James Middleton ‘put Prince William through his paces’ when Will & Kate dated

James Middleton wrote a book called Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. It’s about how much he loves his now-deceased dog Ella, and how his dogs have always helped him get through life. He was suicidal at one point, and Ella was the one who came to therapy with him. Ella would accompany him as he visited various palaces and castles, and soon after he adopted Ella, he introduced her to his sister Kate and her then-boyfriend Prince William. While I absolutely believe that James is obsessed with his dogs and they have been enormously therapeutic for him, this book is absolutely an excuse for James to gossip about his sister and the Windsors. I find that tacky as hell, but it’s nothing but crickets from the royalists. The Daily Mail already did a big excerpt from the book, and here’s one part:
It is early in 2010. I still have a toehold in Edinburgh but spend more time in London, where Pippa and Catherine are not too thrilled to have their little brother disrupting their orderly, tidy existence, strewing damp clothes over the bathroom floor, leaving unwashed crockery in the sink and letting Ella pad wet-pawed across the living room carpet. But they bustle round in their kind, sisterly way, clearing up after their messy little brother. Protective, they prefer me to be with them than on my own. They can keep an eye on me, make sure I’m getting up in the morning. And they’re equally glad Ella is with me, because they know she is my prop, my comfort.
By now, William has been dating Catherine for six years, so I know him well. But I remember putting him through his paces when we first met. Did he deserve my sister? He had to earn my trust.
It helped of course that William was so genuinely fond of Ella. When he first encountered her as a tiny puppy at Bucklebury, he was smitten. He’d had a black Labrador, Widgeon, as a boy, and when Widgeon died, he left an empty space. I felt William was pining for a dog when Ella was around.
I know, too, that Ella gave him a good excuse to escape the fiercely competitive nature of the Middleton family, which emerged every time we played our favourite fast-paced card game, Racing Demon.
William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs. He’d be delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he’d slink off to cuddle Ella. Better still, he’d absent himself from the game entirely. ‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he’d ask before we’d even started dealing the cards. My sisters and I would exchange a knowing glance: William, for all the competitive rigour of his military training, was happy to be a loser at cards.
When I finally admit to my parents that I’m not actually studying for my degree any more, they cut off my financial support. Dad is exasperated, Mum tearful. Neither understands why I’d choose to throw up this opportunity to further myself in life. So it’s non-negotiable. No university, no money from the Bank of Mum and Dad.
In the excerpts I skimmed, there’s a throughline to James’s life, which is that he’s constantly disappointing his parents. Carole especially seemed to have big plans for her only son. I’m sure Carole wanted James to marry some aristocrat’s daughter, or at least someone well-connected. Instead, Pippa and Kate were the only recipients of Carole’s schemes and social climbing. As for the big reveal that William didn’t like the Middletons’ card games… what’s funny is that James inadvertently contradicts one of the royalists’ little lies, which is that Kate and William love nothing more than board games and card games, and they’re so competitive with one another.
Actually, James married into a connected and well to do European family. That boy will be fine. Mama Middleton set all those kids up for life and years beyond.
Actually no….that’s horseshit propaganda by Daily Mail. Alizeh’s parents or at least father was career diplomat who ran a gite with his wife near Limoges in central France after retirement. He is not a well connected, massively rich anybody. He is educated, had a respectable well paying job and raised an educated, career driven daughter. Same lie as Pippa Middleton’s billionaire father-in-law blah, blah, blah. Daily mail themselves estimated Pippa’s to be father-in-law’s networth to be 40 million ish when they first started dating. Which is his true net worth if you look at his racing career. Then Mama Middleton called and suddenly they became billionaires over night. Neither Pippa nor James are married to ultra rich and famous or aristocrats. They are both married into moderate to new money rich families.
Well James Matthews is worth 2 billion .. hardly small change.
They seem to be well suited and happy though. Better choice Pippa!
His eden rock hedge fund was in the red in 2019….he was losing money like a leaky faucet. How do I know. It was reported on heavily. Then Meghan came into the picture and suddenly a guy barely making a few millions suddenly was billionaire. Daily Mail called his father a coal miners son with 40 million asset. You know why they started the propaganda? Reaeon is Meghan. Middleton’s had to appear more rich, stable and well connected than her so without any verification they started saying James was billionaire when Meghan started dating Harry. Truth is Middleton’s are neither well respected or accepted in aristocratic circle nor particularly rich, in fact I suspect Gary bankrolled them for entirety of Kate’s courtship with William. That’s all.
