Prince William & Jason Knauf stepped out again at St. James’s Palace & the Guildhall

Prince William had some public events on Thursday, all around London Climate Action Week. He was also out on Tuesday, attending an Earthshot event alongside Jason Knauf. Well, Knauf was by William’s side yet again for Thursday’s events. Knauf is such a weasel, but he’s proven his “loyalty” to William, and that’s all that matters to him. William doesn’t care about competence, intelligence, forward-thinking plans for the future, integrity, decency or inclusionary politics. He just wants the dumbest, most incompetent people by his side out of loyalty, if not fealty. Thursday’s events included the “Investing for Impact” roundtable discussion at The Guildhall, and there was an event for United for Wildlife at St. James’s Palace.
Meanwhile, royal sources, courtiers and “close friends of William” cannot shut up about all of the ways in which William plans to punish Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children. Richard Eden’s latest column in the Daily Mail is an arrogant rehash in which Eden places himself in the middle of the drama over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s titles. He recapped this Daily Beast piece, but this is the only section which actually contains new info:
From what I am told, the removal of Archie and Lilibet’s HRHs could be part of a wider ‘slimming down’ of the monarchy when William becomes King.
He may choose to restrict the use of HRHs to working members of the Royal Family. This would mean that Harry and Meghan, as well as their children, are stripped of these titles.
‘Why on earth are Harry and Meghan so bothered about all these titles?’ a courtier asks me. ‘They are meant to be pursuing a new life in America.’
The official statement released by Buckingham Palace after the pair quit royal duties in 2020 stated: ‘The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.’
Given that Harry and Meghan agreed to this at the time, it is astonishing that they wish for their children to have something they abandoned themselves.
William is going to “slim down” the monarchy to the point where it’s just him and Jason, I swear to god. Anyway, let them. I still say that everybody is conflating “someone with an HRH” and “a working royal.” An HRH does not mean you’re a working royal. All of this dumb drama because Harry and Meghan actually understand the letters patent and want their children’s legal documents to include their full legal names.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, as Founder of The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife programme, meets Kleber Karipuna, Indigenous leader of the Karipuna people from Amapa, centre, Jennifer Lasimbang, Former Member of Sabah State Legislative Assembly, second right, and Juan Carlos Jintiach, General Secretary for The Global Alliance of Territorial Communities as he attends a high-level roundtable entitled 'Nature's Guardians at St James's Palace in London, Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, as Founder of The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife programme, speaks during a high-level roundtable entitled 'Nature's Guardians at St James's Palace in London, Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, as Founder of The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife programme, listens during a high-level roundtable entitled 'Nature's Guardians at St James's Palace in London, Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the 'Investing for Impact' event at The Guildhall in London on June 26, 2025.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the 'Investing for Impact' event at The Guildhall in London on June 26, 2025.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the 'Investing for Impact' event at The Guildhall in London on June 26, 2025.
Out on the town together again huh? Are they dating?
Which one will wear the tiaras at the fancy events?
…they have, IMO, couple vibes
I think we’ll see more of the two out together because Jason is probably the only one that can convince Willy to actually do anything like ‘be seen’.
I am still awed by how these people call ‘leaving the house and being seen’ as work.
WHY IS THE BRITISH MEDIA SO QUIET ABOUT THIS 🤣🤣
I feel like Jason is more William’s procurer, but what do I know.
As I suspect Rose was at one point too.
They look so happy together! We never see Willie and Kate this happy, Jason must have the right stuff!
Second date night of the week! Must be love! 😍
Lots of festive glances
Really, William’s smile reaches his eyes when he’s with Jason.
LOL, in that top picture it looks like they are trying very hard to not hold hands! Willie puts his binder clip in his right hand and Jason is smashing his hands down on his knees trying not to have them wander.
Peggy has never smiled like that for the one he married.. I wonder if JK holidays with Peggy and the family also?
It looks like they are soft launching this new couple.
I was just going to say the same thing!! William does look much happier and relaxed around Jason than when he’s with Kate.
Right? When is the last time we saw William making normal expressions like this? Certainly not with Kate. You’d have to go back about 20 years to the Will/Harry double act years to catch him looking so carefree.
I was going to say that. He looks far happier with Jason than he ever has with Kate.
My thoughts exactly……. Soft launch. I don’t feel sorry for kkate
Why feel sorry for Kate?????
Kate doesn’t feel sorry for Kate!
