King Charles’s Highgrove estate is promoting their discounted rosé this week

In March/April 2024, the Duchess of Sussex soft-launched her business, which was then called American Rivera Orchard. She didn’t have anything on sale and nothing was really launched – all she did was send homemade jam and gift baskets to her friends and associates. Those jam-baskets became global news and of course the British press had wall-to-wall jam-basket coverage. What was also funny about that moment was the left-behinds followed every jam-basket religiously. Buckingham Palace’s gift shop swiftly began promoting THEIR jam, as did King Charles’s Highgrove estate (which has its own branded jam). Royal sources then briefed the Daily Mail that THEIR jam was selling out, take that, Meghan! The saddest footnote was when Princess Kate got sent out to mention her plum jam recipe at a public event several months ago. Sigh.

Well, last week, Meghan confirmed that she will release a line of As Ever-branded rosé. Her wine comes out on July 1st, next week. Suddenly, wouldn’t you know, the people running King Charles’s Highgrove social media made sure that everyone knows that the Highgrove Sparkling English Rosé is 15% off and available!

🍾 To celebrate #EnglishWineWeek, enjoy 15% off when you purchase six or more bottles of Highgrove Sparkling English Rosé, crafted exclusively for Highgrove by the renowned Herbert Hall Winery in Kent, with code HGROSE15. Offer ends Sunday!

Shop now: https://t.co/reAzxaSKfA pic.twitter.com/Wcana8QB7U — Highgrove Gardens (@HighgroveGarden) June 24, 2025

The Daily Mail is even running spon-con about Highgrove wines too, and they’re recommending the Highgrove Rosé for Wimbledon. The same Wimbledon which starts on June 30, the day before Princess Diana’s birthday! HOW DARE THEY! Don’t they know that no one can do any business on that day?! Honestly though, I sort of enjoy how this is a thing now – whenever Meghan announces or sells a product, all of the royal gift shops rush out to remind everyone that THEY SELL THOSE THINGS TOO! Meghan’s not even selling As Ever products in the UK, so British jam-and-wine fans really might have to buy some of this royal stuff. I wonder if the Times plans to do another blind taste test, this time between Meghan’s wine and Highgrove wine?