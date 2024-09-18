Hunt: Actually, Prince Harry ‘was treated very badly’ at the Sandringham Summit

There are so many agendas playing out in all of these “Prince Harry at 40” stories. It’s a reminder that when Prince William turned 40 in 2022, all of the “Huevo at 40” stories were about how much he hates his brother and how William never, ever thinks about Harry. Two years later, the “Harry at 40” stories are about… how much William hates his brother. I’m just saying, William has been heavy-handed and obvious as hell in how many of these stories are being sourced. One of the rare pieces which seemed almost generous to Harry and his motives was this one in the Guardian, written by Caroline Davies. Some highlights:
How did Harry get here? Five thousand miles and 10 tumultuous years away, he may ponder, as he did following his dramatic departure from the UK: “What on earth happened? How did we end up here?” The “here” is the celebrity enclave of Montecito in Santa Barbara county, California, and the “how” – since played out incessantly in newspapers, TV interviews and courtrooms – has been laid bare in his scathing memoir, Spare.
The inheritance? According to reports, he is to inherit money from a trust set up by his great-grandmother the late queen mother. William and Harry were to receive £6m when they reached 21, with the bulk going to Harry in the knowledge that William would inherit the Duchy of Cornwall and, later as king, the Duchy of Lancaster. A further £8m was said to have been set aside for the brothers when they turned 40, the Times has reported.
Appears to be financially independent! Home, today, is a nine-bedroom, £11m mansion on the Sussexes’ gated 2.2-hectare (5.4-acre) estate, where mononymous neighbours include Oprah and Gwyneth. Hard-won privacy protects Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. Harry is finally liberated from the royal institution he regarded as toxic, and appears to be financially independent.
Peter Hunt has some thoughts: “Fundamentally, I think he’s happier because he has a family. And I think that’s pretty crucial, actually,” said the royal commentator Peter Hunt, a former BBC royal correspondent. Yet, sections of the UK media persist in unrelenting negative coverage of a prince they see as having abandoned king and country, and who has, indisputably, made damaging slurs against family and institution.
The Sandringham Summit: Cast adrift by the hardline “Sandringham summit”, brokered by the royal family, [Harry] is seemingly so estranged from William that his brother reportedly does not want him at his own coronation. The stark “in or out” ultimatum delivered at Sandringham – which refused Harry and the Duchess of Sussex a semi-royal role – divined the couple’s path to Montecito, and, presumably, the interviews, documentaries and memoir that followed. It set a simple narrative: Charles, William and the late Queen Elizabeth were right. “And, therefore, Harry has got his comeuppance,” Hunt said. “But there is an alternative narrative that argues that, actually, Harry was treated very badly. They could have found a way to accommodate him if they had chosen. There are countless examples where the royal family has adapted, when needed, to survive. But there was too much bad blood by then. They were so entrenched.”
Harry’s war with the media: He remains committed to his legal battle against some UK media organisations over his claims of unlawful information gathering. “I think he’s utterly determined to see through this legal action for what he sees as media malpractice, which I think could be described as both brave and foolhardy in equal measure,” Hunt said.
Out in the cold: So, as he turns 40, Harry remains out the cold in the Californian sunshine. Anonymous sources have reportedly claimed that a restless Harry is keen for a partial return to the UK, that he’s ditched Hollywood publicists and recently contacted former royal aides and old friends looking for a low-key entry back. Named Operation Bring Harry in from the Cold, the Guardian understands such speculation is wide of the mark, and that, now and for the foreseeable future, he sees his future in California with his family. Why, ventured one source, would they have spent the past four years establishing their freedom, only to go straight back? They have established business and media interests, including their $100m Netflix deal, along with their Archewell Foundation with its charitable mission of “show up, do good”.
The photogenic Sussexes: The four-day tour to Colombia promoting causes close to the Sussexes’ hearts – including child online safety – garnered international media coverage. Described as a “quasi-royal tour” by some, the photo spreads it generated served as a reminder that Charles’s vision for a slimmed-down monarchy did not factor in the pulling power of the photogenic Sussexes. “Ten years ago, we certainly expected him to be a working royal,” said the royal author and historian Hugo Vickers, who predicts problems ahead for the couple. “They will do anything to keep going, I think. They are relying on their royal links, on their celebrity, to keep reinventing themselves and keep themselves in the public eye. And I think it’s going to end badly, personally. They may very sincerely believe they are doing wonderful good for the under-privileged of the world. But also, their lifestyle must be incredibly expensive.”