His wife comes from the same French city/town that I am from, they might be rich but they’re well connected lol.
Everybody is wealthy and well connected but no one could help mama bear pay her debts 🙄🙄
James Matthew’s is not a billionaire. If he was, he wouldn’t have to do PR for his petting zoo in daily mail. Millionaires, rich but not anywhere near billionaires. The only people that call him a billionaire are gullible peasants that believe daily mail.
So he can’t pick up his clothes or rinse dishes like any civilized human, and he thinks that’s charming? What a catch.
I’d say it was depression at the time and he was staying w/his sisters so they could keep an eye on him.
I’d understand depression, but he makes it sounds like a fact of life of being a little brother. I have low tolerance for men who can’t do basic chores.
The entire M family wanted W locked down.
I will say I think the M fam in the early years, might have been the first time anyone treated W as a private human in their family gatherings.
Kate, Pippa and James all married very wealthy spouses/families.
Carole really should start a school in how to bag a $$ lifestyle.
Look at W in those early pics, I know it’s been 20 years but, he looks rough these days.
And who doesn’t love a Lab?
There is no way James put Wills through any paces. The entire family desperately wanted Wills to marry Kate. They definitely kissed Wills ass non-stop.
Fascinating in a way. Describing their ruthless determination to win at all costs in a card game. Yeah, they’ve applied that ruthlessness to win in all areas of their life. Planting a lie that Meghan made Kate cry when she did nothing of the sort and when in fact Kate had behaved abominably comes to mind. The fiercely competitive nature of the Middleton family indeed.
Actually really makes me wonder who truly wears the trousers in the marriage of william and kate. They are both hot garbage but i honestly feel like Kate really isn’t a victim of anything, let alone william. If he ever cheated, then I am sure she got her lick back.
After seeing some of the video I think it was Kate’s idea, William looked really uncomfortable/bored at times. His grandmother would have been horrified. Charlotte certainly wasn’t happy about it.
I think William is deeply compartmentalized and used to greatly enjoy pretending to be upper middle class and doted on and quietly deferred to. When they’re in that mode, Kate wears the pants.
@Chloe – there was a UK tv series The Windsors a spoof documentary and hilariously funny. Turns out they were pretty spot on about the Middletons.
Who needs “the Bank of Mum and Dad” when you’ve learned from said Mum how to exploit your sisters’ connections to con people into investing in f–king marshmallows?
Did anyone suggest that he get a job? No school? Then go to work.
This excerpt is a well written story. Whoever authored it paints a good picture. Not being sarcastic at all. True or not, ghostwriter or not, from an avid fiction reader. Too bad I loathe the main and side characters.
I’d like to know what happened to Lupo.
another what my royal relatives are really like more name dropping
These excerpts are not the cute ‘relatable’ moments that they think they are – as others have said up thread it has inadvertently exposed some of the lies about Peggy and the Mids. It was often said that it was Carole, in the early years, who was the draw for William as she was seen as the mother figure he didn’t.
Interesting times – wonder how long this’ good press’ for them will last. Carole and Kate have collateral against William but at some point that will stop working and the royal machine will churn them out again. The Middletons are making a big mistake if they think they are more powerful that the firm.
This excerpt seems to say William enjoyed spending time with Ella the dog more than the Middletons.
Yes Nic919 – that’s exactly what I got from it. He preferred to go out and spend time with the dog, “absenting himself completely” from their gatherings. Seems he couldn’t really stand them and was reluctant to cement the “inevitable” narrative which had been gaining traction in the media. I wonder who pushed that idea? They really went out of their way to get him locked down: it was a family effort.
William got exactly what he deserves. Serves him right. I’ll bet the aristos snicker like the dickens whenever they think of the way this supercilious prat got “stitched up”.
But it also sounds like he didn’t like to lose to them (I’m sure Carole would have willingly let him “win”), so he chose to go for a walk instead. But to not even remain to watch?
