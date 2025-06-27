Prince William had some public events on Thursday, all around London Climate Action Week. He was also out on Tuesday, attending an Earthshot event alongside Jason Knauf. Well, Knauf was by William’s side yet again for Thursday’s events. Knauf is such a weasel, but he’s proven his “loyalty” to William, and that’s all that matters to him. William doesn’t care about competence, intelligence, forward-thinking plans for the future, integrity, decency or inclusionary politics. He just wants the dumbest, most incompetent people by his side out of loyalty, if not fealty. Thursday’s events included the “Investing for Impact” roundtable discussion at The Guildhall, and there was an event for United for Wildlife at St. James’s Palace.

Meanwhile, royal sources, courtiers and “close friends of William” cannot shut up about all of the ways in which William plans to punish Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children. Richard Eden’s latest column in the Daily Mail is an arrogant rehash in which Eden places himself in the middle of the drama over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s titles. He recapped this Daily Beast piece, but this is the only section which actually contains new info:

From what I am told, the removal of Archie and Lilibet’s HRHs could be part of a wider ‘slimming down’ of the monarchy when William becomes King. He may choose to restrict the use of HRHs to working members of the Royal Family. This would mean that Harry and Meghan, as well as their children, are stripped of these titles. ‘Why on earth are Harry and Meghan so bothered about all these titles?’ a courtier asks me. ‘They are meant to be pursuing a new life in America.’ The official statement released by Buckingham Palace after the pair quit royal duties in 2020 stated: ‘The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.’ Given that Harry and Meghan agreed to this at the time, it is astonishing that they wish for their children to have something they abandoned themselves.

[From The Daily Mail]

William is going to “slim down” the monarchy to the point where it’s just him and Jason, I swear to god. Anyway, let them. I still say that everybody is conflating “someone with an HRH” and “a working royal.” An HRH does not mean you’re a working royal. All of this dumb drama because Harry and Meghan actually understand the letters patent and want their children’s legal documents to include their full legal names.