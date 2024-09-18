Bond: Princess Kate will concentrate on work ‘in 12 or so years’

I don’t know if the Guardian and their readership are indicative of a larger shift in how people speak about the Princess of Wales, but it absolutely feels like no segment of the population enjoyed Kate’s “cancer-free” video. Last week, the Guardian published a nuanced essay written by Hilary Osborne about what life is really like after cancer and chemotherapy. I didn’t cover it at the time, because many commentators were making the same point – that literally no one can relate to Kate’s glossy, asinine commercial. Well, the Guardian got a lot of letters about Osbourne’s essay and they are uniformly critical of Kate’s video. The video is called “jarring and somewhat smug,” inappropriate and a “mistake.” They’re calling out Kate’s privilege too.
Meanwhile, Kensington Palace is still furiously sending out talking points to friendly commentators, trying to mitigate the damage done to William and Kate’s images following the video. Jennie Bond got a call! She’s reiterating a talking point made by Kate’s team on her 40th birthday, which is that Kate is deeply committed to doing f–k all until all of her kids are in college.
“Catherine has made it clear that from now on, more than ever, her family will come first,” Jennie Bond, the former BBC Royal correspondent, told OK!. “She will return to work slowly, on her own terms, and William will completely support her in this. I don’t think he will exert any pressure whatsoever on her to increase her workload, because the days of duty taking precedence over everything have passed.”
Jennie also noted, “This doesn’t mean she intends to be only part-time forever because these days there are other ways to be visible… Video messages and social media posts are all ways she could still be in touch and give her support to her causes, while still being there for her children.”
“In 12 or so years, when Catherine’s full recovery will hopefully be well-established, the children will probably all be off into further education, and then she can concentrate more on her work…But until she feels comfortable taking on more, we must be patient. We should spare a thought for those children. Yes, I know they have been born into huge privilege, but they have a grandfather with cancer, a grandmother who was killed before they were born, a mother the centre of their world who has been made vulnerable by this sledgehammer of a disease, and a dad who is battling all sorts of emotions while trying to do the best for his family and his country. Those children deserve to have their mum with them for as long as they need her.”
“I think it’s almost certain we will see her on Remembrance Day, if she’s well enough,” Jennie predicts. “There are also plans for her to host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which should be a joyous occasion, and I’m sure many senior members of the royal family will want to support her.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
I remember Kate’s 40th birthday extravaganza so well – that was in early 2022, when Kate authorized no fewer than two dozen major stories about how she’s a goddess who walks on earth but she’s also so relatable and she’s also better than Meghan, for reasons. At the tail end of the extravaganza, Kensington Palace then briefed outlets that despite all of the keenery, Kate had zero intention of stepping up and working more. Omid Scobie said that in Endgame too, that all of the palace briefings about Kate for years have been about how she will not “step up” until her kids are in their 20s. My point is that this is not specific to Kate’s health issues – it’s always been the plan, and Kate has never worked as hard as a Top CEO or prioritized royal work or charity work.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people, in Moray, Scotland.,Image: 819149516, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820716395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823430587, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823453996, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
William, Prince of Wales arrives at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Thursday 30 November, 2023 with Catherine Princess of Wales.,Image: 825654676, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Evelina London, officially opens the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, UK, 5 December 2023,Image: 826932773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023,Image: 827170361, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Josh Shinner. The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2024 without prior
permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to
Kensington Palace and before publication.
Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photograph, which features on their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children in Windsor.
NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.,Image: 828291451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace / Avalon
IS THAT A JOKE 🤣🤣🤣
Imagine being JB and being given this assignment: Write a positive article about the PoW shirking her duty. Make it sound as normal as possible and put K in a good light.
So, after reading the excerpt above, I can only conclude that JB was doomed to fail at this task. This definitely comes across as a bad joke.
Its the new season of shameless.
The article straight up calls it “part time royal work.”
Looks like part-time, half-in/half-out is fine for the Waleses.
But wow, if they’d have agreed to that deal with H&M, it would have been such better value for money.
Because at least H&M were offering to do real work, not just….checks notes….video messages and social media posts.
Goodness, how are British tax payers and the people of Cornwall not rising up and refusing to pay for this lot anymore?!
Yes DK, I noticed the “part-time” too. I was shocked to read it. We were told for years this concept absolutely does not exist, and cannot possibly be applied to a royal member. It’s all or nothing. lol
and, yet, the amount of “work” she does doesn’t really qualify as part time, it qualifies a “rare” even if you think what she does on those very rare occasions is work. W&K are among the richest people in the work, who are subsidized by British taxpayers to the tune of over $1M/per year and the only work they seem to do is occasionally play dress up to hobnob with the rich & famous, laud themselves wearing “honorary” military medals at parades thrown for their family & brief the tabloids to trash others while covering up potential bad press about their own private activities.
There is a lot of shamelessness in this family, but I find it interesting that Sophie’s tour is getting no press and Kate is benched indefinitely. Maybe Camilla wants the entire spotlight to herself.