The card game thing is funny. I remember my son’s first grade teacher saying to all the parents at Back to School Night how beneficial it was to play card games and board games with our kids and to BEAT THEM – not every time maybe* but sometimes, so your child could learn how to lose with grace with a “safe space” (i.e. the privacy of home.) My guess is William never learned how to lose with grace so he probably wanted out of the game as soon as possible if he knew he couldn’t beat the Middletons.
*a favorite family quote from my family is when my brother was little, he said to my mom – “other moms let the kids win once in a while.” Not my mother 🤣🤣🤣
Ha, yes that’s true. I can see William not losing well. At the same time, my sister and my dad are more competitive than me and my mom. It was honestly unpleasant playing card games with them. I’ve got no problem losing but playing a game with highly competitive people who get obsessed with the outcome was just not for me. My sister would get so mad bc we rarely felt like playing. Then they’d be like you just don’t like to lose. And I really didn’t mind losing but they were so competitive the process of playing just wasn’t even fun. I was actually feeling more like Willaim in this story😂. Omg omg I cannot believe I just said that! But if given the choice to play cards with admittedly ultra competitive people v cuddling or walking the dog, yeah I’d be with the dog.
I’d be with you and the dog, and I don’t even like dogs all that much. It’s not comfortable for me to be around all the animosity in what should be a friendly game – it just feels like a constant attack. I can be competitive if I want to and I can win if I want to, but it has to be for a goal I care about.
I was feeling a bit sorry for William, too. Not just about the card games, but having to socialize with the Middletons – ruthless, grasping and fawning – brrrr.
See, for me, I can’t believe for one single second that they didn’t let William win every single time. This is a family who gave up the primary suite on vacations to facilitate the relationship with the future king and their daughter (and didn’t they decorate it with rose petals or candles?), and MaMidds made him cheese toast and cradled his head in her lap. No way were they beating William at cards and risking hurting his fragile ego to the point he might not come around anymore.
Jesus, they have all aged horribly in the what 13 years since WanK married!!! My word!!! One would think poverty, alcohol and drugs were the cause of their current state, alas, it’s certainly not poverty!
Shouldn’t the press be outraged that James is invading William and Kate’s privacy by writing about them in his book?
No. He never made Kate cry or ask for a dab of lip gloss.
I wonder if that card game Wills so loathed is the same one in the newest video where they are all laughing and playing cards with the Midds.
This is the first time I’ve really looked at one of those engagement photos. Kate is loosely holding onto Will; William is holding hands with himself; and both of them look a bit pained and out of it. As always, a truly inspired selection of pics!
James seems to me to be one of those people who should lead a more private life. I could be wrong, though. Maybe the general reading public really does —or will — care about what he has to say. I may have to gulp and read the DM though. I’m actually sort of curious about how James managed to support himself financially after the Bank of Mum and Dad shut down. Marshmallows? Dog food? Investors? Being adjacent to royal pursuits?
Investment banker wife. Even if there is no family money (and I have no idea if there is or not), she probably earns at least high 6 figures
He was supported by the Bank of Pippa and Kate who were supported by the Bank of Mom and Dad. Being cut off financially in the Middleton house meant taking up residence in the 3 bedroom Chelsea home your sisters were living in, and getting several thousand pounds from Uncle Gary for your cake business.
$40M FIL for Pippa?
As if $40M in the family isn’t doing pretty damn well for Pippa.
AFAIK, Pippa is no nuclear scientist herself, she did damn well marry into that $$.
Only Carole M would feel the need to brag it up to a Bill. lol
Sophie is the only IL that ever actually worked a proper job that wasn’t a family setup to make her look good, I think.
I would truly hate the fact that damn near every person in W’s life can and will find a way to mooch $$ off the connection. Dianas butler still pops up 25 years after her death in the press, selling his opinions for $$.
She may not be a rocket scientist but she did graduate from University of Wales Trinity Saint David with distinction and her research into the positive effects of pre-school children’s activity was presented at a key CIAPSE summit in Luxembourg. Compare that to Kate’s “Ahly Yahs” bullshit and…well…there’s no comparison.
The thing about James is he went public with his battle with depression and suicidal ideation and whenever someone with a platform does that it helps others who are suffering.
I’m sure that kind of vulnerability and openness annoyed BP and KP courtiers but he did it anyway.
He also is out there talking about how animal therapy can save lives (true).
