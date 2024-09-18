Princess Kate ‘held an Early Years meeting at Windsor’ on Tuesday

Since that cringefest “cancer free” video and subsequent backlash, the Princess of Wales has been trying out different talking points. In the immediate wake of the video and statement, the talking point was: f–k the haters, f–k the media, I’m going to do what I want. Then it was: of course I’ll eventually be back, I just need more time to rest and recover, but don’t hold your breath. There was an undercurrent to the backlash too, something about “Kate can grope ferns in the woods but she can’t do some Zooms for charity?” Well, Kate heard the criticism and she organized a “private meeting” at Windsor Castle, something about the fakakta Early Years.

Kate Middleton has officially returned to work, just a week after announcing she was cancer-free and had finished chemotherapy in an unprecedentedly personal video. Wednesday’s Court Circular, a bulletin published by Buckingham Palace every day detailing the official activities of the royals, said that the princess convened a meeting for her signature ‘Early Years’ project on Tuesday. She has previously described the cause, which focuses on raising awareness about the importance the first five years of life for children’s development, as her life’s work. The statement read simply: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor.” It marked Kate’s first appearance in the Court Circular since December last year and will be seen as a huge milestone on her path to recovery. The meeting was conducted behind closed doors and no images have been released. Kate is only expected to make two public, official appearances this year, with attendance at the national Remembrance Day service in November pencilled into her diary, along with an appearance at an annual carol service which she sponsors in December.

[From The Daily Beast]

I’m glad she’s well enough to do this. What’s slightly funny to me is that “sources” have previously insisted that Kate was doing some work from home, that she was reading emails or briefing papers or what have you. But I guess none of that counted – it only counts when it’s on the Court Circular, right? The Daily Beast also referred to this meeting as a “special project.” Meaning what, exactly? Is she going to commission another ridiculous claymation video? Another survey? Another relaunch of “Kate is keen about Early Years, no follow-up questions needed.”

The photos in this post are from January 2023, when Kate wore a McQueen tuxedo jacket to a big Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle. She met with her “Early Years advisors” and carried a small notebook, to doodle pie charts.