Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos already had their legal, civil wedding

Here are photos of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos on Thursday in Venice, attending one of their pre-wedding parties. Lauren wore a god-awful Schiaparelli dress with a crazy cinched waist. That dress was so tight, you know Lauren was probably nauseous. Anyway, I have some updates and stories about this fakakta wedding. First off, the pre-wedding “welcome party” on Thursday night was hilariously rained out. Drenched celebrity guests fled the event at Madonna dell’Orto church like drowning rats and everyone tried to find umbrellas. Reuters also reports that the entire multi-day wedding extravaganza will likely cost Bezos anywhere between $46.5 million and $55.6 million. All of this is for show as well – Bezos and Sanchez already had their civil, legal wedding before heading to Venice.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have already tied the knot in the US after signing a multi-million dollar prenup, multiple sources tell Page Six. The happy couple, who have organized a $10 million, three-day wedding spree, have not registered to tie the knot in Venice. Sources say they were legally married ahead of their lavish ceremony on Friday on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.
“Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA, or creates other issues, so yes it is likely they are already married,” said one renowned Florida-based attorney.
Another Italian source confirmed to us they have legally wed before their big ceremony on Friday. City officials told The Times of London the couple did not make an official request to wed in the Floating City, which is required under Italian law. “I can totally rule out that they will have a civil ceremony in Venice under Italian law,” an official said.
Reps would not confirm whether Amazon founder Bezos, 61, who is the world’s third richest man, and Sánchez, 55, have already had a civil ceremony.
Page Six pointed out that George and Amal Clooney did have a civil wedding in Venice before their splashier service. It was probably different for George because he owned a home in Italy and perhaps had some kind of Italian citizenship or residency at that point? Whereas Lauren and Jeff are just American citizens and tourists renting out Venice for their ugly American exploits. Speaking of the breathtaking consumerism on display:
Jeff Bezos has gifted his bride-to-be Lauren Sánchez a necklace valued at $3 million to $5 million for their wedding weekend in Italy, a source tells Page Six. The insider told us of the multimillion dollar jewelry, “It’s a diamond necklace that circles her neck with a large center stone and matching earrings.”
The source said that there’s buzz Sánchez will don the “dazzling new gems” during their weekend nuptials in Venice. Our source teased: “You won’t be able to miss this elegant diamond necklace as it’s almost as massive as Jeff’s superyacht. Lauren is thrilled with her blinding new necklace and earrings that take her already impressive collection up several notches.”
It’s unclear which jeweler was the source of the new necklace, and the source said NDAs are in place for all the wedding stylists and staffers — but there’s word the brand will leak when experts invariably guess at the necklace’s value and provenance, we hear.
The insider added: “It’s said Lauren will wear a long list of precious jewels throughout the festivities that could easily be worth up to $20 or $30-plus million.”
The source added: “I’m also told Lauren has her jewels and looks photographed days before she goes out in public so she knows what the photos will look like, and can change them if she’s not absolutely thrilled with the way everything looks.”
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, these two are NOT. I’m actually curious about Bezos’ taste in jewelry for Lauren though – this man clearly has no eye for aesthetics. I think if Lauren was choosing pieces for herself, it would just be “bigger is better,” regardless of how it looks.
The Kate Middleton ponytail is a lot.
Will they go away? I’m already exhausted
That’s all I came her to say…just go away already!
All the money in the world still can’t buy you class, culture, empathy, or a soul but you will get the KarJenner clan in the bargain.
Am I misremembering that her and her brother tried to scam Bezos? He must really love her if he over looked her loser family.
I remember her brother going through her phone and selling the photos to the tabloids that tried to blackmail him. She wasn’t in on it.
Lauren had no intention of only being a mistress, there’s a very very good chance she wanted those texts published. Who shares their intimate texts with their brother? I think she would’ve put those texts on billboards if necessary to get Mackenzie to leave what became a vulgar situation. $200K was a pittance for her, she was already a millionaire with Patrick Whitesell, she wanted her ‘love story’ out there.
I officially hate them. He won’t let his employees take pee breaks but spend insane $$ to be a sideshow. The only thing I’m looking for is how tacky she can make her dresses. That wedding dress is going to be epically bad
This woman’s plastic surgeon should be investigated. No way anyone goes in and says “make me look like a muppet”.
Omggg! Hahahaha!!