So I don’t really care if he does harmless grifts for the rest of his life because he’s already helped more people than W+K.
It is double standard by media and bots who put down meghan for speaking out and James being praised this is an unfortunate part..i don’t think readers will line up for the book. Animal therapy has been around for ages.
Why does anyone care what lame James does? his businesses have all been disasters & he’d have been stuck living in dad & mommy’s London flat if his bro-in-law hadn’t given him a job with live-in privileges.
I feel sorry for his wife.
Word. the Daily Mail does, because he’s been leaking to them for years.
“But they bustle round in their kind, sisterly way, clearing up after their messy little brother.”
This writing is terrible. He seems to be referring to Kate with the “sisterly,” but why the plural “they”? William was bustling around, too, in a sisterly way?
I don’t think I could endure even a chapter of this schlock.
Because he is referring to Kate and Pippa.
He’s talking about both Kate and Pippa, that’s why.
“letting Ella pad wet-pawed” nearly broke me
Whatever money he has was defs not spent on a quality ghostwriter
Alizé’s dad wasn’t rich. He had an indistinguishable career abroad, never was a consul or an ambassador, nor was he ever decorated for any of his services. He then retired, they purchased a run down mill or the like in Central France where property is cheap and renovated it into a Bed & Breakfast, meaning they had guest rooms, doing the cleaning, cooking of breakfast etc. It’s neither a Château or a mansion. There’re like like 6 rooms. Guy died and, as it was untenable to run alone, mom sold it.
Alizé just happened to have gone for a BA & MA and has a comfortable salary because she WORKS.
Finally, her name itself (it means a specific wind) screams of lower middle class with social climbing aspirations. It sounds harsh but first names in France pretty much betray the social origins of people. Made-up names are usually coined by celebrities, big and small, to then be copied by readers of French Closer Magazine and the likes.
I think Ma middy had hopes that James would be some big shot millionaire banker, but James seems more like a simple man, who’s more comfortable with a simple country lifestyle. Whilst he’s had numerous businesses, ma herself doesn’t know how to run a legit business, so she’s no help to James whatsoever.
But James is still writing a book (a what the royals are really like sort of thing)
Imagine carol kardashians face when he first brought home a bit part actress and tv presenter from a working class Northern city (for non brits google Newcastle accents!) who was part of the notorious Primrose Hill set in the 90s…cue much gnashing of teeth, clutching of pearls and upending of the card table!!!
He seems like a dim-witted but gentle soul who’s had a hard time “finding himself” in a family of rabid social climbers and clout chasers. He’s probably felt like a square peg in a round hole for most of his life (I can relate) so he takes solace in his dogs and has luckily found a partner who loves him for who he is.
This whole thing is giving “they’re calling from inside the house” vibes. All the fuss that was made about how the Windsors couldn’t have a private conversation with Harry because he’d leak it everywhere and here comes James and … crickets.
William was running the show. James had no say in it. He kept Kate waiting for that ring until he settled for her.
Agreed. W&K were together off/on for 10 years before marriage.
No one could force him to marry her, if he dumped her, he was still the Heir and The Firm would have covered him from bad press.
I have no problem w/James M. He seems a guy who realizes he’d do well with quiet life in the country. I wish I had his set up, wife earns good $$, new baby, country life with his dogs = I’d take it. I think he is trying to tell his mental health story, if it helps anyone, fine by me.
Those dogs are beautiful in the pics.
Maybe he can work with the dogs to gain support for therapy dogs? That’s a fine charity to support.
James is pals with Richard Eden and the Daily Mail doesn’t prop people up and make excerpt deals without getting something in return. James wants to be famous and a star. This book would not be published if he wasn’t Kate Middleton’s brother and if he hadn’t agreed to talk about them and the Queen.
He must be desperate for a few bucks, was my thought when I saw he’d done a book. Probably excitedly hoping to get invited on TV shows to promote it and re-launch himself.
I always feel he looks terribly immature.
I am intrigued by the fact that the excerpts so far paint his parents in a terrible light. Skeptical of therapy. Skeptical of his diagnosis of clinical depression. Believing they know him better than he knows himself. Mike Middleton telling him his expensive education was a waste of time.
James sounds like he might have undiagnosed/untreated ADHD. But he also needs a good editor.