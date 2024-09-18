James Middleton fondly remembers QEII inviting his dog to stay at Sandringham

James Middleton’s tawdry pseudo-memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, has come out or is about to come out. Various outlets on both sides of the Atlantic have already published excerpts from the book, and it seems to be about James’s mental health and his associations with the Windsors in equal measure. So, I have to apologize for something? Months ago, Tatler was trying to hype the book and they revealed that James wrote about his visits to various palaces and castles, and he apparently also visited Highgrove. Highgrove is King Charles’s estate and I had a hard time imagining why James would even be invited there, much less with his dog? Because that’s his excuse for talking about the Windsors, he’s always talking about how the Windsors were nice to his dog and how Ella always got into adventures whenever she stayed at a royal property. Well, the Highgrove story is apparently true. Not only that, James claims to have stayed at the big house in Sandringham. Oh really?? This excerpt is via the Mail:
Whenever we visited Sandringham, the Queen, being a dog lover herself, welcomed Ella, and later her offspring Tilly and Zulu went, too. Her Majesty was always concerned about their wellbeing, and knowing the special place Ella held in my heart, allowed her unprecedented privileges.
‘Did you get my message, James?’ she asked me the first time I visited. ‘Ella is welcome to stay in your room.’ How thoughtful of the Queen to make a special concession for Ella. Naturally she wasn’t allowed to wander at will round the grand house, so I kept popping up to check on her and take her for walks.
On one visit, I didn’t close the bedroom door properly, and Ella made it her mission to find me and demonstrate her annoyance at being left behind. I didn’t realise this until a footman glided up to me and whispered: ‘I believe your dog has found her way into the kitchen.’ I quickly made my excuses and followed him to find a delighted Ella lying on her back, having her tummy rubbed by a friendly chef.
Ella made quite a habit of ambling off during family occasions. One Christmas, I popped into Highgrove to visit Catherine and William, who were staying with the King, who was then Prince Charles. Catherine and I were having a catch-up over a cup of tea and Ella was sitting at my feet. Then I realised she had wandered off. It wasn’t till later that I learned that she had made her way up to a private bathroom and had pushed open the door to say hello to the occupant as they were having a bath. I was absolutely mortified.
I didn’t imagine the Queen would ever find out about Ella’s little adventure into the Sandringham kitchens, but nothing escaped her. She said to me: ‘I hear Ella had a nice little wander round earlier.’ I apologised profusely, expecting a gentle telling-off.
Instead, with the understanding that comes from long association with dogs, she gave me a conspiratorial smile and said: ‘Well, dogs will be dogs.’ Everyone knows about her corgis, but few are aware that she also had a line of spaniels. One lunchtime, we were engrossed in a long conversation about them, and I was thrilled to discover she was extremely knowledgeable about the breed. She was always kind and solicitous about my dogs, too. ‘Have you taken Ella out, James?’ or ‘Are your dogs happy?’ she’d ask with genuine concern.
Real question: do you believe any of this? Do you believe that William and Kate stayed at Highgrove one Christmas and that James “popped by”? Do you believe that James and Ella were regulars at Sandringham and that Queen Elizabeth was fond of talking about dogs with Kate’s brother? It all seems so bizarre, and the framing of it is making me lose my mind. Like, the whole world revolved around Ella, and every single person understood that James had a single-minded devotion to this dog?
The man goes in for name dropping
The derangers mock Meghan for talking of her depression yet these bots praise james to the skies. Now he is calling his sister Catherine. Ardent Kate fans may buy the book but I doubt it will be a best seller. It’s no mar le y and me.
God forbid if Meghan ever wrote a book on her dog or any interactions the dogs had with the Queen. A book solely about a dog,is that a thing?
Well, James is not a threat but Meghan is 😎 the more I read about this book is the more I understand mumbles/I mean Kate, It runs in the family 😁
Another Middleton cashing in on the royal connections, so its ok for Katty’s brother to talk up and down about the RF but god forbid an actual blood royal talks about HIS family.
Guess he needs to big up those stories as no one is interested in him or his ‘book’ aka his latest cash grab and attention seeking stunt. How many times is he going to be rebranded into ‘something’.
Spare absolutely cashed in on royal connections. Double standards all round regarding your outrage to this book.
Recollections may vary? Why would Charles be at Highgrove at Christmas, or Kate, when the royals spend Christmas at Sandringham? As for the ones of him being close to the Queen? Recollections may vary there too…
Yeah if Charles went to Highgrove, he would have gone a few days after christmas, maybe for New Years. But he’s always been at Sandringham for christmas (or wherever QEII was, I think they used to spend christmas at Windsor back in the 70s and 80s.) and we have NEVER heard rumors of William and Kate popping by Highgrove. Like its actually notable how much we have never heard that – not in any of the stories about how close W&K are to C&C, etc. It’s just never been mentioned.
Doesnt mean its impossible, but I’d say its improbable.
This also makes it sound like he was at Sandringham constantly – “whenever I would visit….” my guess is he was invited once and he will dine out on that for the rest of his life.
