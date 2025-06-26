Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo ‘mocked’ the Sussexes’ ‘baby mama’ dance at the palace

These two people are Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo. Jamie is a former reality star who appeared on Made In Chelsea. Sophie is his pregnant wife, and she was also on Made In Chelsea. I’m pretty sure they’re both rather C-list, and yet they were both invited to a palace reception this week. They met King Charles and shared a laugh. Something else happened while the Laing-Habboos were in Buckingham Palace though… they filmed themselves dancing to the infamous “Baby Mamma Dance” on the Grand Staircase.
Instead of calling this what it is – two C-list reality stars copying and clout-chasing Prince Harry and Meghan and their hugely viral video – the British media is now trying to convince everyone that Sophie and Jamie were “mocking” Harry and Meghan. Not only that, this alleged mockery is being soundly praised, and Sophie and Jamie are being promoted by royalists and royal reporters. The same reporters who clutched their pearls for WEEKS over Meghan’s pregnant “twerking” in California. Four years ago.
Oh, did I mention that Buckingham Palace’s social media account responded to the video on Jamie’s IG account? This just makes me wonder how many burner accounts the royal social media teams employ – we’ve known all along that the royal courts are obsessively watching every single thing Meghan posts on her IG.
It is creepy how @RoyalFamily is stalking Meghan. Watch the video quoted and make your judgement https://t.co/BcODK9zAEV pic.twitter.com/jPpJemEyuB
— Annette-ala Ihuoma (@annework7) June 25, 2025
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So these two people won’t be trashed for their dancing now.
@Tessa
It seems to have been coordinated. The Royal account responded within minutes of the post so maybe the likely intention was to generate a response from people connecting it to the Sussexes video which means the royal household is demonstrating a stalking obsession with all things Meghan. Not surprised, colonizers have a problem letting go of what they think is theirs; the former colonies (Commonwealth nations/people) for example? It’s just that they’ve never overtly showed their obsession like this before. They usually use sources to leak and brief about the Sussexes.👀 😉
The Sussexes were dancing in the hospital. Those two were guests at a reception making a mockery of their host – the King – who hosted the reception. Their post said that they told they could not dance there. Usually guests are respectful of the host. 🤷♀️
QEII definitely took the majesty of the institution to the grave when she died. 🤦♀️
Who are these idiots? So sad. Anything to get your name out there by mentioning or COPYING the Sussexes. The palace desperation is off the charts!
This has Camilla written all over it. She comes up with the most clever and amusing things, doesn’t she? Paraded naked through the city ring a bell? Her idea. Hilarious, no?
Ah yes just like that unwashed chef, 2 more losers trying to eat off Meghan.
I thought she was irrelevant to the RF???
Paging Jennie Bond!
Pathetic losers,. them and the brf.
And you can’t tell me BP wasnt aware.
Because otherwise you’d have people running through BP unsupervised .
Losers was the exact word that came to my mind too. Pathetic losers is even better. Sycophantic bootlickers also works. And you’re 100% right that BP was in on this.
Too funny how the only way they can make it into the news is by copying Meghan. So sorry, Meghan is Meghan, and you’re not.
The keens embarrassing shampoo commercial was made f u n of by some in the media although there were sycophants praising it. Maybe this display of the dance by these two people was an effort to try to distract from recent criticism of keen
Who?
Exactly. Botoxed to heaven too. They have that England doesn’t have enough genetic diversity look about them. Makes me shudder
Why does the British media keep trying to highlight random commentators or British celebs ” mocking” the things that the Sussexes do? I thought they had realized last week that their reaction was not the reaction shared by the larger world? You may not like it, but the close to a million new followers that she got and her sold out product line is probably consoling her.
I don’t know if it’s them being jealous and upset because they actually like the stuff that she does, or being angry because after all of their abuse she still isn’t trying to please them and doesn’t care. All of this just screams please notice me, while also having shades of Steve Buscemi and “Hello fellow kids”.
Why? Because they’re mean girls.
Got to love grasping wannabes grasping.
Not the first weak wiggle on The Grand Staircase.
To the people of the future these videos will be the B&W Nazi film clips we saw growing up, fragments of a horrific time.
🥱
so the palace has to invite d listers to their pathetic functions
That’s what I’m getting from this article 🥱🥱indeed!
