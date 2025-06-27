Queen Maxima briefly mimicked Donald Trump’s bizarre mouth at a photocall

The Netherlands hosted a particularly chaotic NATO summit this week. World leaders gathered in The Hague, and one of those leaders was Donald Trump. Trump hates NATO, but he loves making an ass out of himself and making an ass out of America on the world stage. So he was there for about three days. As part of the Netherlands’ hosting duties, every world leader basically got an individual photocall with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Since Trump is such a royalist, the Dutch royals even gave him a second meet-and-greet with WM, Maxima and the heiress to the Dutch throne, Princess Catharina-Amalia. Well, at one of the photocalls, something happened. I think this was probably the first time Maxima met Trump, or maybe it was just the first time she interacted with him in close proximity, but she could not contain herself – once she saw Trump’s crazy mouth, she imitated him for a brief moment:

Queen Maxima mimicking Trump's mouth movements really got me pic.twitter.com/hCjVB9IIj0 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) June 25, 2025

The Daily Beast points out that this photocall happened right after WM and Maxima had breakfast with Trump, which is funny – Maxima had been trying to figure out his janky mouth that whole time. Apparently, the king and queen also invited Trump (and his entourage) to stay at their palace in the Hague, Huis ten Bosch. Anyway, yeah, Maxima was making fun of him, or mimicking his bizarre facial/mouth movements. Perhaps she was confused – I imagine it’s quite confusing for other people to see him up close, all of that orange clown makeup, his bizarre statements and general manner, all of it.

BREAKING: Dutch Queen Maxima goes mega-viral after she seemingly mocks Donald Trump on camera while standing right next to him — sending MAGA world into a frothing rage. This is just too funny… During a photo op following breakfast with the queen and King Willem-Alexander of… pic.twitter.com/s4RtFVtxBQ — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 26, 2025