Princess Kate ‘held an Early Years meeting at Windsor’ on Tuesday

Since that cringefest “cancer free” video and subsequent backlash, the Princess of Wales has been trying out different talking points. In the immediate wake of the video and statement, the talking point was: f–k the haters, f–k the media, I’m going to do what I want. Then it was: of course I’ll eventually be back, I just need more time to rest and recover, but don’t hold your breath. There was an undercurrent to the backlash too, something about “Kate can grope ferns in the woods but she can’t do some Zooms for charity?” Well, Kate heard the criticism and she organized a “private meeting” at Windsor Castle, something about the fakakta Early Years.
Kate Middleton has officially returned to work, just a week after announcing she was cancer-free and had finished chemotherapy in an unprecedentedly personal video. Wednesday’s Court Circular, a bulletin published by Buckingham Palace every day detailing the official activities of the royals, said that the princess convened a meeting for her signature ‘Early Years’ project on Tuesday. She has previously described the cause, which focuses on raising awareness about the importance the first five years of life for children’s development, as her life’s work.
The statement read simply: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor.” It marked Kate’s first appearance in the Court Circular since December last year and will be seen as a huge milestone on her path to recovery.
The meeting was conducted behind closed doors and no images have been released.
Kate is only expected to make two public, official appearances this year, with attendance at the national Remembrance Day service in November pencilled into her diary, along with an appearance at an annual carol service which she sponsors in December.
I’m glad she’s well enough to do this. What’s slightly funny to me is that “sources” have previously insisted that Kate was doing some work from home, that she was reading emails or briefing papers or what have you. But I guess none of that counted – it only counts when it’s on the Court Circular, right? The Daily Beast also referred to this meeting as a “special project.” Meaning what, exactly? Is she going to commission another ridiculous claymation video? Another survey? Another relaunch of “Kate is keen about Early Years, no follow-up questions needed.”
The photos in this post are from January 2023, when Kate wore a McQueen tuxedo jacket to a big Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle. She met with her “Early Years advisors” and carried a small notebook, to doodle pie charts.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What a waste of time…. Anyway, I don’t pay for them so none of my business!
Maybe she is going to do another creepy video but for her “Early Years Project” whatever that is. Creepy video seems to be her thing these day. She can control it and she doesn’t have to be in public to do it.
The Wales are grifters who are allowed to pick and choose when they show their faces because what they are doing is not work
The way the British press is reacting to this it’s like a great feat that Kate has gone back to work after chemo. Most cancer patients don’t have the privilege of not working while undergoing chemo. The messaging surrounding Kate’s condition is just bad PR and is very annoying.
This!👆👆👆. Do we actually have to give her a cookie for doing the bare minimum? ( and I seriously doubt she even did that !!)
I’d bet good money this was last min to combat the backlash from the Temu Boden ad from last week and the narrative from KP that she’s not going to be doing anything much for the rest of the year at least. Even if they released a photo of it would anyone believe it.
Was it another meeting with staff which counts for her court circular?
Also someone on twitter said that if you add up her engagements last year it only amounts to about 3 weeks full.
Their standard is abysmal…
Such an important meeting and of course behind closed doors .
Do we really believe that? That she actually held a meeting? OK…she probably just said hi to the staff of the arly years project who came to visit 😉
The rotting initiative with “work” that takes to nowhere. Do something and bring it to fruition fgs.
Big corp getting involved? Nothing
Big 5 questions? Couldn’t even follow up correctly with that
That sounds so fake? It doesn’t make sense that it’s real. Kate’s fake illness, fake wor. It’s funny but it’s offensive
People in England are dealing with the terrible after-effects of Brexit and years of Tory economic policy such as the high costs of food and energy, cold weather is coming, more children and elderly people will be hungry and dealing with the high costs of heating, the NHS is still underfunded despite the big red bus promises, and this twit schedules another meeting in the Early Years closet (I mean, office) to announce that early childhood is important. 🙄
She had a meeting at Windsor but “it was behind closed doors and there weren’t any pictures”
Sure Jan.