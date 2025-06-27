Prince William & Kate were named the #1 ‘dream dinner guests’ by Tatler

Of all of the random polling done in the UK, this is probably one of the better questions to ask British people: who would you like to have dinner with? Who is your dream dinner guest/companion? I love this game. If we’re just naming random British couples, my top choice would probably be Emma Thompson and Greg Wise. Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina would be great dinner companions. Or maybe Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears. I feel like all of those people probably enjoy good food and good conversation. You know who I would NOT choose? Any of the left-behind royals. King Charles is famously persnickety about food. Camilla is a boozehound. Anne probably grazes all day and never sits for a meal. Zara and Mike Tindall seem like a–holes. But the worst dinner companions would probably be the Prince and Princess of Wales, correct? Well, not according to Tatler’s new poll, which places William and Kate at the top position of “dream dinner guests.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been crowned by Tatler as the “most socially significant people” in the country. The royal couple were named number one in the magazine’s annual Social Power Index of 100 Britons, ahead of Sir David Attenborough and the Beckhams.

The society bible described the Prince and Princess as “dream dinner guests”, adding there was “much to admire about the royal couple”.

“Top billing goes to the Prince and Princess of Wales, future rulers of this sceptred isle – and dream dinner guests,” it said.

The magazine praised the Princess, 43, for the “grace and grit displayed” after her cancer diagnosis in March last year. It also hailed the couple’s “passions”, listing amongst them nature, tennis and William’s outspoken admiration for Aston Villa, his favourite football team.

“They will have a kingdom to run in due course, which makes them the No 1 couple to have at your table,” the magazine added.

British and Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje and his model and artist wife Mimi came second, with Itoje praised for his rugby achievements, his poetry writing, passion for art, and for appearing on a previous Tatler cover.

Elsewhere, former England men’s football captain Sir David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Lady Victoria Beckham were named in fifth place.

[From The Telegraph]

No, but really – I’m seriously asking: why in the world would anyone think that Will and Kate would be good dinner guests? William is violent, mean and arrogant. Kate gets white-knuckled-stressed if you show her (or her baby brains) any sympathy. Neither of them seem like they enjoy good food or good conversation. Neither of them is well-read or interesting. It feels like having dinner with them would be stressful AF. (That being said, I would enjoy dining with the Beckhams – Victoria wouldn’t eat anything but a fruit plate but David would be entertaining.)


Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

85 Responses to “Prince William & Kate were named the #1 ‘dream dinner guests’ by Tatler”

  1. Josephine says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:27 am

    Lots of people are fascinated by villains. Or maybe they want to witness a pillow fight. That’s all I got.

    Reply
    • MsJ says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:08 am

      I guess this replaces the emotional support polls. We were overdue an emotional support poll considering Meghan’s continued success with the second drop of As Ever products. 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
    • Kate’s empty agenda says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:04 am

      Some people are delusional. Who would ever choose them as dream dinner guests? LOL they have nothing to do but to come up with stories that make absolutely no sense. No sense. Like WTF no sense. Like IMPOSSIBLE no sense. Nobody could ever believes this LOL. Like there’s not half a drop of water in hell type of chance.

      Reply
    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:21 am

      It would be a fascinating character study. Like if you ask them direct questions about modernizing old homes on the duchy, would they storm out? Do you get hit by a drone strike?

      Reply
    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:26 am

      Omg but having Meghan and Harry over?!? Can you imagine???? Like. Obviously I would want to redecorate my whole house and clean behind the drywall – but omg it would be so so fun. And it would be one of those situations where you clean like mad and are nervous and they show up and you are like – omg what was I even worried about?

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      June 27, 2025 at 3:19 pm

      People need to dream better if that’s who they would choose.. they would not even make my list. I see these kind of articles and I’m embarrassed for them they must have no pride.

      Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:28 am

    lol…okay Tatler.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 27, 2025 at 7:52 am

      The top CEO didn’t take off, so dinner guests they must be now. 😏

      Reply
    • MSJ says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:03 am

      Well if we consider who are the people that read Tatler, the result tracks. Those people are more concerned about hierarchy than anything else so they would definitely want to have dinner with the future king and queen who will soon be at the top of the ladder in the UK considering Charles’ current health situation. I’m not surprised 😮 by the result at all. 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
  3. Monika says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:31 am

    Is this a real poll or just Tatler sucking up to Willi and Kate as FK and FQC?