She got the heir and eventually will wear the crown, which is what she and Cruella mum wanted. She produced an heir. Her job’s done. She can just cruise along now, living the luxury life. She probably has endorsed the William-Jason relationship wholeheartedly, leaves her free to pursue “other interests” herself.
She probably will start “writing to Harry again” under the disguise of “mediating between the brothers”.
Meantime William can gallivant, and more, all he wants with Jason
That is absolutely what this is. They actually look really happy together. Kate will for sure stay in the lavender marriage to be Queen. Wonder what will become of Jason’s marriage. It’s too bad these people all suck so hard because I’d be so down for all of this.
I think in the past, many of a king’s mistresses stayed married to whoever they were married to. At least this one won’t get a “bastard” child out of the mix. Maybe Kate will calm down on her awkward and painful attempts to appear loving and “in love” during public appearances.
So Jason is the new Princess of Wales yes? #ProgressiveKing
😹
Lots of chemistry and they smile for the cameras. Will with his demands may cost his spares their titles and styles.
Peg sure looks happy and relaxed when he’s with Jason.
Not just that, what about Bea and Eugenie? All the Queen’s cousins who are still alive and use the HRHs? His step-horse? Will she continue to eat her oats and swill her gin at Ray Mill using an HRH? Not just that…but since Kitty doesn’t really work, is he going to take hers?
As it is, Chuckles’ “slimmed down” monarchy was so beyond pathetic standing on the balcony this year. It looked like a costume parody.
William lifted the NDA for Jason to sabotage Meghan in her case against Daily Mail. Consequently he has to keep Jason close and satisfied because Jason is no longer bound by confidentiality agreement. He may also have additional reasons why he loves having Jason by his side 😜 😘 🤷♀️
Match made in tabloid hell.
Jason, the backstabbing, lying weasel and TOB Bulliam the Incandescent, aka the Willionaire Slumlord.
Looking good together, and so deserving of each other’s company.
They look so happy together. Pleased he’s finally able to live his truth.
Honestly, if William is gay or bisexual and finally came out. His rage would immediately be cut down by at least half if not more. He could kick Kate and the Middletons to the curb and gain some sympathy if he divorces her.
Maybe he’s waiting for Charles to die to come out.
Agree @ Snuffles! He’d be seen as progressive and I’m sure some bigots would hate it, but others would respect him living his truth. It would honestly be a good thing all around.
Agreed, Snuffles!
I’ve asked this before but what’s stopping William from stripping Harry of his hrh? Why the focus on just the kids? Could he not theoretically do that too?
The letters patent set out the rules for who gets HRH and Prince and Princess titles. He could amend it but I don’t believe he can take it away when it has already been granted. This is why it was important for Archie and Lili to have their official legal names. Smart move by Harry. It’s harder for William to remove them once granted. As Kaiser said it’s got nothing to do with working royal. He could try issuing a new one but it would have apply to every royal going forward https://debretts.com/royal-family/letters-patent-and-the-law/the-ruling-of-1917/
@chrissie, hrh’s and princely titles have been removed after they were initially given before. It hasn’t happened often but it can be done by letters patent. For example, when, I think, George v (or was it Edward the VIi?), reduced the number of princes and princesses to the grandchildren of the monarch, by letters patent. There were a few people that lost their princely titles and hrhs. The one I remember is the one young drunk that fell out of the window in Canada and froze to death!
The one that is more difficult to remove is the ducal title. That one would have to go through their houses of parliament. The problem they have now is if they take away Lily and Archie’s titles of prince and princess and their style of hrh because their parents aren’t working Royals, it would look racist. They would have to take away the princely titles of all the Royals that don’t descend from william. For example, Beatrice and eugenie, alexandra, Prince Michael and princess michael, the Duke of Kent Prince edward, etc. I think they don’t want to do that while they are still alive (at least the older ones) so they may wait and have William do it so the effect isn’t as wide within the greater Royal family.
Plus, removing the HRH from Harry wouldn’t necessarily remove it from Arch/Lili. I’m not British, but removing titles from Harry’s children via Harry (i.e. disinheriting the entire line) would maybe require whatever the modern equivalent is of a Bill of Attainder.
But aren’t they talking about removing stylings retroactively through some sort of LP? So I suppose then that it can be done? But they’re also talking about tying it to being a working royal which kind of makes no sense bc whether you work or not has nothing to do with birth order which seems to be what it’s previously been based on. I don’t have any attachment to who gets titles but they seem to be trying to twist rules to fit what they want.