Yeah my money’s on the Mids were invited to the big house once and he’s been in the house when TQ wasn’t there. I wonder if there will be any push back from Chuck on this ‘story’ as it makes it look like the Middleton’s were ‘in there’ with TQ while her own family struggled to get access in those final years..
Christmas on the Christian calendar is 12 days long so I’m guessing it was sometime after December 25th. I can see the royals calling all 12 days Christmas and using as a reason to do nothing.
That was my thought. Their Christmas is about six weeks long, isn’t it?
I don’t believe all this, but I actually believe the queen would be far more interested in a dog than Kate’s idiot brother
Charles travelled to Sandringham on Christmas Eve. They arrived in order of precedence (highest last) so he was the last to arrive before the Christmas Eve festivities. He used to spend new year at Sandringham but then he started breaking tradition and going off to Birkhall (near balmoral) by himself/with Camilla.
Britons put the Christmas tree and house decorations up at the beginning of December, and spend the month doing Christmas shopping, opening advent calendars, seeing Christmas lights in high streets, watching school Christmas concerts, nativity plays, and choirs singing Christmas carols. They often have other Christmas dinners with those people they can’t spend the 25th with. So saying visited at Christmas could mean any time in the month of December, when the Christmas decorations are up and the shops are all playing Christmas songs.
It used to be 12 days after Christmas were a big long celebration but these days it’s the month before.
Do Americans NOT do all the things you mention?
(Am making a huge assumption that you are comparing Brit and US culture, forgive me if you are not)
Bragging about spending Xmas with the Royal Family is rather gauche, no? The Middletons never fail to disappoint.
Gauche is also wearing skimpy clothes to school visits
I doubt she had long conversations with James.
All this showed me is that royalism is deeply cringe and embarrassing. The interactions with the queen that these people portray as examples of extreme graciousness or relatability or whatever are the most anodyne things in the world. It makes me laugh.
This! Good grief, trees died so that we all can read about a really boring conversation. I will never understand monarchists.
Wait, didn’t Harry, an actual prince, “trade on” him being an actual prince? Wow! Willy did something incredibly bad and the middle bums are the new Windsors. They seem to have the power.
Willy did something very bad.
Yes! 1000x’s. Whatever Wills did has put him and indirectly, Charles at the mercy of the Midds. Even Cams seems to have gone quiet. Beginning to suspect some communicable malady of a personal nature more than Ca.
It’s pretty obvious that James is trying to milk his connection with the royals…and his sister “Catherine “. The fact that he calls her Catherine instead of Kate is all I need to know about the credibility of the book!!
Exactly.
this man is so cringe and made his dog(s) his whole personality. stfu
this reads like bad fanfic
It really does. And I don’t have a dog, but he sounds like an absolute shit dog owner if he’s CONSTANTLY letting his precious dog wander off and get into god knows what in an unfamiliar castle. Wouldn’t that actually be quite dangerous for the dog?
As you said, bad fanfic.
I really don’t believe that this book would have been published at all if it wasn’t for his sister marrying into the royal family. I’m happy for him that his dog helped in through tough times, but is a book about it really necessary?
Ya think? 🤣🤣🤣
Wow!
James would be on benefits without his parents supporting him till his, what, 30s? 40s? He’s a loser.
What’s the difference with Harry complaining about his funding from daddy being cutoff, he must be a loser too.
I had the same thoughts as Kaiser. It sounds like a fairytale to me. Why didn’t he just write a children’s book about Ella? Ella’s being used as a vehicle for James to write about Kate and the Royal Family. Where’s the outrage from the press about him using his connections to the Royal Family to make money?
He writes about his sister’s family by marriage because it is the only reason this drivel would be published.
Can just imagine Carol planning it all with him……. chapter by chapter. Some of the detail will have come from Carol’s diaries.
Does James seem to have an extra large head?
Maybe it’s just the beard but in the top picture it looks immense.
James, Pippa and “Catherine” are all reasonably attractive but there is something about them that I find a little off.
The 3 siblings have very short legs, a long torso and are too thin.
Their heads end up looking huge, lollipop-ish.
Body shaming…these comments exhibit explicitly the type of person you are.
Yes I agree they all look a little off despite all the expensive styling etc.
He has to talk about having tea with catherine.
Marshmallows, writing about your dog…does this man have an actual JOB??
No no, he is an *ideas* man, dontcha know. Actual work is for the poors.
Does the book mention how he sold nazi memorabilia?
Also poor dog being stuck in a bedroom in a strange house.
I think Ella (is that his dog’s name? too lazy to look it up) tried to talk him out of it, but he persisted.
I can imagine QE being friendly about someone’s dog. She apparently also bonded with Meghan’s dog Guy. I don’t think that she made an exception for Ella. She would have done with same for others with dogs, I bet.
Ding ding ding! THIS is the reason the story was written, to “erase” the significance of the queen taking Meghan’s dog Guy with her in her land rover before the wedding – that got worldwide coverage, so they need to compete with it and essentially downgrade it.