Had the same thought – the palace is letting no-name reality losers in the door and then letting them shoot weird videos wherever they want. The palace is the big loser here, followed closely by the losers on the stairs.
I saw this video on Jamie’s IG, and it didn’t even occur to me that this was related to the Meghan video, but yeah, I guess it could be.
I don’t think it’s that deep, though. I quite like these two. He’s a lot, but he does stuff for charity and runs an ethical sweets company. I don’t know. This commentary is bit much.
You dont think its related to Meghan’s video that they are at BUCKINGHAM PALACE and recreated her baby-mama dance on the staircase, and then the royal family’s social media commented on it? The social media account that rarely comments?
I mean, sure, maybe this has nothing to do with the irrelevant Meghan. But i doubt it. Maybe there was no ill will meant, but this was definitely a reference to Meghan.
It was definitely a reference to Meghan’s baby mama dance. That was a trend from 4 years ago that just attention again due to Meghan’s video. The BM even interviewed Starrkeisha about it. I don’t know these people so I don’t know if they meant it to be shady but it was a direct reference. And the RF commenting on it? Please.
@Jais —
Do you by chance remember where you saw Starrkeisha/Cameron J interviewed?
I can’t find it and I’ve been interested to see someone interview them.
It was a clip I saw on SM but I’m pretty sure it was from GMB. I think Susannah and Richard Madely were hosting that day? He thought it v cool and huge. He said he thought that the trend had passed but then Harry and Meghan showed their vid and it was all in the zeitgeist again. That’s my summary it anyways.
@Jais — thanks! I’ll try to find it from that. 😎🌼🌿
Honestly, I agree.
The criticism of them is a reach in this instance – this trend has been around for ages, it pops up on my feed all the time, so many people have it saved for when they get pregnant and make the video. I concede doing in the palace is a weird time to do it, but also – you have the op to make a video in the palace, and your whole personality is being pregnant… what else are you going to do? Meghan didn’t start the trend, it’s not ‘her’ video.
The media’s linkage of it – 100% fair game to call out, embarrassingly obsessed with M&H. Its gross. It’s giving ‘Rage w*nking’ from far more than just Piers.
Sorry. I do still think it was a reference to the Sussex baby mama dance. The BM talked nonstop about it for at least a week. It was on the covers of the papers. I’m not even saying this couple did it to mock Meghan. It’s a cute dance that yes lots of other couples have done but not every couple has gotten over 50 million views doing it and having it discussed on the BBC. The discussion is about the RF commenting on it and making it a cute and cheeky joke for one couple but ignoring Harry and Meghan who got so much attention for their version. Which the RF pretends they know nothing about while also claiming that the Sussexes are so irrelevant. Please.
Meh, the comments “this commentary is a bit much” and “the criticism of them is a reach” ARE what’s much and a reach IMO. Yes, the video doesn’t belong to Meg, but the Britshit media wailing and throwing up (like Kaiser usually says) about said video was AFTER Meg posted herself dancing with her husband and they all attacked her mercilessly. We got countless “royal sources” and royal commentators whinging and whining nonstop about how the Sussexes, Meghan “Markle” in particular, was tacky and classless and how you can live in a mansion in Montecito but can’t buy class. The palaces themselves both BP and KP put out numerous countless leaks expressing their disgust at a woman and her husband dancing while in their labor room. Meg was criticized and dragged by the tabloids, buy the palaces and by their sycophantic troll army because she danced with her husband. Now, suddenly because BP hired 2 fools to dance on BP staircase and get filmed doing it, now the Britshit media and the royal sycophants thinks it’s hilarious and the hired fools shouldn’t be criticized? GMAFB. So now BP is suddenly making ignorant and stupid comments praising the dancing and its now actually alright for a pregnant woman and her husband to dance and film themselves and post it on SM BUT the criticism of them is a bit much and a reach? Where was this consideration and understanding of ” its just a pregnant woman dancing with her husband” when it was Meghan that was getting the dragging and criticism?
They literally are crying out for attention which I suppose as reality tv people you’d expected. It’s always refracted glory with the BRF and their minions. You think the brain trust over there could come up with something better. Aren’t the British supposed to be famous for their dry wit?
I’m sure there was a story a few days ago, about the Windsors, don’t think about the Sussexes, LOL.