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      June 27, 2025 at 7:37 am

      I don’t think it was a poll. Tatler just like compiling silly lists. Last year they had Princess Beatrice as the best dressed woman in the UK. That should tell you everything you need to know about these types of rankings.

      Reply
      • Monika says:
        June 27, 2025 at 8:06 am

        Thanks Julia! I did not know about Beatrice. Beatrice had a few nice outfits but the best dressed woman in the UK. LOL This explains a lot. Tatler is still making up for their Anna Pasternak article about Kate in 2020

      • Lady Esther says:
        June 27, 2025 at 2:14 pm

        I always understood Tatler like the UK equivalent of Vogue or another fashion – celebrity magazine, in that it’s staffed by catty 20 something aristo girls with trust funds and they have all the goss and write accordingly. Everything they say should be taken tongue in cheek as “it’s all for the laffs” for people without a care in the world other than marrying well, staying thin and bagging a billionaire when it’s time to settle down (see the juicy DM article about the Duke of Rutland’s daughter throwing in the towel at 30 and getting married in a stonking tiara)

        Tldr nothing Tatler writes should be taken at face value and you should always read it as snark. Beatrice the best dressed? Totally taking the piss, especially when accompanied by photos of her at Kate and William’s wedding

  4. Susan Collins says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:32 am

    How much was Tatler paid to rig the outcome of that poll?

    Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      June 27, 2025 at 7:35 am

      Exactly. It’s another emotional support poll. The aristos are going to be in absolute stitches about this one.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        June 27, 2025 at 7:53 am

        The rats have dedicated ESP teams that are on rotation. This week, it’s Tatler’s turn! 😂

  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:32 am

    Kate might agree to come, but then, would she even show up? And if she did, I don’t think she’d eat much so you would be left with a lot of food.

    It’s pretty clear that this is royalist propaganda, “future rulers of this sceptred isle”. 🤢 Doubting this whole “survey”. And it’s Tatler! Bunch of snobby aristos.

    Reply
    • Ginger says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:21 am

      Seriously. She would pull out last minute because ‘she has to find her balance’

      These are two of the most boring human beings, I highly doubt people would think they would be good dinner guests. Kate mumbles too much and Will makes inappropriate and cringy ‘jokes’.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 27, 2025 at 3:34 pm

      I’m not going to invite anyone to dinner who would expect me to curtsey to them in my own home.

      Reply
  6. Jensa says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:34 am

    Tatler is all about (and for) aristos, so the Waleses would be on the list for social cachet only. Absolutely nobody thinks this pair would be engaging conversationalists. If rumours are to be believed, PW is a drunken boor. And Kate doesn’t seem to have social skills. So it would be a gruelling dinner party.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 27, 2025 at 7:55 am

      Maybe this is a way for the Waleses to solicit invites? They must not be getting much.

      They don’t have much to offer to the aristo set – titles? Everyone has one! More ancient than the Windsors and let’s not even start with the Middletons! 😂

      Best to start with the non-titled people.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:44 am

      Yup, thinking the same thing – this is about social cachet, not who would be interesting to talk to over dinner. I imagine a lot of these aristo snobs would want to host them so they can then properly gossip about them afterwards.

      Reply
  7. holly says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:34 am

    Wait, it’s not April 1st, is it?

    Reply
  8. Sonya says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:35 am

    No, this is perfect. All you need is Napa valley wine free flowing to trigger them and they’ll be messy and spill all the tea.

    Reply
  9. Jan says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:37 am

    In Tatler make believe World, the food better be good, if I’ve to listen to mumbles and Cain.

    Reply
  10. Inge says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:37 am

    Grit? What Grit?

    As for guests anyone who sucks upto the BRF, like those mentioned above, are a is a no from me.