A dying monarchy proving they are unrelatable to the rest of the world.
The world has figured it out, wishful aspirational princess thinking is over.
They ARE a joke. 😂
These are the OG lazy Half in Half Out Temu version. 😂
Can you imagine, if this were real work & a real job? Showing up after you get hired and saying, yeah, well, I’m not doing that. Gotta take the kids to school! Please continue to send my pay to this checking account. Oh, and those annual performance reviews? Yeah, I’m not doing that either.
Kkkhate was only surface working because the queen dodnt want her to do nothing. That day she was gone, gurl was WORKING to find ways not to work. This is really who she is. There is nothing wrong with being a stay at home mom, but what this one wants is to be a stay at home royal, paid by public funds, with cooks and nannies and cleaners and handlers all around her so she can play cards with her parents all day and play dress up when she feels like it. What a fraud.
Is this a sort of virtue signaling from Keen. Some women have careers and support their children as a single mother or with their partners. Some don’t have the luxury of household help and multiple mansions. So patronizing.
@MY3CENTS that or high or most likely full of s**t
Will Huevo start working when the kids are in their 20s, too?
Doubtful.
It’s unlikely he even knows what work entails.
Let me write around this—one does wonder if the issue with him (especially) is a dedication to Bacchus and bacchanalias.
Neither of them will. By that stage the kids will be old enough to be put to work.
No, I presume in twelve years one or more of their kids may be old enough to have their own kids and then nothing will take precedence over the importance of being a grandparent ….
Because George, Charlotte and Louis will have to work?
@blubb I can’t decide if that’s their plan – they just wont work and George will be a working royal at 23 – or if they’re just setting it up so that no one expects royals to work like QEII, Phillip, Charles or Anne ever again.
The royals will attend events where they can wear tiaras, they’ll go to Trooping, Wimbledon, Ascot, and that’s about it. Maybe they’ll let the peasants catch a glimpse on christmas morning.
Hmm. I lean towards your second option @becks1. They are in the process of redefining expectations. Their kids will have to work but not near the amount that Harry ever did. Or Anne. Or Charles. Or the queen and Phillip. Will the kids work more than Kate has though? Idk, I can see her pushing for the kids to not to do that much. Enough that she doesn’t have to step out sure but not like a lot.
Great example guys. 🙄
Kindly pay for our 6 mansions whilst we enjoy our free time.
You know what gets me? That they always mention the cost of Harry’s house whenever they discuss him (it cost 11 million! gasp!), but they never mention the cost of William’s houses, which are so much more.
In the category of add insult to injury, when Chuck dies, you are all on the hook for MILLIONS to throw Will and Kate a grand coronation. That will be after you’ve paid millions more to bury Chuck.
I mean, seriously, these two are going to get a fucking party after sitting on their asses for decades! It’s unbelievable! I do not understand how this house of cards is still standing.
You have to be really shameless to pretty much say to the taxpayers that fund you that you will NOT step up and do your duties for another 12 years!!!!
And let’s be honest. She will not be doing anything different after 12 years.
Kate was clocked as lazy by the Queen years before the engagement and Kate has lived up to that assessment. She’s never cared about duty ever. It should have been clear when she briefed that no one should expect her to attend the St Patrick’s Day event every year.
@Nic919 I wonder just how worried Will’s grandmother was about his lack of work ethic. Neither Will nor Kate can cut the mustard to use an old fashioned phrase that late Queen might have used about this married couple. Kate and Will are well matched in terms of laziness and putting their private lives before duty.
@Lady Digby — I had to look up the origins of the phrase “cut the mustard” and this is what I found!
“WHEN MUSTARD was one of the main crops in East Anglia, it was cut by hand with scythes, in the same way as corn. The crop could grow up to six feet high and this was very arduous work, requiring extremely sharp tools. When blunt they “would not cut the mustard”.
And that’s only if her recovery is “well established” in 12 years! If not, then forget it, she’s still not going to work.
The thing is….its mindblowing that KP feels confident to brief this to the press yet again, because there is little to no pushback. The RRs are just like, yup, that sounds about right. You would think they’d be angry because it gives them nothing to write about for the next 12 years.
Well that’s not shocking at all. We’ve seen this when she’s been pregnant with her fake HG, which only occurred when she wasn’t in Caribbean or at the tennis! So WEIRD! Her cancer is likely as real as her HG. not buying it, katiekins
Hope her HG was real. It was the trigger that caused a nurse to commit suicide if I recall. I believe her cancer or what ever illness or illnesses are real as well. The enormity of faking cancer…
Considering her HG only affected her when she had to work, probably not. Just like her cancer only affects her when she doesn’t want to work.
Bring out the fun stuff she loves or let her spend money like water, she’ll be there.
@tamsin for her to fake cancer it wouldn’t take much. Whereas us mere mortals would have to fake appointments, maybe shave our heads, find ways to get out of work, etc all she has had to do is ANNOUNCE she has cancer and 9 months later everyone treats it as fact. “I have cancer. As I heal and go through treatment you won’t see much of me. ta ta!” That’s it. And it was bough hook line and sinker.
