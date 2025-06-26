“Nicholas Hoult is still shockingly attractive as a blonde” links
  • June 26, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Hello, Nicholas Hoult! How does he still look great as a blonde? [JustJared]
They’re making a sequel to The Social Network. [Hollywood Life]
Keke Palmer on the double-standards for wealthy women’s romantic partnerships. She’s right, we do expect rich women to date rich men. [LaineyGossip]
People hate Susan Collins. Good. [Jezebel]
Stupid people ruin it for everyone. [Pajiba]
Kelly Clarkson stared at Allison Williams’ forehead. [Buzzfeed]
Leslie Bibb & Sam Rockwell stepped out at a fashion show. [Socialite Life]
Charlize Theron wore Bottega Veneta. [RCFA]
A “Hetero-pride” event fell flat in Idaho. [OMG Blog]

15 Responses to ““Nicholas Hoult is still shockingly attractive as a blonde” links”

  1. Normades says:
    June 26, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    He is just very attractive no matter what. He should be a much bigger name because he honestly has it all: looks, talent, personality

    • Kitten says:
      June 26, 2025 at 12:50 pm

      I’ve always wondered if he actively chose a lowkey career where he flies under the radar.

      When I first saw him in Skins I thought he would end up having a classic Handsome Leading Man career based on big budget action films and the occasional romantic drama, but he’s actually carved out a much more interesting, diverse career for himself. He’s really adept at playing the villain and has turned out to be a much better actor–with great range–than I ever expected.

      And yes, he’s really hot too.

    • Lightpurple says:
      June 26, 2025 at 1:27 pm

      He really evolved quite nicely from About a Boy. He’s talented, funny, and smoking hot.

  2. Tn Democrat says:
    June 26, 2025 at 1:04 pm

    Lort. Please Maine voters do not re-elect the geriatric c#nt. Please. Please. Please do not re-elect her for a sixth term when she is already in her 70s and clearly proven her stupidity and ineffectiveness.

    • CJW says:
      June 26, 2025 at 1:22 pm

      @TN DEMOCRAT I couldn’t agree with you more. And we need age & term limits, why are these geriatric politicians making decisions for the younger generations that will last for Years!

    • Bumblebee says:
      June 26, 2025 at 1:27 pm

      There’s one who is 88, 88! who says she’s going to run again. Definitely need age limits, but that will never happen.

    • Kiera says:
      June 26, 2025 at 6:53 pm

      Can’t wait to not vote for her! Really hoping Mills runs against her.

  3. InVain says:
    June 26, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    Term limits would banish some of these crypt keepers from office. The age thing doesn’t bother as much as lack of term limits. There’s absolutely NO REASON why people should serve DECADES in office. It’s not even service at that point. We have term limits and public financing where I live (county offices) but they aren’t for consecutive term limits which means some just bounce from office to office, but for the most past there is a healthy level of turnover. Unfortunately I just don’t ever see that happening at the federal level.

    Also, Mr. Hoult can GET IT.

  4. justpassingthrough says:
    June 26, 2025 at 2:43 pm

    “Nicholas Hoult is still shockingly attractive as a blonde”

    Ummmm why wouldn’t he be? As a natural blonde guy, I’ve found people view blonde men as less attractive. I’ve literally had guys I liked claim this as they believe dark hair is more “manly”. It’s permeated our culture and that’s really saying something.

    And it’s not that it isn’t his natural color, speaking from experience the view that blonde men are less “manly” than the dark haired, bearded guy everyone seems to be now is really something.

  5. Kittenmom says:
    June 26, 2025 at 6:26 pm

    People hated Susan collins last time too. Didn’t help. 😡