    But Jonathan Baily, Cynthia Erivo, Jameela Jamil, Matthew Moode, Michael Sheen & David Tennant(&their spouses), Hugh Grant etc would be lovely.

    Reply
    • Barb Mill says:
      June 27, 2025 at 7:50 am

      I first thought Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Elton John. Can Nicola Coughlan count even if she’s Irish?

      Reply
    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:34 am

      Michael Sheen would be amazing. James Acaster would be incredible. David Tennent – I don’t think I would survive. OMG ROY KENT. ROY F-ING KENT.

      Reply
  11. Jais says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:37 am

    Is Tatler trolling the Wales? Bc honestly how many dinner parties do they attend together anyways? All those society dinners that Tatler knows about and how many times have they attended one? At best, maybe before the Rose rumor happened, maybe there were some Norfolk dinners but those days are likely long gone.

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      June 27, 2025 at 2:10 pm

      The whole “their passions are nature, tennis and Aston Villa” makes me think it’s a huge troll. At the very least, it’s throwing shade. Will fits in with the aristos (they barely tolerate his wife), and anyone else would just want to say they dined with the FK and FQ.

      Reply
  12. lady digby says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:38 am

    A famous syndicated gossip columnist from the 1940s called Walter Winchell would have dubbed this volatile couple a “don’t invite item”! The couple that embarrass everybody by rowing in public, accuse each other of flirting with the host and drunkenly shouting insults. Inviting them is like inviting the Macbeths for a quiet weekend!

    Reply
  13. Eurydice says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:42 am

    They’re “dream guests” because you can only dream about them showing up.

    Reply
  14. LOLA says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:43 am

    Hijacking the comments ever so slightly. Absolute no to either of them!

    My partner and I often see someone, say in a movie, or interview etc and declare “they’re in the dinner party list”. Over the years it’s been:

    Helena Bonham Carter
    Matt Bomer
    Willie Garson (we have a special spot in our hearts for White Collar)
    Hugh Grant
    Various dead people
    Dorothy Parker

    There’s loads more but I can’t think right now!

    Reply
    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:37 am

      Hugh Grant seems hard because he can be such a cranky b. Same with Elton John. Like we would have to go to a very private restaurant because I don’t want them bitching about my house.

      Reply
  15. SarahCS says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:43 am

    Well I certainly have a lot of questions I’d like to ask them and I would take perverse pleasure in disregarding the 1001 ‘rules’ of engaging with them.

    We need to remember that Tatler is by and for the aristocracy so of course they will blow smoke up the future king and queen. Also, amongst a small set of the aristocracy proximity to the crown IS important (remember all the anger about who wasn’t invited to the con-a-nation?) so it doesn’t matter who wears the crown or how abhorrent then are, you get as close as you can.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:05 am

      Apart from the Westminsters and Cholomondeleys, their cachet amongst the aristo set is pretty poor.

      They don’t want the social climbing lazy one amongst them eg Percys, Norfolks. Not too many Dukes of the kingdom are interested in associating them. Might be the odd Count or Marquis but the Waleses are more popular with the newly elevated ones eg Beckhams.

      Reply
  16. Miranda says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:44 am

    Sure, mix up some Crack Babies and get ready for an evening of half-baked, asinine talking points, because Lord knows neither of these 2 can carry on a proper conversation. And that’s all assuming that they actually show up in the first place and don’t blow you off at the last minute.

    Reply
  17. lady digby says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:45 am

    The Fail was very bitchy about Will turning up alone for various weddings in their social group . Do they socialise together of an evening with friends? I am very doubtful that they do.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:01 am

      When they went to a royal wedding together, Will made a hurry-up gesture to Kate while she was congratulating the bride. It was so disrespectful, even the bride looked surprised. If he does things like that when there is a camera around, I can’t imagine how awful he acts towards her in a private dinner with friends. They would probably look like the couple that should be divorced.

      Reply
      • Chez says:
        June 27, 2025 at 9:20 am

        There were photos of Kate standing around at the wedding and no one talking to her. Hilarious. When they got married the rota were praying for lots of parties to cover and they got – nothing. Kate’s never cultivated friends, she thinks everyone is the enemy. Can you imagine how boring she is to talk to? Plus, would anyone understand her strange accent?