Weird … excessive degree of extravagance!!! Why???🤷♀️
Cosplaying Marie Antoinette and Louis XIV?? 🤔
He has turned her into a walking, manufactured joke. How has she allowed him this much control? I almost feel sorry for her.
I don’t think that is Bezos’ fault; she had bad taste and was well down the plastic surgery road when she was married to the Hollywood agent.
And looking at the cosmetic work and “styling” of Jeff since they started, I think she’s the bigger influence in that area.
Jeff went through a midlife change many years before his divorce. He shaved his balding head, lifted weights to get jacked and started cheating left and right. I remember all the ‘look who’s been lifting weights’ comments when he showed up to Davos around 2016-2018 with his new physique.
One dude commented this week that Bezos looks like a bag of milk from abusing growth hormone and now I can’t unsee it.
I’d love to read the pre-nup…also, so much money, such poor taste. And a little surprised they actually went thru with it. When they were 2+ years into the engagement figured they just stay engaged as long as it lasted.
“A little surprised they actually went thru with it”. I question if they are really married, just went through the motions for show. ( Mick Jagge r pulled it off and Jerry Hall had no idea until she filed for divorce. )
They were married in Bali but the marriage was later declared null and void by the High Court of England and Wales in 1999 because the so-called “marriage” was never registered and was declared not legally valid by both the Indonesian and English courts. Jagger is such a douche…
Colin Farrell and Amelia Warner did something similar in Tahiti in 2001. They had the ceremony but it was just for show. But at least they both knew it was fake.
She ended up actually married to Jamie Dornan.
Money cannot buy security of self because of you really just loved yourself you wouldn’t need to throw such a spectacle.
If you really just loved each other and cared about each other your civil ceremony would be all you needed then sure throw a grand party when you return stateside. But they did all this, invited all these people, informed the press of their guest list because they wanted all eyes on them and to feel important.
It is the complete antithesis of JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s wedding on Cumberland Island, GA all those years ago. They were married before true family and friends and it wasn’t until years later that we saw pictures other than the famous People magazine’s Well done cover of John kissing her hand and Carolyn is that simple and elegant slip gown.
Bezos and Sánchez are a carnival act.
That awful dress is just a fancy platter to showcase the fake boobs.
Lol, I was thinking the shelf in my grandmother’s kitchen. She had a little floral edging hanging all around it.
LOL! I actually like the dress, just not on her. I love the textures and pattern. It would be a great dress for Caan Film Festival on someone with MUCH smaller boobs. Very dramatic dress.
I like the dress too – that embroidery is stupendous! And I’d expect an exaggerated shape from Schiaparelli couture, so…
I wasted some time and googled her previous relationships. Well, she must be doing sht well because those men were HOT! And now she has… Jeff. Who is super rich, but still huge downgrade looks wise.
They are so tacky I am starting to believe they are trolling us. Bezos is still insecure nerd inside, happy to get the “hot girl”. Wonder what MacKenzie thinks about all this spectacle…
I admit that I am petty because not knowing what any of those other relationships were like, when I first heard about the affair and she was with Jeff, I immediately thought it was a downgrade in terms of looks from her exes. Like, she once was with Tony Gonzales! That man is gorgeous.
Jeff certainly is rich.
She traded down in looks but up in wealth.
That dress is just a preview of what’s to come for the entire show wedding. She gave each guest to be as tacked as the wish to be.
The boob shelf dress is the most ridiculous look.
They keep waving, is it to photographers? Are they pretending that they’re popular?
no one that photographs their lewks ahead of time to make sure they are good would walk out o the house wearing that dress OR those lips.
Those boobs of hers are really something else. I’m gobsmacked every time I see pictures of her, they are so bad. And I used to work in plastic surgery so I know of what I speak.
She looks like an animatronic robot in the pictures where she’s standing between the curtains. One has to wonder what she sees when she looks in a mirror; it sure isn’t what the rest of us see.
Jeff’s former wife is so lovely and beautiful. Honestly, so was Lauren until she must have some plastic surgery addiction. Or chasing the fountain of youth badly.
She looks like a living doll now that is falling apart at the seams.
But whatever floats your boat. Congratulations to the creepy couple!
Tasteless people be tasteless.
Ick. I hope our appetite for obscene levels of inequality/displays of wealth has reached its limit.