Yes I guess in theory they can do whatever they want. I think in reality it’s harder to do it without showing yourself to be petty. Didn’t Charles try to get Harry removed as Councellor of State and couldn’t. Re working royals the problem then is people will ask questions about who is actually working, how much they work and how do you define a working royal. Is it that they are paid and get full security or is just any one who sits in a carriage and waves or walks to church 2 times a year. Beatrice and Eugenie are HRH so they would lose theirs but Will is going to need them to go to his garden parties. So does he just hand them a nominal amount and rebrand them as working.
If they rebranded Bea and Eugenie as working it would probably be pretty close to the half-in/half-out deal that the Sussexes asked for. To me, the Windsors are brand petty at this point so what more is this.
Harry and Meghan made no such agreement to have no titles for their children. Pegs pursuing removing titles from those children is obnoxious
It looks like Jason and will have same sense of humor
It’s a good thing that he doesn’t think or talk about Harry.
What would we be getting if he thought about Harry even a little bit. Lol
I just don’t know who is giving advice to the BRF.
Aww….. such a cute couple.
So will this slimming down also remove Beatrice and Eugenie’s HRH? Because Eugenie doesn’t even live in the UK most of the time, so by that rationale why does she need hers? Going to be hard though to insist that they pick up the slack and do events because you’re super lazy when you take away their styles because they aren’t ” working royals”.
This entire idea though was created solely to punish Meghan and Harry, and is not turning out the way that they thought so now they’re moving on to punishing their kids. As for the courtier asking why they care, why do you care it’s not your style or title or anything at all? It’s at least Harry and Meghan’s kids birthright that they shouldn’t have taken for them because their uncle is bitter and jealous.
And Andrew & Fergie.
Fergie lost the h r h when she and Andrew divorced. So there is nothing to be taken
So does this mean that Eugenie and Beatrice are going to be stripped of their HRH too?
Not just Beatrice and Eugenie but Andrew (if he’s still around) and Edward’s kids too if they go by the working Royal definition. It’s going to be Bulliam, whoever he’s married to and his kids that will be HRH. Not much work will be getting done during that reign, unless it’s by Zoom or AI.
Possibly he could ask Beatrice or Eugenie to do work once he becomes king and they could keep theirs. But then all of the sudden it just feels like an actual company, who’s working v who’s not. So what’s the point of a family monarchy? And then if his kids grow up and aren’t working royals would they too lose their stylings? I can see an LP written in which moving forward only the children of the heir will have HRH but that would mean Charlotte and Louis’ kids would not have HRH. Which fine. But what they’re talking about here is having to do with being a working royal.
Using AI for Kitty and Peg would be a dead giveaway. The speech patterns would be too intelligent and coherent/cohesive to be taken for either one of their actual speeches.
I think Andrew already lost his HRH at the same time he stopped being a working royal. Note that these things happened at the same time–when the late Queen finally got fed up of him–but that doesn’t mean there’s some sort of legal or sacral link.
He hasn’t lost it I don’t think. He just can’t use it?
An ‘INVESTMENT’ gathering? Now that Andrew’s Pitch at the Palace piggy bank/money inflow has slowed, and Chuckles isn’t handling his own carrier bags of cash, William is riding that gravy train of ‘investment’.
These dim bulbs are successfully grifting in broad daylight, no questions asked!
What is wrong with the UK? Are we just accepting bribery on an industrial scale now, and making sure we get fun pictures of it?
When the King accepts money in brown paper bags, the horse has bolted.
Pegs is like the wicked witch of the West who wanted to get the ruby slippers from dorothy.
Does all the HRH business have to do with who the married-in’s have to curtesy/bow to? Cause otherwise it makes no sense. I know it has something to do with priority and seating at banquets, but what on earth does it actually mean other than William is being petty?
Good question and I think this would require a reworking of the protocols because under the old Queen all of the members of her close family had both the title and style. So, they went by rank in succession to the throne. And, if they’re married in wives we’re present at the same time they would have to courtesy to them as well.
This has come up several times in the past because Princess Anne doesn’t like curtseying to those she deems beneath her. There was a big kerfuffle because Anne refused to curtsey to Diana when under the protocols she was supposed to. I also think she doesn’t curtsy to Camilla and God knows she never would have bent a knee for Meghan!
So maybe they will rework the rules to line of succession but only for those with hrh titles?
Are those two a couple now?
well, there is an easy way for william to prove that this is genuinely about slimming down the monarchy and not just about punishing harry – by removing HRH from Charlotte and Louis. If those two become working royals, then the royal family will be right back where they are now in another generation – too many working royals if George’s children are factored in, weird funding mechanisms, etc.
but he will never do that.
