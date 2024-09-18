“Cillian Murphy will get another Oscar nom for ‘Small Things Like These’?” links

Cillian Murphy followed up his Oscar-winning turn in Oppenheimer by going back to Ireland to work on Small Things Like These, and the trailer came out this week. He stars in and produced the film, which is about the Magdalene Laundries in Ireland. He’s probably going to get another Oscar nom, right? [Just Jared]
Trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson. [Seriously OMG]
Photos from the Agatha All Along premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
James McAvoy was an awkward mess when he met Jennifer Aniston. [Socialite Life]
Demi Moore is apparently very gentle & low-key in person.[LaineyGossip]
Speaking of James McAvoy, a review of Speak No Evil. [Pajiba]
Disney blamed Lightyear’s failure on the same-sex kiss. [OMG Blog]
I love Halle Berry’s Tamara Ralph dress. [RCFA]
The final message from OceanGate’s Titan sub disaster. [Hollywood Life]
I agree with all of these boomer opinions. [Buzzfeed]
I met Demi Moore in 1995 or 1996. She came across as obnoxious and insecure in those days. But she looks like she’s finally come into her own and she’s at peace with who she is, finally. She’s truly raw and amazing in “ The Substance”. I hope she gets all the accolades she deserves.
I’m pretty sure the first time I ever heard Cillian Murphy’s name was Breakfast on Pluto, where he plays a transgender youth in 70s Ireland and London. When you think of the vast spectrum of characters he’s played since then, what a range. Give him the Oscar for existing. I haven’t actually seen Oppenheimer, but Small Things Like These is much more flavor.
The first time I saw him was at Breakfast on Pluto premiere. I did not know who he was. I have been a fan ever since.
First tine i watched him in the Cinema was in a local film called Disco Pigs. He was fascinating to watch in eveeything from then on.
That looks great! Thanks for the tip.
Another Oscar nomination for Cillian Murphy would be very welcome for the additional attention it could bring to all the misdeeds of the (Catholic) Church.
The Magdalene Laundries is just another chapter in the history of misogyny, abuse, torture, rape, exploitation, misery in that paternalistic organisation.
I was raised and educated in Catholic schools.
As an adult, myself and all of my siblings have fallen far from the Catholic church.
None of us or our offspring attend or adhere at all.
We are in the Midwest US and even by our small town world view, by the early 80’s we all had seen or been thru enough IRL.
The sins and crimes committed by the RC church are well known.
The number of RC followers in the US has decreased by 40-50% in the past 20-30 years.
Something close to that, IIRC.
Shine a light, bring it all forward.
The book this is based on is nothing less than wonderful. It’s a little over a 100 pages, and you will not be able to put it down. By Claire Keegan.
Tommy Shelby Forever.
Cillian in Peaky Blinders for 6 seasons, he completely disappears into Tommy Shelby.
He holds the screen for every scene he is in.
Multiple hours/years of the series, his performance never drops.
CM and Tom Hardy are tremendous talents.
Tom Hardy in Legend as the Kray twins is very good.
Both these actors deserve better material. Tom Hardy doing Venom movies, fun as they are, is a complete waste of his talent.
CM and Hardy, I can see both of them having their choice of projects in the future.
I’ve learned of the M Laundry events. Too tragic.
So much brutality and cruelty.
Yes yes yes Tommy F ooooking Shelby forever !!!! He is a exceptional actor!
YESSS, He is riveting in peaky blinders!
I actually barely recognize him in regular photos, because I’m so used to him as Tommy Shelby.
His smile in the above photo looks totally separate from his eyes. I hope he’s happy.
I think he was pretty clear last year that he was over the awards season and the oscar campaign etc.
That’s the face of a man who’s relieved award season over because 23 years of different mistresses were starting to surface. His private lowkey aura was an advantage to keep it secret for so long. He’s not a one-woman-man even though the stans want him to be.
Cillian Murphy is one of the greatest actors. To see him on stage is a religious experience. To see him and think he is also Tommy Shelby is mind boggling. Love the man, his talent and the way he deals with fame. Cheers Cillian!🥂🍻
Majestic, are there rumors of CM being a cheater?
News to me. I know very little about his personal life.
I shed my Catholicism as soon as I could, raised in a narcissistic family that destroyed and warped my boundaries. I cried watching the trailer for “Small Things Like These”.
The Claire Keegan book, “Small Things Like These,” is just incredible. It can be read in one afternoon, but it will stay with you for a long time.
