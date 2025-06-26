King Charles’s Highgrove estate is promoting their discounted rosé this week

In March/April 2024, the Duchess of Sussex soft-launched her business, which was then called American Rivera Orchard. She didn’t have anything on sale and nothing was really launched – all she did was send homemade jam and gift baskets to her friends and associates. Those jam-baskets became global news and of course the British press had wall-to-wall jam-basket coverage. What was also funny about that moment was the left-behinds followed every jam-basket religiously. Buckingham Palace’s gift shop swiftly began promoting THEIR jam, as did King Charles’s Highgrove estate (which has its own branded jam). Royal sources then briefed the Daily Mail that THEIR jam was selling out, take that, Meghan! The saddest footnote was when Princess Kate got sent out to mention her plum jam recipe at a public event several months ago. Sigh.
Well, last week, Meghan confirmed that she will release a line of As Ever-branded rosé. Her wine comes out on July 1st, next week. Suddenly, wouldn’t you know, the people running King Charles’s Highgrove social media made sure that everyone knows that the Highgrove Sparkling English Rosé is 15% off and available!
The Daily Mail is even running spon-con about Highgrove wines too, and they’re recommending the Highgrove Rosé for Wimbledon. The same Wimbledon which starts on June 30, the day before Princess Diana’s birthday! HOW DARE THEY! Don’t they know that no one can do any business on that day?! Honestly though, I sort of enjoy how this is a thing now – whenever Meghan announces or sells a product, all of the royal gift shops rush out to remind everyone that THEY SELL THOSE THINGS TOO! Meghan’s not even selling As Ever products in the UK, so British jam-and-wine fans really might have to buy some of this royal stuff. I wonder if the Times plans to do another blind taste test, this time between Meghan’s wine and Highgrove wine?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Netflix, As Ever’s IG.
His Royal Highness – Prince Charles The Prince Of Wales and Her Royal Highness – Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall raise a toast to Queen Elizabeth II at The Oval, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 June, 2022
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and King Charles III, toast at the State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace, London, during the State Visit to the UK by the South African president. Picture date: Tuesday November 22, 2022.
French president's wife Brigitte Macron (L) toast with Britain's King Charles III (C) as French President Emmanuel Macron (R) toast with Britain's Queen Camilla (unseen) during a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, west of Paris, on September 20, 2023
Britain's King Charles III tries a glass of mulled cider during a festive themed 'Celebration of Craft' at Highgrove House in Tetbury, western England on December 8, 2023.
King Charles III attends The King's Foundation's annual Crafts at Christmas event at Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 13 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Celebrities attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Tetbury, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
They are getting more pathetic with their onesided competitions by the day.
Meanwhile M’s peaceful under a tree. Good.
Ironically I don’t think Highgrove and Chuck are trying to compete. They are true colonizers who want to ride Meghan’s back to financial success. Chuck has his pet press denigrating his daughter in law because she dared to be more successful and free. He has them rewriting history so he can pretend Meghan was to radical and unsuitable for royal life. He does all this while simultaneously instructing his staff to copy her every business move and utterance. If Chuck finds any success at Netflix or with his wine his team will claim its because Chuck has learned to innovate and has grown in his role as monarch.
Colonizer through and through.
It is so transparent and petty aren’t they embarrassed and ashamed of themselves because I am definitely embarrassed for them and would be ashamed of myself if I behaved like they are. I want to scream at them to grow the hell up already… what a joke they have turned the monarchy into.
Don’t they realise that Meghan doesn’t sell her produce in Britain. Her father-in-law has nothing to worry about.
Speaks to their desperation to one up the Sussexes, especially Meghan. Big difference, Meghan has a legion of fans who are counting the days until this wine is available. No discount needed.
Precisely. Meghan’s target market is not the same as Highgrove’s. There’s room for both but only one sells out 🤭
Sooooo desperate and pathetic. I seriously don’t have enough laughter in me this morning to give this news the response it deserves. This is hilarious. But not surprising. HRH Duchess Meghan is the gold standard that they’re all chasing.
Dear me! I just skimmed over the Highgrove Gardens X post and for some Freudian reason read HGROSE15 as HORSE15. Weird. lol
Charles could not have cared less about Diana never mind her birthday. He treated her with contempt before she died
Boy! they still don’t know how to market. why would I buy 6 bottles of expensive wine just for a 15% discount. I already give you money against my will. why would i do it willingly. Having said that i would buy 6 bottles of As ever apricot Rose Napa valley wine there being so many qaulifiers, Location, reputation etc
i’m dying over here. The desperation!!!!
“so British jam-and-wine fans really might have to buy some of this royal stuff.”
Not often I disagree with Kaiser but, I can assure you that hell will freeze over before this Brit will buy royal wine and jam! It might taste better than Meghan’s (which I highly doubt) but, I refuse to line their already full pockets with my hard earned cash. If/when Meghan starts international shipping then this Brit will get out her credit card and buy anything which has the “As Ever” logo. Until then I’ll keep buying my jams and wines from Tesco’s! 😆
The colonizers are at it again. I guess they wish America was still a British colony so the King can get his cut of whatever is produced in the US 😏 🤷🏽♀️
If it’s not Kate copying her it’s the King. Meghan really does set the standard doesn’t she?
But Meghan is the desperate one huh?
This is so pathetic and what annoys me most about the BRF, the BM and their online minions. They always do this. Meghan announces something, Harry announces something, they spend a week telling us why it’s the worst thing ever, so tacky, so horrible. Then they do the exact same thing, or remind you that, hey that thing that they’re doing we do too already. Just absolutely no imagination coupled with complete hypocrisy.
