Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Kamala Harris doesn’t have children keeping her ‘humble’

We haven’t talked about Sarah Huckabee Sanders in so long. It’s been nice, because she is a despicable person. She was Donald Trump’s press secretary for a time, and she’s currently the unhinged governor of Arkansas. On Tuesday, Donald Trump appeared in Michigan with Huckabee Sanders and they did a “town hall” event. This is how Gov. Huckabee Sanders spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris:

Huckabee: “So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.” Yiiikes. What a loaded statement in like ten different ways. For one, why would a Black woman need to be “humbled” again? And then obviously, the Republican platform is now explicitly about pouring scorn on childless women, women without biological children, women with fertility issues and women who are not stay-at-home mothers. JD Vance has made that clear. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made that clear. It’s appalling.

Mika immediately made the point in this clip – Kamala Harris is a stepmother of two kids. Ella and Cole Emhoff love Kamala and she adores them. Even if Kamala wasn’t a stepmother, it still wouldn’t f–king matter and it still wouldn’t be anyone’s f–king business.

Someone made the point on this Chris Hayes tweet – it’s not “contempt for people without children.” It’s specifically about WOMEN who have not given birth. Lindsey Graham, a childless bachelor senator, is never spoken about this way.

I'll say this: at this point this isn't some savvy political calculation: they genuinely, as an ideological matter, have contempt for people without children. https://t.co/QOGYOX2bSn — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 17, 2024