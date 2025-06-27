The Atlantic has an op-ed that says sandwich wraps are like edible cardboard: fair?

McDonald’s made the single greatest contribution to world peace when they announced earlier this year that they were finally bringing back the chicken Snack Wrap. The wraps have been missing from their menu since 2016 (the number of things that went wrong that year, my gosh…) after enjoying a very popular 10-year run. So the legions of Snack Wrap fans were surely thrilled, particularly the nearly 19,000 who signed a Change.org petition to make this happen, including one who commented, “Life hasn’t been the same without McDonald’s snack wraps.” While many suspected the triumphant return would occur on June 14 — the initial announcement merely said “0x.14.2025,” and the 14th of June is, after all, the birthday of McD’s biggest fan — the actual date has now been confirmed for July 10. Still, what’s a few more weeks after a nine-year wait. But not all are pleased with this development! The Atlantic’s Ellen Cushing just cooked up 946 impassioned words against the return of wraps writ-large, decrying the quality of tortillas used as “edible cardboard.” Please enjoy this excerpt:
Wraps are awful. At best, they ruin perfectly serviceable fillings by bundling them up in a gummy, cold tortilla. At worst, they do this with less-than-serviceable fillings. They’re like a salad, but less refreshing, or like a sandwich, but less filling—a worst-of-all-worlds Frankenstein’s monster, and indistinguishable food slurry wrapped in edible cardboard, like the rudest present. They’re desperation food—”the stuff,” Lesley Suter wrote a few years ago in the food publication Eater, “of refrigerated airport deli cases, conference center lunch trays, and the dark side of a Subway menu.” Every single part of them is the wrong texture.
And yet: This month, McDonald’s announced that it would be bringing back its chicken Snack Wrap, after nearly 19,000 people signed a Change.org petition arguing that it was “easily the best thing” on the chain’s menu. The announcement came a day after Popeyes introduced three new chicken wraps. TikTok is now filled with wrap-recipe cook-alongs and clips of attractive young people hunting for the best chicken-Caesar wrap in their given city.
If you are over 40, this might sound a bit familiar. Wraps were one of the biggest eating fads of the 1990s, after a group of enterprising friends decided to put Peking duck inside a tortilla and see if San Franciscans would buy it. They would, and they did, and then so did the rest of the country. Soon enough, the nation’s leading newspapers were running careful, anthropological explainers about wraps, as though a sandwich were a newly discovered animal species. (The Washington Post, 1996: “They’re called wraps—big, fat, tortilla-wrapped bundles similar to burritos but with a wild choice of international fillings.” The Post again, six months later: “It looks like a giant egg roll.”)
First of all, as a native San Franciscan I feel compelled to apologize for (apparently) being the city that foisted the wrap phenomenon upon us. Because independent of the existential question of whether the wrap should exist in this world, I agree with Cushing that what passes for tortillas is a stale, corporatized imitation of what ought to be a light and airy delicacy. Is it possible to have a really good, appetizing wrap? Of course, it all comes down to the ingredients used and how it’s made. But most commercial preparations are more of the “refrigerated airport deli cases” variety, and those are just plain sad! I highly recommend reading the rest of Cushing’s piece, titled “Revenge of the Wrap.” Aside from the fact that her writing is sumptuous — she also calls wraps “joyless tubes of functional slop,” and notes, “wraps, like garbage cans, can hold anything,” — Cushing makes an interesting case (wrap pun!) for wrap popularity coinciding with moments when thinness was especially idealized. I guess I missed the window when thinness was out of fashion, sigh. I was probably otherwise occupied with my favorite meal: a thick, pork-filled burrito cradled in my hands while the juices ran down my fingers, then wrists, then arms.
Photos credit: IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Anton Dobrea/Avalon, Food and Drink photos/Avalon, Mikhail Nilov on Pexels
I’m team wrap!
I am completely team wrap. We use the low carb ones instead of bread. I am totally hooked on making crunch wraps. I have done burgers and even tuna melts as crunch wraps. Brings it to a whole new level.
Team edible cardboard forever.
Edible cardboard is edible, can confirm.
Love wraps! I’ve been into the Ezekiel sprouted grain tortilla actually for my lunch wraps. Can get a lil messy, but delish! I can imagine there is a spectrum of wrap quality. Gas station and Micky D wraps probably bottom of barrel. Oh well. So are their sandwich bread. Just depends where you get it
Boycott McDonalds.
YES
Maybe not edible cardboard but I don’t like wraps. I tried and tried but it’s a no for me dog.
Totally agree. Wraps are horrid. If I very rarely get one I tend to eat very little of the wrap and only eat the filling. I do remember they were very big in the Weight Watchers world when I was a member.
