Kamala Harris: A lot of women ‘are not aspiring to be humble. This is not the 1950s’

The last four weeks of the election are upon us. Election Day is four weeks and a day away, and I hope many people are voting early! I’m not, I’m going to the polls on Election Day. This is the “home stretch” of the campaign and VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz are in media-blitz mode. They’re just not playing the Beltway media’s games and the Beltway media is soooo mad about it. Look at this Politico tweet:
After avoiding the media for neigh on her whole campaign, Kamala Harris is … still largely avoiding the media. The VP is set for a series of interviews that likely won't press her on tough issues, even as voters want more specifics.
Keep in mind, Politico’s Playbook editor was just suspended last week after his ex-fiancee accused him of blackmailing her over her affair with Robert Kennedy Jr, a presidential candidate-turned-Trump-surrogate. Keep in mind that in addition to Kamala Harris’s appearance on Call Her Daddy, VP Harris will also appear on The Late Show, Howard Stern and 60 Minutes this week.
Speaking of Call Her Daddy, the videos/pod began dropping last night. There are so many good parts! The conversation was largely about women, women’s rights, the cultural war against women and reproductive rights. Alex Cooper also said that she did reach out to Trump’s team and invited him on the show but Trump refused: “If he also wants to have a meaningful, in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on Call Her Daddy anytime.”
There are a lot of excellent parts to the clips, including VP Harris pushing back on a lot of Trump’s lies about how he’ll “protect” women, and all of the crazy sh-t he’s said about abortion. One of the best moments was when VP Harris was asked about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appalling comments about how VP Harris doesn’t have biological children so she has no one keeping her “humble.” Kamala said, in part: “I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who are not aspiring to be humble. This is not the 1950s anymore.”
Q: I saw the governor of Arkansas said ‘my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble.’ How did that make you feel?
Sarah Hucabee sanders is a terrible person for saying that.
Yes she is. Kamala is a mother to her step children. Just because they didn’t come out of her loins does not diminish her role as a mother or as a human being.
Also……it doesn’t matter. That’s what I loved about her answer. There were so many ways to answer it – talk about her stepchildren, talk about other aspects of her life that humble her, etc.
But saying “so what? Who said I wanted to be humble?” is just so perfect. (I know she didn’t quite say that but same idea LOL.) No one is asking Trump how his kids keep him humble. It only seems to be an issue for the Black-Indian female presidential candidate.
So I loved her answer.
White woman who supports the not at all humble Trump wants his Black female opponent to be humble. I know when someone is being told they are too uppity.
I’m extremely concerned that Hucabee Sanders is promoting this idea that a woman MUST be “humbled” by her family. That, to me, smacks of the faux-Christian BS that’s going around, where women exist to be gaslighted and negged into taking on nothing but the role of supporter and baby generator and shouldn’t want to be free. How utterly ridiculous.
SHS repped Trump willingly during his cursèd presidency and she knows that Project 2025 is the instruction manual for Trump’s campaign. She might have been asked to say something as a woman (Trump seems not to have many of those around, including his wife). She’s faithfully spouting that nonsense.
According to Sarah, women are to be subservient to their husbands and humbled by their children!!!! This is 2024 not the middle ages.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a horrible person for many reasons. That is one of the least offensive things she has said and done.
“ After avoiding the media for neigh on her whole campaign, Kamala Harris is … still largely avoiding the media.”
Politico, I think the word you’re looking for is “nigh.”
This feels like sour grapes from traditional media. Harris has her platform on her website. She has an 82-page document attached with her economic plan. She is busy, not only campaigning, but still serving as the current vice president.
Perhaps I’m not worried because I’m not an undecided candidate? How can you still be undecided at this point, unless you are just wishing that Trump was a little less gross so you could vote for him? I don’t know.
I’m old enough to remember when Politico came on the scene – not remotely traditional media – and all the newspapers were lamenting these types of sites. Ironic to see them griping about a podcast. And since when is 60 Minutes not media? Since when do they not ask tough questions?
Here is everyone’s daily reminder that Kamala Harris wants another debate and Donald Trump won’t even be interviewed by 60 Minutes.
Same, Sarah. Politico has a definite agenda. The mainstream media is just upset that their importance isn’t what it used to be. And Kamala Harris and her campaign are smart enough to know more effective ways to reach voters. She’s doing a TON of media, just not traditional media. And the traditional media is showing their jealous ass. I saw Andrea Mitchell whining about Kamala not connecting with white men or making a big enough push to the business community or doing enough interviews. She literally just did an interview with MSNBC – AM’s own network!!! And also has the endorsement of hundreds of Fortune 500 company leaders. And if white men want to be on the wrong side of history by voting for a fascist, that’s on them. Andrea Mitchell needs to take a seat.
Anyway lol! I agree with you both that Harris is doing a lot of media that’s reaching new (younger) audiences and she has clearly laid out her agendas and plans. I’m sick of this narrative that she needs to give more details.
Tiger Beat on the Potomac. That’s all I’ll say about that website. And VP Harris’ answer was perfect, and honestly what seems to bother these christofacists the most. How dare you not want to live your life how we think you should, AND have the audacity to be happy?!! I actually had this lady that I worked with tell me that I would ” change my mind” about not having kids once I met the right guy. I told her that my aunt hadn’t changed her mind and she had been married to my uncle for 25 years so I didn’t see it changing for me. She asked me how old my aunt was, and at the time my aunt was about 48 or 49. She literally said, well she still has time. These people cannot stand you being happy not living in the mold they think that you belong in.