That’s the first thought which entered my head when I saw the headline above.
Please say you’re not serious.
I have no idea. The queen liked dogs so it’s possible? I can believe it. But I can also believe it’s embellished. Either way, I don’t really care. I just feel a shrug at the whole story. As other have said, if meghan wrote about her dogs and the queen, the BM would lose their sh-t.
If Kate and William were staying at Sandrigham or any other royal property, you know Carole was going to insist Kate invite the fam for a pop-over. No way she is not shoving her foot through that crack in the door. She is the epitome of a Mrs Bennett forcing her children into proximity of prominent people who are too polite to kick them out.
Harry more or less just cleared the air with Spare and the Netflix doc. Most of the material wasn’t unexpected or salacious. It boggles comprehension that people slightly royal adjacent or the extended royal family can benefit from their royal connects with things like books about royal cooking, books about dogs and milk ads, but Harry can’t live his life 5000 miles away in a different country without constant harassment.
No mentions of his bankruptcies, I’m sure.
So it’s cool when James talks about mental health issues, but if the black chick talks about her mental health issue, it’s not acceptable!
The book is non critical and pretty impersonal towards the royals. So for them it’s fine. There are tons of royal and royal adjacent memoirs which share tidbits like this with zero criticism. They knew Harry’s book would be more serious.
It’s not surprising that she would talk about the dog, she loves dogs. What is surprising is that there’s no recollection of anything else? Wasnt there anything interesting about him for the queen to ask?
People really need to stop talking about QEII, because all they are revealing is she was pretty dull. Doesn’t anyone have a story that doesn’t involve dogs or horses?
Also true
But you’re not supposed to talk to her until spoken to, so I guess she was always the one picking the conversations subjects…
I don’t imagine Elizabeth met him enough times to know anything more than he had a dog. All of these anecdotes could have happened just in the course of a few of visits – two at Sandringham and one at Highgrove.
I always thought there wasn’t sufficient space at Sandringham to accommodate all Christmas guests, but JMidy of all people actually stayed there repeatedly, when Anmer is right next door?
And QEII bred spaniels too? I know she had a cocker when she died, but I’ve never heard about her actually breeding anything besides corgis and dorgis.
Color me sceptical about truthfulness of this book, unless the subtitle is Tales of Mystery and Imagination.
You will find this book in the fiction section of the library?
And yes @Nanea, I also did an “oh really” about James getting to stay at Sandringham at Christmas when space is so short that actual members of the British royal family can’t stay.
The Middletons entire brand is grifting . Grifting off the Windsors and any connections they made through that . How absolutely embarrassing and pathetic .
I never want to see another picture of this man’s gross chest hair again. 🤮
What does James Middleton say about his actual mental health journey? He obviously did have some mental health issues, but he needs to make his Windsor adjacency as a hook. It would be great if his book was of help to others with similar issues. But then, the press wouldn’t excerpt those passages, I guess, just like the press would only talk about the parts of Spare that they can use to mislead.
The Queen is no longer alive to call BS on this.
More’s the pity.
Or to learn of the Middletons’ financial disgrace.
He should have made a children book with nice drawings instead because all of these stories make it sound like his wife should be worried about an ex-girlfriend.
Also this photo with Spencer Mathews is sending me. Like I know that he’s Pippa’s brother-in-law but having watch the reality tv show Made in Chelsea I can assure you that he is a terrible person. James being friend with him is very telling.
I actually do believe all this because dogs are an easy subject to talk about with acquaintances. The Queen loved dogs and I’m sure talking about dogs came as a relief to her
As others have pointed out, the one believable nugget here is that the Queen would much rather talk to James about his dog than anything else. That rings true. What else would they have to chat about, his sister “Catherine”? Not likely.
I think the British public has long since decided that they are not buying whatever James is selling, whether it’s special marshmallows, special dog food, or his “thoughts” about the aristocracy to which he is only tangentially connected. Still, if Lady Colin gets to spend four decades as a commentator because of her title, or those awful titled sisters who told Meghan she should “sit down”, why shouldn’t James shoot his shot?
Imagine in another universe where Meghan’s siblings were invited among the royals intimate homes and then wrote weird stories in a book. This guy is pathetic. He’s about 40? and has accomplished nothing. He can’t or won’t just get a decent job and live respectable. He’s probably waiting for Charles to kick the bucket so Willie can give him a job. If we go by history the family of the queen is always gifted positions befitting the dignity of a relative of the monarch.
Until then he keeps wandering from one hare brained scheme to the next. At least Pippa married well and will no doubt be a lady in waiting.
Wouldn’t all the material in this book be considered leaking? Telling on family conversations ,etc. Ok for James but not for Harry?
This is such bull crap. Like Betty couldn’t bother speak to Kate in public or acknowledge her curtsy in full view of camera but apparently she was chit chatting with James about spaniels. Like, sure!
What does any of it matter?
— OTOH, if Ella had walked in on the Queen’s taking a bath… 😂