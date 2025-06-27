Queen Maxima briefly mimicked Donald Trump’s bizarre mouth at a photocall

The Netherlands hosted a particularly chaotic NATO summit this week. World leaders gathered in The Hague, and one of those leaders was Donald Trump. Trump hates NATO, but he loves making an ass out of himself and making an ass out of America on the world stage. So he was there for about three days. As part of the Netherlands’ hosting duties, every world leader basically got an individual photocall with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Since Trump is such a royalist, the Dutch royals even gave him a second meet-and-greet with WM, Maxima and the heiress to the Dutch throne, Princess Catharina-Amalia. Well, at one of the photocalls, something happened. I think this was probably the first time Maxima met Trump, or maybe it was just the first time she interacted with him in close proximity, but she could not contain herself – once she saw Trump’s crazy mouth, she imitated him for a brief moment:
Queen Maxima mimicking Trump's mouth movements really got me pic.twitter.com/hCjVB9IIj0
— Polling USA (@USA_Polling) June 25, 2025
The Daily Beast points out that this photocall happened right after WM and Maxima had breakfast with Trump, which is funny – Maxima had been trying to figure out his janky mouth that whole time. Apparently, the king and queen also invited Trump (and his entourage) to stay at their palace in the Hague, Huis ten Bosch. Anyway, yeah, Maxima was making fun of him, or mimicking his bizarre facial/mouth movements. Perhaps she was confused – I imagine it’s quite confusing for other people to see him up close, all of that orange clown makeup, his bizarre statements and general manner, all of it.
BREAKING: Dutch Queen Maxima goes mega-viral after she seemingly mocks Donald Trump on camera while standing right next to him — sending MAGA world into a frothing rage.
This is just too funny…
During a photo op following breakfast with the queen and King Willem-Alexander of… pic.twitter.com/s4RtFVtxBQ
— Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 26, 2025
I watched this clip several times and I still don’t know what she was doing. I don’t think she was mocking him. And I don’t know why the often sensible Dutch royals were spending so much time with this freak unless they were under orders to do so.
I was really hoping CB would cover this. I think she was definitely mocking him, albeit in a mild, playful manner. There’s also great footage of King W-A’s ‘dominant handshaking’ with Trump, completely overpowering him. It’s funny, but it still looks polite enough to me.
And to answer your question, the Netherlands has been bending over backwards to appease the Great Orange Leader and has been hosting a royal dinner, letting him sleep in the palace, having breakfast with the royal family, introducing him to princess Catherina-Amalia etc. etc. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte is head of NATO at the moment. I’m sure he had a large say in this, and I’m sure the King and Queen had little choice but to follow his orders. I’m Dutch and while I’m not proud of any of this, I do think this kind of soft power is the true purpose of having a royal family. I’m sure the relative succes of the NATO summit was largerly thanks to the royal family’s ability to just suck it up and be a great host to Trump. Although Maxima slipped a little at the end, clearly.
Rutte wrote a tongue bath, ass kissin private message to Trump which he shared just recently. It was sickening.
I think the people who said her intrusive thoughts won (however briefly) were spot on.
It’s a funny and minor thing except for the fact that Donald Trump and the round up of losers around him are so vindictive and fragile that they’re liable to demand a public apology from Maxima and then get off of forcing a queen to “bend the knee” to a rotting carcass for her disrespect.
They WERE under orders to do so. Trump’s stay at the Royal Palace was extended as a diplomatic courtesy, nothing more.
Here’s a royal family I can mostly get behind. I read online some excuses—she was actually saying something in Dutch, she’s trilingual and was tying out languages. But really it looks like she was imitating the clown’s mouth, hahahaha.
You should see some of the memes the Dutch have created to commemorate Trump spending the night at the Royal Palace – hilarious! There’s one of him lying in bed in his PJs with a gold crown on his head and Queen Maxima is reading him a bedtime story. 🤣
In addition to the ever-more-freakish shade of orange, Trump looks like a demented husk. He can barely keep his eyes open in photos now.
One our well-known shops, the HEMA, put out an advertisement for stain remover with the words “orange stains on the royal bedding?” 🤣
LOL
He looks particularly orange (more so than usual) in these photos.