Dee – I had a doctor tell me something similar. And it annoys me to this day (30 years later). I was in my mid-20s and was getting on the pill so there wouldn’t be any accidents because I had decided that I was 99% sure I didn’t want children. And my DOCTOR said, “aren’t you a little young to make that decision?”
I was so angry that switched doctors and filed a complaint against her. You’d think a doctor would support a patient for being responsible about their choices to prevent an unwanted pregnancy! Especially because if I came in, pregnant at 25, you know she wouldn’t have said I was too young for THAT (lifelong!) decision! Grrr.
Excellent response! We all know what SHS really meant with her kids keeping her humble (which, come on, if you say that you need children for that you have a problem anyway). I’m sure SHS much prefers Melania humbly keeping her opinions on pro choice healthcare care to herself while her husband installed a bleep-ton of people (including 3 SC justices) to remove it in many states. Luckily, Kamala Harris does not! I liked that KH also pointed out that Planned Parenthood is all sorts of healthcare and not only abortions.
Politico is owned by a right winger. Beyond the fact that Olivia Nuzzi’s ex is bent out of shape over this Call Her Daddy podcast, they have a different agenda. And they want Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to have to come to them, whereas the Democratic candidates have options that candidates in the past did not.
I live in Florida, and I got my mail in ballot last week which I am going to take care of this week. I feel discouraged because Florida is a red state and it makes me feel like my vote does not count. Trump will get Florida but at I know deep in my heart he is not going to win the election.
So, to make you feel better, every person who votes in a deep red state for the Dems chips away at that “deep red” color. And if there are enough of those Dem votes, the Rs will have to spend more money in future cycles to defend those states, rather than being able to focus on other swing states.
So your vote absolutely counts.
Yes, this!
What Becks1 said. I have a cousin who’s lived in FL all his life; he’s always voted Dem. A few other cousins moved down the last few years from the NY area and almost certainly vote likewise. So you’re not alone. Especially in a state like FL, every Dem vote counts.
Lolo86LF, from what I’ve read, Florida seems a bit closer this year than Trump’s last presidency. Every vote, and each one is cast one at a time, counts!
I received and sent my absentee ballot: I Voted! 💙
Lolo – go read Chris Bouzy’s analysis on Spoutible. He says Florida will be blue this year (and several other key swing states) and he’s been very accurate in his predictions for several election cycles. Don’t get discouraged and don’t listen to the polls! Sending you 💙 from my very blue state. We’re with you in spirit!
I also got my mail-in ballot for Florida last week. And the one for Texas. Despite the fact that I haven’t lived in Florida for 18 years, and left Texas 3 years ago. And I am currently registered to vote in NJ. I have gone through contortions to get this oversight remedied, without avail. Which tells me that there are likely MANY other Florida and Texas ‘voters’ who are no longer resident there and aren’t being expunged from the record and aren’t likely making the efforts I am to fix the problem.
I voted this weekend in PA! Dropboxes in my county opened on Oct 4 and there was already a ton of people their casting their ballots. Fingers crossed for PA and FL.
I don’t think Florida is as red as you think, but I think there are a lot of blue voters who feel that way, and maybe don’t vote because they feel it won’t matter. IT DOES MATTER.
There are more of us than there are of them, and every time we show up and vote we prove that.
Polling is showing the state within the margin of error right now, and if I remember correctly in 2020 Trump won by a few hundred thousand votes? Don’t forget Democrats won in 2008 and 2012 so your vote absolutely matters. Every person that’s like you that votes will chip down on that lead and if you can get disaffected people who don’t vote because they feel like it won’t matter to vote it’s really easy to wipe out a couple hundred thousand votes in a state with millions of people. Keep the faith you’re doing good work!
Neigh on? Lol, is politico out here making horse comparisons? Like what? So silly. And yeah, I love the humbled line. Why does she need to humble herself? Why does any woman need to humble herself whether she she has kids or doesn’t have kids. I don’t see anyone out there telling trump to be more humble.
October 15th is the first day of early voting in my very deep red area of GA. I’ll be at the local library with my mom. Can’t wait.
I’m still trying to figure out WTF SHS even meant by that. How do the kids keep you humble? It just sounds like she’s mad about changing diapers, or was trying to put an anti-childfree/step-parent spin on “my kids are disrespectful brats because I raised them that way”.
It’s all just about trying to tear down Kamala and make her seem too brass, too ambitious, anti-family, all the usual crap. And it’s also SHS’s faux-Christianity nonsense.
I LOVE Kamala’s response to it, that we don’t need to be humbled. We’re not going back.
You know who doesn’t keep me humble, my six yr old.
She dreams big and reminds me every day I can reach my dreams. She wants me to open a second location of my gallery in Paris because she wants to live in Paris and have cats, yes she wants to be Madame from Aristocats, I have succeeded as a parent.
She also told me it was unfair a woman has never been president and she is so excited for Kamala. This girl does nothing to keep me humble, all she does is remind me to reach higher and keep showing her what women can do.
FYI, she loves the Barbie movie and my husband and her are currently learning the dance moves for Ken and Dance the Night. The patriarchy won’t know what hit them.
A-f*%#king-men! I just love her. We have to elect her!!!!!!!!