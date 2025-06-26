Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo ‘mocked’ the Sussexes’ ‘baby mama’ dance at the palace

These two people are Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo. Jamie is a former reality star who appeared on Made In Chelsea. Sophie is his pregnant wife, and she was also on Made In Chelsea. I’m pretty sure they’re both rather C-list, and yet they were both invited to a palace reception this week. They met King Charles and shared a laugh. Something else happened while the Laing-Habboos were in Buckingham Palace though… they filmed themselves dancing to the infamous “Baby Mamma Dance” on the Grand Staircase.

Instead of calling this what it is – two C-list reality stars copying and clout-chasing Prince Harry and Meghan and their hugely viral video – the British media is now trying to convince everyone that Sophie and Jamie were “mocking” Harry and Meghan. Not only that, this alleged mockery is being soundly praised, and Sophie and Jamie are being promoted by royalists and royal reporters. The same reporters who clutched their pearls for WEEKS over Meghan’s pregnant “twerking” in California. Four years ago.

Oh, did I mention that Buckingham Palace’s social media account responded to the video on Jamie’s IG account? This just makes me wonder how many burner accounts the royal social media teams employ – we’ve known all along that the royal courts are obsessively watching every single thing Meghan posts on her IG.

It is creepy how @RoyalFamily is stalking Meghan. Watch the video quoted and make your judgement https://t.co/BcODK9zAEV pic.twitter.com/jPpJemEyuB — Annette-ala Ihuoma (@annework7) June 25, 2025