“Harry is finally liberated from the royal institution he regarded as toxic, and appears to be financially independent.” Or, put another way, Harry escaped a violently toxic and abusive institution, managed to protect his wife and children, and is absolutely financially independent, much to the chagrin of the left-behind Windsors and the British media. It cannot be emphasized enough that everything that’s happened, all of the Sussexes’ success and independence, was never “the plan.” The plan was to force Harry to crawl back, divorced, broke and compliant. They did everything they could to make that happen and it didn’t and they cannot deal with it. Hunt brings up an interesting point, and not for the first time. Hunt has always said that the Windsors were spectacularly stupid to let the Sussexes go and to treat them the way they have. The left-behinds have never listened to Hunt though. So here we are – the Guardian and other outlets weeping as they begrudgingly admit that Harry isn’t coming back.
Historian Vickers demonstrates once again what the royals are holding onto: The Sussexes will go bankrupt and come crawling back. They fail to consider that:
a) the Sussexes are perfectly capable of taking care of themselves, unlike other royals
b) if the Sussexes did end up hard-up for money (highly unlikely), they are sitting on a goldmine: Meghan’s memoir.
Once again, we see the utter bankruptsy of the institution. They have absolutely no idea how to function in the 21st century. The British royals survived the 20th century becasue they were able to adapt to a changing world. but once again, all concern for the institution died with Queen Elizabeth. Charles and William see the monarchy as something in service to them, as opposed to an institution they must serve.
Thank goodness for the entrenchment of the monarchy and public inertia. If the monarchy had to stand on its own two feet it would fail within weeks.
Vickers lacks credibility and is so biased he is not a “good” historian.
Does he actually have a degree in History? Several of these royal experts claim expertise that they do not have.
@ArtHistorian – his LinkedIn says his degree is in art studies. But he’s written a couple dozen biographies, mostly about the royal family, but also about various theatrical artists. And he’s been commenting on the RF for decades. His mother was some kind of minor aristocrat – a baroness, I think?
He’s long come over as a bigoted old man re: the Sussexes, especially Meghan. If I remember rightly, he even mentioned her being ‘exotic’ in a newspaper article (only a couple of years back). They, and what happened, really trigger him and he seems to blame Meghan and consider Harry led by her. Appalling.
Bankruptcy is #1 on their wishlist for the Sussexes because this is the one problem that the Windsors will never have as long as there are taxpayers 😁😁
Hugo Vickers admitted that he went to Montecito to see where Harry and Meghan lived. He’s obsessed with Harry and Meghan as the rest of the British press.
“Charles and William see the monarchy as something in service to them…”
This is exactly how they see it and that is because this is how it has always been – even for the late “beloved” Queen. The royals and their government lackeys have successfully hoodwinked the British public by leaving unspoken part of the “life of service” narrative.
I forget which commenter said it sometime ago but s/he was spot on: “Life of service” does NOT mean “devoting one’s life to the people of Britain” or even to public service, which is how people automatically interpret the phrase. Except that the real reason that they are angry at Harry is that “A life of service” actually means “A life of service TO THE CROWN”, i.e., to whoever happens to be the king or queen at the time, and a life of service to ensuring it’s continuity as top dog in the UK. And that’s before we even get into the whole bonkers “spotlight-stealing” watch that these people and their stenographers are obsessed with.
If the public realised this massive difference between their understanding of “life of service” (= charity = selflessly doing good works for the benefit of all) and the royal definition of “life of service” (= self-serving, self-preservation, wealth-preservation) then the possibility of a massive revolt would dramatically increase.
The reason they keep saying “H is selfish” and “only cares about himself” is because he is not laying down his life in service to the crown. They thought that they had successfully indoctrinated him so that he would continue to share HIS massive worldwide spotlight with them, even while they continued to tell him that he was nothing (compared to the heir) and treat him far worse than the lowliest of their staff, who had actual salaries and better accommodation than he did.
