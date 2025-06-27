Anna Wintour stepping down from US Vogue, but will retain her Conde Nast positions

Well, I wasn’t expecting this news at this moment. Anna Wintour is “stepping back” as editor-in-chief of American Vogue. Wintour wears so many hats within the Vogue world and Conde Nast world though, and she’s apparently stressing that this is not a complete resignation from all things Conde Nast. She will retain her position as Conde Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at Vogue. Meaning, she’ll oversee the international editions of Vogue and have a hand in the larger decisions of all of Conde Nast’s publications. She just won’t be “running” American Vogue on a daily basis as she has done for the past 37 years.
After 37 years at the helm of American Vogue, editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is stepping back.
The Daily Front Row, WWD and Business of Fashion confirm that the longtime editor of the “fashion bible” is leaving her position leading the monthly magazine. Per the outlets, Wintour, 75, announced the news in a staff meeting on the morning of Thursday, June 26. Vogue will seek a new head of editorial content (who will report to Wintour), while Wintour will stay on as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at Vogue, overseeing every brand globally, including Vanity Fair, GQ, AD and more.
“Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one’s work. When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine,” Wintour told Vogue staff in a meeting on Thursday. “Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be. And that is exactly the kind of person we need to now look for to be HOEC for US Vogue.”
Wintour went on to explain that many of her responsibilities at Vogue would remain the same, “including paying very close attention to the fashion industry and to the creative cultural force that is our extraordinary Met Ball, and charting the course of future Vogue Worlds, and any other original fearless ideas we may come up with…and it goes without saying that I plan to remain Vogue’s tennis and theater editor in perpetuity.
“But how thrilling it will be,” she concluded, “to work alongside someone new who will challenge us, inspire us, and make us all think about Vogue in a myriad of original ways.”
One of my first thoughts when I heard the news was… damn, Edward Enninful really played his hand poorly. Enninful was the EIC of British Vogue, and there were so many rumors that Enninful was really trying to oust Wintour and take over her job in NYC. But his attempted coup failed and Enninful was basically forced out of British Vogue and given a less powerful position within Conde Nast’s European operations. Wintour got her revenge, and now who is the heir apparent for American Vogue? Not Enninful.
Something else occurred to me as I was processing the news – Wintour probably announced this to Vogue staffers right before she flew out to Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. Lauren reportedly wants the wedding heavily featured in Vogue, if not given a full cover editorial and story. Wintour apparently advised Lauren about wedding gowns too. Could the Peak Tackiness of Sanchez-Bezos wedding be the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
My first thought was about how Anna has never given Melania Trump a cover and, oh no ew, what if the next vogue EIC does. Hopefully that’s still a no. I can’t imagine Lauren Sanchez on the cover but maybe a Vogue spread for her wedding, sure.
Melania got a Vogue cover when she married Trump but not as First Lady.
Ah, I didn’t remember that. I guess I meant as first lady then that’s she’s never gotten one. I think it does kind of bother her melania and Trump world that she hasn’t gotten one as First Lady. Which is why I hope that it stays that way.
I definitely think Trump is behind this. Anna is a known Democrat, the gala theme this year and her refusal to put Melania on the cover undoubtedly pissed him off.
This is who that tacky Tina Brown wish she was. But she does not have the global respect and has had to settle for aligning herself with the Windsor thrash.
I think the Bezos-Sanchez nonsense is just business for Wintour. But I have massive respect for her since she invited MVP Harris to last month’s Met Gala which honored Black style and treated her like a queen. She can be a bitch I know, but she can also be lovely and generous.
I’m curious to see how much editorial freedom the next American Vogue editor will really have, how much will they be able to bring in new ideas and really shake things up, or will Anna continue to keep a firm grasp on the tiller? There’s something inside that tells me the next editor isn’t going to have an easy time, I guess we’ll see.
Agreed. the new head will report to Wintour who is still calling a lot of the shots at Conde Nast. Maybe they’re considering it almost like an apprenticeship? bring someone on to learn under Wintour and spread their wings while still under the Wintour bubble so when she does fully retire (or something else) it will be a seamless transition to a post Wintour Conde Nast?
I find it interesting that this was announced but the successor wasn’t named. I cant believe they don’t already have someone lined up.
My thoughts exactly! The next editor will have a short and difficult tenure. They’re gonna be tasked with updating American Vogue (ie: firing people, using more sponsor-links, AI, etc) all while not changing too much of Anna’s look for the magazine. Print media is hurting and any style changes the new editor makes will be blamed for not pulling it out of its tailspin.
This is too bad, because what Vogue needs is a focus + style overhaul! Make it interesting. I know they’ll concentrate on the online version, but I really wish they’d make a magazine someone can look forward to holding in their hands!
I’m a dinosaur looking for a spark …
It’s been a long time coming. She just didn’t have it creatively anymore and it showed for the past few years.
I remember the photo of QE2 and Anna on the front row of a fashion show. I believed QE2 admired her greatly – a woman at the top of her profession with her work ethic.
I don’t know how Anna will cope in her new role but rightly or wrongly, she showed how female CEOs have to work 100x harder than their male counterparts and be maligned at the same time. So respect to her.
I don’t think any change to US Vogue because Anna still has overall control as Global editoral director. Good luck to whoever takes that job.
Anna Wintour will only give up real editorial control the day she dies. I imagine the new editor in chief will be that in name only and there will be several short timers before Anne takes back the reins.
I’ve been disenchanted with American Vogue for quite some time, even as my respect for TeenVogue has grown, and I have a special stash fund for occasional issues of French Vogue, Italian Vogue and other international issues. I’ll probably renew my lapsed subscription and cross my fingers.
I agree. Vogue is a shadow of itself. Part of that is obviously what’s happened to print across the American board, but I got a vintage Vogue from 1991 and there are so many articles, so well written, and about much more interesting subjects than whatever dullsville crap means I haven’t bothered seeking Vogue out in a long time. I know she was already at the helm in 1991 and had been, but American Vogue is pointless to me and I hope Wintour cedes control for real.
Teen Vogue does amazing work. It’s more real journalism than the WaPo, among others…
I stopped caring about her magazine when she started putting Kardashians on the cover. Magazines are dying. This will just speed up the end for Vogue.
Is that her real hair or a wig ?
I just finished glancing through a huge photo spread of Huma Abedin’s wedding on line. Apparently Anna was one of the chief wedding planners for the whole affair. Huma had Givenchy design her dress, where Burton, formerly of McQueen, design her dress. Interesting confluence. Dress also inspired by Audrey Hepburn via Givenchy. Lovely dress. Huma also thin as a rail. It looked like an elegant society wedding with lots of family and friends.
OMG that photo! can you imagine her reaction when she saw it?
I mean, my arms look like that too, I’m almost 70 and I wear long sleeves most of the time now
What’s wrong with her arms?
Oh, this comment makes me sad. Please be kind to yourself…aging is not a crime.
I never understood what Conde Nast saw in Wintour. Her personal style is so lacking and Vogue magazine became a mere shadow of its former existence. Since she hasn’t fully left, I really hope we don’t get a Jay Leno – Conan O’Brien Tonight Show situation. I don’t trust her to not sabotage whoever comes next.
So, this is the rl unofficial Devil Wears Prada sequel? “Andy Returns!” 😉