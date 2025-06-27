George & Amal Clooney have been successfully colonized by the Windsors

Here are some photos of George and Amal Clooney attending the King’s Trust TKMaxx and Homesense Awards on Thursday, just one day after the Clooneys attended a palace reception for the King’s Trust. Basically, the King’s Trust hands out “awards” to young people associated with or benefiting from the King’s Trust, and the trust has worked out sponsorship deals and branding rights with TK Maxx and Homesense, that’s why the name of the awards is somewhat confusing. While the King’s Trust is arguably one of King Charles’s best endeavors, these “awards” events seem rather low-energy, if not completely budget. I’m just saying, it looks like the Clooneys are really doing the most to cozy up to the Windsors by any means necessary, even if it means attending this event. They don’t even have to try this hard – even without Amal’s obvious desire to social-climb, the Windsors would have ended up pursuing the Clooneys anyway. The Windsors have set out to “colonize” any and all celebrity friendships, patronages and charities associated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Windsors have made a point, over and over again, to force friends-of-H&M to “choose sides.” And then the Windsors’ lackeys run to the Daily Mail to put a bow on their efforts:
It’s long been said that Meghan and Prince Harry have an unfortunate habit of ‘Markling’ those close to them – and have ditched several of their pals over the years. But as George and Amal Clooney joined King Charles for a star-studded reception at Buckingham Palace last night, it highlighted how several of the Sussexes’ friends have actually chosen the royal family over them.
The Clooneys were among the most famous non-royals to attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 – and were said to have invited them to their house in Lake Como just weeks later. Yesterday the actor and his humanitarian rights lawyer wife turned on the charm for the royals – seemingly choosing their side in the transatlantic rift between the Prince and the rest of his family.
In many ways, it seems that Harry and Meghan’s move to the US has put more than just physical distance between them and some of their oldest friends.
Harry and William’s old pals, including the Duke of Westminster, Thomas von Straubenzee and William van Cutsem have all remained close to the Prince of Wales – but seem to have parted ways with Harry. And A-list pals who had once joined forces with the Sussexes, such as the Beckhams and Idris Elba, have now teamed up with the Royal Family for various projects.
Even Misha Nonoo, one of Meghan’s oldest friends, was seen chatting to Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot last week in another display suggesting she’s caught between both sides – while her friendship with the Duchess has gone suspiciously quiet.
I’ve said this so many times, but it’s crazy every single time: the Windsors do so much for an audience of one, Prince Harry, and they don’t acknowledge or understand that they look batsh-t insane to everyone else. “Look at us, Harry, we’re friends with all of YOUR OLD FRIENDS!” “Look, Harry, we made your friend CHOOSE SIDES and he chose US!” The fact that the royals are actively pursuing all of these associations specifically because of Harry and Meghan isn’t a flex either – it’s a sign of a profound dysfunction at the heart of the monarchy.
Such a petty family. Charles and William behave like spoiled children.
So. All of Harry’s old friends have chosen William.
And William is never ever seen out and about with friends – none go to football games with him, go to his little garden parties etc.
So. They were Harry’s friends who tolerated William. And now can’t stomach him.
Only one side is playing this game. The press and the leftovers should be ashamed and embarassed.
This just shows how juvenile they are. Most people can navigate difficult relationships without the “us vs. them” attitude.
The Middletons were also invited at the Sussexes wedding and I’m sure they were not close to them at all. In fact they were the fifth column at that wedding. They really did not need to be there.
If Harry’s former friends are making a choice, Meghan’s friends are also making a choice. Try to interview them rats!
Didn’t the British press tell us that the Royal Family was not interested in celebrities? So what’s changed? Plus Harry and William always had different groups so the narrative the DM is pushing is false.
Having George Clooney on the Windsor side is not the brag they think it is. No one cares about that guy anymore.
“No one cares about that guy anymore.”
With the exception of the people such as yours truly who would welcome him to be banned from being in the US. After all, they’re a couple and seen as 1, so why shouldn’t it apply to him too? Maybe send them both to Hungary so they can enjoy Orban’s leadership, attend CPAC conferences, and host Steve Bannon.
This isn’t the flex that they think it’s—
George Clooney betrayed his country because Joe Biden didn’t call him by his name. His ego deft is on par with the royal British left behinds.
It just speaks to pettiness, lack of confidence and obsession with Meghan and Harry. They left that nonsense behind to forge a path of their own and all the British royals want to do is try and one up them.
Yes @ThatGirlThere colonizing them was a whisper away and didn’t require much effort. It’s simply weak egos and colonizers reconnecting.
Being seen with the Windsors is not picking a side. It’s about putting on your best actor face and not falling asleep when they open their mouths. For many in the celebrity world this is the price of doing business. Example Idris Elba who was the DJ at H&M wedding is doing a documentary with King Chucky which is the price of him doing business and living in the U.K that doesn’t mean he doesn’t support Prince Harry. The U.K media acting like children who cannot share is ridiculous.
Giving your opinion is now Flex.
I do not know if the Sussexes are friends with the Clooney’s. I just know a few things. The Clooney’s attended the Sussexes wedding. George Clooney defended Meghan at the height of the relentless abuse she suffered as a newly wed. Amal Clooney attended Meghan’s baby shower friends gave her. I have not seen or heard where the Sussexes referenced those folks lately or ever. Those gutter rats act as those this is some sort of contest, whose friends with whom. I do not think the Sussexes will lose any sleep over this nonsense. What it shows to me is how desperate the Windsor’s are to be relevant and they feel actors are their way to acquire relevance. At this moment in time, many folks including myself consider Clooney dead.