      • sevenblue says:
        June 27, 2025 at 10:10 am

        @Chez, it was always said before Meghan that Pippa is the social one, who can talk to people. He is the BAFTA president. He could throw most amazing parties for nominees if he wanted. They really have no social skills.

      • Becks1 says:
        June 27, 2025 at 12:26 pm

        I feel like charles and camilla are throwing a party (sorry, ‘reception”) every other week at BP or CH. Of course that’s all for support of certain charities or organizations or to honor veterans etc, but still – there are constant events for the king and queen to meet and mingle and for there to be glamour and celebrities (like the clooneys) at the events.

        Will and Kate do nothing. Once in a while they’ll attend something that Charles is hosting, but otherwise nothing. And I’ll give him credit where its due, when Charles hosts those events, he seems to greatly enjoy himself. it may be fake, but he comes off well. Same thing with his mother.

      • sevenblue says:
        June 27, 2025 at 12:39 pm

        @Becks1, yes, Charles was doing these things while he was POW too, so it isn’t just the monarch thing. Then, a lot of actors share their funny stories happened at Charles’s event on talk shows, which is a great advertisement for the firm. Both W&K don’t have these skills.

      • jais says:
        June 27, 2025 at 1:05 pm

        Not even do they not have the skills but I can’t even imagine they will hold many receptions like that when they are the heads. I’d be shocked if they did.

  18. Blogger says:
    June 27, 2025 at 7:50 am

    What a nightmare to have them as dinner guests! They’ll change their places (a la Sussex wedding) and Lazy will cancel an hour beforehand.

    Anyone would be incredibly silly to host them. And what will be Lazy‘s topic of conversation? Might be best to have the deaf dear great uncle sit next to her.

    As for Willy, it would be “I, I, I…”

    Hard pass.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 27, 2025 at 3:43 pm

      Willie would spend the whole evening trying to be funny. Kate, if she showed, would just push food around on her plate, sit herself at Willie’s side, and mumble to no one but herself.

      Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Is to make up for the Catherine the Great article? Plus did Harry already tell us that it wasn’t great having them over for dinner?

    Reply
  20. Honeybee says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Nothing but Katie wants a tiara event. Who else would eat Plum jam and cupcakes with these two idiots.

    IIRC their choice of private wedding menu was criticised for having only lamb but not than other meat.
    W even said rudely to a boy whose mother’s home made cupcakes taste bad (which she sent for free to that charity while both of them showed empty handed).
    More than that we haven’t seen them dinning. Once an article was published that QE delayed kate first royal state dinner for years as she doesn’t have proper etiquette. It is also said during her 1st state dinner, which happened after few years, she made many mistakes and it continued.
    If this is true why we haven’t seen or heard any piece of news or stories that Kate went out to dine with friends, aristocratic or atleast her in laws like zara, Mike, York sisters. Not even with her parents and siblings. There were photos of pippa with her husband going for a dinner date.

    If these No.1 dinner couple, philanthropists articles are written means they are not liked or considered by people. Just like his great great grand father said to his own son, W will ruin his position in 12 months from his coronation.
    Also W should forget being single hot dad (king), because C is written very much together with him. So the chances of his Divorce or new side piece seems low. Bad luck W. K and her mother has some schemes currently.

    Reply
    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:55 am

      I don’t understand it.

      I wil say that when I was in an abusive relationship with a narcissist- like Kate – all of my old friendships and acquaintances suffered and making new friends was impossible because I didn’t have enough me left inside of me to connect to people.

      That said – Kate also is really unkind and seems to think of every other woman as competition. Also – and I’m trying to be kind – I think she’s suffered a number of TBI’s which make a number of things considerably harder.

      Also if you know you are going to be berated for everything and nothing that you do – you tend to stand very still and not interact for fear of saying the wrong thing or talking to the wrong person or using the wrong form.

      I’m not saying she isn’t hopeless and possibly deeply lazy. But I also think that she centered William so thoroughly in her life for so long – she felt she couldn’t have a job because he might want to go on vacation or meet up for lunch – and I’m sure that Willam had to feel more important than their kids so their relationships are not healthy.

