgio Maggiore basilica on the Venetian island of the same name. The big party is expected to be held on Saturday.