Saw the clip a few times and she was definitely mocking him.
It looks like her intrusive thoughts won for a second 😭😭I can’t imagine how strange he would come across to people especially trained in diplomacy. Even to us, he looks and acts like an alien.
^ this
It seems like her internal monologue was something like “oh, my. What is he …How is he even …” and her face just automatically did the thing.
I admit I cackled, loudly, at that clip.
I wish more people in Donald’s presence had reacted to his behavior reflexively like this, and much earlier (like decades earlier) instead of placating and nodding and fawning. Because he’s weird.
I’m loving these comments! @North of Boston, I’m cracking up reading —and re-reading — your post! You captured exactly what I was thinking. Like, maybe her brain was trying to understand what is even wrong with this guy, and then, as you said, “…her face just automatically did the thing.” I’m seriously having giggle fits every time I read that bit. Lol
They had breakfast with him. I can’t imagine how horrifying it is to see him eat
Or have to smell him while they eat!
Yikes!
I’ve always liked Maxima but now she’s definitely on a pedestal in my eyes!
Look at the body language. Look how FAR away from him she is standing! Smart woman.
He looks so grotesque in these pictures.
i don’t know if she was mocking him per se but she was definitely imitating him and seemed confused by his mannerisms.
it kind of reminds me of Camilla giving that wink to the cameras as she walked out of the room with him.
Even if some of these royals might agree with him politically (no clue if they do or don’t). they don’t like him on a personal level and clearly find his manners grotesque.
Whatever royals and royalists may think of fascism, they are always opposed to boorishness.
I doubt Maxima agrees with him on anything. Her first engagement after becoming Queen Consort was to attend a health conference focused on Transgender health. IMO that was a deliberate choice on her part. Letizia did something similar in one of her first engagements – to make clear she isn’t a bigot like her horrid MIL.
The King, who is said to be 6’2” is taller than trump who is said to be 6’3” how interesting.
And this is with Trump wearing his shoe lifts.
So in reality he is probably about 5’10”. That goes along with his habit of skipping elevator numbers on his buildings to make them seem higher.
Indeed. President Erdogan of Turkey would appear to be the same height as Trump and King Willem-Alexander towers over both of them.
He was tall but as he ages he’s losing height. We all do that (I assume, I really don’t know). I’ve been consistently measuring a half inch shorter than my former height & it bothers me no end. It’ll be either discs compressing or bone loss.
Must have been an ordeal for them! And given Trump’s anti-Latino stance, Max is Argentinian after all, I’m sure she’s laughing with her girlfriends over this orange nightmare.
Well done Max. Brava.
Maxima is regal and same time a delight in terms of public behaviour no matter the landscape. I think is hardly a coincidence that she broke protocol in such a manner while he’s going after migrants from Latin America as a rabid dog. Argentinians don’t see themselves as Latinos as much, but its hard not to empathize with what brothers and sisters from the continent are going through,
Trump looks like he was happy. He rolls over for royalty – Saudi, British, Dutch…..
I really do think he wants to be a king 🤔.
He could be a French king.
I’m surprised he hasn’t lost his sh*t on his social media yet and started to call her a nasty woman and all the usual rubbish.
As all bullies, he’s a coward. He wouldn’t go after Maxima because she has a man by her side, who’s taller than him and a King. I’m not surprised.
I have been following Dutch royals for a long time, I think ever since Maxima got married, and if you are familiar with them, this is very clear – yes, she was mocking him, and we love her for that.
Maxima’s dad was one of Vileda’s generals, so she should know the Trump type well since her own dad was one of them
He was in a Ministry, not a General as he was not in the Armed Forces.
If you’re going to sprout shit at least get your facts right.
I see a lot of non Argentinians writing down their convoluted and misguided opinions as FACTS when they know ZERO about us, our country, and our culture.
Same goes to whoever said we don’t see ourselves as Latinos. It might surprise you our identity is ARGENTINIAN first and foremost, and it doesn’t negate the fact we are Latin. It also proves most people are ignorant and believe LATIN is a culture and not a geographic region made of countries with different names, languages, culture, histories, ethnicities, and traditions.