      Sometimes I look at her and I know she’s a deeply shitty unserious uncaring person. But I also think – what might be have been without her mother and then William controlling and potentially abusing her mentally?

      I look at her and pity her. Diana was able to connect with people. She had close good friends – some were snakes – she had her children and she had her family. She had things she cared deeply about and found immense fulfillment in. She wasn’t afraid to try new things in front of the whole world. Diana was mentally tortured by that viper pit day in and day out for her entire adult life. She suffered. But she also was full of joy and compassion and empathy.

      But. What does Kate have?

      I’m fascinated by the conditions that turned one woman into a tender hearted diamond turned another into a cold hearted marshmallow. The different ways people respond to psychological pressures. They both seem to use what they can to exert control in their lives. But little else in common. It’s sad.

      Reply
      • Lady Esther says:
        June 27, 2025 at 2:28 pm

        Excellent post. As I’ve always said, Kate is the classic Persephone, dominated by her mother but fascinated by the underworld enough to marry Hades. As the myth says, she spends six months with her mother in the “real world” and six months in Hell as bride of Satan. But it’s by choice. That’s the important bit.

        Of all people in the BRF, I’m not claiming she has unknown depths, on the contrary she’s as deep as a puddle. But her life does track the Persephone myth pretty well….

  21. Dee(2) says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:22 am

    They seem like they would be awful dinner guess. Both appear to be intellectually incurious, self-involved, and tend to have a mean streak towards each other when upset. You’d be glancing at your watch every 5 seconds hoping that the next course was coming.

    I do agree though that you can’t really say that anyone else is more desirable as a guest than the future king and queen, especially if you want to continue being seen as the ” aristo bible”.

    That being said you do at least see William out with friends, at private clubs even though they try to keep that under wraps, at football games, and he used to go to weddings too. I can believe that they don’t like being papped and try to control that in the UK, but I refuse to believe that it happens but you just never see any sort of photo of Kate with friends having dinner, shopping, or accompanying her to a hair appointment, at least since she’s been married. So that makes me wonder if people want to invite the two of them anywhere.

    Reply
  22. Jay says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Nope! I like that the article goes on to detail the Lion’s captain and all of his interests and accomplishments – rugby, art, poetry, and his wife is apparently an artist as well. And then the justification given for choosing the Wails is…someday they’ll have power. Nevermind, I guess, that they are both dull as dishwater.

    I think they’d be the couple that snipes at each other all through dinner and makes everyone uncomfortable. I would not invite them to play charades.

    Reply
  23. Tessa says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:34 am

    More like a nightmare having those two as dinner guests

    Reply
  24. Lizzie says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:51 am

    There was an article a few years ago, probably in Tatler, where W&K were named in the top 10 most boring list. The man who wrote the article said much of what has been mentioned here, they don’t read, go to theater or museums.

    Reply
    • SURE says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:33 am

      I’d invite them to my dinner party just to get a window into their carefully constructed public image.

      How do they interact as a couple in an informal setting? Are there any cracks in their relationship? Are they heavy drinkers? Do they take mean digs at each other? How does K act around food? Do they let anything slip when talking about “their” home?

      Reply
      • Liz-L says:
        June 27, 2025 at 10:14 am

        Sure – I think Kate would be so tightly wound you wouldn’t get a window into much of anything.

        And I think Wills would be a total bore

  25. Cassie says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:53 am

    Funniest thing I have read for day’s.

    Reply
  26. Kittenmom says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:03 am

    Who were the other options? Donald and Melania? Chuck and Cam? Hitler and Eva Braun?

    On the other hand, might be an economical choice to pick Kkkate because she won’t eat anything.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:45 am

      Right. Kate doesn’t eat much, if anything, I’d guess. Why waste a dinner on her? The Tatler is trolling Kate.

      Reply
  27. maja says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:55 am

    I assume that the billionaire family from London always claims first place in all these ridiculous surveys. What sentient and thinking person would feel comfortable sitting at the table with people like that? Well, there are always people who allow themselves to be manipulated by palaces, golden carriages and medals. But be that as it may, we know how these polls come about.