More fool them. Glad Harry got himself and his wife and son out of there, and continues to keep his family away from those who continue to incite harm towards them.
Well said. They never valued Harry at all, which when you look at all of his accomplishments is bonkers. Charles and William will go to their graves thinking Harry is a traitor.
🎯
This is really stated, and also “Charles and William see the monarchy as something in service to them, as opposed to something they are to serve.” I’ve long believed that. They should be served, they think. They don’t have a heart of service, to serve others.
I meant really well stated.
The buyers remorse that the British press has right now is something else 😂. You can tell it’s affecting them because royal watching has gone down the drain and most royal podcasts and shows have declined. People have been relegated to YouTube, scamming Harry and Meghan obsessed haters for money, begging the cash cows to return and practically begging the family for a reconciliation because their pockets are hurting. Harry and Meghan leaving destroyed an entire ecosystem and they need to stay away while all these grifters fade into irrelevance and unemployment.
The media loves to tell the world that the Sussexes are “left out in the cold”.
Every time they suggest this, recall that the media is telling on itself in a huge way here:
Because the only ones left out in the cold are the media who got cut off by the Sussexes, and the royals who half a decade later realize who really had/has the star power in that family, and what exiling that star power has cost them, and the monarchy as a whole.
Exactly, they tell on themselves every time they whine about Harry and Meghan excluding them on their trips. As if this wasn’t an entirely predictable outcome. Did they really think after they abused them to another continent that Harry and Meghan would call them and invite them to accompany them wherever they are off to next?
If living in a 9 bedroom, 16 bathroom mansion on 5.2 acres of land is being out in the cold, somebody puleeeeze sign me up!! I really, really want to beeee out in the cold. Oh and Meghan can feel free to hold me hostage too.
Ca you imagine on Saturday mornings, Archie and LIlli running in and jumping on the bed with their mama and papa? Like Harry said, the kids provide them great entertainment.
Another reason it was monumentally stupid of them to drive H&M out. Everyone was eating off their press!
I like Hunt’s point that the family could have absolutely accommodated him. Part time royals DO exist. Harry and Meghan wanted to be maybe a little more “in” than Beatrice and Eugenie, but that was basically what they wanted – some appearances on behalf of the Crown, some appearances on behalf of their own charitable interests, and the ability to make their own money. And Charles and William were so bitter and angry they couldn’t let that happen.
LOL at the line about their expensive lifestyle – do people not understand how rich people live? Yes, they live in an expensive mansion with expensive security and all that – but they’ve also made a ton of money and I’m sure they’re investing a lot of it. It’s not like Harry took his advance from Spare and just put it in their checking account. But that’s back to the Salty Isle hope that they run out of money and have to go back to the UK.
In fact, W&K themselves were very much part-time ‘working royals’ up to around 2017!
Now, W&K don’t even work part-time.
That observation also conveniently ignores the fact that the main expense of their lifestyle centers around security, which they need because of the circumstances of Harry’s birth, the betrayals by his family, and the racist assaults by the British press. They literally have no choice at all, and never did, about living in a gated community, paying millions for a security detail, etc. A nice outfit or two is chump change compared to the money they must earn and then spend to protect their lives and those of their children.
Also, they have very rich friends, a billionaire Godfather for Lili 😭😭 Harry mentioned in Spare, they showed the house to Tyler Perry too before buying it. I am sure they get plenty of advise from their circle. Imagine having bunch of millionaires, billionaires as friends. It is impossible to go broke while surrounded by people like that. They know how to invest and how to make money.
And imagine how smart that would have been. They would have been travelling the world and getting mobbed and lauded, as they are now, but for the Royal Family. They would have likely ensured some Commonwealth countries stopped agitating to leave. It’s an incredible self-inflicted wound and all because of the fragile egos of the two laziest members of the family.
Had Wills and Kate not been so incredibly thin-skinned and petty, they would have viewed them as the boon that they were, and recognized they would have reduced the pressure on them by picking up a lot of the load. But no.
Not hard to be a bigger star than Kate and Wills when they literally do next to nothing and are clearly consumed with hatred and jealousy as they sit in their incredible wealth.
WanK aren’t the only thin skinned petty ones in that family. Cluck is King Petty.