Gummy. It’s been awhile since I bothered, but gumminess was the overall texture I remember. And I guess I was ahead of my time, because as a teenager back in the 70s when I needed to fend for myself for lunch I’d throw together some ‘functional slop’ & wrap it up in a flour tortilla.
Team edible cardboard
Plus most times the wrapping to insides ratio is like 3 to 1, which is WAY too much tasteless chewy stuff to get to the good stuff. When wraps are the only option available I’ve been known to deconstruct them and just eat the insides.
A sandwich or sub on really good bread? Absolutely! But if what’s holding a handheld together isn’t delicious on it’s own or bringing something great to the party, don’t bother.
I put pieces of rotisserie chicken into a tortilla with lettuce and salsa so maybe that is a wrap! But a pre-made one, no thanks…especially encased in cellophane…
I know! In that second photo, with the woman sitting at the very corner of the table in a kitchen, there’s a basket of lovely little bread rolls right behind her. She needs to reach back for one of those & dump the cardboard!
Ever since I was a young woman when wraps became a big thing, I refused to order and pay for them. I just cannot force myself to go out to eat and then order and pay for a wrap. This is now a 20-year grudge against them. Down with wraps!
One word: kebabs.
Yes to kebabs and gyros but that feels like a different category, different bread. I do kind of lean towards the cardboard team for wraps. And yet I don’t mind the McDonald’s snack wraps. They’re better than airport refrigerated wraps.
Why does everyone hate on wraps?? I do them at home though. I put every kind of cheese I have at home, cherry tomato, some garlic pepper. The important part, you need to toast them, not eat them cold. They are delicious.
YES being warm is the key, cold tortillas taste like cardboard.
_Thank_ you. I always figured that wraps needed to be close-to-homemade to taste good..like something got lost in mass marketing translation.
_Thank_ you. I always figured that wraps needed to be close-to-homemade to taste good…like something got lost in mass marketing translation. Same with pita bread…
That does sound good. I think preparing it yourself can make a difference v buying one prepackaged.
Definitely need to toast them 👍
Team wrap! Also: Team Warm. And you need decent tortillas or flatbread— since all breads are not created equal. One of my favorite quick meals is flatbread quesadillas. Yum.
Totally agree with you, the wrap must be toasty warm grilled then they are perfect
??? sounds like a quesadilla to me.
@BeanieBean, yeah something like that except the shape I guess. I use medium size whole wheat tortilla wraps. Before being obsessed with cheese, I would use more ingredients like mashed potato, capia pepper, pickles, lettuce, etc. I never tried them cold, maybe that makes people not like them.
Wraps are okay. Lettuce wraps are not.
I don’t put much stock in what The Atlantic has to say about anything regarding culture & entertainment, especially since their attempted takedown of “When Harry Met Sally…” which I will always love, while enjoying a delicious wrap.
Well I guess I am a food heretic because I can’t wait for the chicken wraps to come back! In fact, I even wish they would bring back the McWrap (IYKYK).
Burrito. Made hot and blistered off the cast iron griddle. Fillings begin with chile NOT chili. Red or green chile and what else? Whatever your appetite desires.
I didn’t realize snack wraps were off the McDonald’s menu in the states. We’ve had snack wraps in Canada this whole time – at least in my neck of the woods – crispy chicken ranch snack wrap is my guilty pleasure when I eat at McD’s….
Tears filled my eyes as I read this, I hadn’t known the feeling of being seen in quite this way.
Wraps may not universally be trash but they often are. I want to believe they’ll be good, every single time. There will be a good filling! And yet I will bite into it, and it will taste like nothing. It’s the Soylent green of foods, literally just there to keep the engine going because we need something on the run and don’t have time to find a decent breakfast burrito, which I will fight you if you slander it as a wrap.
How is a burrito different from a wrap? Sometime they’re heated, but sometimes not. The biggest difference seems to be the addition of something wonderful like al pastor, beans, rice, and hot sauce by someone who cares. Cold wraps, except maybe with almond chicken salad to give it taste and texture, tend to be flaccid bits of food with saggy lettuce reminding you to count your points/carbs. Ugh!
🙂. New Mexico has a Breakfast Burrito Byway. No state will ever, EVER, have a Chicken Wrap Byway. Just sayin’.
Sandwiches should be made fresh and tortillas need to be toasted. Any sandwich that sits around will become gloppy and goopy, no matter what bread is used. And a large tortilla will have just as many calories as bread, so no real savings on the diet
I love this article. I hate wraps so much. I hard agree with this author at this time.
As a vegetarian I’ve always appreciated having a veggie wrap to choose from on a lot of menus. Not all wraps are created equal but I’m also not fussy and don’t mind the texture of the tortilla! #teamwrap