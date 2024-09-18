Sean Combs denied bail after pleading not guilty to federal charges

Sean Combs was arraigned on Tuesday, after being arrested by Homeland Security in Manhattan on Monday night. Combs was arraigned on a far-reaching federal indictment with charges involving a racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and much more. The now-unsealed indictment reveals Combs’ decades-long history of abuse, trafficking, rape and coercion. There was a whole industry of enablers protecting and insulating Combs and his operation too. There’s a lot in the indictment about the “freak offs” organized by Combs, in which he and other men drugged, raped and filmed victims. Combs’ lawyers asked for his bail to be set at $50 million. The judge denied the request, so Combs is still in custody.

A federal judge has denied Sean “Diddy” Combs’ effort to be free until his trial on sex trafficking and other charges. In an almost two hour hearing in a New York City courtroom, Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky agreed with the argument put forth by the U.S. Attorney’s office that Combs is a danger to the public and especially potential witness in the detailed case against him. After their client entered a not guilty plea in court earlier this afternoon, defense lawyers pitched a $50 million bond for Combs and in-home detention. Judge Tarnofsky wasn’t buying it. After hearing from both sides and taking a brief break to consult with court officials behind closed doors, the judge ordered that Combs be “detained.” While seemingly certain, the order doesn’t entirely end the issue of whether Combs will remain in or out of custody. The defendant can make a Hail Mary appeal to the District Court — though it is unlikely they would overturn Judge Tarnofsky’s decision. Still, outside the courthouse, Combs’ main attorney Marc Agnifilo said that the defense would be appealing Judge Tarnofsky’s decision to keep his client in custody. Sean Combs has also officially entered a plea of “not guilty” to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

[From Deadline]

I have a theory – I heard a rumor (?) that Combs and his lawyer were upset that Combs was arrested on Monday evening, that he wasn’t expecting it then, he thought he would be arrested on Tuesday. My guess is that something happened and the feds worried that he would flee the country or go into hiding. That concern – or perhaps they have evidence of a plot to flee – could be why the judge agreed to the prosecution’s request to deny bail.

You can read the full indictment doc here – people are talking about the fact that federal prosecutors got all of his dumbass aliases on the first page. There’s also a lot of talk about the amount of baby oil Combs had on hand (1,000 bottles). There’s less discussion about the fact that Combs kept IV fluid bags around for sex workers and victims so that they could recover from all of the drugs and assaults and keep the “freak offs” going. The feds now have Combs’ recordings of the freak offs too, because he apparently kept all of them.