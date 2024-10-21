Donald Trump staged a bizarre stunt where he ‘worked’ at McDonald’s for an hour

Embed from Getty Images

It’s hard to know where to begin with this. Well… on the campaign trail, VP Kamala Harris has spoken repeatedly about how she once worked at McDonald’s. It would have been during her college years. The Republicans have called her a liar and they’ve tried and failed to “prove” that Kamala never worked at a McD’s. It’s been a very strange fixation for the Trump campaign as well, so much so that Donald Trump decided to stage something very special on Sunday. His campaign closed down a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania for several hours, and they put Dementia Don in a McD’s apron and let him cook french fries and “serve” his supporters at the drive-thru. It was absolutely one of the most bizarre stunts I’ve ever seen from a presidential campaign, especially in the last few weeks before the election.

Donald Trump is spending part of his Sunday afternoon behind the counter at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s. The former president, who has frequently said he loves the chain’s food, donned an apron to work the fry machine and hand food to customers at the drive thru. It’s an attempt to bring attention to his unfounded allegations that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, did not work there during college. When asked why he wanted to come to the fast food restaurant, Trump responded, “I like McDonalds. I like jobs. I like to see good jobs and I think it’s inappropriate when someone puts down that they worked at McDonalds… She [Harris] never worked at McDonalds.” “Should I give them extra salt?” Trump asked a McDonald’s worker while salting fries. Rolling Stone has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment. A campaign official told CNN that she worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, in the summer of 1983 while a student at Howard University, working the register as well as the fry and ice cream machines. “I did fries. And then I did the cashier,” Harris said on Drew Barrymore’s talk show in April.

[From Rolling Stone]

I remarked on Twitter that the footage of Trump fussing over the fries was the happiest he’s looked in months, if not years. He honestly had a great time at one of his favorite fast food joints and he probably wishes he could have kept doing the stunt until Election Day. But yeah… the whole thing is utterly bizarre. Shutting down a McD’s for this, having his supporters drive up so he can throw food at them, his fussing over the fries. It’s a sad man with a sad fixation.

Donald Trump serves fries at McDonald’s. pic.twitter.com/AGV1BRb9h3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 20, 2024

This guy spent decades stiffing workers pay, cut overtime benefits for millions of people, and opposed any effort to raise the minimum wage. You know who has actually worked at McDonald's, joined workers on picket lines, and fights for working people? @KamalaHarris. https://t.co/QzFMVLiuaj — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 20, 2024