Oh she is absolutely all of those things. She is the Princess they wanted so good luck with that 🤦🏼♀️
That is the first word that popped into my head. SHAMELESS.
Elizabeth would be mortified.
My theory has always been that Kate was really sick, but that she would absolutely not miss the opportunity to leverage that illness into less work for the foreseeable future.
I am personally GOBSMACKED by the “SLEDGEHAMMER of a disease” phrase. What an interesting adjective when many are unconvinced that domestic violence didn’t play a role.
If she wanted to be an SAHM, she married the wrong person because in a normal world, what SAHM gets her life subsidized by the taxpayer?
Kate is the actual “welfare queen (to-be)” of conservative legend.
That would be an interesting headline (Welfare Queen) if any publication dared to be brave… Given the racist connotations in the U.S.
Well, she wanted to have a royal title. That was why she pursued William. She also does not want to work and she has used every excuse since she got married: she needs to be eased into the role, oh she’s pregnant, she’s pregnant again and again, oh she has very young children, now the goal post has been moved with serious illness and waiting to work until youngest child is of age – then we’ll see another excuse.
I have no idea whether Kate has had cancer or not because KP has been caught lying to the public in an extremely egregious manner. She may have been sick, and she may have been having chemo and it is over as she says. What I know is that even if she is well now, she will use every excuse in the book to not work.
However, it is going to be harder and harder to hide behind excuses when the monarchy has become so emaciated after the departure of Harry and Meghan. All of the royals did not want Meghan in the family because she is not white, they just never imagined that Harry would choose her over them – and they depended on Harry as the workhorse for W and K to hide their laziness behind.
All her kids are in school full time now and she’s got staff to clean and cook for her. It’s really egregious to say she doesn’t hav time to do much of anything, but she does always find the time to attend Wimbledon for hours on end.
@arthistorian seriously. WE are a mere 2 years out from the Queen’s death and already it feels like the Rota is starved and hungry. William and Kate are in their early 40s ffs! They have up to 50 MORE YEARS to keep this going.
I guess as the elders die off over the next decade, the Rota can get a few news cycles about funerals and whether Harry will attend. Then there will be the coronation. But the Wales’ give so little in between these big occasions. I can’t help but remember that pathetic tweet congratulating the entire British Olympic team at the end of the Olympics. They couldn’t even be arsed to bestow a few more headlines on the RR with tweets about specific English olympians ffs!! How can this all survive? They have to continue this farce for decades!
And don’t even get me started speculating on what’s actually going on with William. I showed that side profile pic of him in uniform to my extremely good natured father and he admitted that, yes, that looks like the physique of a sick, stooped, elderly man whose body no longer fills out an old uniform. Never mind those bug-eyed, red-faced, grinding-jawed pics we got of Wills earlier in the summer.
💯💯 to this – “What I know is that even if she is well now, she will use every excuse in the book to not work.”
She’s always used every excuse to not work as you mentioned but now we’re seeing it on a much bigger scale. She’s just not going to work until Louis is 18 (and then it will be something else) and no one can criticize her because CANCER.
I remember quite a few of us said back in January – when this was first announced – that we would see her at Trooping and Wimbledon and Remembrance and that would be it. And well….here we are.
She’s not even being subtle about it, she’s announcing loud and clear that she will never work even at the very minimal level she used to work (because lets be honest, she was never “full time”) and the public cant do anything about it as far as she is concerned.
You know, there are women who enter the workforce after the kids are out of the house, or put their careers on pause for similar reasons, but they don’t just ease back in one, two, three. It’s hard for someone who’s been out of the workforce for the better part of a decade or two–your skills will be dulled, or lacking, and you’ll need to play catchup, take lots of training, etc. But oh no, not our Kate, she’ll get to pick up right where she left off. How nice for her. 🙄
This comment nails it on the head
She absolutely wants (needs) the title, the jewels, the million pound wardrobe. She’s never leaving that douch. She signed up for all of it.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a stay at home mom. Except when you are living in highest luxury off of an entire country’s income and not your own family’s earnings.
Though this is just one of many things wrong with figurehead monarchies.
Agree it is OK for William and Kate to be stay at home dad and mom so long as they relinquish the income from Duchy of Cornwall back to the Treasury for public use
Most stay at home parents still have to cook and clean and keep things running but these idiots have staff and money to do all of that for them. So they just…..do nothing in guess. Sit at home on the tax payers dime. Unbelievable. Nice non work if you can get it.
Kate lobbied and interned for this job for a decade. She knew the job was a FT position. Nothing wring with being a SAH mom, yet this isn’t the role she selected for herself.
Nothing wrong with being a stay at home mom as long as you don’t expect the tax payers to pay you to do it. Will and Kate need to use their own money to fund their lavish lifestyles if they don’t want to put in the work and return the crown money back to the people.
This is absolutely taking the piss. Why not just come out and say it – she’s never going to work, she never ever wanted or intended to. It couldn’t be clearer.
