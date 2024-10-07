Elon Musk was pathetic, servile & pitiful at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally

Embed from Getty Images

On Saturday, Donald Trump returned to that same field in Butler, Pennsylvania. That field where a Republican teenager shot up Trump’s rally in July and everyone promptly acted like nothing happened. There was the “Kotex pad on the ear” phase, but beyond that… just a lot of unanswered questions. I was actually worried that Butler would be the site of some new horror show this weekend, and I was right, but I didn’t think it would be like this.

Elon Musk and JD Vance joined Trump in Butler on Saturday. Sidenote: Trump doesn’t like his running mate, and they rarely do joint appearances together without some kind of buffer. In this case, Trump would have preferred to just do the event with Musk, but Vance must have piped up like the latest Trump failson: “what about me, Donny???”

Anyway, the photos of Musk and Trump together are truly pathetic. I find it difficult to settle on which one is the biggest loser. Trump is so desperate for any kind of relevancy, and Musk is just a childish moron desperate for any kind of acceptance or validation. Daddy likes me the best! I’m cool, the moron MAGAts are cheering for me! Musk announced at the rally: “As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA.” That’s one of the most deplorable parts of all of this – these men are some of the weakest, most subservient and most pitiful specimens out there, but they think they’re legendary. I hope Musk ends up in prison alongside his latest racist daddy.

I’m sorry, this is the funniest single photo of the entire election cycle. pic.twitter.com/w6PuJlPPmW — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 6, 2024