I’m sure she can’t understand why our world leader🙄 doesn’t have dentures that fit.
Yes, and the blazing white dentures, or bonded horse teeth, look even more freakish with his orange skin. He is such an embarrassment.
I hope they thoroughly fumigate whichever unfortunate room he was given in the palace. The mattress and bedding can go straight to the trash.
I wouldn’t let him anywhere near my daughter if I were them. He probably frothed at the mouth and said something gross.
Same! I think, for me, hypothetically, being a parent would win out over any responsibilities of state — both to protect my daughter, but also to avoid the type of international incident that I could imagine creating if/when he said or did something awful.
I bet the conversations these world leaders have privately after their encounters with Trump are beyond fly-on-the-wall-worthy.
Catherine-Amalia actually meet all of the heads of state, she was part of the reception group for the dinner at the start of the Summit and sat next to Macron during the meal. The photo call these images are from was the special one that only Trump had.
Yeah, this was definitely mockery. Look at the s p a c e between her and the Mango Mussolini.
She thinks he’s gross and weird, because he is.
Queen Maxima is too classy to do something like this in public. I think it’s been mis interpreted.
I tend to agree – though I am having a great time with the interpretation and her subjects – for lack of a better word – seem to be fully on board and gleeful at the thought.
It happened. We all saw it and she saw us see it (the cameras).
But I hope she maintains this exact stance when the magats inevitably start braying for her to apologize. Because liars and narcs deserve to be lied to and gaslit with the same blithe glee as when they it do to others.
@yup, me
This is the best take. Whether she did it or not, intentional or not, just deny,deny,deny and never apologize
This would be one of the few times the ‘I’m sorry you were offended’ excuse would be appropriate.
Aside from his grotesque worldview, criminal actives, sadism, et. al, he’s an extremely repulsive physical specimen.
I’m not sure if there’s anything Maxima could do that would make the Dutch people dislike her.
Were they the royal family that tried to take a vacation during covid restrictions? I can’t actually remember which royal family that was. I can believe they all did but only one family got caught out. So I’d argue that prob pissed off the Dutch people. Aside from that though, she seems lovely and the Dutch people probably do like her idk? It’s hard as an outsider for me to gauge those things. But I’m all for the Trump mockery.
Yes, and they made a publicly apology for going to their home in Greece.
They’re not the only ones to get in trouble over a holiday, but at least they apologized.
Philippe and Mathilde of Belgium were on holiday at a luxury spa in France when riots broke out. Best choice would have been to go back home and stop taking up valuable local police resources. They stayed in France. Someone (RPOs?) was so pissed off, they took a secret picture of the two of them lounging around in their bathrobes and released it.
I hope Queen Maxima wasn’t mocking him.
You don’t mock a guest, unless they are actively picking on someone vulnerable in front of you.
I assume she has enough self-control to do that in private.
I fear that the Despot without boundaries might drop a bomb on the Netherlands.
Usually the Donald is threatening to leave Nato, I wonder if being feted by European royalty is the way they’ve found to distract him from destroying alliances. Have him stay at a palace, look at some gold, spend time with a King and Queen, it’s his version of a dreamy day at Disneyland.
Hahahaha, dying at the top picture. Epitome of mouth breather.
Slight correction here. Trump was in the Hague for a little over 24 hours, not 3 days. He didn’t arrive until the 2nd day of the NATO Summit and left the following day. His visit caused massive disruption to the general public who live in the area between Schiphol Airport and the Hague. Roads were closed, security was excessive, our postal service refused to deliver parcels and my bins weren’t emptied because all motorway bridges were closed to traffic as a security risk. As far as I know, only Trump stayed the night in the royal palace which was extended to him as a diplomatic courtesy, not because our King and Queen actually like him. His entourage were put up in a hotels.
I read this too fast & thought you wrote that his entourage was put up in hostels. I loved the idea of the Secret Service staying in hostels!
My God, there will be a war against Holland in 3, 2, 1. Or theirs tariffs will become 200%. That asshole is petty like that.