First the discounted Rose wine, then the baby mama dance, with people that have no rhythm, the BRF would like some of those 50 million views.
All the dressing up in costumes is not cutting it, they all looked old and washed up,
The Windsors are so desperate, once they use to wait months to copy the Sussexes, now the copying happens in a few days.
The barefooted folks in Montecito are really making them get off their lazy arses, to copy them.
But didn’t they say Meghan is irrelevant and they pay no attention to her? Kind of couldn’t tell whether the couple was trying to mock Meghan or not. If so, they failed bc it just makes her look like the trendsetter. Now, the royal insta commenting on this is fascinating. So they’re happy to comment on c-list reality stars now. Okaaay.
Thats it for me – I dont know if they were trying to mock her or just capitalize on the viral-again dance – but the royal family commenting on it is verrrrrry interesting.
It’s like they’re making it clear they thought this couple was being cheeky and cute. Which sure. A random c-list couple doing this in freaking BP is just cute cheeky fun but Meghan doing it in her own hospital room is somehow considered slut drop trailer trash by the BM. But also did this couple ask permission beforehand and was given the okay by someone in the RF? It’s just so thirsty. And I mean moreso from the RF than the couple dancing.
The Palaces no longer get approval from the cream of society, so the C-list it has to be. Then the D-list. Then any other desperates. The Palaces aren’t popular and they know it.
Who’d want to continue being associated with a racist, vindictive , unprofessional organisation that conspires and consorts with the tabloids?
The couple is mocking the Palace, doh!
Right? For all the “The Queen was scandalized by Meghan’s black nail polish!!” stories, THIS is what she’d actually think was trashy and offensive. Invited guests come to a royal palace, mock a member of the royal family, and the official account comments on it with emojis??
Those expensive pearls would be (justifiably) clutched!
It looks like they intended for it be a cute fun thing. I’ll say it’s not giving the swagger of the Meg and Harry’s dance.
It is supremely lacking in the cute swagger that Harry and Meghan had. Not a terrible effort though.
Good Lord the way the british media desperately scramble and reach for Meghan insults is hilarious. This reminds me of when they said Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were mocking Meghan by saying she’s somewhere baking cookies with flower sprinkles and somewhere else Piers Morgan is watching and rage stroking. That is clearly a hit at Pier and his insane obsession with Meghan. This pregnant couple was clearly inspired by Meghan’s baby mama dance and did their own version with a twist thats called influence.
Lol shouldn’t the rota and royals be more concerned about low attendance numbers and crowds of people booing them? Instead of asking Brit media to manufacture fake Meghan insults shouldn’t they focus and address the real insults that are being thrown at them by their “loyal subjects”?
Gross and demented. Meghan truly lives rent free in their minds. This is why I will never support jamie lang’s sweets business which I think only gets through the door because of his family name. I think they own McVitie’s or used to own the business.
The Sussexes lead, the left behinds follow.
Sucks to be in the Palaces stalking the Sussexes’ every move.
I dont know who either of these people are and I never heard of them. But if their video gets to 54 million views let me know.
Good point. The Palaces are spooked by the Sussexes star power. Outside of their tabloid bubble, there isn’t much to relate to these overfunded, out of touch, fat cats.
Perhaps they were inspired by Meghan to do the dance and there wasn’t any mocking or clout chasing?
All I can say is that Harry and Meg did it better and Meg was literally trying to induce her labor and dropping it. They wish they had that much coordination and style.
I don’t have a problem with these people copying Meghan, it’s hypocrisy from the Royal press and the Royal Family that I have an issue with. After bashing Meghan, these people are praising these two C-listers for the doing the baby mama dance. I have no doubt that both BP and KP are using burner accounts to follow Meghan’s IG.
I laughed at the comment that thought it was Ellen & Portia.😁😁😁😁
I thought they were initially parodying Ellen and Portia when I first saw them. I had to zoom in to figure out that these are actual people who have worked to look like this and it wasn’t for a parody. I swear, we are moving in the direction of people trying to look more like the Mr. Roger’s puppets and it’s becoming very concerning.
Zing! Now THATs funny!
