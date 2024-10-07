Kamala Harris: A lot of women ‘are not aspiring to be humble. This is not the 1950s’

The last four weeks of the election are upon us. Election Day is four weeks and a day away, and I hope many people are voting early! I’m not, I’m going to the polls on Election Day. This is the “home stretch” of the campaign and VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz are in media-blitz mode. They’re just not playing the Beltway media’s games and the Beltway media is soooo mad about it. Look at this Politico tweet:

After avoiding the media for neigh on her whole campaign, Kamala Harris is … still largely avoiding the media. The VP is set for a series of interviews that likely won't press her on tough issues, even as voters want more specifics. More in Playbook: https://t.co/psYR4CceRs — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) October 6, 2024

Keep in mind, Politico’s Playbook editor was just suspended last week after his ex-fiancee accused him of blackmailing her over her affair with Robert Kennedy Jr, a presidential candidate-turned-Trump-surrogate. Keep in mind that in addition to Kamala Harris’s appearance on Call Her Daddy, VP Harris will also appear on The Late Show, Howard Stern and 60 Minutes this week.

Speaking of Call Her Daddy, the videos/pod began dropping last night. There are so many good parts! The conversation was largely about women, women’s rights, the cultural war against women and reproductive rights. Alex Cooper also said that she did reach out to Trump’s team and invited him on the show but Trump refused: “If he also wants to have a meaningful, in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on Call Her Daddy anytime.”

There are a lot of excellent parts to the clips, including VP Harris pushing back on a lot of Trump’s lies about how he’ll “protect” women, and all of the crazy sh-t he’s said about abortion. One of the best moments was when VP Harris was asked about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appalling comments about how VP Harris doesn’t have biological children so she has no one keeping her “humble.” Kamala said, in part: “I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who are not aspiring to be humble. This is not the 1950s anymore.”

Q: I saw the governor of Arkansas said ‘my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble.’ How did that make you feel? Vice President Harris: I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who are not… pic.twitter.com/MsOmhEnDGH — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 6, 2024