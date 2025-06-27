Queen Camilla spends $475 a jar for a special bee-venom/honey face cream

Back in January, Queen Camilla gave a “royal warrant” to her longtime facialist, Deborah Mitchell. Mitchell has been taking care of Camilla’s skin for years, which really does not speak well of Mitchell, you know? Camilla has always been notorious for her terrible skincare, personal hygiene, style and personality. After Mitchell received her royal warrant, she gave one of the most absurd interviews I’ve ever read, sycophantically praising Camilla as a “beautiful person” with “incredibly young skin.” Well, Mitchell is going to ride this royal warrant until the wheels come off, because she’s given another interview to People Mag.
Queen Camilla’s favorite beauty product has plenty of buzz. The royal, who has been a client of the celebrity facialist Deborah Mitchell for over two decades, once received her usual order of products from the beauty expert’s bee venom range, oblivious that her favorite face cream actually contained honey from her own bees.
“One day, I decided to surprise her, and I used some of her own honey to make her Bee Venom products and gave it back to her!” reveals Mitchell to PEOPLE. “The Queen actually sells her honey for charity at Fortnum and Mason, and it is delicious. She loves her bees!”
The Gold Bee Venom Mask is an organic cream that tightens, firms and lifts thanks to the patented ingredient: organic Abeetoxin derived from milking bees to extract their healing venom. The anti-aging product, described as a natural alternative to Botox, was created around the same time that Mitchell started seeing Camilla as a client. In fact, Camilla was one of Mitchell’s first-ever clients to try the bee venom products. She loved them so much that she has used them ever since.
“When she first had the Bee Venom Facial, she absolutely loved it and it’s still her favorite,” says Mitchell, who is primarily based in Shropshire but travels all over the world to treat her famous clients.
The $475 product, which works on tightening and lifting the facial muscles, has healing properties that make it ideal for mature, blemished, eczema-prone or dry skin. Containing the world’s rarest bee venom, only 500 are made annually.
“We don’t let customers buy multiple pots at a time, and even the Queen sticks to the rules very rigidly as she knows how special it is. And that’s why it is the most expensive product in the range,” she says. “Gold Bee Venom contains royal jelly and natural antibiotics as well. It’s more of a skin cure; it’s very healing. Every time you put it onto your skin, it thinks it’s been stung. It literally makes your skin go back in time. We have our own clinical studies, and we are very proud of the results,” reveals the 59-year-old businesswoman.
I admire Mitchell’s hustle, even if I question the “science” behind anything involving bee venom. I actually feel a bit sorry for her, that Camilla is her most famous client and an example of Mitchell’s most expensive work. “Gold Bee Venom contains royal jelly and natural antibiotics as well. It’s more of a skin cure; it’s very healing. Every time you put it onto your skin, it thinks it’s been stung.” I’ve been stung by bees before and it’s not healing or curing. But whatever – Camilla is paying $475 a pop for this. It’s like the Emperor’s New Clothes, or in this case, the Empress’s New Facelift. “Yes, ma’am, you look twenty years younger, you have youthful skin, we swear!”
It ain’t working. But it’s to do with her personality. She is the devil inside, and it shows on the outside. Eat dirt Rottweiler. Diana remains forever young, while you look the evil witch /stepmother personified.
I agree with your assessment re the face, but let’s move away from the tired “stepmonster” trope.
She isn’t their stepmother in any meaningful sense; she’s the woman who is married to their father. It doesn’t seem as though the kids nor Cammy wanted to or did anything to further a nurturing relationship amongst themselves.
We are doing a disservice to real step-parents – many of whom do their best to be a positive influence – when we trot out the old “evil” label. She’s horrible, agreed, but it’s not because she is a step-mother; that’s just who she has always been and always will be. She was a crappy parent to her own kids in some ways.
I was just about to say she needs to get her money back
That was my first thought.
The blabber was allowed and most probably requested to talk about the magic cream because camilla got her botox or whatever tentative injection cosmetic procedure AND was photoshopped to oblivion lately. They’re using the blabber to try to explain camilla’s new face and making sure to inform we cannot have any and so we cannot confirm is we can also shave a few years off our faces with the bee venom.
It’s a lifetime of smoking, drinking and rich food.
Just imagine what her skin would look like without this amazing cream! j/k
Yep. I don’t think that Cam’s endorsement will help sell that beauty cream. In fact I would think sales might plummet!
@Gunnsof
I had the same thought as you. 😛
@GunnSof, that’s what I wondered. She would probably look like something out of Jurassic Park.
Good Lord, what would that horse’s face look like without her beauty treatments? Because.,,,🫣
LOL when I look at Camilla youthful does not come to mind.
Why put venom on her face when its seeping out of her pores?
@3Cents you absolutely win the day with that one!! 🤣🔥🤣☠️
Comment of the week!
ahahahahahahahahaha!