90% of the RAVEC nonsense, is down to him. He has been briefing against Harry, and letting Cloppy the Nag brief against Harry, since he was a child.
Let that sink in again: they attacked a CHILD. His OWN SON. YEARS.
One of Harry’s family members outed him to the press via their courtiers while he served his first tour in Afghanistan. Which could have led to him being killed over there. His location was known only to a few people very high up. That, paired with the clearly orchestrated-by-someone NYC pap chase? They’ve had it in for him for decades. Because he shines like his mother. He’s kind and warm and engaging, like his mother. And the Petty Ones hate that.
Becks1, absolutely, they could have been half in—look at all of the Queen’s cousins. Especially because the raised costs (!) of streamlining the monarchy are not exactly popular.
Interesting how the British keep commenting about Harry’s wealth and how he lives, isn’t it? No one is accusing Harry of asking for perfectly boiled eggs, arranging his teddy bears, spreading his toothpaste, owning multiple estates, being taxpayer funded, etc,… yet he and Meghan bear the brunt of the financial scrutiny.
See, I see this another way re: part time royals
You’re either royal or your not. You have the blood or you don’t. Harry, Archie and Lili DO HAVE IT and there’s nothing ANYONE can do about it ever. (not even you William)
I’m so happy that they were denied half-in half-out 😍FREEDOM 😍
Me too!
Same here! It’s so impressive what they have done in four short years, one of those years had the entire state shut down for a year!
If you tell the truth about abuse, you are not slurring someone. Didn’t PH deny an inheritance from the QM? Why would she leave money for PW anyway? It would make more sense for her to leave money for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who won’t inherit duchies.
Yes, around the time of the Oprah interview, Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that he had not received money from the QM. And he made zero mention of it in Spare, where he talked openly about his inheritance from his mother.
The Queen Mother was broke and entirely funded by QEII when she died so I don’t know about this “inheritance” but we know Harry and William received inheritances from Diana so I find it very strange that she isn’t mentioned.
Yes! “…prince they see as having abandoned king and country, and who has, indisputably, made damaging slurs against family and institution.”
It is absolutely still mind blowing that they’re still doing DARVO this late of date on facts that are plain. Telling about abuse is not slurs. Slurs is something like, posting photos of a monkey and comparing a newborn to that, or anything left on the royals insta posts that references Meghan in any way.
They are still doing DARVO because they are doing propaganda against Harry. Many of these correspondents know the truth but they are propagandists not journalists. Repeating certain statements again and again and again is an effective tool of propaganda – because that is what people remember. The goal is to blacken Harry’s name because they know he is never coming back.
“They may very sincerely believe they are doing wonderful good for the under-privileged of the world. But also, their lifestyle must be incredibly expensive.”
they pay for their own lifestyle unlike the left-behinds. they are doing wonderful good for everyone including themselves and it doesn’t cost us anything!
Exactly! I would be willing to bet the royal lifestyle is much more expensive than the lifestyle Harry and Meghan lead. But I guess that’s OK when taxpayers funded, because the money will never run out!
It boggles my mind that any of these people think they have the right to dig into Harry and Meghan’s finances. The audacity of these people, when they are ignoring the ones who are stealing from the masses while doing little to no work. Talk about that, you hypocrites! Kate is not going to work for TWELVE MORE YEARS, and you want to talk about the Sussexes money?
Harry is very smart and they underestimated him greatly. He is doing great and is very happy with his freedom from the institution. The left overs can pound sand.
The British press has been churning out crap about Harry for how long? Over and over and over they churn it. What a burden for your every breath to be newsworthy. He’s a tough customer to have come out of all the muck with a nice family, money in the bank, and a platform for causes like Invictus that REALLY HELP. I’m sure he feels betrayed by his family of origin, but he’s had their number since his mother died and he was left to grieve alone.
On my life, I do not know how Harry turned out to be such a lovely person. He must have had a really fantastic therapist, and of course his mother’s example has never left him.
what a bitter man Vickers is writing that Harry and Meghan will not come to a “good end.” I don’t blame the Queen as much as William and Harry. I think things were kept from her. Charles could not control William.
Sorry, edit William and Charles are most to blame.
You have some people who see the situation and the decline of the monarchy and you have idiots like vickers who are living in lala land and are monarcy bootlickers.