You could laugh about it and just show the people there their arse. But the problem is that a huge institution with billions in money and still great power is trying to destroy two individual people and their little family, for years and on a daily basis. That’s why I can’t laugh at the stupidity of it all, where greed and primitiveness ooze from every pore. Any normal person is deeply ashamed of such filthy parodies, which are simply clickbait and lack any wit. A king thinks it’s good that his son and daughter-in-law are being stalked in public in the most primitive way. What a bottomless abyss.
A LOT of folks thought it was Ellen & Portia.
Which I find far more funny than their “dance” which was so stiff it made me uncomfortable. 😭🤣🤣
1. The owner of the song will get his money.
2. It’s the beginning of the fall of Jamie and what’s her name. Didn’t that Canadian comic who talked about Meghan find out she had some type of cancer? So whatever Jamie.
I have standards so I won’t waste my time watching no bodies. Like seriously, who even cares or want to know who these two invisible people are.
Regardless of what the motive for these two, neither of them can dance very well. It just appears to be was a cheeky stunt to me, doing the baby mama dance in a stuffy palace where you are expected to be on your “best behaviour.” So these two got some publicity (showing themselves to be not great dancers) and the palace shows that they’ve watched the video. Just adds to the viral numbers of Meghan’s video. And the DM sounds as petty and resentful as usual. Do they not even occasionally cringe when they hear themselves?
Hate Jamie Lang. Absolute tosser and his continual presence as a tv “personality” on shows like GBBO extra slice have ruined them.
Shallow but they have some very defined facial features that could make for an interesting look for a baby and small child. Unless that’s not her original face.
It’s not LMAO
Their dancing is so terrible and cringey … yikes. If I were them, I wouldn’t ever film myself dancing again — or whatever the hell that was.
The RF response, yeah, screams Camilla. She’s just so low-class.
I’ve never heard of either of these people and I honestly barely know what Made In Chelsey is, but I will say that when I saw their names and MIC my first thought was thinking that it’s a show that focuses on rich people getting facelifts done in Chelsey. I don’t know if this was their pathetic attempt at making fun of Meghan and Harry, but the only thing I see is that like always the people in the UK, the media and royals are only proving that Meghan and Harry are the only relevant royals in that family. Someone who isn’t relevant would never have more articles written about them daily and at a greater number than an entire institution that they created their entire existence around with the Royal Rota. Someone who isn’t relevant wouldn’t make people create accounts, podcasts, videos, talk shows and headline articles about them on a daily basis while ignoring or giving very little focus to the lily white ones they tell us are more important. This reminds me of how black entertainers especially were treated for so long by first trying to limit their exposure to others to avoid being overshadowed, but then putting restrictions to how they were treated and what was allowed from them in comparison to white singers. I think of Dorothy Dandridge, Eartha Kitt, Patti LaBelle and an unbelievably long list of others who were selling out venues but were forced to enter through the back of the buildings or hotels. How pools were emptied if they used them, but the using of them for clout, fame, attention and money obviously hasn’t changed within the royal family. I think of how the royal family refuses to hire people of color above a certain level in their households and how they still have measures in place to prevent themselves from being sued for sexual and racial discrimination. Rules like that aren’t necessary unless those who are at a higher level (royals and their immediate staff) aren’t capable of such discriminations. There is a reason why Meghan, although she is a royal by marriage and her children who are royal by blood aren’t protected within the institution or outside of it. They are okay to use POC to bring more eyes to them like what they are doing with Meghan’s jam and rosé or with Idris and Netflix or even the commonwealth visits where the POC are meant to dance and perform for them, but once you show agency and that you refuse to be abused and used, then you are basically pushed down to the level of the other servants, even though you are just as royal as they are.
Their relationship history is actually quite dark. He cheated on her right when they got together (this was all on camera) and she allegedly has been to rehab multiple times. Not to mention the fact that she was good friends with Jamie’s ex before they got together.
Not exactly a classy pair.
I mean, whatever, I am sure Meghan is sipping her own wine in her Montecito mansion and has no idea about these weirdos. The important part is royal account commenting on it while they were telling everyone how they can’t say anything to anyone making racist statements about Meghan (when she was working for the firm) under their royal posts, because of protocol or whatever. You can’t tell off the racists, but you can throw shade on social media? Priorities. If you are supporting these people, it is obvious what you are too.