They could have had Elizabeth remove great grandchildren from getting an HRH instead of making all William’s kids get them.
In fact the new letters patent from Elizabeth still doesn’t solve the issue now that male primogeniture is removed of what happens if George has a daughter first because her kids won’t get the HRH but if he has a son as second child they will.
Same as how Charlotte’s kids won’t get the HRH but Louis’ kids will.
I think the rota know Jason is the official paramour of the Prince of Wales. Their outings give that suggestion. If true it will ruin the Wales’ curated image of the perfect couple and family, but it will raise questions of George, Charlotte, and Louis’ legitmacy. In the past gay royals had heterosexual marriages to produce heirs but this day and age with the internet the Wales kids will be branded the b word. Tin foil tiara: William’s one-sided title fight with the Sussex children is to prevent Harry to stake a claim to the throne.
They all need a DNA test to remove any avoidance of doubt. Like Andrew. I do think he’s Porgie’s offspring.
It’s Porchie, not Porgie (although they could be the British version of Porgie and Bess). Andrew was actually conceived after Philip had been away at sea for some 6 months so I’ve no doubt he was a “second honeymoon” baby. Andrew actually resembles his grandfather George VI more than he resembles Porchie. I’m a dead ringer for my paternal grandmother, sometimes family resemblances skip a generation.
Prince George of Kent married princess marina but he had affairs with both men and women.
Why would anything raise questions about legitimacy? Is anyone alleging that Kate has had other partners? If William has, that wouldn’t be cause to question the legitimacy of his children with Kate.
If Knauf is William’s special friend, that really could explain a lot about William’s jealousy of Harry, as well as his apparent discomfort with his roles and with his marriage. Things shifted a lot with the death of the Queen, and I imagine that William might feel tantalizingly close to the possibility of living a freer life once he’s king. The internal conflicts here would be immense.
Did I miss something? Because I thought Knauff moved to India to be with his husband. Did that marriage quietly end? Because he keeps popping up like a recurring infection.
What? Why shouldn’t the Wales children not be legitimate? Charlotte is a copy of her father. No don’t start with this. It’s like this bullshit that Harry is Hewitts son. He is not. I would bet royal children are DNA tested.
Of course they’re DNA tested these days. I don’t know how these crazy theories are thought up. There’s no question about the Wales kids, and Harry doesn’t want the throne regardless. It makes us Sussex supporters sound like derangers.
I think you may be right re William’s relationship with Knauf, but didn’t the same royal rota claim that Knauf had left to move to a whole other country with “his husband”? Did they just make up a partner out of thin air?
And was William swinging between both of the snakes who “left” under a cloud? Because at first he was being photographed with Christian Jones who quietly returned without fanfare, and now here he is prancing about with Jason Knauf after his notoriety with the Daily Mail court case and his lies and smears of M. Hmm.
No, pretty sure he really has a husband who was posted in India but is now back in London.
Would someone please take William to a dentist.
Maybe Knauf is angling to be created Duke of Buckingham once William ascends to the throne.
Could Jason be the reason Kate dipped on Ascot? Does anyone know if he was there? She probably knows he’ll turn on her next.
It is so odd to see William looking relaxed and happy!
It’s because he has at long last met his soul mate. Cheers, guys.
*New Boo alert*
They do look like a couple. A wife being replaced by man, or a husband by another woman, is not an uncommon story.
What a happy looking couple, I see so much chemistry there that we don’t see with Peg and Kant
They seem quite happy together.
Jason will do anything to keep his place by William’s side. It’s like he totally worships William, which has to feed William’s big fat ego. I think the chat about another sort of relationship is funny, and if Jason is wise–which he isn’t–he should stay more in the background, or at least not visibly drool over his close proximity to William. It must worry his husband, David Russell, though I imagine David enjoys the perks of the Jason/William relationship, whatever it is, too
His husband is also no longer posted in India but back in London at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office so that could also explain why we are seeing more of Jason.
William has a manic grin. I wonder if he’s excited thinking about Harry and Meghan seeing him photographed with that horrible liar, Jason.
I think William was excited by his own lies and machinations.
Also, William has severe metal health issues that he fears coming out… amongst other secrets
If he is going to take the HRHs away from non working royals that includes his children as well as the York and Edinburgh children. Just to take them from Archie and Lilibet would look as if he is a racist.