Peter Hunt is correct the royal family can adapt, and has clearly adapted in the last few years. Everything that Meghan and Harry asked for they have allowed others to do since 2020. But they can’t admit that they were wrong, and can’t be seen as “losing”, so they’ll never acknowledge that. That guy Hugo Vickers seems particularly obsessed with the idea that they are going to go broke, like it’s almost wishful thinking. Other than their home though what expensive lifestyle stuff do they have? They have friends with private jets, and fly commercial with ton. Meghan rewears a lot of her more expensive jewelry and her clothes aren’t really that expensive for someone who has a salary in the six figures let alone someone with millions of dollars. Seems to me like the media hopes that they have money issues so that the Royal family’s financial abuse of them can start again.
Yes, there is so much wishful thinking for the Sussexes to come to a bad end, to run out of money and go crawling back. But if Vickers even thought about it for a minute, he’d see that makes no sense. At some point, William is going to be in charge and there is no way that Harry and his family could go back. It would be abuse and the Sussexes know this. They have financial advisors and are planning their lives with that in mind. They don’t want to go back and it’s not even an option with William around. They would never subject themselves to his tyranny.
Honestly they got out at the best possible time that they could’ve. Divine intervention almost.
I don’t think they are in any danger of running into money issues.
but let’s play devil’s advocate for a minute and say they are – Harry has that other 400 pages locked and ready to go, and Meghan could probably command even more money than what Harry was offered for Spare for her memoir. They basically have the ultimate insurance policy.
And it’s a good bet Harry and Meghan are invested up to their eyebrows, to boot.
If the Sussexes were truly strapped for cash, they could remortgage or even sell their estate. This nonsense that they’re in danger of poverty is a ridiculous fantasy of Pegs and the tabloids. Nothing would give Pegs more life than to be in financial control of Harry and Meghan.
William is an evil and amoral person. Too broken to ever be repaired.
Hard to believe he’s Diana’s boy too. What a small, small man.
We know, the Sussexes are not coming back. What always interest me is how vested those rats are in the Sussexes finances. I do believe Harry and Meghan are financially astute and will be fine financially for years to come and are now building generational wealth for their children.
lol @royal reporter at the end there, sure they are gonna be poor any day now. They keep saying that since they left, keep dreaming. Peter has been one of coolest reporters about royals. He isn’t some royal rota reporter who has to throw sh*t at Harry and kiss W&K’s asses. He is independent and it shows.
One of the points the royal reporters always ignore, Harry has been raised for doing charity work all his life, both by his mother, then his father. That has been his life since he was a child, visiting national / international charities. Why would they think that someone would give up his lifelong work just because he doesn’t work for the family firm anymore? It shows, he did the charity work not as a superficial job to prove his taxpayer-funded status, but he actually believed in it. That is why he is still doing the same work. I wouldn’t say the same thing about the left-behind royals. Meghan was also doing charity work before Harry. She didn’t start it after getting married into BRF like Kate did.
Harry and Meghan probably see the Royal Family’s refusal to let them be half in as a blessing. Had they remained as semi-working royals the Palace would still have control over them.
Their freedom is critical to their current success. They are so lucky that the royals are too dumb to realize how much they could have hamstrung the Sussexes if they had agreed to the half in deal. Goes to show: when stupid people underestimate the abilities of people they deem “beneath them”, stupid people get burned. It’s beautiful to see.
Absolutely it was a blessing. They and their kids would have been under their control. It’s so much better this way.
It was 1000% a blessing. The clean break they have now is what was always needed and tbh I think it would’ve happened once W ascended anyway. Working under them would’ve been a nightmare.
A blessing 100%
Harry and Meghan aren’t constantly reinventing themselves, they are what they’ve always been. If Vickers finds himself constantly surprised by their actions, it’s because he’s bought into the RF/BM’s false narrative.
Peter Hunt is one of the few reporters who can speak about the Sussexes with plain logic and doesn’t get sensational. Compare him to Vickers who is certain the Sussexes will fall to a bad end. Insert eye roll.
