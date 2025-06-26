“Nicholas Hoult is still shockingly attractive as a blonde” links

Hello, Nicholas Hoult! How does he still look great as a blonde? [JustJared]
He is just very attractive no matter what. He should be a much bigger name because he honestly has it all: looks, talent, personality
I’ve always wondered if he actively chose a lowkey career where he flies under the radar.
When I first saw him in Skins I thought he would end up having a classic Handsome Leading Man career based on big budget action films and the occasional romantic drama, but he’s actually carved out a much more interesting, diverse career for himself. He’s really adept at playing the villain and has turned out to be a much better actor–with great range–than I ever expected.
And yes, he’s really hot too.
He did try to be Batman and lost out to RPatz but in the end it’s probably better this way. And wow skins debuted so many future stars.
Skins really did. The guardian did a good article from the creators about casting skins and how they avoided the mostly prestigious acting schools in the uk when casting.
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2019/may/28/how-we-made-skins-channel-4-bryan-elsley-jamie-brittain
He really evolved quite nicely from About a Boy. He’s talented, funny, and smoking hot.
Lort. Please Maine voters do not re-elect the geriatric c#nt. Please. Please. Please do not re-elect her for a sixth term when she is already in her 70s and clearly proven her stupidity and ineffectiveness.
@TN DEMOCRAT I couldn’t agree with you more. And we need age & term limits, why are these geriatric politicians making decisions for the younger generations that will last for Years!
There’s one who is 88, 88! who says she’s going to run again. Definitely need age limits, but that will never happen.
Can’t wait to not vote for her! Really hoping Mills runs against her.
Term limits would banish some of these crypt keepers from office. The age thing doesn’t bother as much as lack of term limits. There’s absolutely NO REASON why people should serve DECADES in office. It’s not even service at that point. We have term limits and public financing where I live (county offices) but they aren’t for consecutive term limits which means some just bounce from office to office, but for the most past there is a healthy level of turnover. Unfortunately I just don’t ever see that happening at the federal level.
Also, Mr. Hoult can GET IT.
Florida has term limits and it has ruined the state.
“Nicholas Hoult is still shockingly attractive as a blonde”
Ummmm why wouldn’t he be? As a natural blonde guy, I’ve found people view blonde men as less attractive. I’ve literally had guys I liked claim this as they believe dark hair is more “manly”. It’s permeated our culture and that’s really saying something.
And it’s not that it isn’t his natural color, speaking from experience the view that blonde men are less “manly” than the dark haired, bearded guy everyone seems to be now is really something.
Speak up for the marginalized blonde men community! 🙄
People hated Susan collins last time too. Didn’t help. 😡
People will vote just because she has an R by her name.