    Reply
  28. Lover says:
    June 27, 2025 at 10:03 am

    Tatler knows the king and queen don’t “run” anything much less the British nation right

    Reply
  29. QuiteContrary says:
    June 27, 2025 at 10:40 am

    I’d invite them over … serve them a full menu of “With Love, Meghan,” dishes, flower sprinkles and all .. and put the H&M documentary on in the background.

    Just to see Will’s head explode.

    Reply
  30. Magdalena says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:01 am

    It has just occurred to me that this new rash of emotional support polls may be due William and Kate hiring “reputation improvement” consultants after their REAL background polling showed some terrible numbers, particularly in light of H + M’s increasing visibility this year, and part of the consultants’ method is to blanket the media (and especially US media) with polls proclaiming their popularity, and social media with bots echoing these polls.

    However, William is NOT the one who is obsessed with Tatler, so I think this is more about positioning Kate as being somehow central to the world of the aristos who have clearly rejected her.

    Reply
  31. kelleybelle says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:16 am

    I know a certain couple that need more good press, even if it IS complete BS … which this is of course. I can imagine Kate’s dinner conversation, lol. Please.

    Reply
  32. Betsy says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:18 am

    Grayson & Philippa Perry would be my pick.

    Reply
  33. Beverley says:
    June 27, 2025 at 12:09 pm

    I’m a Black American woman so I’m pretty sure WanK would never set foot in my humble abode. They’d never debase themselves in such a manner. 😏

    Not to mention I actually season my food, so they probably would gag on my cuisine.

    Reply
  34. Mslove says:
    June 27, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    Peasant: Thanks for coming to sup with me!
    Keen: Parenting is tough.
    Peg: You don’t have a refrigerator? How do you cope?
    Peasant: Um.
    Keen: I find doing speeches nerve-wrecking.
    Peg: I’ll send you a fridge, I promise.
    Peasant: Um.
    Keen: I think there is a real art to walkabouts.
    Peg: How do you keep the beer cold without a fridge?
    Peasant: Get the f@ck outta my house.

    Reply
  35. Sean says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:24 pm

    They’d be no shows so there would be left-overs!

    Reply
  36. Me at home says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:44 pm

    So I went to the Tatler article to look for their methodology–survey? focus group? Something with a tiny patina of scientific rigor? No, it looks like Sacha Forbes and her coworkers just made this list up, or pulled it from wherever.

    Tatler does bill the list as “Social Power Index of the 100 most socially significant people in Britain today” which, given that WanK are the future king and queen, okay, fair. But dream dinner guests? Tatler is responsible for the gag-inducing “The Prince and Princess of Wales have plenty of passions and there’s much to admire about the royal couple, especially the grace and grit displayed by Catherine after her cancer diagnosis. They will have a kingdom to run in due course, which makes them the No 1 couple to have at your table.” But the smarmy “dream dinner guests” is the Telegraph’s fault.

    Reply
  37. BeanieBean says:
    June 27, 2025 at 3:26 pm

    The selection criteria makes perfect sense for the Tatler-reading British aristos:

    “They will have a kingdom to run in due course, which makes them the No 1 couple to have at your table,”

    And:

    ‘British and Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje and his model and artist wife Mimi came second, with Itoje praised for … appearing on a previous Tatler cover.’

    🙄. Nobody’s getting selected for their conversation abilities!

    Reply
  38. Eliza says:
    June 27, 2025 at 5:43 pm

    Sign me up for dinner with the new power couple, Will and Jason. Would be waaayyy more interesting, yes? LOL. 😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  39. J.Ferber says:
    June 27, 2025 at 5:56 pm

    Why? Just why? They’d be the worst wedding guests ever. Trying to put a shine on this couple is a waste of time. They are the opposite of gracious, lovely and fun. They actually must be thinking of the superior couple in Cali. Now THEY would be dream guests.

    Reply
  40. martha says:
    June 27, 2025 at 6:14 pm

    They can’t shovel Charles’ grave fast enough, can they?

    Reply