No doubt in 12 years the children will be working royals – and she’ll leave all the work to them.
THIS 1000%!!!
It would honestly feel less manipulative to just come out and say it. Kate just wants to be a SAHM and do few engagements. Bc that’s the truth, regardless of illness. Then it would be up to the tax-payers to see if they care. And you know what? I think they’d be annoyed but not that much due to the general apathy about the monarchy. The ones who would care though? The tabloids. They need her out there for clicks.
And yes, this SAHM is going to push her kids out to work at some point. To likely work more than she herself did.
Oh yes, she and Will are going to put those children to work as soon as they can. Then their offspring can do the things they themselves don’t want to do.
Jais – I think you’re right, the public wouldn’t care that much if she just declared she wasn’t working. She’s never been “beloved” in the same way that, say, Diana was, or the late Queen. And she won’t be “missed” as you can’t really miss someone who was never that present anyway.
The optics are bad though, because everyone knows she’s not a regular stay at home mum. She has staff, for a start. And a choice of several houses to flit between. Private helicopter flights to wherever she wants. Endless time for luxury holidays and shopping trips. All lavishly funded by the people she supposedly serves. And people are certainly waking up to how lazy and vacuous Kate and her useless husband are.
Oh! They rare already trotting Georgie out with helicopter lessons or some such nonsense. I hope the other two can escape. Maybe some long summers in California….
I’m wondering if this is the RF’s way of easing the public’s expectation into a different scenario. They seem to be parsing Kate’s “engagements”; gradually expanding the absence from an appearance here, then to appearances with longer gaps. They have now planted this multi-years of non-engagement, sort of testing the public’s and/or media’s reaction. This longer “12 years” statement sounds eerily like a legal agreement between Kate and BP. I am wondering if this is a prelude to divorce. Hmmm…
I agree, she never wanted or intended to. If it entails wearing a gown & jewels & tiara, she’ll do that; ride in a carriage, she’ll do that; watch tennis, yep, she’ll do that; stand on a balcony a wave, sure, she’ll do that. Care about people, talk with them, listen to their concerns, nope, her kids, her family, is more important, so not doing that.
Yep, she likes the glossy glamorous stuff. Mingling with the public (especially working class or non-white) is a different matter – she cannot hide her distaste.
What galling arrogance. They’ve just handed the anti-monarchists the keys … have at it, kids!
Honestly is this a disguised hit piece on Kate? Because this is like tailor made to piss regular people off.
Must be nice to be able to openly say you’re not even going to think about work for TWELVE YEARS.
I was thinking the same. Especially with the number twelve in it and not a more nebulous “when the kids are a bit older”.
She’s handed in her notice, all tied it up in a princess bow. And the public is fawning all over her for it. I’ve never known laziness like it.
This is goofy. Her kids are all at the ages where they are in school half of the day and don’t need her in the same way much younger kids would. She doesn’t have to cook, clean, or do any of the other myriad of things many SAHMs do. So what is she doing all day while her kids are in school? And this nonsense predates the cancer so I don’t want to see any of her “fans” delurking to try and use that as an excuse. Unless she is terminal, this refusal to work is just straight up clownery.
Working out, shopping, browsing the internet for news on Harry and Meghan, organizing her Meghan Look Book, blow outs, organizing the wiglets….don’t you understand she is very very busy.
Counting and admiring all of her buttons.
exactly…..as Kaiser pointed out, this narrative that she wouldn’t work more until the kids were out of school started getting pushed about 2 years ago, so it has nothing to do with the cancer diagnosis (unless KP has been completely lying about the timeline, which is obviously a real possibility.)
I think when the possibility of a fourth child was no longer likely they started to shop around the no work until they are done school, which was around her 40th.
They spend more time looking for excuses not to work than anything else.
It’s constantly amazing to me how W&K’s mistakes are baked into their plans – their actual concepts are mistakes. And then they try to correct things by flailing, doubling down and contradicting themselves. So what was all the fanfare about for the Arly Yeahs meeting if Kate doesn’t intend to work for another 12 years?
The new narrative from Becky English and others is that her work gives her joy. If that was really true she would have been working while she was getting treatment and she wouldn’t be briefing that she won’t be working much going forward. She’s got the chance to live the life that she always wanted now.
“Spare a thought for those children…..!” LMFAO.
Will no one think of the children?!?! What will they do if Mummy isn’t at home every time they get back from school/practice/socializing/outings!? Alone in a cold, empty enormous house with no one there but a nanny and some servants! And their siblings and father….
Who is buying this crap?
Yes! Spare a thought for the children! Their grandmother was killed! OK, they never met her ’cause that happened looooong before they were born, but still! 🙄
Kate does little to no work now.
No one will miss her if she stops doing photo ops.
Royalty is outdated. The BRF is the last to still be so publicized, mostly bc the media and tabs have turned them into a soap opera for decades now.
I hope the 3 kids find a way to have their own choices in life.
I feel sorry for George.
I mean, Kate didn’t stalk William and wait him out for years while all the aristocratic women he actually wanted turned him down because they weren’t fools, all so that she could one day contribute something meaningful to the world with the platform she would get by marrying him.
