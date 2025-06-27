Prince William & Kate were named the #1 ‘dream dinner guests’ by Tatler

Of all of the random polling done in the UK, this is probably one of the better questions to ask British people: who would you like to have dinner with? Who is your dream dinner guest/companion? I love this game. If we’re just naming random British couples, my top choice would probably be Emma Thompson and Greg Wise. Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina would be great dinner companions. Or maybe Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears. I feel like all of those people probably enjoy good food and good conversation. You know who I would NOT choose? Any of the left-behind royals. King Charles is famously persnickety about food. Camilla is a boozehound. Anne probably grazes all day and never sits for a meal. Zara and Mike Tindall seem like a–holes. But the worst dinner companions would probably be the Prince and Princess of Wales, correct? Well, not according to Tatler’s new poll, which places William and Kate at the top position of “dream dinner guests.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been crowned by Tatler as the “most socially significant people” in the country. The royal couple were named number one in the magazine’s annual Social Power Index of 100 Britons, ahead of Sir David Attenborough and the Beckhams. The society bible described the Prince and Princess as “dream dinner guests”, adding there was “much to admire about the royal couple”. “Top billing goes to the Prince and Princess of Wales, future rulers of this sceptred isle – and dream dinner guests,” it said. The magazine praised the Princess, 43, for the “grace and grit displayed” after her cancer diagnosis in March last year. It also hailed the couple’s “passions”, listing amongst them nature, tennis and William’s outspoken admiration for Aston Villa, his favourite football team. “They will have a kingdom to run in due course, which makes them the No 1 couple to have at your table,” the magazine added. British and Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje and his model and artist wife Mimi came second, with Itoje praised for his rugby achievements, his poetry writing, passion for art, and for appearing on a previous Tatler cover. Elsewhere, former England men’s football captain Sir David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Lady Victoria Beckham were named in fifth place.

[From The Telegraph]

No, but really – I’m seriously asking: why in the world would anyone think that Will and Kate would be good dinner guests? William is violent, mean and arrogant. Kate gets white-knuckled-stressed if you show her (or her baby brains) any sympathy. Neither of them seem like they enjoy good food or good conversation. Neither of them is well-read or interesting. It feels like having dinner with them would be stressful AF. (That being said, I would enjoy dining with the Beckhams – Victoria wouldn’t eat anything but a fruit plate but David would be entertaining.)





