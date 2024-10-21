Elon Musk is paying people to support Trump & he lied about Dominion

Two weekends ago, Elon Musk joined Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Musk acted like a servile dumbass and proclaimed himself “Dark MAGA.” It was pitiful. It also marked the total end of Musk’s pretense that he wasn’t trying to f–k around and manipulate the election. Keep in mind, Musk is not American – he’s South African – and so this constitutes a foreign actor interfering in the election. He’s basically moved to Pennsylvania, where he’s overseeing a super PAC, to which he has donated tens of millions of dollars. He’s also paying people to “sign a pro-Trump petition,” literally trying to buy votes for $100 a vote. But that’s not all, because of course not. He’s just announced this:

Billionaire Elon Musk promised on Saturday to give away $1 million each day until November’s election to someone who signs his online petition supporting the U.S. Constitution. And he wasted no time, awarding a $1 million check to an attendee of his event in Pennsylvania aimed at rallying supporters behind Republican Donald Trump. The winner was a man named John Dreher, according to event staff. “By the way, John had no idea. So anyway, you’re welcome,” the Tesla founder said as he handed Dreher the check.

[From Reuters]

The thing that’s keeping me sane about this foreign election interference is that Musk is a moron and he’s throwing money at a “problem” he doesn’t understand. Another thing keeping me sane is that Musk is going to end up talking himself into several lawsuits. He decided to peddle some lies about Dominion voting machines – the same Dominion which sued Fox News and won a settlement of $787.5 million.

Billionaire Elon Musk promoted debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud Thursday at the first of a series of planned campaign events across Pennsylvania meant to rally support for former President Donald Trump’s campaign. At a town hall hosted at a high school outside Philadelphia, Musk referred to the false conspiracy theory that Dominion Voting Systems was part of a plot to rig U.S. elections in recent years. “When you have mail-in ballots and no proof of citizenship, it’s almost impossible to prove cheating,” he said, responding to an audience member’s question about election fraud. “Statistically there are some very strange things that happen that are statistically incredibly unlikely. There’s always this question of, say, the Dominion voting machines. It is weird that, I think, they were used in Philadelphia and in Maricopa County [in Arizona] but not in a lot of other places. Doesn’t that seem like a heck of a coincidence?” “The last thing I would do is trust a computer program,” he said, promoting the idea that U.S. elections should use only paper ballots. The Brennan Center for Justice, a progressive nonprofit law and public policy institute, has found that 98% of votes in the general election are expected to be cast on paper ballots. In a statement, a Dominion spokesperson disputed numerous aspects of Musk’s comments. “Fact: Dominion does not serve Philadelphia County. Fact: Dominion’s voting systems are already based on voter verified paper ballots. Fact: Hand counts and audits of such paper ballots have repeatedly proven that Dominion machines produce accurate results. These are not matters of opinion. They are verifiable facts,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

[From NBC News]

Psst, Dominion: SUE HIM. Sue him into oblivion. As for why Elon is doing all of this… I really think it’s a combination of things: he’s a loser and like attracts like, the Trump cult is the mothership for losers. I also think Musk has such a f–ked up philosophy when it comes to women, breeding, and the white supremacist “great replacement theory,” and Musk believes that Trump’s general sleazy misogyny mimics his world view.