LMAO!
To be fair, after years of smoking and horsing around, maybe the bee venom really DOES make her skin “go back in time”. We can only watch —and wonder.
Lol: Maybe As Ever /a-sever will venture into skin care with a honey based cream — inspired by the Sussex family bees. I’d love that for Meghan!
Oh the whole part about making sure we know that Camilla has her own bees and honey made me laugh. But unlike Meghan she sells her honey for charity. LOL.
I will never understand the digs about Meghan earning money. Do they think that this makes them more relatable to people, making fun of and knocking the fact that she has to earn money to survive?
Especially coming from a woman who has never held a job, had an affair while married to a married man, and is only able to have anything that she owns because of her marriage and affairs with wealthy men? And is currently taxpayer funded! But yeah Meghan’s horrible, she has to actually earn money and can’t wait for it to just magically appear in her pocket.
I’m really surprised this article didn’t take a hit at Meghan and her honey…or is the shade too buried for me to see? 🤪
It’s there, Cam sells *her* honey for charity.
It’s not working.
Definitely not buying that cream ever, she isn’t exactly a great person to highlight any beauty product I actually feel a little bad for the face cream company 🥺.. I will stick with Tatcha face creams.
My grandma is 90 and she has better skin than Camilla. Clearly she has too much money and doesn’t know what to do with it.
Yes my mom’s 85 year old skin looks amazing. She uses a $20 moisturizer and Vit c and isn’t evil.
Bee venom huh? Now women all across the globe know what NOT to use.
Save the bees. Nothing will save her face.
Not working! Maybe if the bees sting her face she would in theory puff up and the wrinkles might smooth out?
That header shot is so triggering for me, I had to stop reading. You see, when I was a kid in the Middle East, a smallish camel spit at me, and right before it did, it looked just like her in that photo! A yucky memory from decades ago came screaming into my current consciousness, making me feel like I need a shower. Celebitches, she’s not a horse, she’s a camel! And now I can never see a photo of her again without feeling the slime all over my head! From now on, I’m going to call her Trigger. Yes, I know that’s a common horse name (in the gun-happy U.S.), but I’m still going with it.
Haha yes! I imagine that the good horses, cows, pigs and Rottweilers of this world have grown weary of being compared to her. Camels probably don’t care.
Camels never give a shit!
Oh, my goodness, what a memory!! Poor younger you! I do object to using Trigger for Camilla, though, as Trigger was a beautiful intelligent being.
Also, the whole bee venom thing sounds so ridiculous. I wonder if you have to sign a release before getting a facial? I can’t imagine it would be good for those of us who are allergic–or maybe are but don’t know it yet because they haven’t been stung.
I stand corrected. I’ll just call her “Joe” after Joe Camel, the cigarette mascot. Far more appropriate really.
That works!
Well, I guess this is what you get when you give a facial to Cruella Da Ville.
Imagine what lies beneath that venemous smile without the facials! 🧟♂️
PETA take notice
Bish……you’ll never be Diana🙄
That is what I keep thinking. The Rottweiler might have the title now but she will never have the beauty, warmth, and charm of Diana. I should add courage also,remembering how Diana embraced AIDS patients back when it wasn’t known if it could be spread by touch, and she campaigned against landmines and visited areas with active mines.
Camilla should get her money back.
She’s gonna need a bigger jar.
😆😆😆
+1000000000000 😂
It is obvious the bee cream is not working. If she would take that money and use it to buy a few good bras I think that help her appearance.
Not working. Maybe just get a bunch of bees to sting her directly on her face.
The bees must be on a venom production strike.
She has her photos airbrushed
I don’t know about lifting, firming, botox, blah, blah – but honey definitely has antiseptic and healing properties and bee venom is anti-inflammatory.
I don’t think there are any creams that can withstand gravity. Without medical intervention, the most you can do is look moisturized.
I’m here for the comments and they are 🔥!
There are scientific reports that bee venom serum really does work at reducing wrinkles, and it doesn’t kill the bees when the venom is extracted. However Cam would have to sleep in a tub of it every night to make any noticeable difference.
Um…er…she looks like she’s using a watered-down The Substance. Or the stuff from this oldie-but-goody: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wasp_Woman
‘…a lusting Queen Wasp by night!’ 😆. How on earth did I miss this gem?! I have got to see this movie!
We can live in hope
Lipstick on a pig.
I particularly enjoyed the comments for this article. I happen to know that this cream also has the uncommon but known side effect of unhinging the user’s lower jaw and making the owner look like a foghorn going off. I don’t know why she doesn’t consider the plastic surgeon that Lindsey Lohan and Chris Jenner used. No jar of anything is going to help her poor face.
A cream is not helping that skin, All Camilla has to do to look better is stop smoking, alcohol and drink a glass of water and have a salad. You can tell a persons habits and health by their skin. Bad habits and poor health is written all over her face.