The Clooneys have worked with the royal foundation for years. There is no evidence that they were ever more than acquaintances with Harry and Meghan.
Yes, and if the Sussexes were working royals or still living in the UK, they might be socializing with the Clooneys. It’s not that deep. George married up and these are the social circles they belong to.
The tabloids are so high school and juvenile and the sad part is that the Windsors consume their stories over breakfast and then go about their lives playing up their parts in petty little mean girl dramas.
Weren’t they just blaming Meghan for Mischa Nonoo’s biz troubles or some such? What is chatting with Eug and Zara got to do with ‘taking sides’? Are all the press and the rf 12 years old?
Yup. 12 year olds say things like ” you can’t be my friend unless you drop her”. Choosing sides is so juvenile.
Ah does this explain the Misha story last week? the behavior of the RF is a bit disquieting, here they are annoucing they are picking off H&M’s friends one by one as a Show of power. But the thing they arent doing is Leading Copying and pasting H&M’s endeavors is not a Flex. Amal probably needs to be close to the seat of power in order to carry out her Humanitarian activities. But we are observing in real time how that corrupts she should speak to her Fellow Humanitarian Lawyer Kier Starmer and ack him how that is working out for him.
Eugenie and Misha were acquainted with each other before Meghan met Harry.
The royals and tabloids are unhinged when reporting anything about the Sussexes. It’s a continuing war to denigrate, dehumanize, sabotage the Sussexes. They don’t want the Sussexes to exist in peace. Harry did say “they’re not going to stop …….”. Their Goal: I think they want what eventually happened to Diana to happen to Meghan.
@MSJ
They forget one thing, if something happened to Meghan, no stone would be left unturned with BRF. Nothing would stop Harry from telling the truth about this institution and these people. I suppose he has also prepared himself in case something happened to him. Maybe everything is already written and documented, and is waiting quietly in a safe place. Instead of trying to destroy HM, RF should take care of their health;))
Do these people know they have picked a side?My guess is that most of these people are just acting like adults who can get along with both sides as opposed to the Windsors thinking they CHOSE them.
And people wonder how Andrew and Epstein close. The royals pimp out their titles for funds under the guise of charity and those like Epstein who want to take advantage of the Royals figure out as to leverage it.
Fun fact: Many of the people who attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding who were not already in their circle of friends or family prior to their wedding, were there because of affiliation to various royal charities and that goes for celebrities and non celebrities. Idris was there because of his association to the Prince’s Trust same as the Clooneys, the Beckham’s were there because of his affiliation to the IGF. They may have bonded a bit from the event but I would not consider them friends of the Sussexes or with the royals either. These people are associates and networking is important in celebrity circles. You need to know people who know people to get business done. Specifically on the Clooneys I think they lost some ground in the US following George’s political mess up with the Biden op ed so they are leaning into their UK network to leverage those connections as they maneuver this new global shift with Trump and Republicans in power in the USA. It’s just the way it is but the British tabloids and the royals and their sycophants have a Sussex war agenda so they weaponize everything, EVERYTHING.
Meghan on the other hand is laser focused on her business. She is now an entrepreneur in her Entrepreneurial Era. Harry is focused on his family, patronages and his final case against the UK media for unlawful information gathering which is the case against the Daily Mail. The DM never discloses that they have a conflict when reporting on the Sussexes but what is very evident to me is their increasingly unhinged articles and fixation with intimidating Harry and Meghan. They have denied for decades that they have not engaged in unlawful information gathering but based on how unhinged their reporting has become, I am deducing that they are jittery 😬 about the case as we get closer to January 2026 court date. Only 6 months remaining. 🗓️ ⏰
Yes, that’s the thing. H&M’s guest list was dictated by the palace. Just because someone was invited doesn’t mean they were special friends of H&M.
I guess they needed to find somebody to replace David Beckham for the next big and endless title crusade.
This is so childish but tracks with a mindset of those senior royals. Because to anyone with an emotional intelligence over five I’m stealing your friends from you would be seen as pretty pathetic. The thing is most of these people that they named seem to be acquaintances so I don’t even really see what the big deal is.
But they also have a tendency to describe anyone that’s ever interacted with Harry and Meghan in the slightest bit as being their BFF so they may feel like this is some sort of huge get. They don’t seem to understand levels of friendship or the existence of being co-workers, employees and acquaintances only. I mean they described the cello player at their wedding as one of their friends. I mean really?
And now that Harry and Megan are more visible hanging out with their friends in California they can’t act like they don’t have any friends so they have to act like all of their “friends” will eventually want to be connected to the Windsors. Just arrested development with billions of dollars. Shameful this is their focus when you think of all the good they could be doing.
heres the thing – H&M dont make people take sides. its entirely possible that they are still friends with the clooneys (and they were friends at some point, they went to Lake Como, and Amal attended M’s baby shower AND flew her there on her private plane). maybe they’re still friends, maybe they arent. But H&M dont make people choose and i’m surprised so many here are accepting that there is a choice.
I mean, look at Jose Andres. he was supposed to be so over the Sussexes and firmly team william and he’s definitely not.
I don’t think that’s much of a win for the Windsors. We’ll see.
Amal’s sheepskin panties we’re a mistake.