Nobody is even asking this lazy b—– to work a full time job. Or even part time job. Just doing a 30 min or 1hr engagement 3x a week would be stepping up. Using the kids as an excuse not to this is insane.
Nothing wrong about being a stay-at-home-mom, when not supported by public taxes. However, I doubt Kate even enjoys that. She can’t make a pancake and her public interactions with her children are poor. She doesn’t want to do anything which isn’t Kate related.
The video is embarrassing and self-revealing, but also ignorant given that Britain is the worst country to have cancer according to:
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/jan/11/uk-cancer-survival-rates-developed-world-report
Wow! That’s not good. So maybe she’s not getting the best of care, unless she went outside of the country.
Beyond a doubt, Kate has shown us that being a princess to her means wearing a tiara and waving from a balcony and kept in luxury by the People. She is just brazenly spending her life manipulating the public. Does she think that dangling “I’ll eventually return to work soon” is a big fat carrot for the long suffering subjects of the kingdom? Good grief, there seems to be nothing to like about this woman, let alone respect or admire. At least she seems to be a loving mother and so are mothers all over the world who have to work hard to take care of and nature their children. Could Kate at least show some crumb of gratitude, or sympathy, or compassion instead of trying to manipulate these feelings out of others. At the very least, she is becoming a tiresome figure.
Meghan on the other hand, seems to have had the idea that a princess is one who serves the People, and she married a prince who lives a life of service. The contrast between the two couples could not be clearer.
Well said. I think Kate is the worst of the two, by far. William was born into this farce, he was trapped when he was just an idea, but she actively lobbied for this. I cannot stand this woman, she is such a waste of an amazing platform.
She has now outlived her incredibly inspiring workhorse of a mother-in-law by six years. Honestly, just go away.
I should really stop reading about Kate. The nerve of royalists saying Meghan didn’t want to work. Or that Meghan would only work if she had Kate’s job, when Kate has never done anything of value or to justify her expensive wardrobe.
Do they expect Meghan to walk on eggshells for 12 years while Kate decides which fun and Media heavy events she will attend?
Brits will really reveal their racism and hypocrisy if they don’t rise up against this. Especially, after their racist accusations that Meghan was a gold digger who wanted to wear expensive clothes, ride on carriages and not work.
Yeah, I have to as well. I can feel my blood pressure rising.
I actually very much see this being the case
The RF have not seemed to understand the importance of a young working royal family … for … you know the people who are going to play a huge roll in deciding whether to get rid of the monarchy in the not so distant future
They appear to place zero value on the opinions of people aged 15 to 45. But it will be us that kick and scream till we get rid of them. Not the people in their 60’s 70’s & 80’s
I look at Sophie. Granted she only picked up the slack once it was apparent that Meghan was never coming back
But she only started to *work* in her mid 50’s. I think this will be the same with Kate
For whatever reason, the RF don’t seem to think royals under the age of 55 have a role to play in ensuring that people don’t think they are anything other than glorified benefit scroungers and say eff that
Because their ‘matriarch’, Cam, has no interest in the continuity of Charles’ line. She’s only out for herself and actively hostile to Diana’s descendants.
The Scandinavian royals are going to have a deep bench of young photogenic royals with more opportunities to be seen dressed for State occasions in the coming years. The BRF is going to be an afterthought and it’s all their own fault. CIII and WanK are too self absorbed to be tactical about the future and Cam is amused to watch it all disintegrate.
To be fair to Sophie she was doing around 300 engagements per year before Meghan was in the picture. She and Edward were always at the top behind Anne and Charles and the Queen.
@ Nic919 I bow to your superior knowledge. My only interest in our RF was when H & M were an active part of it. For common folk, like me. They are largely regarded as entitled, out of touch grifters. Who we don’t see the benefit of keeping around
@ Interested Gawker nail meet head. Best she get as much as she can for herself, her children and grandchildren now, cause King Willy is going to AK47 her the 2nd Chuck kicks the bucket
@Hannah I don’t think there is much benefit but before W&K, the senior royals (i.e. QEII, Prince Phillip, and their children) were all doing significantly more work than W&K have ever done – even Andrew.
W&K are very much the outliers in terms of their work activity.
Whether the work is actually valuable is a different discussion altogether.
I only know her numbers because Edward and Sophie had young school age kids when W and K were starting with their excuses to not do any real work suggesting it was bad for their kids. But I guess it didn’t matter for Sophie and Edward and their young kids.
Kate and William are a mess. From that creepy video, it’s plain to see that Kate is completely out of touch with reality. She really seems to believe that the entire world has been holding our collective breath waiting to see flick her lustrous hair in the wind while fondling ferns around her private wooded estate as she breathlessly explains to us lesser mortals why she alone in all the world gets to live a completely stress-free life now because: Reasons. It’s completely tone deaf in a time of economic hardship where the people’s healthcare system is crumbling.