I would have never have thought they were mocking Meghan, they are just a couple of celebs showing off at Buckingham palace. But given the fact that the press put this front an centre and the social media comments form the palace, it’s seems this was carefully co-ordinated. Fearne cotton was also there and respectfully commented on how pictures were not allowed and how flash photography can damage the art work.
Anyway I hate the fact Jamie and his wife are now on radio 1, he literally never even bothers to show up most of the time. They could have given that job to an actual broadcaster.
@February Pisces
Meghan is in a good place at the moment. She’s laser focused on her business so she doesn’t have time to keep up with Royal household shenanigans.
Many of us have witnessed her endure worse from that family and their sycophants. I recall, QEII funeral was particularly painful 😣 as she was back in the belly of the beast while they were conducting their shenanigans against her and Harry and she survived that abuse. Now she is in her Entrepreneurial Era and successfully growing her business.
Every time they tried to bury her she grew the seeds and blossomed. I’ve prayed for he continued financial independence and well-being. I’m happy she is reaping the rewards of her efforts and supportive community over the past 5 years since she moved back to the US.
Next up at the palace? Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus twerking to Achy Breaky Heart.
you know, in a way, i think this little clip points up what the Brits are allergic to with respect to H&M — their earnestness, their heart on sleeve quality. And that is a very American quality. They are great with nudge, nudge, wink, wink, tongue in cheek, semi-sarcastic registers. Irony. Word play. Banter. Perfect example: I took my bike across the Thames today on a ferry. Hefting it onto the dock on the far side, i accidentally sideswiped the guy who was holding the mooring line. My panier bumped his arm. I asked, “did I get you?” He replied, “that’s alright, I’ve got another one.” Another arm. That’s so typical here. Turn anything into a joke. Use any material that’s handy. It’s all fodder for humour. It’s not mockery, exactly, it’s just… a general refusal to take anything seriously. Which has upsides and downsides. I mean. You get a lot of empathy if something catastrophic happens, if you’re having a bad day. But if you remonstrate with someone who’s actually supposed to be accountable, they tend to do a series of things: offer lip service, gush a bit, fuss over you; pivot to box-ticking, procedural minutia, etc.; and then get defensive and quite self-righteous. The idea that they’re supposed to *do* anything, to react, rectify, respond… that really is a novelty. And not a pleasant one. They watch life passing them and offer commentary, like when you watch Spinal Tap with your friends when you’re thirteen and all shout at the screen and laugh. It’s a bit juvenile, but it’s harmless… until it isn’t. And I have a real problem with that change in register. It goes from good fun to mean spirited. And they always say, aw, come on, I was just having a laugh. But to cite AA Gill, the joke is just the excuse for the brick that they toss through your window.
Hmm, that ties into John Cleese’s hilariously-grim Fish Called Wanda speech. He notes that the British are so afraid of doing the wrong thing that life is a stifling round of self-editing—and policing everyone else.
You’re right. Someone else could’ve been cute and spontaneously danced a gentle-mock of empathy. But, it’s so obvious these two studied the video + practiced + planned to do it at the palace. That’s what gives it the mean-spirited cringe. For one thing – the original dance video is old news now!
I’ve never heard of nor seen these two egotistical, over-surgeried clowns before this.
Moments like this, when the RF embarrass themselves and sink lower than it was deemed impossible, are when i truly miss QE2. 😢😢
JP Caonabo and Feminegra had an interesting take on this nonsense
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2025/06/26/when-all-else-fails-twerk-at-the-palace-and-name-check-meghan/
https://feminegra.com/when-meghan-danced-it-was-shameful-when-jamie-laing-did-it-he-got-the-royal-wink/
Does he have to wear that terrible Boris Johnson-esque hairdo to hide his badly thinning hair?
Just because you were on a stupid reality show does not make you a star. Get over yourself.
I think it’s harmless. Its just fun. Don’t take everything too serious. If H&M were irrelevant like the BM claims, they wouldn’t report on this. They are important, that’s why people are talking about this. But to me it’s funny and not in a bad way at all. When you’re a public figure, you have to expect this and don’t get angry about it. Enjoy the attention 😉
They are terrible dancers. For starters.
A Hooray Henry and a Try Hard. All it gives me is further proof that Harry is well out of it.
gick.
It feels like just yesterday that King Chuck was scandalized by people wearing Crocs to the palace.