Anybody who thinks Harry is sitting in his mansion in Southern California—munching on homemade jam and watching his children play outside—dreaming up ways of moving back to England to live under Williams’s staircase is out of their minds!
they didn’t realize that Harry was the peacemaker, the charismatic one, the glue that held the whole charade together. Without him it’s clear that the house of Windsor is a bunch of inbred crumbs held together by a lot of dough.
…”a bunch of inbred crumbs held together by a lot of dough.”
Brilliant, maisie!
Funny, maisie:)
BTS it has been obvious for at least a decade that Will is inadequate, unwilling, unable, resentful of public duties and is NOT going to shape up the minute he becomes KING. This year he faced his biggest crisis as a mature adult and it was up to him to step and provide sustained cover for his cancer stricken father. Instead he hid behind his wife’s illness to go missing for weeks, bollinxed the messenging and eventually showed up , swaying in the breeze. No one around him can be under any illusions about Will’s incapacity, both now and back when Harry married Meghan. W and K for many reasons are just not sufficient either solo or as a couple to cope satisfactorily as King and Queen. The plan should have always been to strengthen the family support around them and recognise that H and M have good work ethic and wide appeal at home and abroad. Harry’s family and the cousins should have all been cherished and added to the working RF to fire proof them all as a brand to compensate for a FK and FQ who aren’t going to put the work in to sustain the Firm for the next generation. The way H and M were and are being treated was and continues to be beyong stupid and cruel. Windsor Summit was disastrous for the RF and they are reaping what they sowed. H and M were driven out but they are happy and thriving in a way that they would never if they had stayed. Will seems very self destructive to me: drinking like a fish when he has 3 young children worried about their mother. He didn’t want H or M to stay and out shine him and yet he doesn’t want to do the work himself? He wants everything his own way and yes he has power, status , money and fawning press but as King Canute discovered, not even a king can turn back the tide. Chuck being King didn’t make him immune from cancer, did it? Will is now in the hot stop so it is down to him to be honest with himself and others and ask for help if he needs it!
I find the narrative that H&M will go bankrupt HILARIOUS as they have BOTH shown during their WHOLE ADULT LIFE that they live within their means …so I will NEVA worry about that❣️
I’m sorry ladies (Celebitchy ladies) but Caroline Davies is just another nasty hateforhire, so-called journalist. Columnists like her are the reason I stopped buying The Guardian quite a few years ago. I’ll still read it for free online though 🤪
Her articles about the Sussexes always include snide little digs often echoing the misinformation/lies writ large in the usual suspects’ nonsense!
I’m sick and tired of columnists debating every aspect of the Sussexes lives as if it’s their god-given right. And always stating their stupid, ignorant, racist opinions as if they’re indisputable facts.
No, Caroline can stfu like the rest of them and take several seats!
“They wonderful think they are doing good for the underprivileged of this world but their life style is expensive”
As opposed to the barely getting by, hard working royals? Is this man stupid or is he stooopid?
“They are relying on their royal links, on their celebrity … And I think it’s going to end badly, personally.”
Hugo Vickers is talking out of his ass. Harry and Meghan are using their considerable skills and personal qualities — empathy, charisma — to succeed. He’s rooting for them to fail and he’s going to be bitterly disappointed.
The only people “relying on their royal links” here are BRFCo & Assoc. The BRFCo left behinds & their Associated media have no reason to talk about Harry or Meghan, who left them all behind over four years ago. But they do keep talking about them because they want public attention and the left-behinds don’t seem to get as much attention without Harry and Meghan. So they continue to “rely on their royal links” to perpetuate the abuse and hatred of the American and her husband to brainwash the UK public.
Again, this tiring lie that Prince Harry inherited money from his great-grandmother, even perroted by the so-called “neutral” The Guardian. No British press should be taken seriously, they are all the same, unfortunately.
I have posted this several times under various blogs here – this is NOT true. Prince Harry debunked that lie in Forbes Mag, who had to correct it on March 8, 2021, after they posted the lie on February 26, 2021 in their online piece about H&M’s wealth. Can you imagine, an outlet that supposedly has knowledge of the wealth of wealthy people, but in fact their ‘sources’ for this wealth-info? Nothing more than this years-long told lie with zero factual info to back it up, by the RRs, the so-called royal experts and the British press and media.