And William? What can be said of a 42-year old man who can’t seem to figure out who he is or what to do with himself now that his whipping boy has escaped his clutches? All that comes out of William is how angry he still is at Harry for refusing to become his Princess Margaret. And his hate seems to be devouring him from the inside out. He seriously looks worse and more lost with each passing day.
OTOH, I watched the Happy Birthday video made by dozens of Invictus participants. Over and over again, tearful veterans from all over the world thanked Harry for literally giving them a reason to keep on living. Could all the King’s horses or all the King’s men find even one person anywhere who could say anything remotely like that about William?
And it begs the question: What are the British people paying for with these pointless people?
👏
Very well said!
Kate’s own father gave us a clue as to her work ethic. He asked William a the time of the marriage, ” don’t work her too hard”, indicating to me that she wasn’t up for hard work.
🤣🤣 This is so hilarious to me. William managed to marry someone who is even lazier than he is! She’s done no meaningful work since being married PW. She simply won’t work if she doesn’t feel like it, which is often.
What’s kind of genius is what can Buckingham Palace/the Royal Family do about it? Physically force her out of her house? Clearly any verbal encouragement she’s received has fallen on deaf ears. She knows they can’t and won’t do anything about it.
It’s *chefs kiss* really and serves Charles right for putting all his eggs in one basket with these two KNOWING they were lazy AF, doing absolutely nothing to protect and defend Harry and Meghan and Archie leaving them with no choice but to flee Britain, and his insistence on a slimed down monarchy, not taking health issues, deaths, etc into consideration.
To be honest, I don’t believe Catherine is out of the woods health wise. Her statement said she ‘remained focused on staying cancer-free’ tells me her cancer has a high chance of returning . I’ve thought all along she has either a ‘female’ related cancer or colon cancer, both of which are usually caught late which makes them difficult to treat. I could be wrong of course. 🤷🏼♀️
I think Kate and the Middletons got control again for one reason or the other. Kate did get to pick and choose her events, like Wimbledon.
@Newt – “slimed down monarchy” is pure genius.
Please leave as is; never change it.
So it sounds like Kate is half in and half out, but they wouldn’t allow Harry and Meghan to be half in and half out. I hope someone calls Will and Kate out on the monarchy’s hypocrisy.
They’ll pull the big C card when comparisons are made.
The arrogance is appalling. I still think that she’s been benched, and this is cover. I also think it means that the kdis will not be protected, but will be used as cover as soon as possible. Generational trauma continues for the Windsors. I hope the UK becomes a republic for their sake.
She was benched and she is probably happy about it.
So if is safe to say she will be around in 12 years, guess the cancer story is not as dire as we feared, but also vague and secretive enough that every time expectation for Kitty arises, they will pull “poor health, remember the cancer!” card.
Kate has concepts of a plan to work in 12 years.
hahahahahaha
I would say the plan is pretty much in place: do f**all, pretend to be in poor health and oh so fragile and continue living in insane wealth and privilege.
Genuine question: Is KKKatherine Middleton real a hands-on mother? The media, RR & KP always reminded us that WanK are hands-on parents, oh such gOoD pARreNts. From the video of her & Louie interactions at the Jubilee Parade, she didn’t understand her youngest son & didn’t know how to properly adjust the situation. It showed that she’s not the primary caretaker of him.
She think she has 12 years free time? The joke is on the Wails. When George is 18, the RR will set out to unleash their revenge. (Or maybe they will wait until Charlotte is of age, being just a spare and all that.)
I swear, the best thing that ever happened to Kate was Megan. If it weren’t for the industry of hate towards Megan, Kate would not be able to get away with all this.
^ THIS!!!
Didn’t some little kid once ask Kate what did she do and Kate said she was “William’s wife”? Well this tracks with that. And I guess since she’s been benched, no need to spend thousands on endless coatdresses and what not anymore. So, it’s a win? Maybe? To me this sounds like a Cam plan, people will forget about Kate just like they do Sophie and Cam and her horse blankets and tiaras will be front and center.
I think if she needs to be a stay-at-home mom, she should just say so. Stop all this foolishness about being keen to work. Plenty of women and men are stay at home parents. If that is her calling, then make a platform of it, and support people who feel like her. That would actually do some good.
That’s what she wants but just the SAH part. All the talk of Meghan not understanding her role was actually projection for Kate. Despite marrying into a family whose sole purpose is service, Kate thought it was all about dressing up in fancy clothes and tiaras and waving to crowds. She quickly learned that more was expected but we were told she needed time to adjust then the kids were born and now the excuse is cancer that WAS present.
I would dispute the idea that the royal family’s sole purpose is service; the family’s (ultimate) purpose is the same as any other family’s: self-perpetuation. “Service” is its sole *justification*.
I used to joke after all of the cookie cutter stories stating that “This year, finally this year is when we’ll see Kate step up” that Kate would turn 65 and still be feeding the same story to the press that “This year, now that the children are off to university, now we’ll see her step up”.
Now, the joke is looking more and more like reality!