Yep see the baby mama dance in BP
@DEE(2)
It’s what colonialism looks like. They are very well versed in it.
Think of the billions of people they (the Royals/the British Empire) have stolen from and then diminished their self worth by saying they should be thankful for English language, English education, English culture. They’ve plundered, wiped out tribes and civilizations and drawn territorial lines to create countries in Africa that suited their economic interests and strategic control. Their museums are filled with the artifacts plundered and people from those conquered civilizations have to visit those museums to see the artifacts of their own ancestors. They still insist on being Head of the Commonwealth but refuse to say sorry for slavery or consider any repatriation for plundering the lands and people of the Commonwealth. 😠
Look closely and you’ll see that’s what they have been doing to Meghan – colonization. They are still making money off her pain and everything she does they copy to elevate themselves and denigrate her.
I thought Meghan was irrelevant and the RF do not think about her anymore. Actions speak louder than words.
Honestly this is super pathetic. A 1000 year old institution that receives so much money and is supposed to be Britain’s top family and this is where they are at. A one sided war with a woman who has ignored them for years now. They will never get over Meghan lol. So glad she’s out of that musty island. Going to assume the BP dancing video will be covered separately because my goodness what a one-two punch of absolute loserville vibes from that family.
This ^^ a literal king and king in waiting being so fcuking insecure. It’s astonishing on some level. They just can’t get her out of their minds and show their jealous, obsessed asses at every turn.
I haven’t seen the dancing video you and another poster above mentioned. I hope Kaiser covers it. At least we can be guaranteed to be entertained by those Leftovers.
They (the 1000 year old establishment) expected her (an accomplished biracial American woman) to stay quiet and accept the abuse and denigration while they took credit for her image, all her ideas, and all the work she did for them while the lazy ones dress up and gallivant and be elevated by the propaganda media above her, her husband and her children.
Thankfully Meghan knew her worth and pushed back. Her resilience is an inspiration to many of us. I enjoy seeing her soar in her Entrepreneurial Era despite their continued attempts to sabotage. She is focused on her purpose and her joy is palpable. I am so proud of her.
Wait a minute, they seriously posted or did a dance video?
😹😹😹😹😹😹😹
So how long did it take for chucky’s rose to sell out?
i don’t even drink alcohol but you bet your bippy I will be refreshing the as ever page on July 1 and racing to grab a couple of bottles to give as gifts.
Anything Megan does they will fail at hard. My god she truly does live 24/7 in there rotting heads.
All this time they’ve been saying Meghan was using her connection to the RF to market herself, when actually it’s the other way around. If the RF wasn’t connected to Meghan, nobody would pay any attention to them.
💯
@Eurydice
Exactly….the royals’ Windsor brand is so devalued they rely heavily on their connection to the Sussexes for global relevance. In the UK, they now need international celebrities to elevate their events in order to get the attention of even their ardent supporters. The amount of coverage they need with the Beckhams this year alone was enormous. It was so much that they had to relent and give him the knighthood he craved for years. 🙃
QEII practically took the majesty of the institution to the grave with her when she died. It’s now equivalent to a dictator Trump International entity, graceless and the palaces can equate to his residences like Mar-a-lago, gaudy. 🤷♀️
They really are small and petty people, aren’t they? And it’s interesting how the tabloids are emphasizing the RF’s smallness and pettiness in the guise of defending them – like they’re trying to bring them down, while pretending to raise them up. I don’t recall this kind of disrespect with Elizabeth.
Is Kate going to talk about her homemade wines.
Maybe that’s why she is out in nature so much. She is out there stomping on grapes lol.
🤣🤣🤣
But but but I thought that the royals felt it was gauche to market anything? Or was it that nothing should be marketed that might out-sell the king? Oh no! What if it’s actually a better product? Sorry Charlie.
Didn’t Jennie Bond tell us yesterday that Royal Family doesn’t pay attention to Meghan because she’s irrelevant?
@Amy Bee
😂 good catch…they can’t contain their themselves. They’re evidently stalking her every move just like the propaganda media and trying to sabotage everything she does. The journalists all demonstrate a personal affront in their coverage of whatever Meghan does. They are akin to stalkers. Each of her IG posts is dissected and reported on with bilious drivel.
Correct! She’s a nobody, please pay no attention. Then they all rush to a favored journalist to describe exactly how much they don’t notice her.
But do they have flower sprinkles yet? This is just funny. They’re such desperadoes.
Maybe not flower sprinkles but they will come up with some sort of sprinkles that they will call flakes lol.
Genius! Royal Flakes is so perfect!😂
Royal Flakes! Also sounds like a cereal name.
You guys….can we not joke about the flower sprinkles. I am in the midst of a flower sprinkle crisis.
You see, I bought them the first go around, but never used them bc I was waiting for spring/summer to make the shortbread cookies. Okay, fine. So I didnt buy them last week bc I didnt need them.
I CANNOT FIND THEM ANYWHERE. my husband cleaned out all the kitchen cabinets a few weeks ago and I’m pretty sure he threw them out but is scared to admit it, lol. But I have looked EVERYWHERE for them. I’m getting ready just to tear my whole kitchen apart. I’m so mad I didnt order more.
oh nooo. Maybe they’ll turn up. Your poor husband must be like oh no, not Meghan’s sprinkles.
The Meghan effect is alive in the Palace too
I wish someone in the British media and government would point out how problematic it is that the supposedly personally owned Duchy is making money off commercial enterprises based entirely on their connection to the royal family