Anyway, here, again the quote from Prince Harry’s spokesperson:
“His representative told Forbes Magazine he was not a beneficiary of any of the Queen Mother’s £70 fortune.”
Read Prince Harry’s debunk here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dawnchmielewski/2021/02/26/how-much-are-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-worth-surprisingly-not-that-much/
Thank you for the link. I’ve always thought these stories about Harry inheriting anything from QMum were highly suspicious. They all just parrot each other without any proof. However, the part about voluntarily repaying the cost of Frogmore Cottage is questionable after reading Spare, which made it sound like it was imposed on them at Sandringham Summit.
Sorrty, I meant .. the QM’s £70 million fortune, not £70.
Lets play a guessing game……..a game of: which rotaRat will be the first to come close to spilling the beans or hinting at what REALLY went down when H dropped everything and rushed to britain back in early Feb to see his shit-pa following the cancer announcement; and when the shit-pa in turn rolled out the top-security carpet for H’s visit, only to pull said top-security for H’s departure from Shithole country……all within the space of 24 hours
Recall:………..that visit was during the first full week of Feb and in the immediate aftermath, when it was clear that the usual leaks from BP about details of that meeting had not yet occurred (BP was prolly still reeling from H’s response to THE REQUEST from chucky) the rotaRATS all had their tongues hanging out, spilling their guts in speculative pieces about H AND M’s possible return – WITH THE KIDS!
LMFAO
Rmbr how they were salivating at the prospect of seeing Archie and Lili?
And then you could tell that some chinese-whisper-like leaks from BP had begun, by the fact that we began seeing classic Opposite-Day hit pieces about H begging to return. And this escalated after they learned about the Colombia trip. And went into overdrive when they saw how successful that trip was. And when they pretended not to hear about H’s upcoming solo, high-profile, action-packed NY visit.
And when they pretended not to hear H when he said: “Thats why I’ll never bring my wife back to this country.” In fact, what they heard him say was: “I’ll come back without my wife but might bring the kids.” LMFAO
And in the lead-up to H’s birthday, the Rats did a reset and, like the mindless hamsters they are, began chanting their self-soothing mantra: “Harry is planning to come home/he contacted old friends and advisors about how to do it/and theyre putting together a plan for how he could become a working royal once again;” these bedtime stories that royalist britain keeps telling itself about the Jewel in their crown that spurned them and moved 5,459 miles away with the love of his life.
So yeah…….which rotaRAT do you believe will start hinting that the purpose of H’s whirlwind visit back in February, was a result of chucky’s bright idea to beg H to: “Come back and help us out, dear boy, I am dying of cancer, come home and take some shame from our eye; I’ll even give you some lavish apartments in BP, if you want to bring your family over – although you know I’d prefer if you didnt bring……..HER.”
And H looked at him in amusement, laughed and said: “Nah; Imma take a pass on that. Pa.”
LMFAO
Unfortunately, the only thing that will turn the tide on the bashing of HanM is the demise of the King and William’s ascension. Then, they will have the global spotlight they yearn for but are unprepared for. The media will still be on Harry, Meghan, and the children.
Harry’s life in CA, his initial taste of freedom, and his dedication to Meghan in Spare speak of a world he only dreamed of but never envisioned. Everything he touches turns to gold. They don’t talk about Travalyst because it surpasses their expectations of his abilities. Everyone living behind those palace walls is there at Charles’s behest, and their lives are not so luxurious; they’re like indentured servants. Vicker, like most of them is part of a rapidly dying breed. The younger generation are not mesmerized by sparkling gems, fake medals, and costumes. People want to be free to live and love.
Hmm. But I don’t see William’s ascension stopping the bashing. He’ll still be angry egg and will continue to brief against them. It’ll be interesting though bc when William is king I cannot see the BM even discussing whether Harry might come back.
When he is crowned King Willy with all the attendant riches and real estate will he still declare to one and all how much he hates his brother? One wonders.
yep. it’s the only thing that seems to bring meaning to his miserable life. He’s been in a 1-sided competition with his brother since he was a toddler. The same kid that screamed at his mother because she said Harry would get to enjoy something is just a larger man with the same mentality. This grudge is more important than wealth, spouse, kids, and power. The only power that seems to matter is power over Harry.
Nailed it.
What a sad, meaningless life.