We went fast from yearly “this year she’ll be really really keen” to „she’ll be keen in 12 years”
I’m sorry but I’m not buying anything this woman is saying. There’s some major crap going on in those castles. I don’t the it’s about cancer. I QE was alive trust me Kate pt butt wouldn’t be dictating anything. This woman is FOS. 12 years on LOA? Come on people. They told her lazy butt would have to work ft and she freaked out. Or PW asked for a divorce and she went awol. 12 years she’ll be mid 50 she’s a joke. If this is true Sophia, Camilla n Anne with turn on her. That family is beyond stupid. HM got out in time. Can’t wait for all this mess spills in the streets.
Zero f-info shame . Imagine writing and article about how a privileged princess deserves all the time from here until the end of time to do f all because she has children. Meanwhile so many of the women that support her lazy lifestyle and that of her husband and children don’t have the same luxury. Imagine you are a regular mom who is sick , having to work because you have bills and you want to do badly stay home with your children because you don’t know how long you will have left with them , but you can’t because life demands you work so pay those medical bills and the utilities and provide clothes, food and shelter for your children. Then you pick up the paper and that you read about how Kate the woman who your hard earned tax pound’s deserve to be given the time of 12 pus years to do nothing because she is sick . And you are supposed to say absolutely . Of course. She deserves all the time she needs to enjoy doing nothing. I should go get ready for work because well Kate needs time and I need to continue to contribute to her time off. . It would be in the best interest of all these British sicko fans in the media to stop . Just stop . They are making her and William look worst and worst and that is not hard to do
👏
By then, Kate will have been royal for TWENTY FIVE YEARS. Imagine being in a job for that long and achieving ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.
We all know William never wanted to married her and his disdain for her have been growing as years goes by. He had always been doing whatever the eff he wants to do in his marriage , in his “job” and with his family (shitty brother, shitty brother in law, shitty uncle, shitty grandson, KCIII earned a shitty son though). Kate said I am not “working” or all your dirty secrets will see the daylight and he obliged.
William married her because the pressure was on to find a wife and she was the last woman standing. All the aristocracy ladies and landed gentry heiresses said no thanks. He was backed into a corner. The Middle tons were also nipping at his heels to do right by the woman who gave up her twenties for him and passed up other potential suitors. He really had no choice.
Absolutely the truth. He even dumped her at least twice to pursue other women, none of whom were interested. Isabella Calthorpe only used him to make Sam Branson jealous and Jecca had no interest in marriage, nor did Meghann Gunderman. In fact Meghann Gunderman wouldn’t even go on a date with him, and he was so bewildered! Will didn’t want to get married any more than Chuck did.
I’ve always admired how all the British aristocracy closed ranks and refused to marry in to that family since Diana’s passing. They saw in real time with all the insight how the Windsors mistreated the most worldwide beloved and famous British Aristocrat. They said none of our daughters will live through that. Not even Edward got to marry an aristocrat and he was far removed from the inheriting the throne back then.
Phhffttt. She’s not going to do a dang thing in 12 years. She’s done. She gave a half-*ssed effort and then quit.
I realize they don’t actually want to have the “common” touch but do they at all see how this kind of thing sounds to most people? Few of us have the luxury of not working when we have children, certainly not working for the entirely of their childhood and adolescence! Are we supposed to be impressed by this?
She’ll be Queen before then, so she’s going to be a do-nothing Queen?
So she’ll finally start working right as she nears retirement age? Makes sense!
Just like the RR prints article after article of WHAT DOES HARRY / MEGHAN DO ALL DAY?
The taxpayers should demand what this Royal Grifter Family does all day everyday.
Well, I believe you’re either in or you’re out, so….
Hear hear!
The way I see it, Kate was hired to perform exactly one job: produce an heir to the throne, and a spare or two. Hence, her duty is done. Being “home” for her kids, and helping them to grow up as well adjusted as possible, was not part of the original job description, but it’s not a bad idea for them. Anything else she chooses to give, now or in the future, is icing on the cake.
If she stuck with that plan, I don’t think people would be surprised. She tried to copy and compete with Meghan after she married Harry. She was cosplaying a business woman just last year, bought bunch of women’s suits to play the role while she was dressing like 50’s housewives before. It seems like she got tired of that as soon as they got rid of Meghan and the death of the QE2. If it was her wish to become a housewife all along, just say that instead of spending a fortune of taxpayers money on dresses.
This is very true. But I also think trying to be Meghan for the last few years may have caused some real stress. Bc she just is not on that level. So maybe there was a shift in strategy along with the illness and this is the new plan. I don’t know that there isn’t still going to be some Meghan cosplay. I’m waiting for Kate’s jams or Kate’s honey to make an appearance one day. BRO, British Riviera Orchard, based out of Norfolk. Just realized that spells bro😂 so maybe WRO, Windsor riviera orchard. Idk, something like that anyways. A line specifically for Kate, not having to necessarily do with Charles’ duchy stuff.