I wonder what the public reaction will actually be if William tries to take Harry & family’s titles. It’s one thing to be angry with him, but it’s clear that Harry is still number one with the public. It’s one reason why they feel so betrayed. I don’t think the reaction will be what William thinks it will be.
He’s such a disappointment.
His cruelty on full display. Posing with the man who caused such misery to his brother and SIL. Wish the press would go there, but they never will.
“ Given that Harry and Meghan agreed to this at the time”
What is this person talking about? During the Oprah interview, Meghan, at least, made it very clear that she took issue with the idea of the Letters Patent being changed to deny Archie and Lili titles. I assume it’s because she didn’t like the idea of her kids being treated differently.
I think she thought it was related to security. Her great concern was that, not titles. She realized that Archie was being discriminated against. Really, though, having a king and his heir plotting against two toddlers is not a good look for the Windsors.
meghan realized that they were targeting her child for racist reasons. remember, the discussion about titles is where it came out (during the interview) that there were “concerns” about how dark Archie would be.
And there were a lot of “sources” at the time that said the Sussexes did not want titles for the kids. Which wasn’t the case. They never said that. Meghan was confused about why they would write a new LP just before Archie was to be born. If it was that big of a deal then why not write a new LP 5 years earlier when nobody knew who Harry’s wife or kids would be. It felt like they were singling out the first mixed-race child in the RF. Especially since yes it was at the same time that they were having concerns about Archie’s skin color. And technically they had up until the queen’s death to write a new one but they didn’t. And as soon as the Queen passed, Archie and Lili became HRH. Now, had Meghan not mentioned that during the Oprah interview, it’s possible the plan was to have a new LP written and have the queen sign it. Would she have known what she was signing? Who knows bc around that time she signed something saying that Camilla was to be queen as opposed to queen consort. But I think before Oprah, the plan was to write a new LP before the queen passed and then leak that it was done in line with the Sussexes wishes. But it hinged on the Sussexes remaining silent.
I t9tally would like to have a debriefing chat with that lady wearing red. Whatever she’s thinking has got to be interesting.
Her side-eye is glorious.
What’s become of The Knife’s so-called husband? Are they separated? Is he a chimera? I find it very weird that there is absolutely nothing on the internet other than some vague stuff like he works at some diplomat-type job in India but no name, no photos, not a hint of information. Sorta like Aaron Rodgers’ so-called wife.
As somebody pointed out yesterday, the term “working royal” didn’t even exist until the palaces invented it to stop Harry and Meghan going part-time. So there’s no dusty history, legal or otherwise, around this supposed tie between HRH and working royals and Bulliam is just making it up. I’d be gobsmacked if anybody found a written rule to this effect. Yes, Andrew lost his HRH at the same time he was ordered to step away from work, but that seems like a doubling-down of consequences and I haven’t seen anything (correct me if I’m wrong) saying the two events were linked. Same for Harry and Meghan, who agreed not to use HRH for business at the same time they were told they couldn’t work part-time and were also stripped of their income. In other words, no history of “working royal => HRH” or “HRH => working royal.” Just two punishments were meted out pretty recently and that happened to include both the HRH and the “working royal” designation. Bulliam is trying to create a link where none exists.
Bulliam is also being very… flexible with the term “working royal” itself. Kate isn’t close to half-time, and Eugenie and Beatrice are part-time at best. I read somewhere that Eugenie and fam are moving back to Britain for schools, but does anybody think she’ll be a full-time working royal?
And it’s all speculation that Harry even wants his children to have the option to be working royals for the firm that was so horrible to Meghan and himself. That speculation came from The Guardian, but there’s no evidence it came from Harry or anyone close to him. He just wants to preserve his childrens’ rightful HRH styles, so they can *decide whether to use the styles.*
All of it–the supposed link between HRH and being a working royal, and Harry’s supposed with for his children to be working royals– is a veil to hide the fact that Bulliam is punishing Harry and Meghan by bullying his little niece and nephew.
Agree 💯%
Pride at The Palace 🏳️🌈🤴🤴🎊
I agree that William looks much more relaxed with Jason than he ever does with Kate.
It’s a shame that royals in 2025 still feel the need to be closeted (looking at you, Edward).
William and Jason, though, are not exactly a dynamic duo. Gay or not, they’re still terrible.
They pose like a couple in these photos, not coworkers, and it looks like they are, because there’s clearly a spark between them🤣. It must be admitted that they fit together perfectly. Two of the same mean guys without a backbone or honor. 🤮
I wonder if this is what caused K to cancel Ascot last minute.