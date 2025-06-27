George & Amal Clooney have been successfully colonized by the Windsors

Here are some photos of George and Amal Clooney attending the King’s Trust TKMaxx and Homesense Awards on Thursday, just one day after the Clooneys attended a palace reception for the King’s Trust. Basically, the King’s Trust hands out “awards” to young people associated with or benefiting from the King’s Trust, and the trust has worked out sponsorship deals and branding rights with TK Maxx and Homesense, that’s why the name of the awards is somewhat confusing. While the King’s Trust is arguably one of King Charles’s best endeavors, these “awards” events seem rather low-energy, if not completely budget. I’m just saying, it looks like the Clooneys are really doing the most to cozy up to the Windsors by any means necessary, even if it means attending this event. They don’t even have to try this hard – even without Amal’s obvious desire to social-climb, the Windsors would have ended up pursuing the Clooneys anyway. The Windsors have set out to “colonize” any and all celebrity friendships, patronages and charities associated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Windsors have made a point, over and over again, to force friends-of-H&M to “choose sides.” And then the Windsors’ lackeys run to the Daily Mail to put a bow on their efforts:

It’s long been said that Meghan and Prince Harry have an unfortunate habit of ‘Markling’ those close to them – and have ditched several of their pals over the years. But as George and Amal Clooney joined King Charles for a star-studded reception at Buckingham Palace last night, it highlighted how several of the Sussexes’ friends have actually chosen the royal family over them. The Clooneys were among the most famous non-royals to attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 – and were said to have invited them to their house in Lake Como just weeks later. Yesterday the actor and his humanitarian rights lawyer wife turned on the charm for the royals – seemingly choosing their side in the transatlantic rift between the Prince and the rest of his family. In many ways, it seems that Harry and Meghan’s move to the US has put more than just physical distance between them and some of their oldest friends. Harry and William’s old pals, including the Duke of Westminster, Thomas von Straubenzee and William van Cutsem have all remained close to the Prince of Wales – but seem to have parted ways with Harry. And A-list pals who had once joined forces with the Sussexes, such as the Beckhams and Idris Elba, have now teamed up with the Royal Family for various projects. Even Misha Nonoo, one of Meghan’s oldest friends, was seen chatting to Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot last week in another display suggesting she’s caught between both sides – while her friendship with the Duchess has gone suspiciously quiet.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ve said this so many times, but it’s crazy every single time: the Windsors do so much for an audience of one, Prince Harry, and they don’t acknowledge or understand that they look batsh-t insane to everyone else. “Look at us, Harry, we’re friends with all of YOUR OLD FRIENDS!” “Look, Harry, we made your friend CHOOSE SIDES and he chose US!” The fact that the royals are actively pursuing all of these associations specifically because of Harry and Meghan isn’t a flex either – it’s a sign of a profound dysfunction at the heart of the monarchy.