Sooo….. Harry couldn’t be half in and out (earn a living/not financially beholden to Charles and Willy, but still contributing to royal adjacent charities and functions), but a married in, who never “stepped up,” gets to be all out and still reap the financial rewards and all the perks of royalty, which include round the clock household staff and childcare for all 3 of her school age children? She is showing her whole ass if she isn’t terminally ill and nearing the end of her time on this mortal coil. She (well her mother) isn’t reading the room because outlets that are typically sickly sweet are subtly (and openly) turning on Keen and Willy. That last video was over the top WEIRD. No one in their right mind would have released that, especially one that lives a lavish lifestyle that is funded by people who are financially struggling. Harry’s ESPY appearance seemed to change the public perception of Harry, at least in the USA. The tide may be turning and throwing mud at Harry may no longer be enough to explain away Keener and Willy’s failure to launch. Does anyone really believe she is going to become a working adult in her 50s when she couldn’t hold a job while functioning as a mattress to willy (and his mates) to snag big blue in her 20s?
Truly, they need to lay off Harry and Meghan. It is beyond abusive to keep attacking them every single day when they wanted to work for the monarchy, and here you have your future king and queen refusing to even sort of work.
But princessing is her job. She should not continue to collect all the benefits if she is not working.
Is all this really true?.I cannot believe that this woman has the nerve to say she is not going to work for 12 years because she wants to put her children first and fully concentrate on being ”there” for them?.
Well wouldn’t we all like to do this!
This woman is quite content to live off the tax payer in absolute luxury, the type of luxury we lesser mortals can only dream of. She truly has no shame at all.
And still the sycophants go on worshipping her like some sort of god.Wake up you lot you are being conned.
She will suddenly appear for the dress up occasions, look sombre on the balcony at Remembrance Day, strut out for the peasants on the Christmas church walk etc and the adoring fans will be ”Does’t she look beautiful, brave Catherine, she is doing this for us”
Pass me the vomit bowl please.
Yes and the Wails’ don’t understand why they don’t get the same adoration and respect as the Sussexes.
Meanwhile, in Montecito, a couple who once lived in the UK are managing to finance themselves through a number of different ventures. They are continuing to support charities, are supportive to their friends, are invited to make overseas visits that not only bring positive attention to the countries they visit but also highlight important causes and issues. And they manage to do all of this while still making time to raise their family without throwing their children into the spotlight whenever they want to take the heat off themselves.
Basically BP and KP are indicating that H&M should carry on as they are for at least twelve years because there’s a gaping void at the heart of the Royal Family that no one of the UK royals is going to fill. And if parental example is anything to go by, the three Wales children “shouldn’t be expected to work” until sometime in 2052…
“Yes, I know they have been born into huge privilege, but they have a grandfather with cancer, a grandmother who was killed before they were born, a mother the centre of their world who has been made vulnerable by this sledgehammer of a disease, and a dad who is battling all sorts of emotions while trying to do the best for his family and his country. Those children deserve to have their mum with them for as long as they need her.”
Talk about gaslighting. This chick should be ashamed to put her name on this piece. I’m sure the whole piece is thoroughly disgusting.
“Yes, I know they have been born into huge privilege, but they have a grandfather with cancer, a grandmother who was killed before they were born, a mother the centre of their world who has been made vulnerable by this sledgehammer of a disease, and a dad who is battling all sorts of emotions while trying to do the best for his family and his country. Those children deserve to have their mum with them for as long as they need her.”
Talk about gaslighting. Is KP this stupid or entitled, probably both. This chick should be ashamed to put her name on this s**t. I’m sure the whole piece is thoroughly disgusting.
I don’t get this at all. 12 years? Have they been told that, until Louis graduates, Kate will be posting pictures of Windsor and what she’s having for a fake high tea. And, if this is truly going to be the reality, her video was a huge slap in the face, what with all the promises that she’s cancer free. In terms of The Guardian: I’d say a more accurate barometer of reaction to the video would be The Times, somewhere between The Telegraph and Guardian. I jumped over to Mumsnet; a good 40 per cent were saying the video was entitled rubbish that didn’t align with the UK’s experience of cancer, ie huge waiting lists and difficulties with treatments and family life. I can’t believe she thought this tosh was admirable.
More and more Princess Victoria is putting Kate to shame. She’s consistently posting pictures of her work and sometimes includes her children in a realistic way for them to grow in their job. The reality is that not only does Kate have to work but her children need to grow up understanding their life is “supposedly” about service
Life is often cruel.
Many, many children suffer tragic loss of parents and loved ones and the world does not stop for them.
Catherine is way out of line with this Baloney statement.
Perhaps a paid staff person could explain the nature of war to her.
WWI, WWII, and currently 2 countries are at war. Loss of life suffered by literally hundreds of thousands of humans, struggling to survive in poverty, abuse, etc.
Childrens hospitals full, elderly care, she is not the center of planet Earth.
She is insulting and tone deaf in this statement.
Keep on yapping Kate. Dig yourself a bigger hole.
12 Years A Skive
I simply can’t see how the people of the UK will support this blatant nonsense.
They’re not even paying for Mediocrity at this point – More like parasites.